The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We’re down to the last 64 in our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup after the latest rounds of both competitions played out in Blank Gameweek 29.

We’ll have a new name on the trophy in the two tournaments this season after our last remaining former champions bowed out.

For future reference, a shortcut to our FFS Cups page can now be found in the site’s top menu bar under ‘Community’.

FFS OPEN CUP

The results from the fourth round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

The draw for the fifth round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

Lokomotiv was the sole remaining past winner of our FFS Cup in the fourth round and he finally exited the competition in Gameweek 29, with Van der Faart running out a 45-38 victor.

There were a handful of excellent high Gameweek scores in the 80s in the weekend just gone, with DucksFly2gether‘s 89 the pick of the bunch.

He leapt 70,000 places and into the top 35k as a result of his well-played Free Hit, seeing off Fat Francs salad bar in the process.

Another manager to have a superb Gameweek, Jambot, progressed with the highest winning margin: he defeated ORIGINALPIRATEMATERIAL 86-34.

Criminal genius Jim Moriarty couldn’t mastermind his way into round five, with his applaudable Gameweek score of 71 falling one point short of opponent Zedz‘s.

The Fighting Cock faced Jonathan Ojao in a clash between the highest and lowest-ranked managers left in the competition and the former was glad of his lofty position, as his superior rank of 415th saw him through after a 45-all tie.

stonerrocks is next up for the high-flying rooster.

ZeleniMD dropped out of the top 1k but still made it through to the next round after a 50-44 win over MovesLikeAgger.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The results from the third round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

The full draw for the fourth round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

As was the case with Lokomotiv in our other competition, the one former winner of our FFS Members Cup who was still standing in the round-of-128 was defeated.

Pep Pig‘s run came to an end with a 50-54 defeat to DYNAMO MIMOMI in round three.

Az‘s much-heralded/flukey (delete where appropriate) captaincy pick of Leandro Trossard saw him through by the tightest of margins: opponent tomkelly25 was the ‘unluckiest’ manager in the third round as his score of 72, which was over 10 higher than the winning average, fell one point short of the FPL BlackBox co-host’s.

Creetle top-scored in our Members Cup, with their Gameweek 29 haul of 86 lifting them into the top 100k for the first time this season and seeing off Rains of Castamere in the process.

Elsewhere, there was an upset of sorts as A.J., – who sits at 285th in the world – was edged out 54-52 by KevIRL.

A.J.’s exit means that Armaan.ag assumes the mantle of highest-ranked manager left in round four of our FFS Members Cup.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 25

Round 1 – Gameweek 26

Round 2 – Gameweek 27

Round 3 – Gameweek 28

Round 4 – Gameweek 29

Round 5 – Gameweek 30

Round 6 – Gameweek 31

Round 7 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 2 6

6 Round 1 – Gameweek 27

Round 2 – Gameweek 28

Round 3 – Gameweek 29

Round 4 – Gameweek 30

Round 5 – Gameweek 31

Round 6 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

