Bale recalled as Kane-less Spurs take on Brighton in final Gameweek 21 match

Tottenham Hotspur are without the injured Harry Kane (£11.1m) for the final match of Gameweek 21 but there is still plenty of interest from a Fantasy perspective in the Lilywhites’ Sunday evening clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kane is absent with ankle problems, with Gareth Bale (£9.3m) handed a start for just the second time in the league this season.

Bale for Kane is one of four changes that Jose Mourinho has made to his starting XI.

The other alterations see Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m), Davison Sanchez (£5.2m) and Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m) come in for Eric Dier (£5.0m), Serge Aurier (£5.2m) and Matt Doherty (£5.6m).

The Brighton team news is unexpectedly straightforward, with manager Graham Potter making no changes from the side that drew with Fulham.

All of the Seagulls’ players have ownerships of less than 4% in FPL but the game’s most-selected asset does feature in tonight’s clash, with Son Heung-min (£9.8m) in the visitors’ line-up.

Son features in just under 60% of Fantasy squads, both overall and within the top 10,000.

He was also among the top ten most popular purchases of Gameweek 21, attracting 167,978 transfers in.

Son has hit eight goals on the road already in 2020/21, although only one has arrived since Gameweek 6.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, Mac Allister, March, Maupay, Trossard.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rodon, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Hojberg, Bergwijn, Bale, Son.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT