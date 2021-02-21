556
Scout Notes February 21

Maddison and Grealish injury updates and Sunday’s FPL action reviewed

556 Comments
Share

We round up the headline FPL talking points from Sunday’s matches in our whistle-stop review.

JACKED IN

Jack Grealish (£7.7m) was absent as Aston Villa succumbed to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

Rumours had swirled about the midfielder’s potential absence both before and after Friday’s Gameweek 25 deadline and there is still an element of mystery about how long the England international will be sidelined for, with the Athletic’s Gregg Evans reporting that Grealish will also miss next weekend’s match against Leeds United and the BBC’s Simon Stone going a step further and declaring (in a subsequently watered down article) that he may miss a month of action.

Interviewed after full-time, Villa boss Dean Smith expressed hope that Grealish could be back in time for Gameweek 26 – although did admit that he would have to be an “optimist” to think that:

Jack had some discomfort on Friday afternoon so we pulled him out of training, assessed him and didn’t think he was right for the game.

It’s not a re-occurrence of a longstanding injury or an old injury. It’s not going to be a long-term injury but I’ll be guided by the medical staff as to how long he’ll be out and Jack himself. I can’t tell you any more than that really.

Pretty much [a case of taking it game by game], yeah. If I’m an optimist maybe he’ll be back for Leeds or, if not, Sheffield United but I have to be guided by him and the medical staff and see how it is.

FPL managers aren’t hanging around either way, with Grealish the most-sold player of Gameweek 26 and already flogged by over 100,000 managers.

MADDISON ALL RIGHT?

Gundogan fit to start as De Bruyne returns to City XI and Foden drops to bench 1

Leicester City have their own injury concern as we prepare for the biggest Double Gameweek of the season.

James Maddison (£7.3m) continued his fine form on Sunday and opened the scoring at Villa Park – his 12th goal or assist in his last 14 appearances.

But the England midfielder hobbled from the field of play just after the hour-mark, having twice needed treatment from the visitors’ physios.

Brendan Rodgers said after full-time:

He had an issue with his hip last season. He just felt it when he was taking the corner so as a precaution we’ve taken him off and we’ll examine that over the next couple of days.

Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) is probably the biggest winner from the flags on fellow mid-price midfielders Grealish and Maddison: he is currently the most-bought asset of Gameweek 26.

Barnes recorded his second successive double-digit haul with a goal and an assist in the Foxes’ victory, which took his total to 10 attacking returns in 11 Gameweeks.

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) was intriguingly deployed ‘out of position’ in that win for the Foxes, lining up on the right of midfield ahead of Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) – although how much that selection was made with a plan to combat Grealish in mind is another question.

1-0 TO THE ARSENAL’S OPPONENTS

.

Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m) made a swift return from injury at the Emirates this afternoon but couldn’t add to his season’s goal tally of 11.

The German started and finished the game in his now customary ‘number eight’ role but he, and City as a collective, never really clicked in an attacking sense in north London.

Not that Pep Guardiola’s side really needed to get out of second gear, with Arsenal failing to capitalise on some threatening positions in the final third and mustering only one shot on target in the entire game.

This was City’s 15th clean sheet of the season and their 13th in the last 16 Gameweeks.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) made his first start on his return from injury as a ‘false nine’ and managed to look both classy and rusty before being hooked on the hour-mark, while the advanced Joao Cancelo (£6.1m) again saw plenty of penalty-box action and wasted a glorious chance to double City’s lead when toe-poking wide from 10 yards.

Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) was the visitors’ match-winner, nodding home Riyad Mahrez‘s (£8.1m) second-minute cross for his 13th attacking return in his last 14 league starts.

SON/ANTONIO/SPURS

Grealish absent through injury as Castagne returns for Leicester's trip to Villa 3

West Ham United defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the first Premier League game of the day, with Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) continuing his purple patch of form in east London.

Lingard’s goal was his fourth attacking return in as many appearances for the Hammers and turned out to be the match-winner, which secured him maximum bonus points and a double-digit haul.

Michail Antonio (£6.6m) was passed fit to play and marked his return with an early goal, although his comeback was ever-so-slightly tainted with a second-half booking.

Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) also picked up a yellow card en route to a one-pointer, with FPL’s most-owned defender, Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m), losing his clean sheet when Lucas Moura (£6.6m) nodded home Gareth Bale‘s (£9.3m) corner.

Soucek and Vladmir Coufal (£4.7m) were involved in separate collisions but recovered to finish the game.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane (£11.1m) both blanked but came within inches of a return: the former striking the woodwork late on with a freak, looping touch, with the latter seeing a potential assist go up in smoke in the process.

Kane had also teed the impressive Bale up for a second-half attempt that clipped the bar.

All in all, though, another underwhelming Spurs display (their fifth defeat in six) will leave some FPL managers pondering whether even Kane and Son are worth the outlay for the upcoming Double Gameweek.

BRU-NO WHO

“It’s not been his best game but…”

That line has regularly been used in conjunction with Bruno Fernandes‘ (£11.6m) name over the past few months and there was almost an inevitability on Sunday that, after an anonymous first half in which his most notable contribution was to pick up a booking, the Portuguese playmaker would still come good.

A slightly fortunate assist for Daniel James‘ (£6.2m) goal and a customary penalty brought up his 10th double-digit haul of the season and means that he has now racked up 307 FPL points in his 39 appearances for Manchester United.

Matching Fernandes on the day was Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), who won the aforementioned spot-kick after earlier firing United in front.

Anthony Martial (£8.7m) couldn’t take advantage of the injured Edinson Cavani’s (£7.9m) absence and turned in a poor showing, while United’s back four yet again conceded to a Premier League struggler – the bottom five teams in the division have all breached the Red Devils’ defence in 2020/21, with Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) the latest to profit.

Luke Shaw‘s (£5.1m) owners may overlook those deficiencies so long as the left-back continues to create chances a furious rate – the defender was again top for key passes for his side on Sunday.

GOALS, ASSIST AND BONUS

(Courtesy of LiveFPL.net)

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

556 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    most of us have 3 city players
    if you're not using the wc til gw30/31 would you just stick with the ones you already own?

    i've got dias stones sterling. was going to do to sterling to gund to fund kane but having second thoughts on this....

    will assess Ings first as I'd like to keep him as a differential

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Just stick, as soon as you swap one for another you know what generally happens. Different circumstances though, if you need to raise cash to better your team elsewhere it might be worth it.

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        guess it comes down to Kane or no Kane!
        not willing to lose salah or bruno just yet

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I would lean to no Kane, personally.

          Open Controls
    2. HammersXI
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Might be better to keep and just face the roulette. Or maybe make a call after the UCL game

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        fair shout
        i mean grealish to barnes is probably a higher priority
        so sterling to gund, rodrigo to kane would be for double hit

        perhaps I lose sterling for the next double with Kane facing Palace in gw27

        Open Controls
        1. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Wait you still have Rodrigo in your team?

          U should wait till Spurs get their form before considering getting them. Burnley and Fulham are not easy fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            50 mins ago

            that's why i'm hesitant to go for spurs
            and yes had rodrigo since dgw19 for Leeds before their game got postponed...been playing 352 442 and didn't need the money so held him injured until now

            Open Controls
            1. HammersXI
              • 8 Years
              48 mins ago

              As a Leeds fan.... Rodrigo isn't gg to provide you much goals. So I would even look to remove him for Maja or someone in that price bracket.

              And yes, Spurs form is the reason why I'm hestitating on Kane and rather get KDB

              Open Controls
              1. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                the extra hit is probably unnecessary and hoping I can navigate until wc, we'll see
                don't have FH or BB left

                Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yep been thinking about this as well. I have Stones, Cancelo and Gun but want Cancelo, Gun and Foden. Decided to leave it as is.

      Open Controls
  2. Spg76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Timothy Castagne. Anyone taking a look?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      I prefer perreira

      Open Controls
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Pereira for slightly more if you can

      Not a bad option if money is tight

      Open Controls
  3. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Barnes or Son?

    Have Kane already

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    2. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Both for me

      Open Controls
  4. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Foden not playing last night not good news for the DGWs is it?

    Means he almost certainly start in CL game, which puts him at a disadvantage for the DGWs...

    Open Controls
    1. HammersXI
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Better to wait out after CL to see.

      Foden / Torres / Mahrez / Jesus will play some role in the DGWs most likely. I'm amazed that Bernando ended up the one being the most nailed.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Pep is a big fan of Silva...

        Open Controls
        1. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Seems like Sterling also. 2 rest in 14 games. Bernando has played the last 11 games but came off at 59 mins twice

          Open Controls
      2. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        He is freaking amazing tactical player.. CAM CM and you will find him RB when cancelo gets into midfield, his workrate monster...

        I hate him thou 😀

        Open Controls
        1. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          59 mins ago

          Don't see him as a FPL asset tho sadly.

          Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      City have 4 games in two weeks.. CL game will only affect westham game.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Affect all surely, in terms of overall game time? I think they have 5 x games in two weeks (1 x CL & 4 x PL)

        Open Controls
  5. seewhyaxe
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sterling owners, stick or twist?

    Feel like doing Sterling to Gundogan to save 5m

    Open Controls
    1. HammersXI
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Wait till after CL

      Open Controls
      1. seewhyaxe
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yes definitely. Just feel like it's a wise move barring any injuries in CL.

        Open Controls
        1. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Yeah, I'm amazed people are making moves so early, Spurs have UEL alongside Leicester. City has UCL with Chelsea this week

          Open Controls
          1. ...al
            • 11 Years
            just now

            The sheep control the market and they haven't got much sense

            Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      see my post above
      was going to do it for Kane but not really loving the dgw fixtures
      with grealish injured, may delay this for Palace fixture in 27

      Open Controls
  6. HammersXI
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is DCL worth an additional -4 over Watkins? (Over 2-3 weeks before 29)

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
      1. HammersXI
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        Thanks man! Am thinking whether to make a -4 for Watkins or -8 to fit DCL. Though a pice rise would KO the -8 move.

        Open Controls
  7. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Was Villa alot less attacking without Grealish, as predicted? Or not much difference?

    Open Controls
    1. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Crap yea
      They're nowt right now

      Open Controls
    2. zøphar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      both sides had similar xG but leicester were comfortable in the second half letting villa come onto them, they didnt create any big chances of note besides the goal which was more of a defensive error

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        El Ghazi not really a feasible option then?

        Better to consider Lookman?

        Open Controls
        1. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          55 mins ago

          Not really a good option. Would prefer M.Pereira for a punt

          Open Controls
        2. zøphar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          44 mins ago

          none of their midfielders are imo, Watkins if you must go there

          Open Controls
  8. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    12 DGWs and Dallas Raph Bam is deffo a BB right?

    Can't see a better time and ALL my rivals have used theirs!

    Open Controls
    1. HammersXI
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yeah looks good tbh. Villa without Grealish might help us

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        Reckon Leeds players might haul in that match!

        Stand alone week and Bamford or Raph could be armband options there

        Open Controls
  9. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Can I realistically hope for 3 x games from Foden from the 4 x PL games over 2 x DGWs?

    Open Controls
    1. HammersXI
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      2.5 maybe. All depends on CL man

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        56 mins ago

        Yeah, agreed & agreed

        Open Controls
        1. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          55 mins ago

          2.5 meaning he might come off very early in one of the 3 games.

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah, agreed

            Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      I’d say 2 or 3. KDB put spanner in works innit

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        Good call on shipping him Roja....I'm left picking up the pieces 😀

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Pep Roulette. I got lucky this time. If he started it would’ve been a bloodbath

          Open Controls
  10. zøphar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    any thoughts on this WC side, BB/TC used, FH available

    Martinez (Fabri)
    Dias Cancelo Shaw (White, Rudiger)
    Fernandes Salah Gundogan Son HBarnes
    DCL Kane (Brewster)

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      If on WC, good time to ship the deadwood that is Brewster?

      On saying that, with BB used, it does maximise your other 14, which looks superb

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Looks good

      Not sure on Son, but that’s just me

      Open Controls
      1. zøphar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        yeah if grealish was fit id have had him over son but im not planning to use my fh in 29 so keeping him

        Open Controls
    3. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I have very similar XI except for Kane, so I like it. I fancy Leicester defence over the next few weeks though

      Open Controls
  11. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Would you WC this lot? Have 1 FT

    Martinez
    Alonso Dallas Stones
    Son Salah Bruno Gundo
    Bamford Cavani Kane

    Forster Raphinha Coufal Pieters

    Thinking to this

    Martinez
    Shaw Cancelo Digne
    Sterlo Gundo Barnes Bruno
    Vardy DCL Kane

    Sanchez Raphinha Burn Dallas

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      That WC team looks gold

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Crikey 0.1 short. Need to shave it off somewhere

        Open Controls
    2. HammersXI
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      How many hits would you need to take to get the WC team?

      The WC team looks good tho

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        Too many lol

        Open Controls
        1. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          53 mins ago

          then it's worth making the WC move. Though I might prefer KDB over Sterling

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            51 mins ago

            No way. KDB look well off the pace for me. Sterlo looks like he’s got a hatty in him very soon

            Open Controls
            1. HammersXI
              • 8 Years
              49 mins ago

              Sterling always looks like he got a hatty coming. Then he realizes he can't finish. Like what we saw ytd. That's the frustrating thing owning him. KDB could have easily gotten 1/2 assists if his teammates could actually finish.

              I could be bias since I removed Sterling 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Sanchit
                • 5 Years
                42 mins ago

                Would you not take a goal and a few big chances missed over 1/2 assists?

                Open Controls
                1. HammersXI
                  • 8 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  that's KDB when he is returning from injury. I don't want to imagine him when he's actually on form..

                  Sterling literally kills himself out of BAPS in most games.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sanchit
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Hmm I agree. I see Valid points both ways. I'm anyway on gundo stones and Cancelo so didn't get into the sterling Vs KdB dillema

                    Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      WTH is you TV?!?!

      Open Controls
  12. subhojit123
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Which one to go out of these for next GW-
    1. Guaita
    2. Areola
    3. Johnstone

    Open Controls
    1. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Only 26? I'd say Guaita

      Open Controls
  13. Sanchit
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bamford Raphinha Ings -> DCL Gundo Watkins for -8?

    Open Controls
    1. HammersXI
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Are you FH in 29? Else removing 2 Leeds assets doesn't make much sense.

      Also Watkins play is questionable if / when grealish is ruled out

      Open Controls
      1. Sanchit
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yes. FH29.

        Which other striker would you recommend under 7.5?

        Open Controls
        1. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          I would keep Ings if you are FH in 29 tho. I don't see much potential in Watkins if Grealish is ruled out. Maja maybe for a punt?

          Open Controls
          1. Sanchit
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            Yeah keeping Ings could turn out to be better specially as he has a DGW 27 too.
            But I can't do the other 2 transfers keeping Ings ( have only 0.3 ITB)

            Maja - don't really fancy a Fulham striker. The ceiling seems very low

            Open Controls
            1. HammersXI
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              Hmm I'm also replacing Ings and Raphinha sadly, but am moving away from getting Watkins

              Open Controls
  14. Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    How would this BB be?

    Going all in!!!

    Pope
    Digne Cancelo Stones Rudiger
    Son Salah Gundo
    Kane DCL Vardy

    Martinez Raphinha Dallas Reed

    (No Bruno because my leagues don't allow United players. No OR needed. Cheers)

    Open Controls
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gundo blanked last time out

      Open Controls
      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        You expect 12 points every game?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yes

          Open Controls
  15. THE KING CANTONA
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Who would you prefer for this DGW?
    A) KDB (with Gundo) -4
    B) Son (with Kane) -4
    C) keep Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Easy C

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Slurpy
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Ings or Bamford from 26 onwards?

    Open Controls
    1. HammersXI
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wait after wednesday to decide. too early to tell

      Open Controls
      1. Slurpy
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah I suppose if either score I'll be feeling them more.
        Ings has a double and some nice fixtures after but Bamford plays 29 also Bamford to Kane isnt as easy as Ings to Kane.

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bamf

      Open Controls
  17. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Which to bring in...
    A) Kane
    B) DCL + Barnes -4

    To Kane or not to Kane is one of the toughest decisions this season

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A.

      Open Controls
  18. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 mins ago

    How many points do you expect Matt Lowton to score in DGW26? Fixtures are Spurs (A) Leicester (H).

    A: 1-2
    B: 3-4
    C: 5-8
    D: 8-12

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      *D: 9-12

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Alisson WondHaaland
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  19. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best move here chaps? Don’t have any Spurs but do have a few DGWers already:

    A) Ings -> DCL
    B) Sterling/Ings -> Son/Kane(TC) (-4)
    C) Wildcard

    Pope
    Cancelo, Targett, Tarkowski
    Salah, Bruno, Sterling, Gundogan
    Watkins, Bamford, Ings

    Forster, Raphina, Coufal, Mitchell
    Bank 0.7m, 1FT, all chips

    Open Controls
  20. Slurpy
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    people want to triple captain Kane against the stubborn Burnley and Fulham defences in the from they are in?

    Open Controls
    1. Slurpy
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      form*

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Do they?

      Open Controls
  21. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which of the options below look best for a BB next week?

    Martinez.
    Shaw, Cancelo, Stones.
    Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundo, Raphinha.
    Ings, Watkins.
    Areola, Burn, Bamford, Dallas.
    2.8m ITB. Just BB left from the chips.

    1. Raphinha + Ings -> Barnes + DCL (-4). 0.5m ITB.
    2. Ings -> Kane 0.1m ITB. (Need to act quick on this one).
    3. Just Bamford -> DCL or Raphinha-> Barnes.
    4. Something else?

    Open Controls
  22. GoodFella93
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pereira or Castagne ??

    Pros and Cons? I've not seen much of Castagne. Feel I'd prefer Pereira but it makes funds tight.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  23. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    A) Play Ben Mee
    B) Take a hit to replace Grealish??
    - who should I get that has a game in GW29 ?

    Martinez
    Dias Coufal Mee Digne
    Bruno Salah Gundagon
    Kane DCL Watkins
    - Rafinha Dallas Grealish

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.