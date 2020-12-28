The best FPL players to own, sign or captain for Gameweek 16

Liverpool, Leeds and Burnley are the key teams for the Gameweek 16 Scout Picks.

We have included a double-up from each of these clubs as they prepare to face Newcastle, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United between now and Thursday.

This team was chosen by Scout Squad pundits David, Neale, Tom and Andy – and includes a longer-than-usual captaincy segment considering the lack of turnaround time for one of Jan’s excellent Captain Sensible articles.

We line-up in the 4-3-3 formation, coming in £82.0m, £1.0m inside our budget of £83.0m.

Goalkeeper

Alex McCarthy (£4.7m) remains one of the best value assets in FPL this season, offering 13.2 points per million spent, third among goalkeepers. Fresh from a 0-0 draw with Fulham, Southampton host a West Ham side who, aside from Tomas Soucek, spent large parts of Sunday afternoon offering little going forward.

Defenders

Ahead of travelling to Newcastle, Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) is joint-top for chances created among defenders over the last four matches. Meanwhile, the Magpies have failed to score in each of their last two meetings with top-six opposition this season.

João Cancelo (£5.6m) looks likely to get another start for Manchester City as they face Everton at Goodison Park. Kyle Walker remains sidelined following a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test while Guardiola hailed Cancelo’s “regeneration and physicality” as “incredible” in his pre-match press conference. Manchester City’s defensive capabilities continue to inspire confidence. Ahead of meeting an Everton side still without Richarlison and James Rodríguez, the Citizens have conceded just one goal since Gameweek 10.

Stuart Dallas (£4.7m) is another rather locked-in defender due to absences elsewhere in his team. Leeds are still without Liam Cooper (abdomen), Robin Koch (knee) and Diego Llorente (muscle), leaving Marcelo Bielsa no choice but to keep the Northern Ireland international at right-back. While West Bromwich Albion stifled Liverpool at Anfield, we expect them to come out of the traps a little more against Leeds, leaving more spaces for exploitation than we saw on Sunday. That should benefit Dallas, who sits behind only three defenders for attempts on goal in the last four matches.

The inclusion of Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) in the Gameweek 16 Scout Picks is a relatively routine one. Burnley have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three meetings with a bottom-eight Premier League side. Meanwhile, winless basement boys Sheffield United have the worst goals per game ratio in the division after 15 Gameweeks (0.5).

Midfielders

Despite a reputation for only delivering at Anfield, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) has registered either a goal, assist or both in each of his last six away matches. The Gameweek 2 win at Chelsea was the last time the Egyptian blanked on the road for Liverpool, averaging 9.8 points in that time. In fact, 62 of Salah’s 120 points this season (51.7%) have come away from Anfield. So facing a Newcastle outfit with one clean sheet since Gameweek 2 looks very favourable indeed.

Fresh from another away-day double-digit haul, Bruno Fernandes (£11.1m) retains his Scout Picks place despite the short turnaround. The Portuguese international is too pivotal to Manchester United’s fortunes for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rest him for a big clash with Wolves and his posted a double-figure score in two of his last three home matches.

Jack Grealish (£7.8m) was desperately unfortunate not to get some assists against Crystal Palace as Aston Villa managed to roll the Eagles over despite the man-disadvantage. Seeing Chelsea crumble under an out-of-form Arsenal attack suggests Grealish can continue his decent form even at Stamford Bridge, where Frank Lampard will almost certainly have to break up the back-four that has provided so much defensive stability this season.

Forwards

We expect an improved Fulham defence to park the bus at Spurs on Thursday night, but we also fancy Harry Kane (£11.0m) to make a breakthrough. He has scored or assisted in all six of Spurs’ meetings with bottom-eight sides this season. Crucially, Kane found the net in each of his last two at home against such opposition (Brighton and Arsenal).

As already mentioned, West Bromwich Albion are a lot more likely to venture forth at home against Leeds than they did at Anfield, opening up space for Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) to exploit. The Leeds forward has been excellent away from home this season, netting seven times on the road since promotion.

Chris Wood (£6.2m) is top of the league for expected goals (non-penalty) over the last four matches. That bodes well ahead of facing Sheffield United side that is yet to keep a clean sheet in 2020/21.

Substitutes

Sam Johnstone (£4.5m)

(£4.5m) Serge Aurier (£5.2m)

(£5.2m) Anwar El Ghazi (£5.7m)

(£5.7m) Raphinha (£5.4m)

THE CAPTAIN

As there was no time for a Captain Sensible article between Gameweeks 15 and 16 today, we have condensed it into the armband section of this piece.

As this section uses data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can see it in full.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The Community Member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Rupert the Horse helped the Community Champions to their seventh victory of the campaign in Gameweek 15, winning by a 47-36 score-line. The Scout Picks lead 8-7 for the season.

Forever In Our Shadow takes us on for Gameweek 16 going with a 4-3-3 formation of Pope; Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tarkowski, Dallas; Salah (vc), Fernandes, Raphinha; Kane (c), Bamford, Wood.

AA33 is the current leader, defeating the Scout Picks by a 53-point margin in Gameweek 2.

