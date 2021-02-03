43
Scout Notes February 3

Fernandes punishes Saints’ ailing defence as Man United face more appealing fixtures

43 Comments
Man United 9-0 Southampton

  • Goals: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.4m), Marcus Rashford (£9.5m), Edinson Cavani (£7.9m), Anthony Martial x2 (£8.7m), Scott McTominay (£4.9m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), Daniel James (£6.2m)
  • Own goals: Jan Bednarek (£4.9m)
  • Assists: Luke Shaw x2 (£4.8m), Mason Greenwood (£7.0m), Rashford, Fernandes x2, Martial, Wan-Bissaka
  • Red cards: Alexandre Jankewitz (£4.5m), Bednarek
  • Bonus points: Fernandes x3 Wan-Bissaka x2 Martial x1

Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) left it late to equal his best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) haul of the season as Manchester United feasted on nine-man Southampton.

The midfielder scored one goal, a penalty, and set up two more – all from the 69th minute onwards – with his 17-point performance making him the highest points scorer in FPL at the time of writing.

He’s now also close to being the game’s most popular asset as Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min (£9.7m) continues to leak owners while Fernandes brings them in.

The match with Southampton effectively ended as soon as Alexandre Jankewitz (£4.5m) marked his first league start with a truly awful challenge on Scott McTominay (£4.9m) that led to his dismissal after a mere 79 seconds.

United were four up by half-time, with notable contributions from left-back Luke Shaw (£4.8m), who provided two assists, and striker Edinson Cavani (£7.9m).

So notable, in fact, that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer subbed them both off during the interval, thus robbing Shaw’s 3.7% ownership of clean sheet points and, probably, bonus.

His switch was purely tactical, whereas Cavani’s was precautionary.

“He got a bad tackle on his ankle, so there was no point taking any risks. Hopefully it won’t swell up too much.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Anthony Martial (£8.7m) replaced Cavani and filled his boots, while another clean sheet for United – five of their eight for the season have come over the last eight Gameweeks – was rather lost among the carnage going on at the other end of the pitch.

Principal among that was the red card for the 11.5%-owned Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) which, when added to nine goals conceded and a first-half own goal, handed him an eye-watering -7 score on the night – the worst ever single-match FPL total as far as can be ascertained.

They also face an in-form Callum Wilson (£6.6m) next time out, which is certainly likely to encourage some investment in the Newcastle man.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was suitably aghast post-match.

“What can I say? It is horrible. But we stood up after the first 9-0 (against Leicester) and we have to do that again.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

As for United, their chances of such a repeat are decidedly slim, but their immediate fixtures (EVE wba NEW che) offer more clean sheet chances ahead of Gameweek 27’s Manchester derby.

Small wonder, then, that Shaw and the equally excellent Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.4m) are currently the top two transfers-in for Gameweek 23 at the time of writing.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw (van de Beek 45), Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred; Rashford (James 60), B Fernandes, Greenwood; Cavani (Martial 45).

Southampton XI (4-4-2): A McCarthy; Bertrand, J Stephens, Bednarek, Ramsay; Djenepo (Tchaptchet 78), Jankewitz, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Adams, Ings (Redmond 70).

Newcastle 1-2 Crystal Palace

  • Goals: Jonjo Shelvey (£5.3m) | Jairo Riedewald (£4.4m), Gary Cahill (£4.5m)
  • Assists: Callum Wilson (£6.7m) | Eberechi Eze (£5.8m)
  • Bonus points: Riedewald x3 Eze x2 Shelvey x1

Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Newcastle as they found more success since ditching 4-4-2 and finding in a new formation.

The victory was their second in four days, both of those wins coming since experimenting with a 4-2-3-1 system that has seen Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m), Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) and Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) take up attacking-midfield positions behind Michy Batshuayi (£5.7m).

But the win did come at a cost, with their most popular regular starter, the 15.3%-owned Zaha, coming off after 57 minutes with what was reportedly a hamstring issue.

Hodgson was worried enough to talk darkly post-match about his star man not normally getting injured, before adding:

“No news on it. We’ll have to get it assessed first of all. That will take some time and I don’t think I will know the extent of the injury before Thursday.” – Roy Hodgson

Zaha had enjoyed a modest hop in ownership levels ahead of a decent schedule now involving Leeds and Brighton away and home matches with Burnley and Fulham.

Should he miss out, Eze could fill the void on the left-hand side of midfield, with an assist at St James’ Park making it back-to-back returns for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) has started each of the last two matches, keeping Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) on the bench in the process, perhaps suggestion Hodgson feels the Dutch international is more suited to 4-2-3-1 than his understudy.

Newcastle out-shot their opponents 21-6 as manager Steve Bruce’s newly-found taste for attacking football, influenced by new coach Graeme Jones, went unrewarded.

But there was at least a third straight match with a return (an assist) for their most-owned asset, Wilson (24.8%), to keep Fantasy managers happyish.

The team’s short-term schedule don’t inspire confidence, however. 

Facing a Southampton side drained of first-team talent could be appealing but after that, Newcastle have trips to Chelsea and Manchester United.

Newcastle United XI (4-5-1): Darlow; Lewis, Clark (Carroll 89’), Schär, Manquillo (Gayle 77’); Fraser, Hendrick (Saint-Maximin 63’), Shelvey, Hayden, Almirón; Wilson.

Crystal Palace XI (4-2-3-1): Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Clyne; Milivojevic, Riedewald (Kouyaté 90+2’); Zaha (Townsend 58’), Eze, Ayew; Batshuayi (Benteke 73’).

Sheff Utd 2-1 West Brom

  • Goals: Jayden Bogle (£4.3m), Billy Sharp (£5.5m) | Matt Phillips (£5.1m)
  • Assists: Chris Basham (£4.6m), John Egan (£4.7m) | Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m)
  • Bonus points: Sharp x3 Egan x2 Phillips x2

A third win in five matches continued Sheffield United’s painstaking climb back to Premier League relevance in a bottom-of-the-table clash that was predictably lacking in genuine quality.

Key Fantasy points were equally elusive, with the in-form West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira (£5.7m), who had four goals and an assist to his name from the previous four outings, kept very quiet indeed.

Brought in by 99,376 FPL managers for the match, he had two shots, neither of which were on target, as boss Sam Allardyce went for a deep-lying counter-attacking team that snatched a first-half lead – with new signing Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) producing a second straight assist – and then frittered it away after the break.

The equaliser came from cut-price defender Jayden Bogle (£4.3m), who managed to be joint-top of the attempts table on the night (with three), before Billy Sharp (£5.5m) scored his third goal of the season to win the game on 73 minutes.

Sheffield United’s most-owned FPL asset, striker Rhian Brewster (£4.5m and 7.4%) had another night to forget – even by his currently sorry standards.

He was about to be introduced for Sharp when the veteran forward scored the winner, prompting Brewster to be returned to his socially-distanced seats in the stands.

The Blades are clearly now moving in the right direction, but unless their defence can finally start keeping clean sheets – they’ve managed just the one to date – there is little to tempt Fantasy managers.

West Brom, meanwhile, are a curious mix of the utterly terrible and the faintly okay, but an immediate schedule involving Spurs away and a visit from Manchester United doesn’t exactly demand investment.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Ampadu, Egan, Basham; Bogle, Fleck, Norwood (McBurnie 45’), Lundstram, Baldock (Lowe 44’); Sharp (Burke 86’), McGoldrick. 

West Bromwich Albion XI (4-4-1-1): Johnstone; C Townsend, Ajayi, Bartley, O’Shea; M Pereira, Snodgrass, Livermore, M Phillips (Gallagher 74’); Diagne (Robson-Kanu 68’); C Robinson (Grant 68’).

Arsenal defence hit with injuries and bans ahead of facing Villa’s attack

43 Comments
  1. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any reason Shaw was taken off so soon? Just to protect him given that the game was already won?

    Also, well done all Fernandes cappers. He left it late but delivered again!

    Also, good luck all for tonight's games.

    1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Whoops, see below. And thanks, you too.

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Purely tactical

    3. gogs67
        16 mins ago

        Shaw's the one that makes way when tactical changes are being made. I've had to live with that as an owner

      • ElChapo
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        While Ole said it was tactical - he gets rested more than any of our other players bar Cavani

      • Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He was rested. He is definitely one of the most important player for our team in this form.
        Without Shaw we struggle to score goals.

    4. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      According to article above, yeah.

    5. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Holla th're, fusty chaps. Shouldst i keepeth son and kane 'r transf'r those folk out f'r salah and firmino. Plaited a firm punt. Needeth diff'rentials, fusty bean

    6. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      So lucky to have AWB and for Shaw to get subbed.

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yep, brilliant

    7. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Play Silva vs Liverpool or take a hit for Rashford?

      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 7 Years
        just now

        As a Rashford owner im still doubting him, still real lack of involvement out wide. Soon as he came off that left touchine he scored points but it was fleeting. That Soton right side was there for the taking yet Shaw did all the damage. Can easily see more blanks coming tbh

    8. gogs67
        17 mins ago

        Shaw and AWB, the new Trent and Robbo lol

      • Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        For my bus team I’ve dropped gundo & stones in favour of coufal & soucek

        Sensible or not?

        1. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'd keep Gundo and drop Stones

          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Stones game time is in trouble imo, it’s a wait n see for now but likely a transfer waiting to happen with laporte back in the mix

            Gundo away to pool vs soucek away to Fulham, it’s tough, could make an argument for both

      • Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Is the Zambian Witch Doctor around? Need him to cast the spell on Salah for one more GW.

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Pretty much everyone will have Bruno vc so null and void

        2. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Working on Mane now

      • theoldgit
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        If you have hung onto Kane for this long, is it worth selling now.

        Asking for a friend. lol

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          I've still got him, literally don't like any of the forwards atm.

          1. theoldgit
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            That's what my friend thinks.

          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Bamford and Wilson are both in the top 8 returners this season - only 4 mids have done better and you probably have them anyway.

            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Happy with

              Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Gundo, Soucek
              Bamford, DCL atm

              No benching headaches while Kane is injured too

        2. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Might be back after next GW

        3. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          I asked my friend and he said get rid.

        4. gogs67
            3 mins ago

            Keeping for now.
            Playing Bamford/Watkins, not ideal but getting points

        5. Joey Tribbiani
            12 mins ago

            Thoughts on Zaha -> Rodriguez, because Evertons DGW?

            Open Controls
            1. Aster
                1 min ago

                Wait to see what they look like in their Leeds game.

              • Original - Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Plus DGW not confirmed.

            2. Taegugk Warrior
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              Martinez
              Robertson/Stones/Justin
              Salah/Fernandes/Son/Gundo
              DCL/Watkins/Bamford

              Peacok-Farrel/Soucek/Mitchell/kilman
              2FT

              Robertson+Mitchell to Cresswell+AWB, Bench stones
              Y/N...?

            3. JBG
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              Which one?

              A) Robbo+B.Johnson+Bissouma to Shaw+Dier+Son -4

              B) Robbo+Gundo to Shaw+Son

              If A), I will have to bench Gundo/Soucek and Cancelo/Dias or Justin.

            4. JJeyy
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Why are people acting like they are desperate for Salah returns tonoight?
              His EO is so high it will barely make a difference if he goes big, last week was the real time it would reward captainers who didnt just follow the crowd.

              1. Jon Walter's Hatty
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                To cover the Bruno cappers

                1. Original - Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  and Sterling if he scores big

                2. JJeyy
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Bruno EO was 103%, so 3% profited from captain, thats why it barely moved ranks

                  1. Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Not in MLs though. If your rival has him capped then he gets 100% of his points over you.
                    So im definitely praying for a Salah brace.

              2. Original - Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Points are points

              3. Mr. O'Connell
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                Because in the last 9.5 gameweeks I have had

                0 captain goals
                1 captain assist

                8 vice captain goals
                8 vice captain assists

                Plus most in MLs I care about have captained Bruno

              4. Brehmeren
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                Plenty of people in MLs haven't captained him.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  80% of my weekly cash ML captained Salah, as I have. But 2 had Bruno and I can't catch them if Salah blanks.

            5. The Mighty Whites
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              2FT, 6.5 ITB, thoughts?

              Martinez, Johnstone

              Cancelo, Dias, Dallas, Coufal, Mitchell

              Salah, Fernandes, Son, Gundogan, Anguissa

              DCL, Bamford, Antonio

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Upgrade Mitchell and bench one of Dias or Cancelo.

            6. Tinmen
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Folks, do I need to ditch Lacazette?

              1. Fit_to_drop
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Could you cover him by getting Saka?

            7. Fit_to_drop
              • 1 Year
              just now

              What changes would you make to this outfit?

              2FT's , .4 ITB - not having a decent sub bench has cost me of late.

              Martínez
              Cresswell Cancelo Stones Robertson
              Fernandes Gündogan Salah Son
              Bamford Antonio

              Forster Mitchell Stephens Kane

            8. Boss Hogg
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Best goalkeeper to pair with Martinez for the rest of the season?

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.