630
Pro Pundit Teams December 23

How I’m using the Wildcard to plan for the Blank and Double Gameweeks

630 Comments
Share

With Gameweek 16 fast approaching, it is almost time to activate my first Wildcard ahead of the upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks.

I am currently sitting around 350k overall with 851 points, which is ‘okay’ for this stage of the season, but it’s obvious I need this Wildcard to act as a catalyst for improvement.

So, in this, my latest column, I’m going to run through my chip strategy for the coming weeks and highlight a pool of players I’m considering for my Wildcard. There is still just under a week before final decisions need to be made, but unless additional fixtures get added, I don’t envisage too much changing.

CHIP STRATEGY

  • Gameweek 16 – First Wildcard
  • Blank Gameweek 18 – Free Hit
  • Double Gameweek 19 – Bench Boost

When I started writing this column on Monday morning, my understanding was that we were unlikely to see another Double Gameweek as big as 19 (which currently features ten teams) in 2020/21. Since then, we’ve learnt that the EFL Cup Final has been moved to a later date towards the end of April, which suggests we’ll now see another big Double in Gameweek 26. 

However, having spent a fair bit of time looking at possible scenarios, I’m sticking to my original strategy and will plan accordingly for future Blanks and Doubles.

A key reason for this is that I like the budget options on offer at West Ham United, Southampton and Leeds United, all of whom feature in this Double and have okay fixtures either side. That means players from these teams can rotate in and out of my starting XI as and when needed, without too much value being left on the bench. Going forward, I’ll probably be looking at an additional outlay of around £1.5m on bench players each week, which I’m hoping won’t prove an issue.

So, if I Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 19, I also have to Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 18. While the pool of players is naturally smaller with only five matches scheduled for that week, I see it as an opportunity to make up ground, with Manchester City looking like one of the teams to target.

My remaining chips, second Wildcard and Triple Captain, will then be used around Double Gameweek 26.

For those wondering, I did consider going a week early with my Wildcard to avoid being priced out of any moves, but felt I’d be losing good players with good fixtures in Gameweek 15, like Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), Jack Grealish (£7.8m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.1m). By waiting, I also get another week of information, which is often valuable. 

WILDCARD

Losing Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Harry Kane (£11.0m) for Double Gameweek assets is a risky play, given their fixtures, which see them take on Fulham and Leeds United at home before Gameweek 18. Ideally, I’d hold both, but I’m currently leaning towards keeping just one, and then moving that player on for an additional Double Gameweek player ahead of Gameweek 19. That way I can capitalise on those fixtures.

However, when planning future transfers, I also need to consider what follows the Double Gameweek.

In Gameweek 20, I’ll want De Bruyne back in my squad without taking a hit, ahead of a trip to West Bromwich Albion.

All of these kinds of scenarios are worth thinking about now, to ensure a successful Wildcard isn’t undone in the weeks to follow by a lack of planning. Gameweek 20 is as important as any, and I need to make sure that I can capitalise on any fixture swings without unnecessary hits, and that I also have good captaincy options in place. 

This is where a captaincy planner can be useful, like mine below. It should also mean I have the correct big hitters in place going forward.

CAPTAINCY PLANNER

  • Gameweek 16 – Salah (new), Son or Kane (FUL)
  • Gameweek 17 – Salah (sou), Son or Kane (LEE)
  • Blank Gameweek 18 (Free Hit) – De Bruyne (BHA)
  • Double Gameweek 19 – Salah (MUN, BUR)
  • Gameweek 20 – Fernandes (SHU), De Bruyne (wba)
  • Gameweek 21 – De Bruyne (SHU)

WATCHLIST

GOALKEEPERS

Alex McCarthy (£4.6m), Illan Meslier (£4.6m), Sam Johnstone (£4.5m).

Right now, I’m leaning towards pairing Meslier and Johnstone together, despite Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion’s ongoing defensive issues. That combination gives me a solid fixture run right up until Gameweek 25:

LEE, ARS, Free Hit, BHA + SOU / wol + whu, new, FUL, shu, CRY, ars, bur

Ideally, I don’t want to use transfers on this position up until my second Wildcard, which this setup should allow.

While clean sheets may be hard to come by, what these keepers will provide is save points, and lots of them. In fact, no other keepers can match them for saves this season, with 120 between them.

Hopefully by the time the Double Gameweek comes around, Sam Allardyce will have had sufficient time on the training ground to tighten Albion up, but if I do have doubts around this, McCarthy at Southampton is another option I’m comfortable with.

DEFENDERS

Can Robertson sustain value advantage over Alexander-Arnold after 10-point haul?

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), Andrew Robertson (£7.2m), Rúben Dias (£5.7m), Reece James (£5.3m), Aaron Cresswell (£5.2m), Eric Dier (£5.0m), James Justin (£4.9m), Stuart Dallas (£4.7m), Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m), Charlie Taylor (£4.5m), Fabián Balbuena (£4.4m)

In my current draft, both Liverpool defenders feature having delivered a combined 19 points in Gameweek 14. Over the last three Gameweeks they lead the way amongst defenders for final-third touches, and if anything, I see them upping their output in the coming weeks.

Ideally, they’d be joined by James (if fit), but team value may restrict this, so I will likely have to select two or three of the sub £5.0m options listed above. If money is tight, Balbuena dropping to £4.4m may be useful.

Of the single Gameweek candidates, I like Dias and Dier, who may also come into my thinking.

MIDFIELDERS

Salah building up massive power in top 10k after Gameweek 14 haul

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Sadio Mané (£11.9m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m), Son Heung-min (£9.7m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m), Theo Walcott (£5.8m), Raphinha (£5.4m), Tomas Soucek (£5.1m)

It’s almost certain I’ll include Salah and Fernandes as my midfield heavy hitters, and compliment them with a couple of budget options.

Raphinha looks like he’ll make the cut, and has been posting some encouraging numbers since making his first start in Gameweek 9. Amongst midfielders, only Mané has attempted more shots in the box over that period, while he also ranks sixth for chances created. With a great looking Double, he should offer real value.

West Ham duo Soucek and Bowen are also appealing, with the latter’s share of corners heightening his appeal, while Walcott is a differential pick. If Danny Ings (£8.4m) is set for another spell on the sidelines, I’m quite fond of this move. In the three games Ings missed earlier this season, Walcott deputised up front with only four midfielders registering more shots in the box during those games.

I won’t rule Chelsea midfielders out either, but with points often spread around the team, I will probably look elsewhere.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane (£11.0m), Jamie Vardy (£10.2m), Patrick Bamford (£6.4m), Chris Wood (£6.2m), Che Adams (£6.0m), Rodrigo (£5.7m)

As discussed earlier, I could do a transfer hokey-cokey with Kane and Vardy or go cheap. Either way Bamford is a certainty, but the other spots are up for grabs.

A Leeds’ attacking triple-up may be a bit too much, but considering their expected goal (xG) total this season is only behind Liverpool, for a short period, a move for Rodrigo could work. However, Wood may be the better bet. He isn’t someone to get too excited about, but has been consistent in recent seasons and does tend to pick up bonus points when he scores, which I like. The fixtures before the Double Gameweek are about as good as it gets for Burnley too.

Michail Antonio (£6.2m) may become an option, but with ongoing injury issues, time is running out and it’s hard to see him featuring right now.

So, I hope this have given you some ideas for the coming weeks. 

I’ll be finalising my team at the weekend, but will update you on how it’s been going the next time I check in.

Thanks for reading, and best of luck to you all over the Christmas period.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 15
When will the Blank and Double Gameweeks take place in FPL this season?

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

630 Comments Post a Comment
  1. LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Torn between whether to get in Bamford or Che Adams this week?

    The other will come next week for DCL anyway as I am buliding a team for DGW19 with FTs.

    Who is better for GW15?
    A)dams
    or
    B)amford
    ..?

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Che

      Open Controls
    2. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Probably Adams this week.

      Burnley are a stubborn side to play against.

      Open Controls
  2. Zladan
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    As fun as it would be to have a Robbo or TAA, Matip and the cash to spread around seems a lot more sensible and would require fewer hits.

    Do we reckon he gets a good few games over the next 4 gameweeks?

    Open Controls
    1. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I believe he will as long as he stays fit, which is why I took a -4 in a straight swap for Lamptey (I had already done a couple of rage transfers 🙂 )

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Downside, he scores precisely one FPL goal per season and he got his 2020-21 goal in GW11!

        Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      For me Liverpool will get at least 2 cleanies over the next 4. I have TAA and Robbo for that.

      Open Controls
      1. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        and the DGW

        Open Controls
  3. ScoutHelp
      52 mins ago

      2.3 ITB

      A- Start JWP v Fulham - (Free)
      B- Start Wilson v City - (Free)
      C- Wilson -> Martial - (-4 Hit)
      D- Other options?

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        C but don’t ask the guy with Tony Martial as his name 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        A !

        Open Controls
      4. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      5. tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        A, then B.

        Open Controls
    • Zladan
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Keep hold of Chilwell, James or Lamptey?

      2 will have to make way this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Lamptey plus probably Chilwell

        Open Controls
      2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'd keep Chilwell from them

        Open Controls
    • My neck my back my Saed Kol…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Am I the only one considering fielding 9/10 for the blank then free hit in 19? Have 7 blank and 7 double currently with a non playing second choice keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        I am doing the same, getting players in with FTs now, there are plenty that have good fixtures that also play in the bgw.

        Open Controls
      2. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        You are not alone but others like me have other plans

        Open Controls
        1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          What is yours out of interest and how is your team currently set up? I feel like I need to explore all avenues

          Open Controls
      3. Kabayan
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        If you are happy with gw18 team from gw20, go for it.

        Open Controls
        1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Think I’ll be benching salah and potentially Fernandes that week so will have them back in 29. The difficult thing is that I’m completely stuck down the middle in terms of players in my current team from the blank and the double which makes the decision harder

          Open Controls
          1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            *20

            Open Controls
      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        I think it's an inferior plan because you get fewer players.

        I would either not use any chips/only TC 19, or FH18/BB19. FH'ing a DGW is not appealing because you have to then navigate two blanks and will almost certainly drop players.

        Open Controls
        1. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Triple captain is definitely only good for a small double gameweek as can only be used on one player though. The issue is if I go for bench boost now, with the free transfers I’ve got I can get 10 double gameweek players, seems a waste of bench boost. Plus it means you’ve used up both chips already, leaving you just triple captain

          Open Controls
    • linkafu
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      A easy

      Open Controls
      1. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Failed

        Open Controls
    • Alberto Tomba
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      With 2FT this week, and planning FH18 and BB19, does that mean I have 5 free transfers to make before GW19 commences?
      Or just 5 if the BB means no normal transfer that week?

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        cant save any trades in 17 if you fh18 and bb19. Wont have 2 ft's in 19 as fh cancels it.

        Open Controls
        1. Alberto Tomba
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cheers Christina, so does that mean I have four free transfers? (two this week, one before GW16, and one before GW17? (then none where FH and BB are used?)

          Open Controls
      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        Good question to which I am ashamed to say I don't know the answer, but I don't think it is the same as FH or WC.
        I.e. BB (and TC) make no difference to your transfers.

        Open Controls
        1. Bram
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Correct

          Open Controls
      3. WE GO FOR IT
        • 4 Years
        just now

        2 in 15, 1 in 16, 1 in 17, 1 in 19. That's 5 FT.

        Your FTs stay the same while using BB/TC. But if you don't use the extra transfer before GW 17, you will lose it. So, make sure you use it by GW17.

        Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      48 mins ago

      Ings, James and lamptey all crook

      Who would be your priory to ship For a -4?

      2m itb

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ings and Lamptey.

        Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Depends on your squad, but highest ceiling would be my choice - Ings

        Open Controls
    • tomasjj
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      No replies, so repost:

      GTG?

      Mendy
      Robbo, Coufal, Dias
      Salah (c) KDB, Neto, Grealish
      Bamford, Vardy (vc) Wilson
      --
      Steer - KWP, Anguissa, Kilman
      FH in 18, BB in DGW 19

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. Big Hands Barry
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Looks good for this week. Who are you bench boosting in 19? Maybe better opportunity later in season after the second wildcard

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Not sure who yet, but it will probably involve moving Wolves and City.
          Getting Taylor, Soucek, perhaps KDB to Bruno.
          2nd Keeper, I don't know.

          Open Controls
          1. Big Hands Barry
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Careful not to end up taking hit buying and then removing. Takes away all the points gained from using it. Thats why its often helpful utilising that chip near a wildcard

            Open Controls
      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Looks good

        Open Controls
      3. BeWater
          24 mins ago

          Looks decent.

          Open Controls
        • Bram
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          GTG

          Open Controls
        • tomasjj
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Thanks!

          I might bench boost 19GW yes
          But it needs a few moves first, as you can see.

          Open Controls
      4. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        Which of these is better for gw 16-20?

        A. Thiago Silva(5.6m) - AVL,MCI,ful,lei,WOL

        B. Lindelof(4.8m) - WOL,AVL,liv,ful,SHU

        With lindelof being cheaper and the slight possibility of him having a Dgw 17, makes him the better pick I feel.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          B. Less chance of being rested too.

          Open Controls
        2. tomasjj
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          b

          Open Controls
      5. b91jh
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        Bowen or Raphinha?
        Money not an issue as it would become cash cow after dgw19.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Raphinia

          Open Controls
        2. BeWater
            8 mins ago

            I would go Raphina. Very likely will bring him in on my WC. For some reason I can't put my finger on I don't fancy Bowen.

            Open Controls
        3. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          45 mins ago

          Not seeing vardy in many teams around here, any reason? 11 goals 6 assist so far and United coming up plus a good dgw. Me no understand

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            They're busy flip-flopping between Salah/Fernandes etc.

            Open Controls
          2. Caravagio
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            I'm going to try and work him into the DGW team.

            Open Controls
          3. King Kohli
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Will do Kane > Vardy for gw 19

            Open Controls
          4. NateDogsCats
              8 mins ago

              Going into DGW team, moved him out last week for Salah but will definitely try get him back for that and after

              Open Controls
            • tomasjj
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I got him, but could shift him to Kane a bit later.

              Open Controls
          5. Caravagio
            • 6 Years
            44 mins ago

            Which one to buy this week and hold for the DGW?
            A) Robertson
            B) TAA

            Obvs A has more points but is B going to have resurgence?

            Open Controls
            1. Big Hands Barry
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              18 mins ago

              A. Better stats this season so seems unnecessary risk in hoping he suddenly changes the way he plays and loses some peices

              Open Controls
              1. Caravagio
                • 6 Years
                just now

                thanks!

                Open Controls
          6. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            44 mins ago

            Would you go James or Zouma on WC?

            With Dias, Coufal, Taylor, Dier,

            Open Controls
            1. Big Hands Barry
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              27 mins ago

              Gotta be zouma with no injury

              Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              27 mins ago

              But of a silly question given James is currently injured?

              Open Controls
              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Yeah, was just considering having on my bench for a few GWs

                Open Controls
            3. Big Hands Barry
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              27 mins ago

              Not fancy a liverpool defender?

              Open Controls
              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                Yeah. Means no Kane next week though

                Open Controls
                1. Big Hands Barry
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  If on wildcard for xmas run i'd have 4 names then build the rest around them: robbo, kane, salah, bruno

                  Open Controls
                  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah! It’s hard to drop KDB before Newcastle

                    Open Controls
            4. Hasselbaink Forever - UJFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              27 mins ago

              Zouma

              Open Controls
            5. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              26 mins ago

              Zouma - less hassle

              Open Controls
            6. Whazza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              Zouma no doubt. What if James is out long-term

              Open Controls
            7. Royal5
              • 9 Years
              25 mins ago

              Robbo

              Open Controls
              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Means no Kane. Worth it?

                Open Controls
            8. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              17 mins ago

              Zouma. I'm almost certainly benching Chilwell until he's back but for you it makes no sense.

              Open Controls
              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                Hi mate, hope you are well, thanks for the reply.

                Which of these would you go for on WC? (I can also keep Kev over Son and get him next week for a -4). Tricky decisions.

                A. Zouma (DCL >> Kane next GW)
                B. Robbo (DCL >> someone like Martial)

                McCarthy
                XXX, Dias, Dier
                Salah, Son, Bruno, Raphinha
                DCL, Bamford, Adams
                (Johnstone, Coufal, Soucek, Taylor)

                Open Controls
                1. tomasjj
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  A. Zouma and Kane
                  over
                  Robbo and Martial.

                  Open Controls
                  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
          7. Whazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            43 mins ago

            Was looking at Matip, but has only played 90 five times over the season.. Too risky?

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              Weirdly best Liv defender on Xgoal involvement but not good at playing 2 in a row.

              Open Controls
              1. Whazza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                So annoying.. Don't have the 1.9M for Robbo!

                Open Controls
            2. Alberto Tomba
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              I'm not sure why he's risky. Nailed in our team for the foreseeable future (certainly as long as VVD is out) and LFC generally are looking a bit more in-form after a relatively sluggish season start (by our own standards)

              Open Controls
          8. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            42 mins ago

            Martinez
            Dallas Lamptey* Robbo
            Grealish Salah KDB Bruno
            DCL Bamford Watkins
            Button Soucek Taylor Chilwell*
            2FT 0.3itb

            Planning Lamptey to Coufal and benching Chilwell for a few weeks. No Wildcard sadly.

            A. Sound plan. Roll other FT.
            B. Add Watkins to Adams or Rodrigo with 2nd FT
            C. Other/Comment

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              Still A

              Open Controls
              1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Did you reply before? I thought I blanked!

                Open Controls
            2. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              A mate yeah. What are your Kane/Son plans?

              Open Controls
          9. Henrik Larsson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            34 mins ago

            Right lads, I'm working towards having the following squad to BB in DGW19:

            Martinez, Forster
            Robbo, James, Coufal, Balbuena, Dallas
            Salah, Bruno, Son, Grealish, Lookman (or Soucek)
            DCL, Bamford, Antonio (or Adams)

            This is all done without the need for any hits.

            So my question: is it worth it to -4 to upgrade Forster to either McCarthy/Johnstone? Or perhaps even Martinez to Mendy to give DGW coverage?

            I'm swaying towards just leaving keepers as they are to be honest. Martinez has some good fixtures from GW19 onwards.

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Similar to mine below. If I were BB then will try to get a playing GK alongside Martinez but cheap enough to bring along from GW20 onwards (Meslier or Johnstone)

              Open Controls
            2. Henrik Larsson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Thanks. It's trying to weigh up whether if those DGW fixtures are worth not having 0.5 ITB and -4 (although the hit will likely even itself out with DGW points).

              I think I'd rather have the 0.5 ITB for future flexibility.

              Open Controls
          10. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            33 mins ago

            Hello folks, working towards FH18 and TC19, James & Chilwell injuries have thrown in a spanner to the plan, I will have these TC DGW19 team minimising transfers/hits with 1FT 0.9ITB and (*) SGW players. Any help appreciated:

            Johnstone (Martinez)
            Robertson Dallas Coufal (Taylor Mitchell)
            Salah (TC) Bruno Soucek Son* (Burke)
            Bamford Kane* DCL*

            A. Kane > Vardy
            B. DCL > Martial
            C. Something else

            Open Controls
            1. tomasjj
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              Martial has been a major trap for me two seasons, so I'd avoid just on that experience.

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                A then? Or something else?

                Open Controls
            2. tomasjj
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Yes, A.
              Or move Son to a DGW player.

              Open Controls
              1. tomasjj
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                DCL to Firmino also an option?

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Too expensive

                  Open Controls
              2. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Struggling with options within that price bracket: Mount, Rashford?

                Open Controls
          11. Henrik Larsson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            23 mins ago

            To be honest mate I think I'd just leave that as it is. You'll likely need that extra transfer due to an injury before GW19 anyway the way things are going!

            I think 3 players is about the upper limit of non DGW players I'd be happy with and I wouldn't want to get rid of any of your 3.

            Open Controls
            1. Henrik Larsson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Reply fail 🙁

              Open Controls
          12. Bossworld
            • 2 Years
            21 mins ago

            Commenting to bookmark the plan, thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              You can bookmark the permalink of others posts too.

              Open Controls
          13. Will J 256
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            20 mins ago

            Thoughts on this -4?
            Chilwell and Lamptey to Zouma and Coufal?

            Open Controls
          14. Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            2FT 0.4 ITB and not sure what to do. Could just take out Lamptey, but don’t even have to play this week and may want back. Likely looking at FH18 and BB19 at the moment, without wildcard.

            Martinez (Steer)
            Robbo Coufal Dallas (Lamptey* Mitchell)
            Salah Bruno Son* KDB* Soucek
            DCL Bamford (Davis)

            * have a game in BGW18

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Look to change Davis, Mitchell & Lamptey?

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.