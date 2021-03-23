99
FFS Cup March 23

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We’re down to the last 64 in our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup after the latest rounds of both competitions played out in Blank Gameweek 29.

We’ll have a new name on the trophy in the two tournaments this season after our last remaining former champions bowed out.

For future reference, a shortcut to our FFS Cups page can now be found in the site’s top menu bar under ‘Community’.

FFS OPEN CUP

The results from the fourth round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

The draw for the fifth round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

Lokomotiv was the sole remaining past winner of our FFS Cup in the fourth round and he finally exited the competition in Gameweek 29, with Van der Faart running out a 45-38 victor.

There were a handful of excellent high Gameweek scores in the 80s in the weekend just gone, with DucksFly2gether‘s 89 the pick of the bunch.

He leapt 70,000 places and into the top 35k as a result of his well-played Free Hit, seeing off Fat Francs salad bar in the process.

Another manager to have a superb Gameweek, Jambot, progressed with the highest winning margin: he defeated ORIGINALPIRATEMATERIAL 86-34.

Criminal genius Jim Moriarty couldn’t mastermind his way into round five, with his applaudable Gameweek score of 71 falling one point short of opponent Zedz‘s.

The Fighting Cock faced Jonathan Ojao in a clash between the highest and lowest-ranked managers left in the competition and the former was glad of his lofty position, as his superior rank of 415th saw him through after a 45-all tie.

stonerrocks is next up for the high-flying rooster.

ZeleniMD dropped out of the top 1k but still made it through to the next round after a 50-44 win over MovesLikeAgger.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The results from the third round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

The full draw for the fourth round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

As was the case with Lokomotiv in our other competition, the one former winner of our FFS Members Cup who was still standing in the round-of-128 was defeated.

Pep Pig‘s run came to an end with a 50-54 defeat to DYNAMO MIMOMI in round three.

Az‘s much-heralded/flukey (delete where appropriate) captaincy pick of Leandro Trossard saw him through by the tightest of margins: opponent tomkelly25 was the ‘unluckiest’ manager in the third round as his score of 72, which was over 10 higher than the winning average, fell one point short of the FPL BlackBox co-host’s.

Creetle top-scored in our Members Cup, with their Gameweek 29 haul of 86 lifting them into the top 100k for the first time this season and seeing off Rains of Castamere in the process.

Elsewhere, there was an upset of sorts as A.J., – who sits at 285th in the world – was edged out 54-52 by KevIRL.

A.J.’s exit means that Armaan.ag assumes the mantle of highest-ranked manager left in round four of our FFS Members Cup.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 25
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 26
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 26
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. Gazwaz80
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Play up!

    Open Controls
  2. Roy Rovers
    • 6 Years
    3 hours ago

    Chasing 60 points.....who comes in for Bale?

    A - Rashford
    B - Mount
    C - KDB
    D - Salah
    E - Keep Bale

    Martinez Forster
    Cancello Stones Cresswell Strujik Lowton
    Bruno Lingard Son Raphina Bale
    Kane Bamford Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
        1. Tango74
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Yes or Gundogan, both unpredictable due to Pep or trossard

            Open Controls
        2. NETFLIX & CHILWELL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Another option.....Havertz.

          Open Controls
      • tbos83
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Sounds like James will be back for Everton after int break. With that in mind is it worth holding DCL? Also considering capping him

          Open Controls
          1. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            DCL has been in some pretty underwhelming form.

            You sure you want to risk the armband on him?

            Must admit, there aren't many other players outside of DFers who are doing that well to be fair. But, Kane v's Newcastle looks way more enticing than DCL

            Open Controls
            1. tbos83
                41 mins ago

                I don't have Kane (yet), so either I go Son, Bruno, Mount, Bam or DCL.

                Open Controls
            2. NateDogsCats
                58 mins ago

                I'm holding until maybe GW32, will see if we have any further idea on when the DGW for them will be but if still nothing then he's gone. Can't look past Kane or Bruno for captaincy this week though

                Open Controls
                1. tbos83
                    55 mins ago

                    Don't have Kane and am nervous about Bruno due to Brighton's strong defence

                    Open Controls
                    1. NateDogsCats
                        14 mins ago

                        Brighton are definitely better now defensively but they still only have 2 clean sheets in the last 5, and Bruno has been great in the last 2 games against them (has 3 goals and I think 3 assists in those 2 matches) with MU scoring 3 against them in each of the last 4 games. They'll go at Man Utd which is generally what they seem to prefer (being able to counter) but then again they've struggled at home a lot this season if you ignore the 9-0 against Southampton so you might be right to avoid

                        Open Controls
                2. Az
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 57 mins ago

                  "Flukey"... How dare you

                  I'll tell you what was flukey though... winning by 1 point.

                  Sorry tomkelly25!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Skonto Rigga
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 3 mins ago

                    Cheap dig 🙂

                    Open Controls
                3. Thomas Magnum
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 47 mins ago

                  What da! as soon as that last page was getting good

                  Open Controls
                4. Pep Pig
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 24 mins ago

                  A sad day for football being knocked out of the member's comp. Bale (c) worked out well

                  Open Controls
                  1. HD Case
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Unlucky. My Kane (c) pick was totally anti-football, the equivalent of parking the bus for a 0-0 and winning on penalties.

                    Open Controls
                5. Bob_the_builder
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Last GW FH allowed me to close the gap from my rival by 50 points (Still 70 points behind). He has no chips left and I have BB left. Is there a realistic chance of catching up to him?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Yes, less than 8pts per GW

                    Open Controls
                6. Rains of Castamere
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Big score Creetle, well done in the Members Cup.

                  Open Controls
                7. dbeck
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 4 mins ago

                  who are you looking at on your GW31 WC? How are you planning on using up the premium spots? How many city do you go for? Are you looking to invest more in teams which still have something to play for? Who do you have an eye on?

                  I had a play around with a draft and landed on this for early vibes but has 7.7m itb so a lot of work to do

                  Mendy (Forster)
                  Rudiger, Dias, TAA (Coady, Strujk)
                  Bruno Neto Lingard Mount (Smith-Rowe)
                  Vardy/Laca Kane Iheanacho

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 47 mins ago

                    Will Iheanacho feature regularly once both Barnes and Maddisson are fit?

                    Open Controls
                    1. dbeck
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 46 mins ago

                      maybe not, the price point makes it worth a punt imo

                      Open Controls
                    2. Blush Response
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      Surely Rodgers cannot drop him in this form?

                      Open Controls
                  2. TheBiffas
                      1 hour, 45 mins ago

                      my draft

                      mendy forster
                      tierney dias shaw rudiger phillips
                      bruno gundo lingard mount son
                      vardy kane bamford

                      Open Controls
                      1. TheBiffas
                          1 hour, 44 mins ago

                          also on my radar are iheanacho, saiss/coady, neto and jota

                          Open Controls
                          1. dbeck
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 40 mins ago

                            Jota, forgot about him, very interested in him. Seems to i like a load of 6m ish mids (Jota, Mount, Lingard, Neto, Gundo, Saka, Barnes etc) cant see it ending well

                            Open Controls
                        • dbeck
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 42 mins ago

                          nice; lingard (form) vs Neto (fixtures) is interesting

                          things i am considering: Leeds historically have dropped off towards end of season, burnout has been cited. Is it a smart time to jump off ahead of their fixture swing?

                          Are spurs still worth a double up or is just Kane (or Son enough)

                          Will Liverpool turn their slump around and mount a top 4 challenge?

                          Open Controls
                          1. TheBiffas
                              1 hour, 40 mins ago

                              pretty much sums it up, yep. really want rapha but theres just too many good options

                              Open Controls
                            • gogs67
                                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                Dump Leeds then WC in 34 and reload up with them for their great run in.

                                Open Controls
                          2. Magic Zico
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            45 mins ago

                            Non-WC GW32 team with my 5 planned transfers, FH33:

                            Martinez Leno
                            Cresswell Stones Azpi Konsa Dallas
                            Bruno Jota Lingard Gundo Havertz
                            Kane Iheanacho Bamford

                            Looking at the drafts, am happy enough for hopefully not being too exposed with no WC left.

                            Open Controls
                        • Stewarts11
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          1 hour, 55 mins ago

                          why are people wildcarding on GW31 and not 30 ? Is there a reason to wait the extra week?

                          Open Controls
                          1. dbeck
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 5 mins ago

                            is the fixtures, the bigger 'swing' is in 31. For those non-FHer in 29 are likely to have a team full of spurs, leeds, villa and west ham players. They play Sheff Utd, Newcastle, Wolves and Fulham, arguably the 4 best fixtures you can get. Using a FT on Chelsea (they play WBA) then the team is set up very well.

                            Open Controls
                          2. dunas_dog
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                            Fixture swing in 31 for a few teams. Depends on team but if you were set up for example with 3 Leeds players then they have good week 30 fixture but you probably don't want them when fixtures turn in 31. Same with Villa.

                            Open Controls
                        • TheBiffas
                            1 hour, 50 mins ago

                            too many good midfield options rn. I want bruno, son, jota, gundo, mount, neto, odegaard, lingard, raphinha, saka and KDB

                            Open Controls
                            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                              • 3 Years
                              46 mins ago

                              2nd or even 3rd team? I won't tell anyone.

                              Open Controls
                          • Jimbo-Jones
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 49 mins ago

                            Who is best punt for 30 before WC31?

                            Havertz
                            Alonso/Azpi
                            Shaw
                            Rashford
                            KDB
                            Salah
                            Other?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Herman Toothrot
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              1 hour, 8 mins ago

                              Bought Shaw myself

                              Open Controls
                            2. Jimmy Boy
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 6 mins ago

                              No wildcard left but I have KDB and Alonso at the moment and looking at getting Havertz in for wba game

                              Open Controls
                          • Blush Response
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 45 mins ago

                            Lacazette is my crush now. Having had him on free hit and now lost him again I feel like it was a one-night stand and I'm left desperate for more of that gorgeous French smile and firm-all-over body.

                            I want you back, Alex.

                            Open Controls
                            1. TheBiffas
                                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                lacazette
                                more like lackofthreat

                                Open Controls
                                1. Blush Response
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                  Lack of caps lock.

                                  Open Controls
                              • Magic Zico
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                43 mins ago

                                Get a room! 😆

                                Open Controls
                            2. Nemanja Vidic Legend
                              • 10 Years
                              1 hour, 45 mins ago

                              Anyone keeping WC for GW34?

                              1 FT 1.7 ITB
                              WC only available

                              Martinez Forster
                              Cancelo AWB Stone Digne Coufal
                              Salah Son Gundo Raphinha M Pereira
                              DCL Kane Watkins

                              Open Controls
                              1. gogs67
                                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                  Yep, load up with Leeds W Ham and Liverpool lol

                                  Open Controls
                              2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                Afternoon all!!! Anyone know of the likelihood of the gameweek Spurs extra game to be played could be???

                                Open Controls
                                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                  • 3 Years
                                  55 mins ago

                                  Crellin only has 32 and 37 as potential DGWs at the minute, can't find anything else

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    47 mins ago

                                    Cheers mate!!!! Thanks for that!!

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. jtreble
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 4 Years
                                    46 mins ago

                                    Crellin thinks there might be a DGW35 as well - details are sketchy though:
                                    https://twitter.com/bencrellin/status/1365793320870567940?s=21

                                    GL.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                      • 3 Years
                                      42 mins ago

                                      Was just looking at the spreadsheet. Thanks.
                                      Still no idea what to do though.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. jtreble
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 4 Years
                                        11 mins ago

                                        🙂 ... found another Crellin DGW35 thread for you: https://twitter.com/bencrellin/status/1372322302273204234?s=21

                                        GL.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. NateDogsCats
                                            1 min ago

                                            Dang, getting harder and harder to try and plan!

                                            Open Controls
                                      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 3 Years
                                        37 mins ago

                                        Ah right thankyou for that mate il have a good look now!!

                                        Open Controls
                                2. Bob_the_builder
                                  • 4 Years
                                  59 mins ago

                                  Any recent comments on Bale by Jose to give an indication if he hates Bale now or not? 😛

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                    • 3 Years
                                    47 mins ago

                                    Pretty sure he always did

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. thegaffer82
                                    • 9 Years
                                    30 mins ago

                                    He hates him alright.

                                    Jose has this weird thing where he almost expects players to play through the pain barrier and risk injury for 'the good of the team'.

                                    I noticed it a lot when he Man Utd manager. He really throws injured people under the bus and seems to really hold grudges about that.

                                    He's a bizarre human being, he really is!

                                    Open Controls
                                3. Ninjaa
                                  • 10 Years
                                  45 mins ago

                                  When is the next dgw likely to be?
                                  What teams will have a dgw?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                    • 3 Years
                                    35 mins ago

                                    Look up a couple of comments

                                    Open Controls
                                4. thegaffer82
                                  • 9 Years
                                  41 mins ago

                                  48 points (-8) with no FH last week is not to be sniffed at I know... but my closest rival got 62 points (on top of scoring 129points in GW26 with TC). He's now just 8 points behind me and it's officially squeeky bum time in my ML.

                                  He was about 80-odd points behind me 5 or 6 weeks ago.

                                  Oh well, he's used all his chips now and I still have FH & TC left. So, should be able to hold him off I think/hope.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                    • 3 Years
                                    27 mins ago

                                    Strikes and gutters, ups and downs.

                                    Open Controls
                                5. Deulofail
                                  • 5 Years
                                  39 mins ago

                                  Felt quite unlucky with Odegaard captain. Points are coming for that lad

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. thegaffer82
                                    • 9 Years
                                    30 mins ago

                                    T'was a nice punt that actually (but always riskier than Kane)

                                    I went for Auba instead - mainly because of his price and that nostalgia factor.

                                    Complete waste of time... may just sell him right away again.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                      • 3 Years
                                      26 mins ago

                                      Auba's done

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                    • 3 Years
                                    23 mins ago

                                    So nearly went there myself - to buy not cap - proper, informed, non-herd, choice.

                                    Flash of inspiration Friday AM and went Trossard instead though in the end (he he)

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 11 Years
                                    18 mins ago

                                    Couldn't believe Arsenal scored 3 and both Ode & Auba managed to avoid a single attacking return between them

                                    Typical

                                    Open Controls
                                6. pingissimus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  33 mins ago

                                  Just been checking out Mahrez and was slightly surprised by what I found

                                  I had been expecting to see plenty of impact sub appearances as I thought was the pattern last season. In fact there have been only 4 this season and they almost all fell in a run between GWs 13 and 19 when he was out of favour and only had one start. Gundo of course looks much safer as he has had only one cameo since finding his new role.

                                  There's an obvious risk going Mahrez but minutes off the bench in cameos is maybe not that strong a reason to avoid. Rather it's a question of how many starts he gets.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Pukki Blinders
                                    • 1 Year
                                    28 mins ago

                                    At that price I’m not prepared to cop rotation every second game

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. pingissimus
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 2 Years
                                      25 mins ago

                                      Clear risk involved but he's started all but 2 since GW22. That betters Gundo. KdB comparison off as he was injured.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Pukki Blinders
                                        • 1 Year
                                        20 mins ago

                                        Mmm interesting, don’t think I’d take him over Grealish on WC though but a good differential for those chasing

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. pingissimus
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 2 Years
                                          3 mins ago

                                          Surely a luxury before 33 unless you have FH but post 33 he could be really interesting.

                                          I'm bearing in mind here that City could well go out of CL and lose to Chelsea in the semi of the cup. If that - or just one of those happens - then City feel more secure to me than most suppose.

                                          Open Controls
                                  2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                    • 3 Years
                                    27 mins ago

                                    Seems pretty nailed for the league, if it wasn't for Gundo would be in a lot more teams I think

                                    Open Controls
                                7. Pukki Blinders
                                  • 1 Year
                                  31 mins ago

                                  Bale now doing a backflip stating he plans on heading back to Madrid after the season ends...

                                  safe to say owners better start looking to get rid. Mou will punish him...

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                    • 3 Years
                                    26 mins ago

                                    Some lucky souls had him for those 2(?) amazing appearances (think Luke even TCed)

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. NateDogsCats
                                      25 mins ago

                                      Lucas Moura might be a more reliable punt at this stage, started the last 6 and only subbed off twice

                                      Open Controls
                                    • Major League Shocker
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 1 Year
                                      24 mins ago

                                      He's paid more money to play golf than most pro golfers. Nice life if you can get it.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Pukki Blinders
                                        • 1 Year
                                        23 mins ago

                                        He’s stealing a living, absolutely criminal from Bale

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                          • 3 Years
                                          21 mins ago

                                          Moral of the Bale story; don't try

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. Swanremainsthesame
                                          • 5 Years
                                          8 mins ago

                                          So you would refuse a long contract at £30 million a year, or if your boss decided to side line you would quit to a way lower job instead of carry on turning up to get paid for not much effort?

                                          yeah, right.

                                          Its criminal how Real Madrid get such huge state hand outs they can afford this kind of thing.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Pukki Blinders
                                            • 1 Year
                                            5 mins ago

                                            Same thing happened with Ozil more or less, sitting out his contract and refusing to put in the effort. But yes clubs putting players on big money contracts can cause some huge problems

                                            Open Controls
                                      2. GreennRed
                                        • 9 Years
                                        20 mins ago

                                        He should be bursting his bo**** playing for Spurs. Still a quality player. Can't see much welcome in Madrid for him if Zidane is still in charge though they could definitely do with him.

                                        Open Controls
                                    • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 11 Years
                                      16 mins ago

                                      Bale would be injured for about 3 years from even attempting a backflip

                                      Open Controls
                                    • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                                      • 2 Years
                                      4 mins ago

                                      I don't expect him to start against Newcastle based on the team Mourinho chose. Bale is staying on my bench and out when I WC31

                                      Open Controls
                                  3. GreennRed
                                    • 9 Years
                                    25 mins ago

                                    R. I. P. Frank Worthington

                                    https://youtu.be/W0z_arXZ8nM

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                      • 3 Years
                                      10 mins ago

                                      Bit before my time, but was always jealous of the hair/tache combo, never mind the ability

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. GreennRed
                                        • 9 Years
                                        5 mins ago

                                        I started watching ball in early 70s. Himself and Tony Currie were the names that stood out. Not much sports science then, a nice few pints after games and hard hitting on bad pitches.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                          • 3 Years
                                          1 min ago

                                          Rodney Marsh, late era Bestie.
                                          Can feel my sideburns growing just thinking about it.

                                          Open Controls
                                  4. JJeyy
                                    • 5 Years
                                    24 mins ago

                                    Was set on getting azpi but they have 7 games in the space of 3 weeks, a game every 3 days. Consider he will play all the big ones, 2 champ league games and cup semi, how many league games will he be rested? Hopefully max one but not sure with all chelsea cb options

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. NateDogsCats
                                        19 mins ago

                                        It's a good point but he's still captain, I can't see him missing many

                                        Open Controls
                                      • Pukki Blinders
                                        • 1 Year
                                        18 mins ago

                                        That entire Chelsea team is a rotation hellhole

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. GreennRed
                                          • 9 Years
                                          15 mins ago

                                          It is bar Mendy. Bad news for FPL options but Tom is doing a mighty job. Wouldn't count them out of Champions League either.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Pukki Blinders
                                            • 1 Year
                                            14 mins ago

                                            Even Mendy isn’t safe... Kepa got a start a few weeks back

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
                                              • 2 Years
                                              6 mins ago

                                              Do you expect Tuchel to stay loyal and use Kepa in the FAC semi/final?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Pukki Blinders
                                                • 1 Year
                                                4 mins ago

                                                Kepa is the king of cup games, will refuse to be subbed off when penalty shootouts come around

                                                Open Controls
                                      • Fulchester's New Centr…
                                        • 3 Years
                                        16 mins ago

                                        Mendy it is then

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. Bielsa Murderball
                                        5 mins ago

                                        Guys, Antonio or Jota for the rest of the season?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Pukki Blinders
                                          • 1 Year
                                          3 mins ago

                                          Both

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Bielsa Murderball
                                              2 mins ago

                                              Can have only 1

                                              Open Controls
                                          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                            • 3 Years
                                            2 mins ago

                                            Jota on fixtures, Mick more nailed perhaps, but not so big on scoring of late

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. NateDogsCats
                                            5 mins ago

                                            https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/23/furore-around-glen-kamara-shows-how-racists-can-keep-getting-away-with-abuse

                                            Great piece by Jonathan Liew on the horrible process players that suffer racist abuse have to go through just to get to a point where they will be heard but will still have the odds stacked against them

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                                              • 3 Years
                                              1 min ago

                                              Read it already, both well written and depressing.
                                              Wonder who the cricket journo was.

                                              Open Controls

