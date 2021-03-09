Who are the stand-out FPL assets at Tuchel’s Chelsea?

The start of Thomas Tuchel’s reign at Chelsea couldn’t have gone much better, with the Blues still unbeaten under their new manager.

Tuchel’s troops are second in the Premier League form table since his arrival, yet interest from a Fantasy perspective remains modest.

Using LiveFPL’s top 10,000 ownership figures as a good gauge of popularity among active Fantasy Premier League managers, only Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m) sits in more than 10% of squads.

There are a number of reasons why this is the case: a tricky-looking Double Gameweek 26, a lack of a fixture in Blank Gameweek 29 and off-putting rotation – more of which below – will all have played a part.

But for those Fantasy managers already thinking ahead to beyond the March international break, there are fewer teams with better runs of matches from Gameweeks 30-34 than the Blues:

Which Chelsea assets should be entering our thoughts over the coming weeks, then?

We assess Tuchel’s influence at Stamford Bridge since he succeeded Frank Lampard and highlight the players who are flourishing under his management.

