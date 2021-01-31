1322
Dugout Discussion January 31

Bale recalled as Kane-less Spurs take on Brighton in final Gameweek 21 match

1,322 Comments
Tottenham Hotspur are without the injured Harry Kane (£11.1m) for the final match of Gameweek 21 but there is still plenty of interest from a Fantasy perspective in the Lilywhites’ Sunday evening clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kane is absent with ankle problems, with Gareth Bale (£9.3m) handed a start for just the second time in the league this season.

Bale for Kane is one of four changes that Jose Mourinho has made to his starting XI.

The other alterations see Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m), Davison Sanchez (£5.2m) and Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m) come in for Eric Dier (£5.0m), Serge Aurier (£5.2m) and Matt Doherty (£5.6m).

The Brighton team news is unexpectedly straightforward, with manager Graham Potter making no changes from the side that drew with Fulham.

All of the Seagulls’ players have ownerships of less than 4% in FPL but the game’s most-selected asset does feature in tonight’s clash, with Son Heung-min (£9.8m) in the visitors’ line-up.

Son features in just under 60% of Fantasy squads, both overall and within the top 10,000.

He was also among the top ten most popular purchases of Gameweek 21, attracting 167,978 transfers in.

Son has hit eight goals on the road already in 2020/21, although only one has arrived since Gameweek 6.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, Mac Allister, March, Maupay, Trossard.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rodon, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Hojberg, Bergwijn, Bale, Son.

1,322 Comments
  1. HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 mins ago

    Who would you rather for the next 3? Antonio right?

    a) Antonio (AVL, FUL, SHU)
    b) Watkins (WHU, ARS, BRI)

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ant

      Open Controls
    2. ivantys
        5 mins ago

        Antonio surely

        Open Controls
      • Sid1891
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Antonio

        Open Controls
      • DycheDycheBaby
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Got to be Ant

        Open Controls
      • Party time
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Antonio

        Open Controls
      • HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        cheers guys

        Open Controls
      • wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        a

        Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nothing worse than a disappointing son.

      Open Controls
      1. aborg
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Actually it was Spurs that were dissapointinh in general. Son did not get much quality services and was getting neutralised by most of the time.

        Open Controls
    4. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Which one is better:

      1) Sterling + TAA --> Salah + Dias + 1.8 ITB
      2) Pogba + Firmino ---> Salah + 6.1 FWD

      Both would cost -4 hit, 6.1 FWD is probably Adams as I'm priced out of Watkins (6.2)

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        1. No hit should involve bringing in Adams imo

        Open Controls
    5. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pretty dreadful week. Any thoughts here?

      Martinez
      Dias Cancelo Dallas
      Grealish Fernandes Sterling Salah Son
      Watkins Antonio

      Subs: Brewster, Dier, Mitchell

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Its a good team. Those with jam got a good week. Bam over Watkins for me mind.

        Open Controls
        1. Oooo Matron
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Of course I brought Watkins in this week for Bamford!

          Open Controls
    6. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lads, quick help here please:

      Martínez / McCarthy
      Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Saïss /  Dallas
      Salah / Bruno / Grealish / Gündogan / Soucek
      DCL / Antonio / Watkins

      £5.7 in the bank

      A. Saïss out, Robbo in
      B. Hold, save FT for next week

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        b

        Open Controls
    7. DycheDycheBaby
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bamford flagged, but should be OK?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yup ; back to 2-2-1 weeks ahead.

        Open Controls
        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 5 Years
          just now

          But Everton were woeful against Newcastle. There is hope!!

          Open Controls
      2. Party time
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
      3. HuthTheMagicDragon
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Dead leg apparently, i'm holding and starting.

        Open Controls
    8. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      When the highest scoring player is also your captain. One of the best feelings in FPL and why we still play this game 🙂

      Open Controls
    9. Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Anyone beat Son captain, 32 points on the bench and losing my cup tie by 1 point 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Thought you had scored 60 or so?

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Where did you get that from

          Open Controls
    10. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      If Kane is out for Chelsea, Would you play Watkins over Son ?

      Watkins home to West Ham

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Unknown. Probably not.

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Play both?

        Open Controls
        1. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Front 8;

          Salah, Bruno, Son, Grealish, Gundog
          DCL, Antonio, Watkins

          I need to bench 1

          Open Controls
    11. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Who to bench here? No BB

      Salah Gundogan Grealish Fernandes Son
      Antonio DCL Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Seems mad but I might bench Son...

        Open Controls
      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Son or Antonio

        Open Controls
      3. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        same players except that i have Barnes over Son.Currently on Bamford.

        Open Controls
    12. LOLarov
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      1 FT this week;

      A) Chilwell --> TAA
      B) Chilwell --> Robbo
      C) Adams --> Antonio
      D) Soucek --> Grealish
      E) Sterling --> Mane (if fit)

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        You are joking with A and B, right?

        Open Controls
        1. Klip Klopp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Why would that be a joke? A non starter for a guaranteed starter with basically the same output?

          Open Controls
          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 7 Years
            just now

            So many better options. Robbo has blanked 4 times in his last 5 games. Worst value in FPL.

            Open Controls
      2. HM2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        c

        Open Controls
      3. LOLarov
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Chilwell may not start and also playing spurs.

        I think Lpool will start to make moves

        Open Controls
    13. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Last Man Standing GW21 (1039 teams)

      Safety score = 44
      Top score = 98
      LMS average = 61.11 (-2.03) = 59.09

      110 teams to be removed, 929 through to GW22
      10% or minimum 93 out next GW.
      Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Scraped it thanks to 32 points on my bench 🙂 cheers

        Open Controls
      2. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        My deepest run ever; onward and upward!

        Open Controls
    14. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bam Holding to DCL Digne (-4) = -20 pts deficit!

      At least Salah (c)

      Open Controls
    15. Rhodes your boat
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Do we have any idea how long Kane will be out?

      Open Controls
      1. Africa United
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Unknown

        Open Controls
      2. MikeBravo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Until after the Superbowl. Third season on the trot...

        Open Controls
    16. Marcin the Pole
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Son owners, what's the play? Keep or sell for Mane/Sterling/someone else?

      Currently on keep, but could be persuaded otherwise.

      Open Controls
    17. Kryptonite666
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Behind ML Leader by 45 points. Could FH and BB make that up ?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        FH could in the right GW.

        Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Dgws for sure. People were getting 150+ scores and others were getting 60 odd (me)

        Open Controls
    18. dabber7
        5 mins ago

        McCarthy Forster
        Dias Cancelo Creswell Shaw Mitchell
        Salah Bruno Gundo Son ESR
        Kane DCL Antonio
        £0.0 ITB

        Would you ...

        A. Kane, Son & ESR out and Mane, Grealish, Decordova-Reid in for -8

        B. Try and wait it out until Kane is fit (although Spurs looked awful tonight)

        C. Do something else entirely

        Many thanks for your thoughts

        Open Controls
      • fcsaltyballs
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Martinez
        Robertson Stones Cancelo
        Salah Fernandes Gundogan Soucek Raphinha
        DCL Bamford

        Forster Coufal Brewster Ferguson

        1 FT, 8.9 itb

        1. Brewster >> Antonio (bench Raph / Soucek)
        2. Raph / Soucek >> Grealish
        3. Raph / Soucek >> Maddison
        4. Other
        5. Save FT

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. HM2
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          2

          Open Controls
      • pundit of punts
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Any presets expected before next gw?

        Open Controls
      • It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Remember easy fixtures?

        Open Controls
      • HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Damn
        Out of the cup due to a White CS off the bench

        🙄

        Open Controls
      • wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        When you have a bad gw you can switch from beer to scotch.It helps a lot.

        Open Controls
      • Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        71 all out! Lovely!

        Open Controls
      • JIMMY764
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Start one?

        A) Foden (bur)
        B) Soucek (avl)

        Martinez
        Dias Stones Digne
        Salah Bruno Son *****
        Antonio DCL Watkins

        (Steer ***** Coufal KWP)

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably Soucek. Foden due a benching

          Open Controls
          1. JIMMY764
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            My worry this week. I’d move him on but I want Grealish and I’d have to move Steer on too. Will have to wait until gw23.

            Open Controls
      • It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Who needs to GTFO first?

        A) Dier
        B) Robbo
        C) Son
        D) Bruno
        E) Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          The one that's injured

          Open Controls
        2. wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          just now

          e

          Open Controls
      • TNB
          2 mins ago

          Team for next gw GTG

          DdG
          Konsa-Stones-Holding
          Salah-Bruno-Son-Gundo
          Bamford-DcL-Antonio

          (McCarthy-Dallas-Soucek-Coufal)

          1ft 4.5m itb

          Knowing my luck Soucek will probably get double figures.

          Open Controls

