January 7

The importance of flexibility and reacting to ever-changing FPL circumstances

This season more than ever has taught us that one of the most important skills to cultivate as a Fantasy Premier League manager is flexibility.

Right now, we have to think about what chips we are going to use in the upcoming rounds and which players can be useful in the short and longer-term.

Prior to the Premier League announcing the rescheduled fixtures for Manchester City, Manchester United, Burnley and Aston Villa I had, what I thought was, a well rounded team for Double Gameweek 19 as well as a plan for Blank Gameweek 18.

That involved Free Hitting for the upcoming fixtures and thus I set about removing players who didn’t have the form I required and also didn’t have two fixtures in Double Gameweek in 19.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkin‘s (£6.1m) was a prime example of this. While his underlying statistics make for positive reading, as an FPL asset he was a frustrating one to own.

Just one return in the last eight Gameweeks, against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 15, coupled with the fact that during this period Watkins has played the likes of West Brom, Brighton and Burnley left him on shaky ground in my team as a result of his decidedly disappointing FPL points returns.

Considering he didn’t have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 19, and my plans for a Free Hit in Gameweek 18 where he could be brought back, I transferred out Watkins for Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) preparing my team for Double Gameweek 19.

Fast-forward a few weeks and the rearrangement of the Aston Villa game that they missed in Gameweek 1 into the Double Gameweek 19 fixtures and suddenly selling Watkins feels like a missed opportunity.

Had we known about the rearranged fixtures earlier I likely would have persevered with Watkins and a couple of others as they would have given me almost a full XI for Blank Gameweek 18 without needing to use a chip and then I could have held two free transfers for my Double Gameweek 19 preparation.

However, this season in particular is all about flexibility and adapting to situations as they arise. Rearranged fixtures will likely be a common theme this season, as a result of the usual postponements due to the later stages of both the Premier League and FA Cups, as well as this year the coronavirus (COVID-19) postponements.

The loss of two fixtures in Gameweek 16, as well as a further match in Gameweek 17 highlight the fragility of our FPL teams this season.

For my team, the use of the Free Hit chip in Gameweek 18 is essential. Without it, my line-up consists of five players and the suspended Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) this is not a team that can successfully achieve a green arrow this week.

I do have two free transfers and thus with a cleverly deployed -4 could field a team of eight, but doing this would mean losing some key players who I transferred in ahead of Double Gameweek 19, thus compromising my team for the next gameweek whilst still not achieving a team that I feel comfortable with in Blank Gameweek 18.

As a result the plan to Free Hit ahead of Gameweek 18 still stands.

Every FPL season that I have played and had a Free Hit chip to play the aim has been to play the very best team possible with one or at a push two decent bench options and a couple of cheap burner spots knowing that they won’t ever make the XI.

The 2020/21 season has already shown us the importance of a bench though. I have already mentioned the full match postponements that we have seen over the last couple of weeks, however this doesn’t account for the individual players who have missed out while the games they were due to play continued.

FPL favourites such as Alex McCarthy (£4.7m) Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) Kyle Walker (£6.1m) and Sadio Mané (£11.9m) to name but a few have already missed matches as a result of Covid, indeed the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) at Newcastle have now missed eight matches through the illness if you include their Gameweek 11 match which was postponed.

Saint-Maximin and Barnes return as Newcastle host Burnley

Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin

The impacts that COVID is having on the Premier League is, as a result, having an impact on the way that I am playing the game. I never captain and vice-captain players in the same match, try not to treble up on any teams just in case their game is called off and I am thinking very carefully about whether the Bench Boast and Triple Captain chips should be deployed at this moment giving the lack of notice that COVID affords to FPL managers.

The key impact of COVID on my Free Hit team is the bench. No longer do I feel safe having burn options on the bench, my FPL first team and bench all need to be decent options if I am to ensure with as much certainty as possible that I can achieve a full XI players playing by the time the final match kicks off.

However, it is also making me reconsider something that has always been a key part of my Free Hit strategies. Fielding three players from the teams with the best fixtures.

The fixtures in Blank Gameweek 18 suggest that the most aggressive strategy for FPL manager who are playing their Free Hit chip is to triple up on Manchester United (away at Burnley) Manchester City (at home to Brighton) and Arsenal (at home to Crystal Palace).

Thus leaving two spaces in the starting XI to cover Spurs, Aston Villa, Wolves, Everton, Sheffield United and Newcastle – as well as potentially Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brighton if you don’t believe that the Manchester sides and Arsenal will keep a clean sheet.

On paper, this seems like a good idea. However the loss of just one of those three key triple up matches could have huge consequences for an FPL Managers free hit points scoring ability. During Gameweek 16, I owned Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) and Rúben Dias (£5.8m) from the postponed Everton vs Manchester City match as well as Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Heung-Min Son (£9.8m) when the Spurs vs Fulham game followed suit. This meant that even with a solid performance from my bench I was still down to only 10 men. This has had a major impact on how I play FPL in the current climate.

Now I am looking to find a balance between the best FPL assets for the Gameweek and the risk involved in owning three from one team or match. Of the three big matches only Burnley vs Manchester United is on the opening evening of the Gameweek. The other two follow on Wednesday and Thursday evenings meaning that any postponements or players missing will likely not be known to FPL managers at the time of the deadline. Thus while I feel slightly more confident in having three Manchester United players because of the timing of the match, I can’t see myself risking owning three players from Arsenal and Manchester City also.

By owning two players from Arsenal and Manchester City that allows me to also own an extra couple from the other matches thus spreading the risk factor and hopefully enabling my free hit team to achieve the most points possible – which is after all the key aim of the chip.

My current plan is for a team that looks like this, however there are still a couple of games, such as Sheffield United vs Newcastle, that I may invest further in when it comes to my bench in order to protect my team further.

By setting up like this I believe I have covered the majority of the big assets for the gameweek, with the exception of a second Manchester City defender as well as setting up my team to cover all the matches. Doing this gives me confidence that my squad has the depth to cope with any unexpected eventualities, however it does meant that it lacks the likes of João Cancelo (£5.7m) or John Stones (£5.0m) and another Arsenal player. However, if I plan to play 4-5-1 then the lack of a further Arsenal player is less of a concern than the lack of a second Manchester City defender.

There is definitely a balance to be found between the right players and the safest formation, I’m not sure that this most recent draft has yet struck that balance, however it is definitely closer than the ones that preceded it. Thankfully there’s still plenty of time between now and the Gameweek 18 deadline to get it right!

Free FPL team planner tool to help with Blank and Double Gameweek strategy

  1. rokonto
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is the game 2morrow definitely off then?

    Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    https://imgflip.com/i/4sxr59

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Spot on

      Open Controls
    2. doher.ty
        15 mins ago

        Savage

        Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Damn, if the Spurs-Villa game is off, then that FH will definitely come in play for me. Got to wait till last minute...

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Is there any point?

        United Burnley now could be off too.

        That leaves City and Arsenal to target. Are Arsenal players even worth bringing in?

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yeah, most likely best to save FT for later in the season.

          Open Controls
        2. Kakashi Of The Leaf
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Burnley game to go ahead. Only a couple of cases at Burnley

          Open Controls
          1. Epic ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Only a couple at pressent.

            Open Controls
            1. Epic ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              *present

              Open Controls
    4. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Give us free WC, FPL Towers!!

      You've done it twice in history already

      Open Controls
      1. doher.ty
          3 mins ago

          This would be blessed

          Open Controls
        • Zladan
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I imagine the season needs to be postponed first? In which case you could gamble on using a WC now in the hope of another later.

          Open Controls
      2. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        The importance of holding off on any move until the last possible moment, even if it means missing price changes.

        Many chips could well have been wasted on this gameweek.

        A possible further reduction in the number of games, if the gameweek even goes ahead!

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          18 mins ago

          Surely in this case the fh becomes even better as anyone not playing it could have 2 or 3 players lol

          Open Controls
          1. Zladan
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            I’d disagree. There are now fewer good options and teams will be full of the likes of Newcastle, Sheffield and Arsenal players.

            I’d rather save my FH I think, and just have triple City and whatever scraps I have that also play.

            Open Controls
            1. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 mins ago

              True, but if someone like Lacazette halls in there scenario it could be a huge gain for free hitters over anyone who doesn’t play it

              Open Controls
            2. Zladan
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Furthermore, all these postponed fixtures will result in a later DGW. Would rather use a FH for double Bruno and Son etc rather than Brewster Holding & co.

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Good point although those players will be 50% + owned anyway

                Open Controls
          2. doher.ty
              16 mins ago

              This is fair. If the City or United game gets called off would mean my team only has 4-6 players.

              Open Controls
            • Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Your comment may be slightly biased as you played your FH early (possibly prematurely)? I'm not sure you're in a position to 'lol' at anyone

              Open Controls
        2. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          Ughhhh shouldn't have sold Taylor. Hope he drops in price tonight.

          Open Controls
          1. ChelseaGuy
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Why? Is he fit to play now?

            Open Controls
            1. Bram
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Back in training

              Open Controls
              1. ChelseaGuy
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Ohh alright then

                Open Controls
        3. doher.ty
            22 mins ago

            Would you FH this team:

            Martinez
            Dias, Cancelo, Mitchell*
            Bruno, KDB, Grealish, Son
            Martial*, Brewster*

            Concerned about Martials minutes, Brewster and Mitchell, no bench.

            Open Controls
            1. ALI_G
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              would wait

              chaos at the moment and may only be a few games at this rate

              I am on FH but regretting it

              Open Controls
              1. doher.ty
                  just now

                  Definitely waiting until Monday/Tuesday but at the moment, I'm worried!

                  Open Controls
            2. Bookkeeper
              • 4 Years
              19 mins ago

              Surely those that hit the free hit button few days ago were aware of the risks? No?
              I warned people on here and was lambasted for it.

              Open Controls
              1. doher.ty
                  12 mins ago

                  They were aware but I gather they decided there was more benefit to using it and getting on the price rises. It's all based on the individual teams.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bookkeeper
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Chasing value- the death of many!

                    Open Controls
                    1. doher.ty
                        just now

                        You're not wrong. If fixtures stay the same and their team was always set up to FH then I can't fault them for going early. They were going to either way.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
                    • 11 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    They could still be winners . Non fh-ters have Son and Kane, Grealish and Martinez. 4 massive players headstart i would say

                    Open Controls
                  3. Bram
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    They only really lose out if the season is suspended which still looks unlikely.

                    Those who built for gw18 are most shafted (again after the gw16 carnage of losing City and Spurs players).

                    Open Controls
                • Westfield Irons ⭐️
                  • 10 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Man City double in GW19 at risk??
                  In DGW19 Man City play CRY + AVL
                  The Villa fixture is 20th January, nearly 2 weeks from now.
                  What's the chance that fixture will go ahead?
                  I appreciate many players will be over their isolation period, but is there a good chance Villa players might test positive between now and then and jeapordise the fixture?
                  I want to consider if the City triple up is risky now...
                  Apologies if this has been posted/discussed already.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
                    • 11 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    I think it's on

                    Open Controls
                  2. Epic ⚽ 墅
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    There's always a chance players test positive regardless.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    3 mins ago

                    I think if games that far away are being scrapped after positive tests there is little hope all around!

                    Open Controls
                  4. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Newcastle was wiped out but were playing within a couple of weeks.

                    I dont think that one is a problem

                    Any new outbreaks mind.

                    Open Controls
                  5. Bram
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Arguably those with issues now are more likely to be playing by gw19.

                    Open Controls
                • SHOWSTOPPERRR
                  • 3 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Had players if villa spurs is off I have one player Bruno and lamptey not counting though..

                  Open Controls
                • Daniel - No FH18, BB/TC19?
                  • 11 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Pereira will not feature in the FA Cup. "Ricardo is coming along really well. It’s just too soon for him this weekend. He’s back in with the squad training."

                  Sell Justin or Mitchell for a city defender?

                  Open Controls
                  1. doher.ty
                      just now

                      I wonder how LEI will line up when Ricardo and Castagna are fit. Justin has played well this season, deserves some starts.

                      Open Controls
                  2. Inazuma X1
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    I don't think Taylor is back in training, he is?

                    "Making good progress"

                    Dyche: "We had to cancel a reserve game on Tuesday because of [COVID-19]. Jack Cork, Charlie Taylor and Dwight McNeil are making good progress as is Jay Rodriguez. Matej Vydra is training with us and is available."

                    https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1347216185251803137

                    Open Controls
                    1. Inazuma X1
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      is he?*

                      Open Controls

