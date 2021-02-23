Which Double Gameweek 26 players are the Scout Networking considering?

The pool of viable players for Double Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League is wider than ever – so how do we identify the best options?

14 teams have two fixtures scheduled for the next round of action which means a lot of research is needed before Saturday’s deadline.

With the biggest Double Gameweek of the season looming we asked the members of the Scout Network for their top picks.

West Bromwich Albion’s Mbaye Diagne

In the five games Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) has played for West Bromwich Albion, he has registered three attacking returns and has the second highest xGI per 90 amongst other forwards. Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) is a differential among teams in the top 500k with just 5% ownership, yet he has returned in his last two games and has the highest number of big attempts to score or assist in his last six matches. Ted Talks FPL

Everton’s Richarlison celebrates

With two goals in two games, Richarlison (£7.9m) could be a great pick for Double Gameweek 26. At just 6.8% ownership, he is a differential with great fixtures against Southampton and West Brom. Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) isn’t cheap, but the Manchester City attack and the England international specifically are both back and firing. With three goals and one assist in the last five Gameweeks, Sterling is a great pick. FPL Nymfria

Manchester City’s Phil Foden

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) faces Southampton away followed by West Brom at home. Two teams he will get plenty of opportunities against, especially West Brom who are poor on their travels. I expect him to return well for his owners. My second pick is a bit of a gamble but after being rested in Double Gameweek 25 I think Phil Foden (£6.1m) could start both games in Double Gameweek 26, depending on what happens in the Champions League midweek. With six goals and five assists so far, he offers great potential in front of goal. El Statto

Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) has been the biggest attacking threat of Leicester in the last few Gameweeks, with back to back double digit returns. Barnes is a great differential, against opposition that we can see Leicester scoring against in this Double Gameweek. Calvert-Lewin and Everton’s confidence sky-high after a huge win in Merseyside derby. He has shaken off his recent injury, and with James Rodriguez (£7.7m) and Lucas Digne (£6.1m) looking in very good shape, Calvert-Lewin looks a good bet for attacking returns in Gameweek 26. FPL Greece

Harry Kane

Although Harry Kane (£11.1m) has blanked in Spurs’ last two Gameweeks, he did register eight goal attempts in that period which is joint top among FPL forwards. Two favourable fixtures against Burnley and Fulham looks a primed for a reversal of fortunes. Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) lined up very advanced versus Aston Villa in Gameweek 25. In fact, his heatmap almost mirrored Barnes on the opposite flank. Leicester host Arsenal followed by a trip to Burnley and Pereira could prove to be a great differential with only 0.6% ownership. FPL Crypto

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling

Since Gameweek 11, Sterling has only blanked three times in 14 starts. He already has nine goals and seven assists this season and is performing at the highest level of consistency. He is a triple captain possibility in our opinion. Calvert-Lewin returned from injury for 28 minutes in Gameweek 25 where he earned a penalty. He already has 13 goals and assists assists to his name this season and faces a Southampton team who have not kept a clean sheet in seven games and West Brom who have the worst defensive record in the league. FF Titans

Everton’s Lucas Digne

Lucas Digne (£6.1m) has eight assists this season and Everton are brimming with confidence after a historic win at Anfield. Digne has registered three goal attempts in the last four Gameweeks and has put in 30 crosses during the same period. Clean sheets can be a concern but with two favourable fixtures, we can expect returns at both ends of the pitch. – Gerardo Leicester continues to impress, and the goals and points are coming from midfield. In the last four Gameweeks, Barnes is second only to James Maddison (£7.3m) in goal attempts, however has more shots inside the box and a lower number of minutes per xG. If he continues this form we can expect 0.08 points per minute played from him, only surpassed by Ilkay Gündogan (£6.1m) and Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m). – Leo Bendito Fantasy

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Barnes has amassed 25 points in his last two games. He is showing a burst of form that coincides with the return of Vardy. The Leicester midfielder is only in 11% of teams too, which makes him a great differential for such a consistent performer. The return of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) is very interesting too. Whether he is playing as a centre forward or marauding midfielder, when he’s on the pitch he is central to everything Manchester City do. With most managers focusing their attention elsewhere, an overlooked De Bruyne could provide the rank jump we’re looking for! FPL Experiment

