Salah and Firmino benched as Taylor returns for Burnley at Liverpool

The Double Gameweek 19 benching spree continues at Anfield as Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) misses out on Liverpool’s starting XI.

The Egyptian is currently on a run of four blanks since his 16-point haul against Crystal Palace.

However, it must be said that his massive score at Selhurst Park came in the last Premier League match that he was benched for.

Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) finds himself among the substitutes for Liverpool too as Jurgen Klopp opts for a front-three of Sadio Mané (£11.9m), Divock Origi (£5.2m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.4m).

Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) is missing but the Reds are boosted by the return of Joel Matip (£5.4m) at centre-back.

He starts alongside Fabinho (£5.4m) with Andrew Robertson (£7.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) fixed in their usual stations among the back-four.

The big news for Burnley is the comeback from injury for Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) who has been absent since sustaining a muscle problem against Sheffield United in Gameweek 16.

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) and Robbie Brady (£5.0m) provide the width either side of Chris Wood (£6.2m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) tonight.

Liverpool v Burnley Line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Matip, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Mané, Origi, Shaqiri.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, A Barnes.

