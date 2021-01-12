98
Podcast January 12

Scoutcast Episode 360 – Opportunities for FPL managers during Blank Gameweek 18

98 Comments
Joe is joined by Karam and new regular Scoutcast host Seb to try to make sense of the fixture change impacting on Gameweek 18.

Content creators are having a tough time of late. As soon as a video or podcast is painstakingly researched and presented, a major announcement changes everything. Lately, that has been due to COVID-19, with players forced to isolate and games postponed.

This time around the Scoutcast has escaped such changes by scheduling its latest episode last night (Monday, January 11), just hours after it emerged that Tottenham’s game with Aston Villa on Wednesday had been put back due to COVID-19 concerns.

Instead, Jose Mourinho’s troops will take on Fulham in a hastily rearranged game that falls far more kindly in the Gameweek for owners of Spurs stars Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.8m).

Understandably, this important fixture change tops the bill in a show that marks the debut for Seb as the Scoutcast’s new regular co-host with Joe.

Also joining this week is Karam, who has had his own experience with coronavirus recently. He reveals how he was been isolating after a positive test and thankfully is now fighting fit to once again tackle this most irregular of seasons.

Our trio reveal their Gameweek 18 plans and the players they are targeting. Joe has already pressed the button on his Free Hit chip but Karam only needs one or two transfers to field a credible side. Meanwhile, Seb is Free Hit-curious, and undecided on whether to deploy this chip.

Differentials during this limited set of fixtures are also taken in. Are Wolves and Everton players being unfairly neglected?

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s low owned gems are scrutinised and long-term fixtures are frisked in a show that aims to ensure Fantasy Premier League managers are well prepared for today’s Gameweek 18 deadline.

The Scoutcast will return on Thursday night, when Joe, Seb and their guest will dust off their notes once again and focus on the coming weekend’s Double Gameweek 19.

This latest episode of the Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

98 Comments Post a Comment
  Tmel
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    On FH:

    a) Dias & Saiss
    b) Stones & AWB

    Merlinho
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'd probably avoid Wolves - the second choice feels the strongest overall for me.

      OptimusBlack
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This

    Legomané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

    Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      B

    Boz
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

    EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

  Merlinho
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Down to my final free hit choices:

    1. Double up Man City defence (Dias/Cancelo) and Saka in midfield (with Yedlin first on bench)
    2. One of Dias/Cancelo, Maguire and Gundogan in midfield (with ESR first on bench)

    Any thoughts lads?

    Legomané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      1

    marcos11
        just now

        1

    Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Best time to FH is GW18 as GW29 will only have one of Liverpool or United

      Right?

      Goonerly
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Depends on your team.
        I would have wanted to wait with my FH, but the Villa postponement meant I kind of had to do it this GW.

        And looking at my FH team now, I'm pretty pleased.

      Davros
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Depends on your team now and if you need it. Who knows what GW29 will look like by the time we get there

      Ron_Swanson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        29 might have Man City, Spurs, Liverpool and any other team!

        Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          just now

          How lol

      StayoutheSpiceZone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I am going to free hit in a double gw I think - that is why I am saving.

    GTG?
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      2FT 0.3 ITB
      WC FH BB TC available

      Martinez Mendy
      Regulion Saiss Justin Coufal Mitchel
      KBD Fernandes Son Grealish Saka
      Kane Bamford Brewster

      GW18 Grealish -> Foden
      GW19 Mitchel Brewster -> Strujik Antonio BB

      Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Struijk will play both the games?

    Legomané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Queasy poll — Wilson or Wood... (not on FH or WC)

      Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Neither

      Goonerly
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Wilson

      aapoman
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Wilson

      Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Wilson but not overly keen if he is to stay in your team a while

      Davros
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Wilson

      Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Neither

    aapoman
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Good to go after 2ft? Bench is full of players who don't have a match

      Cancelo Stones
      KDB Bruno Son Neto
      Kane

      Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Save the FH

        aapoman
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah that's the plan. Feel like the 7 players I have are close to being the most essential ones anyway

      Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Use FH

        aapoman
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Why? To get unreliable cheap players? Don't think it is necessary. A -4 hit I could consider.

      Bad Kompany
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Save fh. You have all the important players

      Boz
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Save for sure, got all the big hitters and double city def

      aapoman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks all!

    EgyptianKing
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Any opinion on this?

      A) De Gea Dier Dias

      B) Lloris Bissaka Stones

      Chers!

      Bad Kompany
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        B

      Feed tha Sheep
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A

    Bad Kompany
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is Pep presser before the deadline?

      Goonerly
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        1:30 PM

    Boz
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Those not on FH, who are you removing DCL for?

      Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Next week he will make way as part of a hit to get KDB back in

      Boz
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’m thinking as an enabler to bring Salah in next week for Grealish if villa doubt or Son. Was thinking Wood due to playing in BGW18 and DGW19

      aleksaa2
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Did Salah and DCL to Rashford and Kane, in GW 19 Kane and Grealish to Salah and Antonio.

        Boz
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Antonio is a great shout actually

      Arn De Gothia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        martial

      marcos11
          just now

          Planning on bringing in Laca this week and transferring him to Vardy for dgw19

      Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        FH Team:

        Lloris (4.0)
        Cancelo - Stones - Tierny
        KDB(C) - Bruno - Son - Rashford ESR
        Kane - Wilson

        Clark - Brewster - Kilman

        GTG?

        aapoman
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          It's good

          Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Cheers!

        Puyol Pants Up
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Wow, I have the EXACT same team haha.

          I'm still undecided between ESR + Lloris or Saka + Leno.

      fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Best pick from (budget 5.1) on FH:

        1. Saiss
        2. Shaw
        3. Lindelof
        4. Keane
        5. Fernandez

        Thanks

        Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Not really keen on any of them, but I guess Saiss

        Kebab pig
            9 mins ago

            1

          aapoman
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Saiss

          Feed tha Sheep
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Dier 5.1 isn’t he?

            fcsaltyballs
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Already have Lloris Son Kane

              Feed tha Sheep
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Would go 1 or 2 then

        DaftKing
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          I haven’t seen any mention of Luke Shaw for those on a FH. He’s in good form and looks great value for one week, with Telles having started in the week. Am I missing something?

          DaftKing
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Lo and behold the post right before this mentions him, but that’s the first one I’ve seen!

          Feed tha Sheep
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Was a doubt though has trained yesterday

          QUEN
            • 2 Years
            just now

            His in mine currently as I can’t afford anyone else hope he starts

        Kebab pig
            11 mins ago

            Is Sterling likely to play? Was he pictured in training photos?

            Stormbringer22
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Pep presser at 1:30

          Dele
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Pick one please...

            A) Lloris, Tierney, Smith Rose
            B) Leno, AWB, Saka

            Stormbringer22
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              A but biased since I have all 3 of A and none of B

            Feed tha Sheep
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              A just

              Dele
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Do we think ESR definitely starts?

                Feed tha Sheep
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Should do has played well

          Feed tha Sheep
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            First to 5...Dias or Gundagon as third city? (I have KDB & Cancelo)
            GO

            Stormbringer22
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Dias

            EmreCan Hustle
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Dias, easily.

            matiakez
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Quite like Gundo.

            fcsaltyballs
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Gundogan

          MoSalad
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            A) Areola (Johnstone)
            Stones, Cancelo, Tierney, AWB (Coufal)
            Rashford, Bruno, KDB, ESR (Salah)
            BDR, Wilson (BamBam)

            GW19 Wilson & Tierney ---> Antonio & Cresswell

            B) Areola (Johnstone)
            Stones, Cancelo, AWB (Cresswell, Coufal)
            Rashford, Bruno, KDB, Son, ESR
            BDR, Laca (BamBam)

            GW19 - Laca & Son ---> Antonio & Salah

            What do you think is the best option guys final decision then GTG?

          Mufc202020
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            Which of these 3 in your team for long term?

            A) Wilson
            B) Adams
            C) Watkins

            Already have Bamford & Antonio.

            Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              A

            EmreCan Hustle
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              C. DGWs

            BAMBAA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              A

          Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Might swap Bamford for Antonio on my bench on my WC, any thoughts?

            EmreCan Hustle
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Do you have money tied up in Bamford?
              I think it might be counterproductive.

              Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Not much, will cost 0.2 more to bring back if they end up keeping their DGW

                EmreCan Hustle
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Leeds look poor. So I get why Antonio would be of interest.

                  Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Bigger differential and might have a double which Bamford may now miss out on

          tbos83
              6 mins ago

              How much do we think weather impacts goals? Tonight is clear while games tomorrow/thurs will likely be played in heavy rain

              Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Interesting but have never really factored it

            BAMBAA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Pick one for GW18 only?

              Wilson, Foden, Gundogan, Cancelo, Dias

              Currently with Wilson but seems weird to have only 2 Man City in FH.

            Rhodes your boat
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Strujik to Mitchell -4 yay or nay?

              Stormbringer22
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Nay, Mitchell not guaranteed to play

              BAMBAA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Nay

              QUEN
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Will they get you more than 4 points

            matiakez
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Is Reguilon too much of a risk? Feels like the spurs defender with the biggest upside

              Stormbringer22
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Good pick imo

              BAMBAA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Dier for me.

            wattalowz
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Any Man Utd fans know if Lindelof is nailed over Bailly?

            Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              Will Struijk rise in price tonight?

            Dele
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              So Sheffield haven’t had a clean sheet all season... why’s Ramsdale tempting me against a blunt Newcastle.

              dbeck
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Better CS odd than Newcastle, wolves and Everton

            dbeck
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              On fh

              Who is the best def from spurs? Dier due to price and nailness?

              Is kilman likely to play with Boly and marcal out?

            Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              How come Cancelo hasn’t picked up more attacking returns (1 assist) despite posting impressive stats and looking threatening every game? Poor luck?

              Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                just now

                He's like Lamptey

            Nolberto Solano
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Drop one from a FH team:

              A) Tierney
              B) Rashford
              C) Lacazette

