Scout Network February 9

Which players are the Scout Network picking for Double Gameweeks 24 and 25?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are currently assessing who are the best Manchester City, Everton, Burnley and Fulham assets to own ahead of Double Gameweek 24, as well as Southampton and Leeds players ahead of their double in Gameweek 25.

We asked the Scout Network for their views on who we should invest in ahead of the Double Gameweeks.

FPL Family

The news of Double Gameweeks in 24 and 25 came at a good time for me as I was about to make a goalkeeper transfer. However, with Southampton playing twice in Gameweek 25, I’ve decided to hold Alex McCarthy (£4.6m) and upgrade my second goalkeeper to Nick Pope (£5.5m). This way I have a goalkeeper playing twice in each of the next two Gameweeks.

While most FPL managers will rightly flock to Manchester City assets as a result of their matches against Spurs and Everton, for me there are other teams who have slightly better fixtures and players who are far less of a rotation risk.

Going into Gameweek 24, Man City have an FA Cup fixture away at Swansea. Following their double, they then go straight into a match away at Arsenal in Gameweek 25, and then a round of 16 fixture away at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Champions League. This accounts for five fixtures in just 14 days. It is highly likely Pep roulette will be in full swing and as a result, I’m likely to invest more heavily in other options.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) has returned in each of his last two Premier League games and with the creative elements in the Everton team now back to full fitness, I suspect he will have numerous opportunities to do well in Gameweek 24. In fact, he is highly likely to be my captain as a result of a nice opening game against Fulham and a lack of rotation risk.

Burnley defenders also look like great options. Ben Mee (£5.0m), Matthew Lowton (£4.4m) and James Tarkowski (£5.3m), as well as Pope, all offer the potential of two clean sheets. Pope also ranks second for saves inside the box so the chances of a bonus point or two in a low-scoring, clean sheet game are good.

Mee also offers some potential in terms of attacking returns, having registered a goal in Gameweek 20.

FPL Family – Sam

El Statto

We are now entering a fun part of the season when different strategies come into play depending on what chips you have left.

I will be going into Gameweek 24 with six Double Gameweek players, which I feel comfortable with as I need to keep half an eye on future weeks and doubles.

Manchester City are the form team and I’ll have three of their players in my team for Gameweek 24, although I half expect rotation will hit so getting two games will feel like a bonus!

I brought Nick Pope in last week ahead of his double. I think he’ll be a popular choice and hopefully he can get one clean sheet and a few save points across his two games.

For Gameweek 25, I’m not too worried about loading up. I expect Leeds’ attackers, Patrick Bamford (£6.7m), Raphinha (£5.3m) and Jack Harrison (£5.4m) to return best for them. Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) playing in midfield might be worth a punt too.

Southampton are on a shocking run currently, largely due to injuries, so I really wouldn’t be looking at them much. Danny Ings (£8.4m) and Che Adams (£5.8m) are out of form and their defence has been badly affected by injuries.

If you wanted a punt I would go for James Ward Prowse (£6.0m). He has four free-kick goals already and is on corners and set pieces so also has the chance of an assist.

In terms of chip usage, I’ve yet to decide when I will Wildcard but at the moment I’m torn between using the Bench Boost in Gameweek 26 or my Triple Captain. I will do some planning on the planner once Gameweek 26 doubles are confirmed to see which suits me best.

El Statto

FPL Experiment

Finally, we get to the point of the season where we’ve assembled a squad that we’re happy with – and then along comes Gameweeks 24 and 25!

Nick Pope is a player we’d love to bring in. Burnley’s defence has been notoriously brilliant for FPL managers in past seasons and the Double Gameweek 24 fixtures against Crystal Palace and Fulham look like great opportunities for clean sheets.

However, Emiliano Martinez (£5.2m) has been churning out consistent returns for The FPL Experiment with regularity since October and we’re reluctant to say goodbye. 

With Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) on the verge of returning, Erik Pieters (£4.3m) seems a risky pick. So we’ve considered Matt Lowton who looks like a nice cheap route into that Burnley defence instead of Pope.

The other consideration for us is Lucas Digne (£6.1m), who has the second-highest assists for a defender, despite missing a third of the season.

We have Joao Cancelo (£6.0m), Luke Shaw (£4.9m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.7m) as our three starting defenders though and given that they all have good fixtures in Gameweek 24, it’s hard to see us making any moves at the back unless any injuries crop up. 

Given the fixtures, we’re attracted to a Manchester City midfield double up for Gameweek 24. Everton’s defence looks leaky and despite City’s poor recent record against Spurs, Pep’s side are unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions since they lost 2-0 to Tottenham in November.

We already have Ilkay Gündogan (£5.9m), so it’s deciding who takes the second City midfield spot. Given recent performances, there are two front runners for us. Phil Foden (£6.1m) showed against Liverpool he’s a match-winner and worthy of consideration, while Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) has four goals in his last five Premier League starts, making him harder to ignore. 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to form brings him into our thinking.

We already have three Leeds players, which we’re delighted about ahead of Double Gameweek 25. The problem will be deciding which of those assets to bench this week. Benching Patrick Bamford could be heartbreaking! Decisions, decisions. 

FPL Experiment

FPL Froggies

We at FPL Froggies are increasingly pessimistic about Double Gameweeks and in every passing season we tend to progressively lower the importance we give to double fixtures.

For example, integrate Player A for a Double Gameweek, that will give you an extra three points compared to your previous player. But you will end up keeping that player for eight Gameweeks because there’s always a more urgent move to do and your previous player will crush the game in that time. Been there before, too many times.

However, there is a huge argument to play punts anyway this time. Most of us still have our Wildcard, and a lot of us will play it on or around Gameweek 25, to prepare a fully loaded Double Gameweek 26 side.

If we make changes these will likely be the players we target.

Goalkeepers

Ederson (£6.1m) and Nick Pope should provide the most points (especially if Pep puts Ederson on penalties), however our strategy means we rarely invest in an expensive goalkeeper. Therefore we would probably go for Fulham’s Alphonse Areola (£4.5m), who kept a clean sheet against West Ham in Gameweek 23.

Defenders

Most FPL managers will go big at the back with Man City assets, however Frenchman Lucas Digne should provide the best return on investment, and could turn into a long-term pick as a result of his attacking potential.

Midfielders

Raheem Sterling is the best pick in midfield for his captaincy potential, even with the rotation risk. For a budget choice, in case you already own Ilkay Gundogan, Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) is your man. While Lookman hasn’t produced an attacking return since Gameweek 19, he was unlucky not to in Gameweek 23 where he created plenty of opportunities.

Forwards

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has proved this season he can maintain his productivity against the top six sides, so he should be in most teams now. If you don’t already own him, then a Double Gameweek against Fulham and Man City looks like a good time to invest in the Everton striker, especially with all of the Toffees’ creative players now back in the starting eleven.

FPL Froggies

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19

Last week, FPL Family‘s Sam was joined by Adam, Nick and Greg from the FPL Experiment. This week, Sam is joined by Alex and Charles from FPL Chip Chat to discuss Double Gameweek 24.

El Statto

El Statto’s final competition of the season, “The El Statto Cup“, began in Gameweek 22 and runs right through to the end of the campaign. El Statto has an amazing number of members from the FPL community taking part this season.

It has also been another busy and successful week for Jumpers for Goalposts with an article looking at differential picks for the upcoming Gameweeks, as well as the launch of a new series of weekly articles with a snapshot focus on a particular FPL asset. The first article looked at Manchester United’s Luke Shaw.

El Statto also released his Gameweek 23 article for the Back to the FPL Future series. The series looks back at past matches to highlight players who have a tendency to score well against their opponents.

FPL Family

Lee and Sam had a busy week last week. Sam appeared on the Official FPL Podcast, while Lee was in the studio for Thursday night’s Official FPL Show. The FPL Family also released an FPL Family x video with Nathan Jobling, who was their Manager of the Month for January.

Sam also recorded some content with the Premier League looking at women in FPL, which will be available on both the Premier League channels as well as on the FPLFamily YouTube channel in due course.

FPL Experiment

Adam, Nick and Greg from the FPL Experiment appeared on this week’s Scout the Gameweek podcast from the Scout Network with Sam from FPL Family.

They also recorded their own weekly podcast ahead of the Gameweek 23 deadline.

What differentials are the Scout Network picking for Gameweeks 21 to 25?

  1. Zlatan F.C
      29 mins ago

      I have 2FT. Do i keep double city defence or take a hit to get Sterling in?

      Martinez
      Cancelo Dias Coufal
      Grealish Salah Bruno Soucek Gunda
      Antonio DCL

      Forster Bamford Dallas Robertson

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I don't personally believe a hit would be worth it give Sterling bench possibilities (combined with MCI CS potential)... but there's an arguement for it too.

        Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'll be waiting until the FA Cup games conclude to make any firm decisions, but here's how my team stands at the moment:

      Pope
      Cancelo / Stones / Digne / Coufal
      Salah / Fernandes / Gundogan / Soucek
      DCL / Antonio

      Martinez // Bamford / Raphinha / Mitchell

      6 DGW players already. I'm considering playing my BB, with Mitchell > Mee(?) being a potential move. Would the BB be strong enough? I suppose its down the ARS vs. LEE. In-form players, though.

      Also, -4 for Salah (LEI/EVE) > Rashford (WBA/NEW)?

      In GW25 I could move Coufal > Dallas or something. The plans may change if WC25 ends up being a vastly superior options, but just some thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        I would play BB with Mee.

        Open Controls
      2. aleksaa2
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Mitchell to Mee is a no brainer imo, especially if you are thinking about WCing in gw 25.

        That team would look very decent for a BB, but like you said it depends on the Leeds player and I would take the opportunity, we are very dog and our defence is very shaky.

        I personally wouldn't do Salah to Rashford for a hit, imo it's not worth a hit.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thanks for taking the time to reply.

          I'm thinking about WCing, but I'd like the opportunity not to have to given I'll likely have triple Leeds prepped for GW29 and mostly decent teams (with GW26 doubles) already.

          Mee has a good fixture for GW25 too, so potentially worth starting. (I may have to bench Soucek/Antonio vs. TOT... I'm really asking for it, aren't I?)

          Thanks for the opinion of the Salah move.

          Open Controls
    • Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Play one:

      A. Son (mci)

      B. Coufal (SHU)

      C. Bamford (ars)

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        That's tough. B or C?

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Currently on C :/

          Open Controls
      2. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Would say B, but I am always for attackers so C

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thinking that as well & expecting at least a couple of my rivals to bench him

          Open Controls
          1. iL PiStOlErO
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I always rotate 3 cheaper def on the bench and one 4.5mid/att. Prefer to have only 7 attackers (except when I am on BB) cause that 8th attacker causes nothing but pain. Whoever you bench you have to keep fingers crossed. For example I would rather not have Son at all then bench him and lose pts that way. GL with that bench mate.

            Open Controls
    • iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Romeu to Raphinha or Harrison and save other ft?

      McCarthy Pope
      Cancelo Dallas Justin Coufal Lowton
      Sterling Salah Bruno Gundo Romeu
      Antonio Bamford DCL

      2ft, 2m itb

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Yes, a solid move

        Open Controls
      2. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes with Raphinha

        Open Controls
      3. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers mates

        Open Controls
    • Thia6o
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      How am I looking here also rolling into GW 25?

      Martinez
      Dallas Dias Shaw
      Gundogan Salah Fernandes Foden
      DCL Bamford Watkins

      Leno/Chilwell/Justin/Son

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        strong team & squad

        Open Controls
      2. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Looks good rolling into the rest of the season let alone GW25 lol

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Leno to Pope and play over Martínez?

          Open Controls
          1. Thia6o
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            I cant see a clean sheet at the moment by Pope imho?

            Open Controls
            1. Thia6o
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Many Thanks for the advice and good luck to you.

              Open Controls
            2. Tcheco
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I get you but I can’t see Palace or Fulham scoring either. I think they keep a cleanie in at least one of those. I’m doubling up with Mee fingers crossed

              Open Controls
    • michaelington
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Can't wait to hit that WC button Saturday morning. Not had Kane all season, the time has come.

      Open Controls
    • GoonerSteve
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Who to bench?

      A) Antonio vs SHU
      B) Bamford vs ARS
      C) Son vs MCI

      Tricky.

      Open Controls
      1. Thia6o
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Son for me

        Open Controls
      2. michaelington
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        None? Who else you got?

        Open Controls
        1. GoonerSteve
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Current line up:

          Pope (McCarthy)
          Coufal, Stones, Cancelo, (Justin, Mitchell)
          Fernandes, Gundogan (c), Salah, Grealish, Son
          DCL, Antonio (Bamford)

          As a gooner not sure I can risk benching Bamford though - double the pain if he scores!

          I've got 1ft so half tempted to replace Mitchell with Lowton and bench boost.

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Play Bampot...

            Open Controls
          2. michaelington
            • 10 Years
            just now

            What about Grealish? Brighton not giving away shots in the box at the moment, can't see Villa assets scoring high.

            Open Controls
      3. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        C atm

        Open Controls
      4. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Personally, probably Son. TOT have a knack of getting a result against City recently though.

        Open Controls
      5. Goodricke
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        My standard reply:
        Leeds have won 1 and drawn 1 in London from the past 24 fixtures. Even Crawley did us!

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Well now you've out my BB plans in doubt! 😆

          Open Controls
        2. Tcheco
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          It’s only Arsenal though....

          Open Controls
          1. Goodricke
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            We battered them at Elland road but couldn't score against them, and they were down to 10 men for most of the second half.

            Open Controls
            1. Tcheco
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I feel with the onus on arsenal to attack at home it could suit Leeds. Could be wrong though as they’ve been on the end of a few hammerings. Unpredictable game imo

              Open Controls
        3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Leeds are 7/2 to win at Arsenal, I'd want them in a game where they were more like 2/7 if I was considering BBing with their players in a SGW.

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            just now

            RF

            Open Controls
        4. GoonerSteve
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Bamford is on the bench currently but as a gooner, would be painful if he scores.

          Leaning towards Son but I have a feeling I might regret it.

          Open Controls
      6. B.D.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    • Goodricke
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      1ft and 1.5m ITB
      Currently 1.5m ITW
      What to do:

      Mendy, McCarthy
      Dallas, Coufal, Stone, Bednarek, Alonso
      Bruno, Salah, Gundo, Sterling, Soucek
      Bamford, DCL, Antonio

      Any suggestions?
      Nothing jumps out at me. Got bitten last DGW Kane to Vardy wasn't the best move!

      Open Controls
      1. Thia6o
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Soucek>Harrison

        Open Controls
        1. Goodricke
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Soucek has Sheffield, and see my comment about Leeds in London.

          Open Controls
          1. Thia6o
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            I thought Soucek was banned for 3

            Open Controls
            1. Goodricke
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              wiped, due to it being a joke red!

              Open Controls
              1. Thia6o
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                Wow I am well out of that loop, See I am busy at work lol

                Open Controls
                1. Thia6o
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Ignore me completely then.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Goodricke
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    I appreciate the suggestion, would have gone Harisson or Raphinha if the red card hadn't been lifted.

                    Open Controls
      2. Goodricke
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm thinking to stick with the 3 city players this week, and roll the FT over to next week and focus on that DGW.

        Open Controls
    • EWH2020
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      I know I should BB this week. But the lure of 15x DGW players is too much. I think I need help

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Same here. But not sure if my bench would be strong enough other dgw. Now I can do it with McCarthy Raphinha, BamBam and Digne if I make a move. Worst chip, always causes overthinking.

        Open Controls
      2. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Def use BB with 15 players. The likely minimum is 4pts each, that's 16pts minimum from the bench.

        Open Controls
    • Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      More and more of me is beginning to feel this game week is a trap. Any player I’m considering getting rid of either has an excellent fixture this week or a double next week. Completely baffled.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        FPL is a trap.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          I’m on to catch a predator tonight. Check me out.

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            I’m not in the UK, haven’t been for 25 years - is there anything similar to W1A or Twenty Twelve that’s been released recently?

            Or any good comedy series like Phone Shop etc?

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Or Office, Extras, Life’s Too Short etc?

              Open Controls
              1. Jafooli
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Missing some good British comedy, seems ages since something new came out.

                The IT Crowd, Toast of London, stuff like that....

                Open Controls
      2. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        I wouldn’t put future plans in jeopardy for this GW. That being said, if a move seems obvious go for it. A city defender & attacker, Burnley defender and DCL are the only things I feel are worth the trouble

        Open Controls
      3. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I have 3 city, DCL and Mee anyway, and 3 leeds for next week and I think that plenty.

        Saving FT this week unless disaster befalls.

        Open Controls
    • Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Choose 1 of these strategies for this week:

      Mitchell & Dale Stephens >> Lowton & Lookman to give a Bench Boost of Pope* Lowton* Lookman* Rudiger (NEW) - 4

      or

      Antonio to DCL giving 5 DGW'ers Pope, Stones, Cancelo, Gundo, DCL (no bench boost)

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        just now

        No BB.

        Open Controls
    • Malkmus
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Grealish to Raphina for gw25?

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        For 25 yeah, not this week.

        Open Controls
        1. Malkmus
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        then grealish have a double in gw 26

        Open Controls
    • denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      - 4 TAA to Cancel (only have Dias and Gundo)?

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        yeah i would

        Open Controls
        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ta

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            just now

            the only issue is potentially tying yourself up with 2 defenders, when others are eyeing up double attack.

            Open Controls
    • Zlatan F.C
        14 mins ago

        Thoughts on this gameplan. i have 2FT

        GW 24 - Robbo tand Coufal to Lowton and Shaw (will have 5 DGW players)
        GW 25 - Soucek to Raphina
        GW 26 - Antonio to Kane

        Martinez
        Dias Cancelo Coufal
        Soucek Grealish Salah Bruno Gundo
        Antonio DCL

        Forster Bamford Dallas Robbo

        Open Controls
      • Atimis
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Which plan would you choose:

        1. 24: Martin Stephens to Pope Hamez -4 and BB with Martinez Robo Justin Bamford -> WC 25 -> TC 26

        2. 24: Robo to Lowton -> WC 25 -> BB/TC 26 - save one chip for later

        Or maybe even without WC 25 in both.

        Open Controls
        1. AbsolutelyNoIdea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          2.

          Open Controls
      • Tsparkes10
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        A) Salah to Sterling
        B) Grealish to Gundo

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Or C) Son to Gundo but think that’s unlikely

          Open Controls
        2. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B for me

          Open Controls
      • FPL Pillars
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Areola**
        Cancelo** Dias** AWB
        Salah Bruno Gundo** Saka
        Bamford Watkins Antonio

        Martinez Son Coufal Dallas

        ** - has DGW
        2FT 4.4ITB

        No Burnley defence but then again happy with back four this GW.
        Any obvious moves yall would make here?

        Will be waiting till the FA cup plays out mind. No WC or BB left. I will TC GW26

        Open Controls
      • Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Son ➡ Gundogan for free?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Got Sterling...

          Open Controls
      • Sir Burtenshaw
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Is Areola bring overlooked as an alternative to Pope?

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          just now

          potentially. especially if it's on top of Martinez. If I had martinez I would just gamble on him to outscore (or get close to Pope). I have Pope and I think they'll concede in both games.

          Open Controls
      • Ibra
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Am i gtg?

        McCarthy
        Cancelo - Dias - Digne - Lowton
        Gundogan - Salah - Bruno - Grealish
        DCL - Antonio

        4.0 - Son - Bamford - Dallas

        Open Controls
      • Netters2018
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        What to do with this lot, assuming no issues from FA cup got 1 FT 0.4 itb.

        Benching headaches also not helping.

        Thinking DDG to Pope?

        DDG
        Cancelo, Stones, Digne
        Son, Grealish, Gundogan, Salah, Bruno
        DCL (c) Antonio

        Bench - Bamford, Coufal, Dallas, GK - Button

        Open Controls
      • PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Using my 3 FTs until the GW26, I could get the following BB team 15 GW players (based on Ben Crellin predictions)

        Would you be happy with this?

        24 - Martin to Mendy
        25 - Coufal to Shaw
        26 - Rafinha to Son

        Martinez Mendy
        Dias Cancelo Digne Shaw Mee
        Salah Bruno Grealish Gundagon Son (c)
        DCL Watkins Wood

        Open Controls
      • Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Pep talking up Ederson for penalties again. Think if they get one late in a game it might actually happen.

        Open Controls

