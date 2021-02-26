The first-round draw for the 2020/21 FFS Cup

Qualifying for our open-to-all Fantasy Premier League cup competition took place in Gameweek 25.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored more than 69 points (after hits) qualified for round one automatically, while those who scored exactly that only progressed if their overall rank was 237,328th or better.

Ten of our former winners also submitted entry forms and were handed a bye to the first round. They were: Wild Rover, Leon Harris, A Manager Has No Name, 2EyedTurk, donnellyc, TH14, MCH, Lokomotiv, Philman and reigning champion Powell.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

And a reminder that Premium Members can still enter our FFS Members Cup up until Saturday’s next FPL deadline, with qualifying set to take place in Gameweek 26.

FIRST ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the first round can be viewed here.

Our former champions were all kept apart in the draw for the first round.

Powell begins his defence with a tie against shliger, while Philman – currently nicely positioned in the top 10k – takes on Laser314.

The other ties involving our ex-winners are Hasselbaink Forever v Wild Rover, lugacun v Lokomotiv, donnellyc v Fred54, Mayanyi v TH14, Leon Harris v Haggis, A Manager Has No Name v FPLBuff, ST United v MCH and LUGGY10 v 2EyedTurk.

Six of our qualifiers currently sit in the top 1k.

The highest-ranked of them all, The Fighting Cock, is in 273rd position. As luck would have it, he takes on the lowest-ranked manager in our cup, Ahmed Eid, who is not far off the five-million mark.

Elsewhere among our high achievers, A.J. (563rd) will play donnhaus, DAZZ (744th) has to get past Ibra-gum, and Who are all lukakus (674th) squares off against Merha.

Alaa Khaled Mokhtar (303rd) v PigPen59 and dilbert (881st) v panarvanitidis are the other ties involving managers in the top 1,000.

Dhara was our highest-scoring manager of Gameweek 25, with a massive 122-pointer seeing him to a Gameweek rank of 98th. They take on Hakchak in round one.

At the other end of the scale, DucksFly2gether squeaked through as the 1,024th and final qualifier. They face S26_nur in Gameweek 26.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 25

Round 1 – Gameweek 26

Round 2 – Gameweek 27

Round 3 – Gameweek 28

Round 4 – Gameweek 29

Round 5 – Gameweek 30

Round 6 – Gameweek 31

Round 7 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

