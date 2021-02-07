264
Scout Notes February 7

How Everton, Southampton and Newcastle fared ahead of their Double Gameweeks

264 Comments
Share

Manchester United 3-3 Everton

  • Goals: Edinson Cavani (£7.9m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Scott McTominay (£4.9m) | Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.2m), James Rodriguez (£7.7m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m
  • Assists: Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m), Luke Shaw (£4.9m) | Calvert-Lewin, Doucoure, Michael Keane (£5.1m)
  • Bonus Points: Calvert-Lewin x3, Cavani x2, McTominay x1

Everton players warmed up for their Double Gameweek 24 with a stirring comeback not once, but twice, at Old Trafford.

And the architect of those fightbacks just happened to be the Toffees’ most popular player in Fantasy Premier League, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m).

Dom Da Bomb

.

A net 19,382 Fantasy managers sold the striker heading into the Manchester United clash; a strange decision when he’d scored his first goal in eight starts on Wednesday.

And further pain could be incoming should the England international prosper in home matches with Fulham and Manchester City.

Calvert-Lewin set up Everton’s first goal, when they were 2-0 down, and then scored a dramatic late equaliser to make it 3-3.

The maximum bonus award meant he brought in 12 points for his 39.6% ownership – his third double-digit haul of the season, but his first since Gameweek 9. That, just out of interest, came against Fulham.

Significant Others

James Rodriguez (£7.7m) made it two goals in three starts and, having played no part in Gameweek 22’s win at Leeds, could be a tempting investment for the upcoming double header.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti’s post-match comments did raise certain injury concerns, however:

James felt his calf was tight at the end of first half but he could play, although not all the game. He scored a fantastic goal, then we took him out to avoid problems.

Defensively, it was a sixth straight match without a clean sheet for Everton and a barren one, attack-wise, for Lucas Digne (£6.1m), the 6.7%-owned left-back with seven assists to his name this season.

Digne didn’t create a single chance all match, although he was top for crosses (eight), as Ancelotti’s side sat deep and played on the counter at Old Trafford.

United We Stan

Metrics 2

No Double Gameweek for United, but matches against West Brom and then Newcastle look promising, as does the form of their key assets.

FPL’s most popular player, Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m and 58.8%), scored for the second game running, as did Edinson Cavani (£7.9m), who now has two more goals than Anthony Martial (£8.7m), but from nearly 500 minutes less pitch-time.

A third straight clean sheet eluded the backline, although full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) and Luke Shaw (£4.9m) chipped in with assists.

Paul Pogba (£7.7m) returned to the starting line-up but lasted just 38 minutes, with his manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer providing a non-committal update:

It looks like a muscle injury, thigh, so we’ve just got to check him tomorrow (Sunday) and have a scan and get him treatment. Hopefully he’ll recover quickly.

Man United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Pogba (Fred 39), McTominay; Rashford, B Fernandes, Greenwood (Tuanzebe 90+3); Cavani.

Everton XI (4-3-3): Olsen; Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Davies (Iwobi 75), Gomes, Doucouré (King 81); Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodríguez (Sigurdsson 69).

Fulham 0-0 West Ham United

  • Bonus Points: Kenny Tete (£4.3m) x3 Aaron Cresswell (£5.7m) x3 Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) x1

A generally awful London derby between Fulham and West Ham ended goalless but harmful for the 20.5% of FPL managers with Tomas Soucek (£5.4m) in their teams.

The Hammers midfielder was given a straight red card for what was (to nearly everyone but referee Mike Dean) an accidental elbow on Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m).

He’ll now serve a three-match ban, pending an appeal that gives the Premier League a golden opportunity to reverse one of the worst decisions in recent memory.

It was a measure of the match that Soucek’s misfortune, which took place in the 98th minute, was the major event of a turgid affair during which the two sides managed a mere three shots on target between them.

Fantasy interest was centred on West Ham’s increasingly popular mid-price assets but there was also an audition of sorts for Fulham players ahead of the Cottagers’ Double Gameweek 24.

They’ll travel to Everton and then Burnley and any temptation to invest in their players will probably revolve around defenders, unless new signing Josh Maja (£5.5m) – on as a late substitute in this one – proves to be the answer to the goalscoring woes that has seen Fulham score just six goals in their last dozen outings.

Scott Parker’s team have kept a so-so five clean sheets this campaign, but two of those have now come in the last four Gameweeks.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola‘s (£4.5m) 77 points is a top ten tally, while his 77 saves puts him in the top five.

Then again, he’ll be facing two teams with some of the lowest shots totals in the league – Burnley are second-worst with 196 and Everton only three places higher on 215.

Meanwhile, full-backs Kenny Tete (£4.3m) and Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) have no attacking returns to their names, although the former was awarded maximum bonus on Saturday for a fine all-round display.

West Ham’s FPL favourites were kept quiet by a combination of Fulham’s tenacity and their own sluggishness; a galling state of affair for those managers who made Michail Antonio (£6.7m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.0m) two of the top five for Gameweek 23 transfers in.

But the 24.2% who own Aaron Cresswell (£5.7m) were treated to maximum bonus and a nine-point haul that keeps him at the top of the FPL defenders chart.

Antonio signalled to be substituted late in the game but boss David Moyes wasn’t too concerned, saying:

I don’t think it’s anything serious for Michail Antonio. I think he just felt as if he was beginning to fatigue.

Fulham XI (4-3-2-1): Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Tete, Robinson; (Maja 79), Lemina (Mitrovic 79), Reed, De Cordova-Reid (Zambo Anguissa 83); Lookman, Loftus-Cheek; Cavaleiro.

West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma (Yarmolenko 56), Lingard, Bowen (Noble 56); Antonio (Fredericks 74).

Newcastle United 3-2 Southampton

  • Goals: Joe Willock (£4.7m), Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) own goal, Miguel Almiron (£5.6m) | Takumi Minamino (£6.0m), James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m)
  • Assists: Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m), Almiron | Ryan Bertrand (£5.0m), Che Adams (£5.8m)
  • Bonus Points: Almiron x3, Willock x2, Ward-Prowse x2

Nine-man Newcastle won a thriller against Southampton, with impressive debuts and injury worries adding extra spice to already tasty proceedings.

There is a school of thought that loan signings could prosper in this season of major fixture congestion as the relative inactivity which prompted their moves should mean they’re fresher than most.

Such a notion wasn’t harmed by events at St James’ Park, with loanees Joe Willock (£4.7m) and Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) both scoring and catching the eye.

Willock was especially impressive, earning two bonus points in a Newcastle side currently re-inventing itself as a genuine attacking force.

The Magpies scored three goals in a match for only the second time this season, Miguel Almiron (£5.6m) leading the way with a brace on his way to a season’s best 15-point haul, while Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) – playing up front – chipped in with two assists.

But the three points came at a price.

Jeff Hendrick (£4.5m) was sent off for two yellow cards, Fabian Schar (£4.9m) was stretchered off with a knee injury that will keep him out for a number of months and the 24.1%-owned Callum Wilson (£6.8m) and full-back Javier Manquillo (£4.2m) both succumbed to muscle injuries.

Boss Steve Bruce was understandably downbeat despite the victory:

Unfortunately, it looks as if we’ve picked up an awful injury with Manquillo, Fab Schar’s looks a bad knee injury and of course Callum Wilson now has a hamstring too, so in that respect in the cold light of day tomorrow, I’ll assess it all.

As for Southampton, they did everything but score an equaliser against the depleted Magpies, but there was at least a crumb of comfort thrown the way of defender Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) and his 8.9% ownership.

His red card given against Man United was rescinded, enabling him to play on Saturday. Having made an FPL-record -7 score in midweek, he was initially credited with a second straight own-goal. That harsh decision was later reversed, his Gameweek 23 total soaring to zero as a result.

While the Saints were better offensively than they have been in a goal-shy couple of months, concerns still linger at the back ahead of their Gameweek 25 double-header – Ralph Hasenhuttl’s troops have shipped 18 goals in their last five matches, with even an easing of the injury crisis and a line-up that was something nearing full strength failing to stem the flow of goal concessions.

Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Lewis, Schär, Hayden, Manquillo (Krafth 24); Shelvey, Hendrick; Saint-Maximin (Dummett 67), Willock, Almirón; Wilson (Joelinton 36).

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, J Stephens; Minamino, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Ings, Adams.

264 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bigdip
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Mcarthy (FORSTER)
    Pieter Rudiger Cancelo (Justin, Lewis)
    Salah Fernandes Gundo SON (Soucek)
    Antonio Bamford Dcl

    Got 4 players with DGW (Pieters, Cancelo, Gundo, Dcl). Any option below worth a -4 hit?
    A) Forster to Pope (Play Pope DGW 24 and Mccarthy DGW 25)
    B) Son to Sterling for -4 hit

    Open Controls
    1. Voodoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      -4? Who have you already brought in before the FA Cup games have still to be played?

      Open Controls
  2. Gun gun
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Dallas to pieters and barnes to foden for 2ft?

    Open Controls
    1. aleksaa2
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      No, why would you get rid of Dallas?

      Open Controls
      1. Gun gun
        • 4 Years
        just now

        For burnley dgw and since i wont start dallas ahead of vs arsenal too. I will get him back for gw25

        Open Controls
    2. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Dallas DGW25

      Open Controls
      1. Gun gun
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        So sell rudiger for burnley defender?

        Open Controls
        1. OneDennisBergkamp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Burnley DGW looks good.

          Open Controls
    3. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Pieters might not even start. Too risky. Plus you’ll want Dallas week after for sure

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Taylor due back soon and pieters will be benched. Don't like losing Dallas before DGW25 and a waste of FT doing the hockey cockey with a Burnley defender that has a low ceiling with low attacking potential

      Open Controls
  3. Toby Lerone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    If I'm at 350k now, what is a realistic final OR for me?

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      50k

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      How many chips have you?

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Depends on what chips you have left

      Open Controls
    4. Toby Lerone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      I've got a wildcard and triple c left

      Open Controls
    5. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      How long’s a piece of string? We cannot possibly know this, just gotta keep trying and hope the doubles and whatever chips you have left pay off

      Open Controls
    6. Cancelo Culture
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I started at around 4m overall and i’ve only just broken the top 100k this week. With 17 games to go I could easily finish 50k or 500k. Just play the game, aim to beat the average and you’ll make progress. Just remember we’re playing in one of the most unpredictable seasons on record with covid.

      Open Controls
  4. FantasyClub
      36 mins ago

      Last question from me for this GW.
      Is it worth a -4 to get both Cancelo and Gündogan in?
      I’ll be getting rid of Chilly and Barnes...

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yes upside of city with doubles

        Open Controls
      4. OLB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Definitely yes, apart from DGW, both are season keepers and high potential.

        Open Controls
      5. ZAMUNDA
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    • MikeS
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      How is my team looking, anywhere to strengthen? £4mn + 2FT available:

      Areola*(Martinez)
      Stones*-Dias*Mee*(dallas-justin)
      Gundogan(c)*-grealish-salah-bruno-(son)
      DCL*-Bamford-Antonio

      * Denotes DGW player

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        almost the same as mine expect i have Pope over Areola and Cancelo over Dias.

        Considering Son > DGW player

        Open Controls
        1. MikeS
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yer I'm thinking son to Rodriguez?

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Team is pretty good state already. Instead of burning FT maybe Stones to Cancelo

        Open Controls
        1. MikeS
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Like cancelo but more likely to be rested so prefer stones as he starts more often and scores goals

          Open Controls
    • cigan
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Got 1 FT & 5.5 ITB.
      Johnstone to Pope or roll?
      also - start Saka, Coufal or Barnes?

      Martinez
      Cancelo Dias Mee
      Salah Bruno Gundogan Saka
      DCL Bamford Antonio
      (Johnstone Coufal Barnes Holding)

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Pope

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        You already have Mee and I think double Burnley def is overkill so I would roll FT. Play coufal

        Open Controls
      3. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Pope

        Open Controls
    • Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Kirk Cousins gives me shady Sunday school teacher vibes

      Open Controls
      1. aleksaa2
        • 4 Years
        just now

        We don't talk about eggball here, on the other note I love him as a GBP fan, may he stay for years in our division!

        Open Controls
    • camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      On bright side I made some right calls this wk.

      Sold Robbo
      Benched Stones + Digne
      (was relieved with that offside lol)

      Altho did bench Martinez for Pope.

      2 outta 3 ain't bad as Meatloaf once said 🙂

      Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Is Mee worth the 0.6 over Lowton?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        No. Go Lowton and bank the money as there isn't much between them stats wise. See link below

        Mee vs Lowton vs Tark
        https://twitter.com/BigManBakar/status/1357721395971706880?s=19

        Open Controls
    • Gun gun
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Get ben mee or pieters?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Mee.

        Open Controls
      2. aleksaa2
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Mee

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Lowton

        Open Controls
    • bigdip
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Help please! 0 ft and 3.8mn itb.

      Mcarthy (FORSTER)
      Pieter Rudiger Cancelo (Justin, Lewis)
      Salah Fernandes Gundo SON (Soucek)
      Antonio Bamford Dcl

      Any option below worth a -4 hit? Any other suggestions welcome
      A) Forster to Pope (Play Pope DGW 24 and Mccarthy DGW 25)
      B) Son to Sterling for -4 hit

      Open Controls
    • PogChamp
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      I benched Gundo and Kane for Decordova-Reid. Truth. I still don't know why. Total mind fart this GW.

      Open Controls
      1. aleksaa2
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Well Kane was a right desicion, you don't start an injured player who could in reality only get a cameo. I have no idea honestly why you didn't start Gundo.

        Open Controls
        1. PogChamp
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I thought he would only get cameo but the consensus was 90 or nothing so really it was a no risk starting him.

          Open Controls
      2. clodhopper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Silly

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Tbh if I still had Kane I would have started him. Don't understand the gundo bench. He hasn't missed a league game since GW13 and is vital to city. Why would you think he would get cameo?!

        Open Controls
        1. PogChamp
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Thought it would be low scoring or 0-0 so played Cancelo and Sterling.

          Open Controls
    • JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Any reason why not to wildcard this week instead of next? Planning to BB 26.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Depends on your team. I'm planning WC after BGW29.

        Open Controls
        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          I can’t understand why some are WC’ing after BGW29, surely the absolute best time is to WC all the lovely DGW’ers in 25 ready for a 26 BB?

          Open Controls
          1. OneDennisBergkamp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            if only WC left it make sense to build for the blank then WC

            Open Controls
            1. UNDERWORLD7
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              I only have WC TC & BB left, so wha t would be the optimal approach with these over the course of all these doubles and blanks with those chips left ya reckon?

              Open Controls
              1. OneDennisBergkamp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                im not sure mate, would have to look into it as i only have WC i have only planned for that strategy

                Open Controls
          2. DeadStar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            I think the way I'm looking at it is my team is going to be pretty well set up for 24,25 and 26 using just transfers. Then I will probably have to bring in a lot of players that I don't really want to own for the GW29 matches, as there won't be much choice. It will be nice to then WC out of that.

            Open Controls
            1. UNDERWORLD7
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yeah I see what you mean

              Open Controls
            2. OneDennisBergkamp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              yeh thats what i am doing

              Open Controls
      2. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Well wouldn’t it make more sense to WC in 25 then?

        Will we know who has a DGW 26 before next gameweek 24 deadline?

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I thought we would know after fa cup and would like some players this week for double

          Open Controls
    • Fergymac
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Do people think there’s much chance of McCarthy getting dropped? Debating whether to transfer out him or Forster for Pope...

      Open Controls
      1. Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        It’s a solid choice to switch

        Open Controls
      2. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        would be harsh if he was dropped

        Open Controls
    • Finding Timo
        26 mins ago

        Who gets more points DGW24 & 25 mee or AWB / Shaw?cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Avery
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          That’s pretty tough to split. 3 games vs 2. Better attacking returns from the Man U choices. Mee and Shaw likes their yellow cards too.

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
              just now

              Yeh cheers hard decision as I already have pope but Burnley double is very appealing

              Open Controls
        2. Dele
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          Leeds faces 52 hours of continuous snow. Love to see it!

          DCL coming in first on my bench 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC
            • 5 Years
            20 mins ago

            I've wondered about this but most snow was forecast to fall last night. .. It's been cold and windy but not too snowy.

            Some said 10 to 20 cm.

            Others said days of snowfall. Possible but could be clutching!

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              Can still play i snow if visibility is good. Undersoil heating means pitch will be clear. I think it's up to ref to decide if game goes ahead after pitch inspection. Non-COVID times might cause a problem for crowd safety. There's such a buildup of games they' do their utmost to play the game.

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                I know.

                Only possibility is that the roads around the ground aren't cleared but they are major arterial routes. So it would have to be v heavy snowfall.

                https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/2644688

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  We'll know either way by tomorrow night. It's always best that, regardless of any football, people are prepared for the worst case scenario for their own safety.

                  Open Controls
          2. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            God I hope that’s true and it gets called off

            Open Controls
          3. DeadStar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            I would love it, love it (Keegan style) if the game got postponed.

            Open Controls
          4. Blue&White85
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            Would be good news for me Martinez 9, Coufal 6 and Lookman 3 would come off my bench.

            Open Controls
          5. ZAMUNDA
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            That means 28 points more for me lol

            Open Controls
          6. Lord.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Not gonna happen. Crowd safety is pretty much the only reason that snow leads to PL games being called off.

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I know. Sometimes bad decisions are made. It happened to my football league team this month.

              The only scenario is a total wipe out say 4 hours before kick off where people literally can't access Elland Road.

              Clutching.

              Anyhow, everyone's getting points off their bench so it could hurt your rank!!

              Open Controls
        3. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          Anyone else had a week from hell?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Klopp

            Open Controls
          2. aleksaa2
            • 4 Years
            19 mins ago

            Fudgy!

            Open Controls
          3. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            59 with Dallas and Bamford to go, I’m not mad but I’m really not happy with it either, what is the GW from for you?

            Open Controls
            1. UNDERWORLD7
              • 9 Years
              just now

              From hell for you*

              Open Controls
          4. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yup 52 with Raphinha and Bamford left

            Open Controls
          5. OLBs
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yup, lots

            Open Controls
        4. PogChamp
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Random question. What price do you think Sterling will be next season? A bit cheaper maybe?

          Open Controls
          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Has to be cheaper imo

            Open Controls
            1. PogChamp
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Hop so. I'm a big fan and captain him most weeks but he's not worth 11.6

              Open Controls
          2. Blue&White85
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            10.5 I’d say.

            Open Controls
        5. gonzalocampos
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Would you BB this team for a -4? - This way I can get a WC without bench headaches?

          Martinez - Pope*
          Cancelo - Dias - Justin - Shaw - Coufal
          Fernandes - Rashford - Salah - Grealish - Gundogan (C)
          Antonio - Bamford - DCL*

          Open Controls
        6. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Ok, so is there anything wrong at all with WC’ing in 25 ready for a BB in 26?

          Also......if doing this, then is it just a case of manoeuvring the best you can with FT’s and Hits to cover yourself through the BGW’s and future small doubles?

          Open Controls
          1. DeadStar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            It really is team dependant. For me, I'm likely to be pretty well stocked up on DGW players for GW26 so probably won't need the WC. May as well hold it to move out some of the possible duds we have to get in for GW29.

            The other issue is Leeds and Saints players - they have a DGW25 but possibly a single game each on DGW26. I imagine if wildcarding in GW25 there would be a temptation to attack the Leeds/Saints double. Not sure what you would then do about a bench boost with the single game players though.

            Open Controls
          2. aleksaa2
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            Nothing wrong, tons of people have the same strategy.

            Yes, but the whole second paragraph is really hypothetical, because of possible permutations, covid, reschedulings etc.

            Open Controls
          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            It's really difficult to decide that strategy until we know the fixtures in 26 and 29

            Open Controls
            1. Lord.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              You’ll by next Thursday

              Open Controls
          4. JJeyy
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Yes, but another advantage is some will have double 26 and a fixture is 29 so can set up for both

            Open Controls
            1. DeadStar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I heard this a while ago which made me feel better about not having a FH. Do we actually know which teams may benefit from this? I know Leeds and Fulham are the only 2 guaranteed a GW29 fixture so far.

              Open Controls
          5. PogChamp
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Damn I would love my BB back. Big advantage either way for you.

            Open Controls
          6. AC/DC
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            The best way to navigate blank game week 29 is with your free hit of you've saved it?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Well that depends how many games are in 29. It might be a waste to use the FT if 29 ends up with only 4 games.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                FH*

                Open Controls
        7. bigdip
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          Mcarthy (FORSTER)
          Pieter Rudiger Cancelo (Justin, Lewis)
          Salah Fernandes Gundo SON (Soucek)
          Antonio Bamford Dcl
          (0 ft and 3.8mn itb)

          Any option below worth a -4 hit? Any other suggestions welcome

          A) Forster to Pope (Play Pope DGW 24 and Mccarthy DGW 25)
          B) Son to Sterling for -4 hit

          Open Controls
        8. fcsaltyballs
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Martinez
          Coufal Cancelo Stones
          Salah Fernandes Gundogan Raphinha
          Bamford Antonio DCL

          Forster Robertson Soucek Ferguson

          2 FT, 6.9 itb

          Is... Forster >> Pope (play over Martinez) enough, and roll the other FT ??

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Yup I'll be making a similar move with Johnstone to Pope

            Open Controls
          2. aleksaa2
            • 4 Years
            just now

            It's enough

            Open Controls
        9. King Drogba11
            5 mins ago

            Would you bench boost this lot ?
            1. McCarthy (WOL)
            2. Son (mci)
            3. Barnes (LIV)
            4. Dallas (ars)

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not this GW.

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              No

              Open Controls
            3. Footieboot
                3 mins ago

                Hell no

                Open Controls
              • BaleKaneSon
                  1 min ago

                  No

                  Open Controls

