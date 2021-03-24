FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 29

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 29, when only four matches were played and many Free Hits were deployed by those lucky enough to still have them.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, Pro Pundits, Mods & Cons, Scout Network and a selection of community mini-leagues, as well as inviting nominations for the manager of the week.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

Pandin Bruyne is still top of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5u05vz) and has increased his lead over Nathan Jobling to 26 points.

49,349 teams are currently participating in this mini-league, with at least one more waiting to be added at the next results update.

It is now the second Best League in FPL based on the average scores of the top five managers in each league, with Pro Pundit Andy LTFPL’s youtube.com/letstalkfpl back in first place.

Our current top five are all in the top 72 overall.

The Mighty Sword is up to sixth in this league after his Free Hit returned 83 points (aided by Lingard getting promoted from his bench to replace Bale), and Mike Rice is up to 13th after his Free Hit returned 86 (with Raphinha coming off the pine for Bale).

Meanwhile, Pandin moved up to second in the overall standings, ten points behind new world number one Michael Coone. Encouragingly for Pandin, he still has a Wildcard available whereas Michael has already used all his chips.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility:Open to anyone with a registered FFS account – paid or free.

Despite slipping to 14th overall, Nathan Jobling still leads our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, 13 points ahead of Ulrik Varela Greve (aka FPL Viking) and 16 ahead of Zaiazahar Zaidi, whose Free Hit returned 87 points.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

(click on image above to enlarge)

The Manager of the Month for March is Show Time (Maarof Horany), who totalled 266 points between Gameweeks 27 to 29 with scores of 110 (Triple Captain De Bruyne), 71 (Wildcard), and 85 (Free Hit). This is his fourth season and he is yet to finish in the top three million. He is currently 3,884,477th overall.

Please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim your prize (a £50 Amazon voucher).

The previous monthly winners were:

September Hamdy Sameeh October Emmanuel Oloche November James Frimpong December Josh Paulin January Ed Salinger February Alvin Chiang

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

The top two in League 1, Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) and Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold), both lost their matches in Gameweek 29, meaning Aleksander remains in first position, three points ahead of Ville.

Jose Miguel De La Roca Argueta in League 8 Division 42 is still the highest-scoring manager in our head-to-head leagues, with 75 points out of a possible 87.

A fixtures table for the following Gameweek will be published in The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice ahead of the next deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

Once the next round gets underway, the scores will be updated every night on our main Head-to-Head page, allowing you to see the tables ‘as they stand’.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 29 saw the fourth round of the FFS Open Cup take place.

Lokomotiv, the last remaining former Open Cup Winner in the Cup, bowed out after losing 38-45 to Van der Faart.

The highest and lowest-ranked managers faced each other in round four, and The Fighting Cock (415th) had to pull rank over Jonathan Ojao in order to claim a spot in the next round after their match had been tied 45-45.

Pro Pundit Zophar reached round five more convincingly, beating the special one 83-50.

It was also the third round of the FFS Members Cup.

Last season’s winner Pep Pig is out, losing 50-54 to DYNAMO MIMOMI.

But managers who are through to round four include Pro Pundits Az and Zophar, Community Writer Meltens and reigning Head-to-Head Champion Bouncebackability.

The highest-ranked manager left in the competition is Armaan.ag (2,142nd), following A.J.’s (285th) 52-54 defeat at the hands of KevIRL.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 29 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 43, which saw another 67 managers removed.

In total there were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and just 258 go through to Gameweek 30, when the elimination threshold will rise to 25%.

The highest score in Gameweek 29 was 87 points, set by Ali Uner and Conor Murray, both of whom played their Free Hit chips.

This is Ali’s third season and Conor’s eighth, their current overall positions are 4,506th and 12,096th respectively – both of which are far better than they have ever achieved before. Lingard was promoted from Ali’s bench to replace Bale, and Trossard from Conor’s.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

PROS AND CONS

Despite slipping to 1,438th overall, Andy LTFPL remains the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits, with 30 points more than FFScout founder Mark Sutherns.

Zophar was the only Pro Pundit to play his Free Hit, and he top scored again with 83 points.

Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers) has regained the lead in the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league from Andy (who had been on top since Gameweek 19) and moves eight points clear.

As Andy drops out of the top thousand, Jack enters it for the first time this season, in 952nd position.

Pro Pundit Utkarsh Dalmia (aka Zophar) (his fourth mention this week, and not the last) is the new leader in the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league, which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits.

He has jumped from 22,303rd to 6,558th overall in the last week, and is now 12 points ahead of Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece and 19 ahead of last week’s leader, Live FPL creator Mohamed Ragab (aka Ragabolly).

In what is his twelfth season, the FPL Wire co-host is currently 245th in our Career Hall of Fame and 182nd in our Live Hall of Fame when it was last updated after Gameweek 23. In his first seven seasons Zophar never finished outside the top 8,000, coming 17th in 2010/11.

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Phil Olorenshaw continues to command four of our ‘Top’ mini-leagues and is now 182nd overall.

Although it’s very tight in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx), with Phil just one point ahead of Ray Freeman.

Phil enjoys a little more breathing space in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq) with a 12-point advantage over Gav Riley, who played his Free Hit for 81 points.

And has more comfortable leads of 21 in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6) and 23 in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh), over John Forshaw and Paul Strange (aka dilbert) respectively.

Zophar has also taken the lead in the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4), six points ahead of Paul Mahoney. Last week’s leader Killingholme Clay drops to fifth after scoring only 34.

Meanwhile, 2017/18 Champion Yusuf Sheikh has regained the lead in Simon March’s FPL Champions League after getting 81 points from his Free Hit and is back in the top 100k at 52,448th overall. He’s six points ahead of 2016/17 FPL Winner Ben Crabtree whose own Free Hit returned 80 points.

Last week’s leader and reigning FPL Champion, Joshua Bull, drops to fourth.

BEST OF THE REST

Greg Brożyński returned to the top of Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league and is up to 1,018th overall, 17 points ahead of David Cousins and 25 ahead of last week’s leader Charles Richter.

Sng Junyang made it three successive Gameweeks at number one in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league but has slipped further to 8,849th overall and is now only seven points ahead of Andy Short.

John Forshaw regained the lead in my January to May League (league code h62bh1), four points ahead of last week’s leader Stephen Carey. He was 118k at the start of Gameweek 17 when the league began scoring but has now entered the top thousand in 543rd place.

And finally, the first week leader in The Last Ten (league code w4430n) is Rahul Deb with 92 points, four more than Shreyas Birajdar. The highest scoring non-free hitter was Niz Patel, who is in tenth position with 80 points.

MANAGER OF THE WEEK NOMINATIONS

Is there anyone else from our mini-leagues and community competitions who you think deserves a mention here?

Perhaps they have made a big score this Gameweek, are on a hot streak or have been particularly lucky or unlucky?

If there is someone you would like to nominate, then please tell us about them in a comment on this article, saying what they achieved, how they did it and preferably giving a link to their team. No prizes for this, just a bit of publicity!

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. Any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.

Finally, many thanks to TopMarx for his additions and improvements.