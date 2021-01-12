Scoutcast Episode 360 – Opportunities for FPL managers during Blank Gameweek 18

Joe is joined by Karam and new regular Scoutcast host Seb to try to make sense of the fixture change impacting on Gameweek 18.

Content creators are having a tough time of late. As soon as a video or podcast is painstakingly researched and presented, a major announcement changes everything. Lately, that has been due to COVID-19, with players forced to isolate and games postponed.

This time around the Scoutcast has escaped such changes by scheduling its latest episode last night (Monday, January 11), just hours after it emerged that Tottenham’s game with Aston Villa on Wednesday had been put back due to COVID-19 concerns.

Instead, Jose Mourinho’s troops will take on Fulham in a hastily rearranged game that falls far more kindly in the Gameweek for owners of Spurs stars Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.8m).

Understandably, this important fixture change tops the bill in a show that marks the debut for Seb as the Scoutcast’s new regular co-host with Joe.

Also joining this week is Karam, who has had his own experience with coronavirus recently. He reveals how he was been isolating after a positive test and thankfully is now fighting fit to once again tackle this most irregular of seasons.

Our trio reveal their Gameweek 18 plans and the players they are targeting. Joe has already pressed the button on his Free Hit chip but Karam only needs one or two transfers to field a credible side. Meanwhile, Seb is Free Hit-curious, and undecided on whether to deploy this chip.

Differentials during this limited set of fixtures are also taken in. Are Wolves and Everton players being unfairly neglected?

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s low owned gems are scrutinised and long-term fixtures are frisked in a show that aims to ensure Fantasy Premier League managers are well prepared for today’s Gameweek 18 deadline.

The Scoutcast will return on Thursday night, when Joe, Seb and their guest will dust off their notes once again and focus on the coming weekend’s Double Gameweek 19.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.