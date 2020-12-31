148
Fantasy5 December 31

Pick the best Gameweek 17 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

We’re back for another stab at Fantasy5 – the game that gives you the chance to win £10,000 for free.

All you have to do is pick one player from each of five nominated fixtures for the upcoming Gameweek. If all of your selections score more points than their respective Fantasy5 ‘points targets’, then you win.

And that looks even more achievable in Gameweek 17, with some points targets appearing more generous than ever – a single goal for Patrick Bamford away at Spurs, for example, would see him over his threshold of 5.5.

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

GAMEWEEK 17 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
  • Newcastle United v Leicester City
  • Southampton v Liverpool

The deadline is at 12:30 GMT on Tuesday 2 January.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 17 PICKS

  • Patrick Bamford (5.5): As we mentioned earlier in this piece, this looks to be a very achievable points target for the Leeds United striker given that he has 15 attacking returns in 16 matches this season. It’s away from home where he has particularly shone, with 59 of his 99 FPL points coming on the road. While a trip to Spurs is a tough test on paper, all it takes is for one goal to fly in – and given that he has had more shots in the box than any other Premier League player this season, he’ll surely have a chance or two in north London.
  • Daniel Podence (5.5): Rested at Old Trafford in Gameweek 16, a fresh Podence will be expected to regain his place against Brighton this weekend. Top among Wolves assets for shots in the box this season, the fact that his target total is a whole point less than teammate Pedro Neto leads us to plump for Podence. A clean sheet and an assist would even do, should he fail to find the target.
  • Pablo Mari (5.5): With Gabriel still sidelined, the left-footed Pablo Mari will hope to retain his place at the heart of the Gunners’ defence this weekend. While his defensive colleagues have a points target of 6.5 and will need attacking returns to pass the threshold, Mari simply needs a shut-out against an attack who have carved out fewer big chances – by quite some distance – than any other Premier League team this season.
  • James Maddison (6.5): Providing Brendan Rodgers passes him fit, Maddison is our selection for Leicester’s trip to Newcastle. The dead-ball specialist will be up against a Magpies side who historically have shipped a lot of chances from set plays, while Maddison himself ranks joint-second among all FPL assets for key passes over the last four Gameweeks. A single goal would be enough to see him to seven points, too, of course.
  • Alex McCarthy (2.5): Not the most glamourous of picks, McCarthy has picked up a clean sheet and/or a save point in 13 of the last 14 Gameweeks. Providing Liverpool don’t run riot at St Mary’s, the Southampton stopper looks a good bet to accrue three points or more.

TED TALKS FPL’S GAMEWEEK 17 PICKS

  • Hugo Lloris (6.5): Spurs’ defensive nature means they’ll allow Leeds some chances to shoot, albeit speculatively – I’m hoping this will give Lloris some save opportunities in addition to a clean sheet, both needed to surpass the 6.5 points target.
  • Pedro Neto (6.5): Hopefully a goal is on the cards for the lively Neto against Brighton, who have conceded the fifth-highest number of goals this season. Neto is joint-sixth for goal attempts in the last four Gameweeks amongst midfielders.
  • Kieran Tierney (6.5): Tierney is fourth for number of crosses and joint-third for chances created in the last six Gameweeks amongst defenders. I’m hoping for a clean sheet and an assist against a lacklustre West Brom side.
  • Callum Wilson (5.5): Wilson’s target looks very achievable against Leicester this weekend. He only needs a goal for this pick to be a success and the Foxes have conceded on three occasions in their last two games. Wilson being on penalties is another string to his bow.
  • Alex McCarthy (2.5): I’m expecting Liverpool to beat Southampton but not by a landslide. If Southampton can limit Liverpool to a maximum of three goals, I’ll feel comfortable that the Reds will have tested McCarthy enough for him to earn a couple of save points and take him to the three required.

Az’s Guide to Fantasy5 on the Scoutcast

PICK YOUR FANTASY5 SELECTIONS FOR GAMEWEEK 17 HERE

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 17

  1. Crucem Sanctam Subiit
      11 mins ago

      Imagine paying £11.7 for the 25th best player (total points scored)

      13, 2, 2, 0, 1, 6, 3, 2, 10, 14, 3, 4, 5, 3

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Don’t need to.

        Open Controls
      2. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Would you be surprised if KDB and City started to rip it up though?

        Open Controls
      3. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        If you keep saying it you might not fear him anymore 🙂

        Open Controls
    • RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Got 2FTs and they need to be used before FH18, BB19.

      A. Johnstone+Taylor >> Martinez+Lowton
      B. Taylor >> Stones and burn one.
      C. Taylor+DCL >> Cancello+Antonio/Watkins

      McCarthy
      Robbo, Dias, Coufal
      Salah, KDB, Bruno, Raphinha
      DCL, Bamford, Adams
      (Johnstone, Dallas, Soucek, C.Taylor*)

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        I like A

        Wouldnt sell DCL before west ham

        Open Controls
      2. Crucem Sanctam Subiit
          5 mins ago

          I'm in the same position as you with 2FT, FH18, BB19 and I have 12/15 of your players.

          Open Controls
        • Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          B for me

          Open Controls
        • Crucem Sanctam Subiit
            3 mins ago

            I've considered using the 2FT on MUN/MCI/AVL/BUR players and then going into GW18 with 7-8 and saving the FT... is a FT worth 3 players?

            Open Controls
            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              By FT do you mean FH?

              Open Controls
            2. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I have 4 GW18 players though. And 1 is injured. Imagine 1 other gets rested and I’ve basically missed a whole GW. I’m using mine

              Open Controls
        • Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          which would you prefer in DGW19:

          A) Ings + Stones (-4)
          B) DCL + Dias

          Open Controls
          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. JoeSoap
            • 7 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        • TeddiPonza
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          What to do with this? The plan is to save the chips (maybe TC in 19). 0,4m in bank and 1 FT.

          Martinez (Steer)
          Dias Mitchell KWP (CTaylor Lamptey)
          Salah Bruno Grealish Son Saka
          Kane DCL (Watkins)

          A. Lamptey to Lowton/Coufal
          B. CTaylor to Lowton/Coufal
          C. Son to Rashford
          D Something else
          E. Safe

          Open Controls
          1. George Agdgdgwngo
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Keep son?

            Open Controls
            1. TeddiPonza
              • 10 Years
              just now

              That’s my thought, but will change to Rash before dgw

              Open Controls
          2. Scholes Out Forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Taylor/Lamptey to Coufal seems straight forward

            Open Controls
        • Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Hmmmm.... 11am deadline (for me) tomorrow.

          Will I be up and alive by then? Questionable

          Open Controls
          1. LewanGOALski
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            No lockdown for your country for NYE?

            Open Controls
            1. Top Lad Dakes.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              No sir - little Caribbean island, have had no community transmission cases since June/July, and have been living normally since early August. A nice break from being at uni in the UK!

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Oh nice.

                Open Controls
            2. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Big country.

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Little country you ignorant idiot.

                Open Controls
            3. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              just now

              You don't need to head out to have a good time 😉

              Open Controls
          2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Definitely think I should get my team in order now 😆

            Open Controls
          3. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            NYC?

            Open Controls
        • LewanGOALski
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Which for the DGW19:

          A) Fabianski + Robertson + Son + 4 pts
          or
          B) Johnstone + Dias + KDB (-4 pts)
          ..?

          Open Controls
        • Joey Tribbiani
            9 mins ago

            fantasy5 is hard, most ive gotten is 3/5

            Open Controls
          • Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Tara Reid is utterly hideous.

            Open Controls
            1. KAALI_DAAL
                6 mins ago

                Do you mean Taraji?

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  What is that? Sounds Indian.

                  Open Controls
              • GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                She's in the sacred 10K too?

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  I’m missing these references by a mile.

                  Open Controls
              • Right In The Stanchion
                  just now

                  You still couldn’t get her though

                  Open Controls
              • JBF X1
                  8 mins ago

                  need replacements for Brewster and Matip to used BB on DGW 19.. Any suggestions?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Neves say Neves
                    • 2 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Stones for Matip could be a good shout. Don't think there are any options better than Brewster at his price point however

                    Open Controls
                    1. JBF X1
                        just now

                        Was thinking that but one can never tell with Pep's rotation.. Stones may only play one game

                        Open Controls
                  2. Neves say Neves
                    • 2 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Who is the best Taylor replacement at 4.6?

                    McCarthy Johnstone
                    Robbo Dias Dallas Coufal Taylor
                    Salah Bruno Rashford Raphinha Soucek
                    Vardy Bamford Adams
                    0FT 0.1 ITB

                    FH next week so 1FT between now and DGW19
                    Any other thoughts are welcome!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Nunoooooooooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Same dilemma. Only 4.5 here though. I think it boils down to - Targett, Lowton or Pieters. Based on your team I would go Targett personally.

                      Open Controls
                  3. KAALI_DAAL
                      7 mins ago

                      McCarthy and Johnstone for DGW BB sound okay?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Traction Engine Foot
                        • 2 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Yeah

                        Open Controls
                      2. RamaJama
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        If you have the chance to get an extra dgw player somewhere else on the pitch, I would prioritize that above getting Johnstone

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah agreed

                          Open Controls
                    • Steirish
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Is rob holding a starter for arsenal?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bobby Digital
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Sure

                        Open Controls
                    • xHaTr
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Start Two:

                      A: Dias (Chelsea away)

                      B: Coufal (Everton away)

                      C: Dallas (Spurs away)

                      Open Controls
                      1. RamaJama
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        AC

                        Open Controls
                      2. The Littlest Robbo
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        I got all 3 and I've parked coufal on my bench

                        Open Controls
                      3. Nunoooooooooo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        I’m on A and C myself

                        Open Controls
                    • RamaJama
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      How many hits is sensible to take to field as many as possible dgw players for BB GW 19?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Scholes Out Forever
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        one or two imo

                        Open Controls
                      2. Pat Bonner
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        I might need a -12 now which is probably excessive so might leave the BB to later in season. I’d be happier with a -8

                        Open Controls
                    • thepancakeman123
                      • 2 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Do we reckon City actually keep any clean sheets vs Palace and Villa? They're notoriously poor vs Palace and Villa have a good attack.

                      Open Controls
                    • Nunoooooooooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Any Burnley aficionados out there. Would you chose pieters or lowton to replace Taylor? Cheers!

                      Open Controls
                    • Vasshin
                      • 2 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      I was thinking of using FH in Week18 but with City,Villa,United,Burnley game scheduled in week18. I am rethinking about using FH as there could be more postponement later on and could be used later as well

                      I have these players with 2FT and 1.9 itb

                      McCarthy(0,2) Martinez(1,2)
                      Justin (0,2) Robbo (0,2) TAA (0,2) Mitchell(1,1) Coufal(0,2)
                      Salah (0,2) Fernandez(1,2) Son (1,1) Grealish(1,2) Soucek (0,2)
                      Adams (0,2) DCA (1,1) Davis (1,2)

                      Right now I have 5 players playing in week18. Mitchell started last game but I could not count him as a starter, similarly Davis played few minutes last game but cannot count him as a starter

                      So should I use FH or just use Free transfers and play with 8 players.
                      So what should I do and who should I bring this week?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Scholes Out Forever
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        if using FT, you have to bring in City or United players as they playin both

                        Open Controls
                      2. RamaJama
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Would rather spend the 2 FTs on players for the dgw 19 and FH Bgw 18

                        Open Controls
                    • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                      • 4 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Would you use FH in 18 if you can field this without any hits?
                      Cancelo, Maguire, Dias, Fernandes, Grealish, Son,DCL and Riedewald(1-pointer mostly)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Traction Engine Foot
                        • 2 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        I'd probably save the FH

                        Open Controls
                      2. GreennRed
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        No.

                        Open Controls
                      3. korbendallas82
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Save fh. There will probably come some more surprises down the line, were you might be in worse shape.

                        Open Controls
                    • RAFA THE GAFFA
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Best 3 defenders outside of the Pool lads for the double?

                      Open Controls
                      1. xHaTr
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Dias Coufal Dallas

                        Open Controls
                        1. GreennRed
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          + Chilwell and Justin.

                          Open Controls
                        2. sandman58
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          Surely Cancelo better than Dias??
                          More chance of bonus and attacking returns

                          Open Controls
                      2. Top Lad Dakes.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Leeds and Hammers up there. Got Coufal Dallas myself

                        Open Controls
                      3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Cancelo Dias Stones

                        Open Controls
                    • Traction Engine Foot
                      • 2 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Is it worth holding James and Taylor in the hope they both play in 19?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nunoooooooooo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        I’m wondering same re: Taylor. Have a feeling he won’t be ready though...

                        Open Controls
                      2. xHaTr
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Taylor double in 19 really isnt great. Not sure I'd be wanting to start him

                        Open Controls
                    • Top Lad Dakes.
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      If you brought in Lowton / Pieters (can’t decide which but would like Pieters), would you play him ahead of Dallas(tot) this week?

                      Robbo and Coufal the other starting defenders

                      Open Controls
                      1. Scholes Out Forever
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Fulham game could still be cancelled tho

                        Open Controls
                        1. Top Lad Dakes.
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Oh could it?! Right then...

                          Open Controls
                    • Sho-kun
                      • 3 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      DCL & Trossard --> Martial & Martinelli

                      what do you think?

                      Open Controls
                    • JoeSoap
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Beat option for DGW?

                      A. DCL/Mitchell>Vardy/Stones
                      B. Son/Mitchell>KDB & Cancelo/Diaz
                      C. Other (3.8 to play with)

                      Unlikely to BB at this stage (too many transfers/uncertainty)

                      McCarthy
                      Zouma, Justin, Dallas
                      Fernandes, Grealish, Son, Salah
                      Bamford, DCL, Adams
                      Steer, Coufal, Mitchell, Mendy

                      Open Controls
                    • George Agdgdgwngo
                      • 11 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Who scores more?

                      A. -4 Rashford - (villa (h), Burnley (a), Liverpool (a), Fulham (a), sheff Utd (h)

                      B. Son - Leeds (h), villa (a), sheff Utd (a), Liverpool (h)

                      Open Controls
                    • sandman58
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Who's the best most nailed City defender??

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Dias and Stones probably.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Nunoooooooooo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Dias

                        Open Controls
                      3. George Agdgdgwngo
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        Dias

                        Open Controls
                    • More Cowbell
                      • 11 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Play one:
                      a) Nathaniel Phillips (sou)
                      b) Che Adams (LIV)

                      I suppose kind of what I'm asking is: what is the most likely outcome out of: a liverpool cs or a che adams goal

                      Open Controls
                      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        A

                        Open Controls
                    • youneedmorecavaleiro
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Bottomed, how do I use my FT here?

                      WCd in 16, with the intent of FH 18, BB 19.

                      McCarthy - Johnstone
                      Robbo - TAA - Bednarek - James - Balbuena
                      Salah - Fernandes - Son - Rapinha - Soucek
                      Abraham - Bamford - Adams

                      1 FT, 0.6 ITB

                      Open Controls
                    • Whazza
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Just seen Stones 5 CS in his last 5... The game he missed (WBA) they conceded... Transfer set in stone now! 😀

                      Open Controls
                      1. Don Kloppeone
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        I would like to get him double up with Dias but can’t see how as it means being 0.4 short of Soucek as my 5th mid on BB in 19!

                        Open Controls
                    • Don Kloppeone
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      As with everyone I’m totally confused. Unsure whether to just stick to my guns or change tack completely.

                      Original plan was:
                      GW17: Branthwaite > Lowton (FT)
                      GW18: FH (as would only have 5 + Dale Stephens)
                      GW19: Forster, Stephens > Meslier, Soucek (-4) and play BB

                      1FT 0.2itb
                      Martinez, Forster*
                      Robbo, Dias, Coufal, KWP, Branthwaite*
                      Salah, Bruno, Son, Raphinha, Stephens*
                      Kane, Bamford, Adams

                      Is this still a good plan or am I mad to only proceed with Dias and Bruno from their respective teams?

                      Cheers!

                      Open Controls
                    • Blzbobuk
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Pulled trigger on transfer as saw Taylor was likely to drop and I have 0 in bank - Just spotted it was the villa Taylor! Schoolboy error given all the News but probably would have made same move anyway.

                      Open Controls

