1887
Dugout Discussion January 21

Salah and Firmino benched as Taylor returns for Burnley at Liverpool

1,887 Comments
The Double Gameweek 19 benching spree continues at Anfield as Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) misses out on Liverpool’s starting XI.

The Egyptian is currently on a run of four blanks since his 16-point haul against Crystal Palace.

However, it must be said that his massive score at Selhurst Park came in the last Premier League match that he was benched for.

Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) finds himself among the substitutes for Liverpool too as Jurgen Klopp opts for a front-three of Sadio Mané (£11.9m), Divock Origi (£5.2m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.4m).

Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) is missing but the Reds are boosted by the return of Joel Matip (£5.4m) at centre-back.

He starts alongside Fabinho (£5.4m) with Andrew Robertson (£7.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) fixed in their usual stations among the back-four.

The big news for Burnley is the comeback from injury for Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) who has been absent since sustaining a muscle problem against Sheffield United in Gameweek 16.

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) and Robbie Brady (£5.0m) provide the width either side of Chris Wood (£6.2m) and Ashley Barnes (£6.0m) tonight.

Liverpool v Burnley Line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Matip, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Mané, Origi, Shaqiri.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, A Barnes.

1,887 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Thought I'd messed up selling salah for kdb this week when Kev went off yesterday but got away with it.

    1. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      After the City match I posted that us Salah trip cappers still in with a chance. Chance wasted...

      1. Rash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Yep.. only dropped 10k places despite not having a player in tonights match.

  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    My -12 has paid off, yet I still won't even break 100 this week.

    No Stones, only Leicester player being Vardy & the Liverpool knobjockeys prime culprits, other than the manager 😛

    1. BeWater
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I'm on 76 with Martinez left.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Vardy can bang for us next week.

          1. BeWater
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Hoping so. I'm definitely keeping him. Leicester are good and will create chances against anyone. Especially Leeds.

        2. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          It'll be halftime on Saturday night. Plenty of time left and second half usually has many throw away points from hits as they fear losing out in their ML. Captain's choice is vital.

      • Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Zambia, in southern Africa, is a landlocked country of rugged terrain and diverse wildlife, with many parks and safari areas. On its border with Zimbabwe is famed Victoria Falls – indigenously called Mosi-oa-Tunya, or "Smoke That Thunders” – plunging a misty 108m into narrow Batoka Gorge. Spanning the Zambezi River just below the falls is Victoria Falls Bridge, a spectacular viewpoint.

        1. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Hot take

        2. Party time
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Livingstone is the happening place

          1. Deulofail
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            There's so much vodoo there

            1. Party time
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Lol

        3. sminkypinky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Consider me going!

        4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          I told the witchdoctor
          I need to make a move
          And then the witchdoctor
          He told me what to do
          He said

          Ooo eee, ooh ah ah,
          Mo’s fcked
          Never gonna score again

          An oldie but a goodie: https://youtu.be/TYgOlqinH7A

      • Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Anyone have grealish and targett for tomorrow ? 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Jack & Martinez.

          Feeling bullish 🙂

        2. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Yeah, just Jack left to add to the 121 points

      • BeWater
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          In Salah's first season I refused to pick him. Kept thinking he was a flash in the pan. He'll stop scoring next week. He's on a lucky run. Stubbornness set in and I never picked him. Never picked him the year after either. Finally half way through last year I realised I'd never enjoy this game if I didn't pick the best player in FPL. Fast forward another year and I've captained him for 4 straight blanks. Cheers Mo.

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            I think the only person you can blame is yourself.

            1. BeWater
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Got no hard luck stories or 'could have done X or Y'. I never thought about bringing Justin or Stones in. I brought in Coufal and Antonio who did great. I captained Salah and vc Vardy. So no bad luck anywhere. Onto next week...

            2. sminkypinky
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Better post than just something about casuals always winning with Salah when he was firing or only casuals couldn't see that Salah was out of form.
              We make these decisions based on feel or stats. Some we get right, some we get wrong. I've been more in the wrong this season but it is what it is.
              Actually your post made me a little bit more calm after the disappointment after that match and Mo TC. So Thanks for that! 🙂

              1. BeWater
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  No worries mate. At least it's in our hands to change it next week 🙂

                  1. sminkypinky
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    True.

            3. djman102
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              So if Targett makes at least 60 minutes against Newcastle but concedes, I will be on ... 107(-8)

              Even though it's Newcastle, preparing for the inevitable.

            4. FPL Focus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Burnley defended easily Liverpool not really testing them, happy with that result!

            5. Pep Roulette
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              What to do with these 3?

              A. Salah
              B. Mane
              C. Werner

              1. Deulofail
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                B

              2. Groot the Leveller
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Sell?

            6. Hulk Smash
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Big night needed from my Villa trio on Saturday. Salah (c) disaster.

            7. Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Good game from Burnley. No creativity in our team today, missed Coutinho tonight.

              1. ted mcnure
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                And that Shakira is no Emily Hughes neither..

            8. 16ShimiC16
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Morale of story = trust Kane (9) - Salah (4) Fernandes (8) KDB (8)

              1. _Ninja_
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                Kane is the only player I trust with TC I think this season. Should have a decent dgw to come.

                1. 16ShimiC16
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  The main difference with Kane & other FPL assets is that he's so heavily involved in Spurs' goals contribution. That & he always seems to pick up 3 bonus.

                  1. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    An inform De Bruyne can be same.

              2. WE GO FOR IT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Got Antonio in for him and he got 18 points!

            9. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Love burnley

              Hope they stay in the league, good to have a team like them in the PL

              1. Hulk Smash
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                They won't be relegated. No chance.

              2. thegaffer82
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                There’s definitely more than 3 teams worse than Burnley

                1. Groot the Leveller
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  I was impressed with them back when they played leeds

              3. BobbyDoesNotLook
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Would have three Bournemouths instead of one Burnley.

            10. Saka_me_sideways
                2 hours, 4 mins ago

                Shall I play Adams over salah?

                1. BeWater
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    Play Keinan Davis over both.

                2. Sloane426
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Sterling or Vardy

                  1. BeWater
                      1 hour, 5 mins ago

                      Vardy.

                  2. ALI_G
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 3 mins ago

                    89, 1 plater = Martinez left

                    I feel like the kid with CCC grades and a place at Teeside Uni whilst everyone else has 4A* and is off to Trinity College, Cambridge

                    1. BeWater
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        76 with Martinez left if it makes you feel better!

                    2. Deulofail
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours ago

                      Where are the origins of the potential KDB injury length? Is it just the Mirror speculating?

                      1. ALI_G
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        no eye deer

                        wait for the FA cup presser

                    3. sminkypinky
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours ago

                      Besides that one succesful take on and cross late on the game I felt Mane was one of the worst players on the field.

                      1. sminkypinky
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        Also Shaqira needs to pack his bags and look for something more suitable from a few floors down.

                      2. GreennRed
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        He had plenty of competition. Fabinho letting in Barnes. Barnes played very streetwise looking for frees and cards when he could. Proper striker.

                    4. WE GO FOR IT
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 58 mins ago

                      Liverpool 40 crosses today. Only 3 successful
                      TAA 22 crosses. 1 successful

                    5. yalala
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 42 mins ago

                      Just done Kdb, Firmino, Soucek to Maddison, Gundogan and Antonio

                      I feel so rich

                      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Chasers gonna chase.

                    6. Danno - Emre Canada
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 30 mins ago

                      How is he the top scorer in the league. I guess the ZWD didn’t put on the curse quick enough.

