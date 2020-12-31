Pick the best Gameweek 17 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

Sponsored by Fantasy5

We’re back for another stab at Fantasy5 – the game that gives you the chance to win £10,000 for free.

All you have to do is pick one player from each of five nominated fixtures for the upcoming Gameweek. If all of your selections score more points than their respective Fantasy5 ‘points targets’, then you win.

And that looks even more achievable in Gameweek 17, with some points targets appearing more generous than ever – a single goal for Patrick Bamford away at Spurs, for example, would see him over his threshold of 5.5.

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

GAMEWEEK 17 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round of fixtures are:

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

Brighton and Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Southampton v Liverpool

The deadline is at 12:30 GMT on Tuesday 2 January.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 17 PICKS

Patrick Bamford (5.5): As we mentioned earlier in this piece, this looks to be a very achievable points target for the Leeds United striker given that he has 15 attacking returns in 16 matches this season. It’s away from home where he has particularly shone, with 59 of his 99 FPL points coming on the road. While a trip to Spurs is a tough test on paper, all it takes is for one goal to fly in – and given that he has had more shots in the box than any other Premier League player this season, he’ll surely have a chance or two in north London.

(5.5): As we mentioned earlier in this piece, this looks to be a very achievable points target for the Leeds United striker given that he has 15 attacking returns in 16 matches this season. It’s away from home where he has particularly shone, with 59 of his 99 FPL points coming on the road. While a trip to Spurs is a tough test on paper, all it takes is for one goal to fly in – and given that he has had more shots in the box than any other Premier League player this season, he’ll surely have a chance or two in north London. Daniel Podence (5.5): Rested at Old Trafford in Gameweek 16, a fresh Podence will be expected to regain his place against Brighton this weekend. Top among Wolves assets for shots in the box this season, the fact that his target total is a whole point less than teammate Pedro Neto leads us to plump for Podence. A clean sheet and an assist would even do, should he fail to find the target.

(5.5): Rested at Old Trafford in Gameweek 16, a fresh Podence will be expected to regain his place against Brighton this weekend. Top among Wolves assets for shots in the box this season, the fact that his target total is a whole point less than teammate Pedro Neto leads us to plump for Podence. A clean sheet and an assist would even do, should he fail to find the target. Pablo Mari (5.5): With Gabriel still sidelined, the left-footed Pablo Mari will hope to retain his place at the heart of the Gunners’ defence this weekend. While his defensive colleagues have a points target of 6.5 and will need attacking returns to pass the threshold, Mari simply needs a shut-out against an attack who have carved out fewer big chances – by quite some distance – than any other Premier League team this season.

(5.5): With Gabriel still sidelined, the left-footed Pablo Mari will hope to retain his place at the heart of the Gunners’ defence this weekend. While his defensive colleagues have a points target of 6.5 and will need attacking returns to pass the threshold, Mari simply needs a shut-out against an attack who have carved out fewer big chances – by quite some distance – than any other Premier League team this season. James Maddison (6.5): Providing Brendan Rodgers passes him fit, Maddison is our selection for Leicester’s trip to Newcastle. The dead-ball specialist will be up against a Magpies side who historically have shipped a lot of chances from set plays, while Maddison himself ranks joint-second among all FPL assets for key passes over the last four Gameweeks. A single goal would be enough to see him to seven points, too, of course.

(6.5): Providing Brendan Rodgers passes him fit, Maddison is our selection for Leicester’s trip to Newcastle. The dead-ball specialist will be up against a Magpies side who historically have shipped a lot of chances from set plays, while Maddison himself ranks joint-second among all FPL assets for key passes over the last four Gameweeks. A single goal would be enough to see him to seven points, too, of course. Alex McCarthy (2.5): Not the most glamourous of picks, McCarthy has picked up a clean sheet and/or a save point in 13 of the last 14 Gameweeks. Providing Liverpool don’t run riot at St Mary’s, the Southampton stopper looks a good bet to accrue three points or more.

TED TALKS FPL’S GAMEWEEK 17 PICKS

Hugo Lloris (6.5): Spurs’ defensive nature means they’ll allow Leeds some chances to shoot, albeit speculatively – I’m hoping this will give Lloris some save opportunities in addition to a clean sheet, both needed to surpass the 6.5 points target.

(6.5): Spurs’ defensive nature means they’ll allow Leeds some chances to shoot, albeit speculatively – I’m hoping this will give Lloris some save opportunities in addition to a clean sheet, both needed to surpass the 6.5 points target. Pedro Neto (6.5): Hopefully a goal is on the cards for the lively Neto against Brighton, who have conceded the fifth-highest number of goals this season. Neto is joint-sixth for goal attempts in the last four Gameweeks amongst midfielders.

(6.5): Hopefully a goal is on the cards for the lively Neto against Brighton, who have conceded the fifth-highest number of goals this season. Neto is joint-sixth for goal attempts in the last four Gameweeks amongst midfielders. Kieran Tierney (6.5): Tierney is fourth for number of crosses and joint-third for chances created in the last six Gameweeks amongst defenders. I’m hoping for a clean sheet and an assist against a lacklustre West Brom side.

(6.5): Tierney is fourth for number of crosses and joint-third for chances created in the last six Gameweeks amongst defenders. I’m hoping for a clean sheet and an assist against a lacklustre West Brom side. Callum Wilson (5.5): Wilson’s target looks very achievable against Leicester this weekend. He only needs a goal for this pick to be a success and the Foxes have conceded on three occasions in their last two games. Wilson being on penalties is another string to his bow.

(5.5): Wilson’s target looks very achievable against Leicester this weekend. He only needs a goal for this pick to be a success and the Foxes have conceded on three occasions in their last two games. Wilson being on penalties is another string to his bow. Alex McCarthy (2.5): I’m expecting Liverpool to beat Southampton but not by a landslide. If Southampton can limit Liverpool to a maximum of three goals, I’ll feel comfortable that the Reds will have tested McCarthy enough for him to earn a couple of save points and take him to the three required.

Az’s Guide to Fantasy5 on the Scoutcast

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT