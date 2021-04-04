423
Dugout Discussion April 4

Martial could be out for the season as Solskjaer speaks ahead of Brighton clash

423 Comments
Anthony Martial‘s campaign might already be over, thanks to the knee injury he picked up while on duty for France over the March international break.

The striker’s expected absence from Sunday night’s match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion was confirmed upon the release of the teamsheets, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offering a grim prognosis ahead of the 19:30 BST kick-off.

The United boss said:

Unfortunately, he sprained his knee with France. It’s always when they go away on internationals… you can keep your fingers crossed and hope that they come back fit.

But losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing, especially when reports and signals are from there [France] that it wasn’t anything serious but it looks a bad one.

Alex Telles was feeling a bit ill, not COVID related, but he’s not fit enough to play.

Martial has been in underwhelming form for much of the campaign and hasn’t been on many Fantasy radars in some time but any lengthy absence would only boost Edinson Cavani‘s prospects of more Premier League starts, with the obvious caveat being the rotation risk around the UEFA Europa League ties.

The veteran Uruguayan leads the line for the Red Devils tonight and is one of two changes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made from United’s last Premier League game three weeks ago.

Daniel James is the man to make way for Cavani, with Paul Pogba replacing Scott McTominay in midfield.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood recover from injury to feature, while Bruno Fernandes will be looking to add to the four attacking returns he had registered in two previous meetings with the Seagulls.

Dean Henderson keeps his place ahead of David de Gea, with Solskjaer explaining:

We’ve got nine league games, we’ve got Europa League. With the two options I’ve got, it’s a difficult one to leave one out as both of them have done well enough to play.

Brighton are unsurprisingly unchanged from their excellent 3-0 win over Newcastle United.

Dan Burn isn’t involved in the matchday squad, with Graham Potter having previously confirmed that the left-sided defender was still struggling for fitness.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani, Rashford.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck.

  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    You could be onto something with Martial out ... as Cavani was awful tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Take it this was re my greenwood question.....cheers

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Still good top post 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      If you're talking about greenwood, when he starts getting regular minutes up front he will be an absolute killer. Off the right wing and not nailed like this season then he's not worth considering

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        They have Spurs next, so there is one week time to scout him.

        Open Controls
  2. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    6 points for Bruno as a non-owner. I'll take it.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      5

      Open Controls
  3. HD7
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Chose Bruno as C over Kane... its becoming a pattern again. Need to choose bettee

    Whoi is the best C for next GW, mates?

    Open Controls
    1. MidTableFantasy
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Apparently just follow the captain poll results

      Open Controls
  4. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Bruno should be losing that BP

    Open Controls
    1. HonestBlatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hopefully...

      Open Controls
  5. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    When will Brunos Baps be corrected so he gets at least 2?

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Shoot high man. Towers loves a Bruno bps manipulation.

      Open Controls
    2. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      How you know he gets 2?

      Open Controls
  6. GGMU
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    GLORY GLORY MAN UNITED!

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Username checks out

      Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Greenwood should be leading the line going forward, Cavani is soooo bad.

    Open Controls
  8. Isco Disco
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes is CRAP!
    Can never be trusted with captaincy and this is exactly why I don't captain him often. He's so inconsistent and unpredictable sometimes.
    The only few times I've captained him, I've been burned so bad. Thanks for the red arrows Penandes!

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      6 points isn’t bad at all - what are you talking about

      Open Controls
      1. Isco Disco
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        It's very bad if you compare it with what Kane got.
        Changed my captain from Kane to Bruno at the last minute since I didn't want to go with the crowd. Had a feeling Son will go big and kane will be quiet but that wasn't the case

        Open Controls
        1. funnyoldgame
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          so its your decisions that are crap, not Bruno!

          Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      He has the most hauls in the game, nice satire.

      Open Controls
    3. The Senate
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      this is dramatic irony right?

      Open Controls
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      He’s been awful for months now ; but he’s a points magnet because of dodgy fks and pens

      Open Controls
  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Bale and souceck > Neto and jota -4?

    Or just do one of those moves for free ?

    Open Controls
  10. Cheeto__Bandito
      18 mins ago

      Ill take Bruno only beating KDB by 3 points, was fearing the worst and should have hauled tonight!

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeto__Bandito
          14 mins ago

          2 now!

          Open Controls
        • Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          I've heard these names before. Used to be good fpl assets long, long time ago?

          Open Controls
        • Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Brighton should’ve won ; scarpering with 5 pts is daylight robbery, I’ll take em!

          Open Controls
      2. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Bruno booted out of the baps 😎

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Haha brilliant

          Open Controls
      3. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Is this true about rudiger? Dismissed from training for bust up with kepa?

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yes but wouldnt think anything of it unless he doesnt start Porto. Tuchel wouldn't drop one of his best defenders after that Brom performance.

          Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Probably, Rüdiger gets in a fight every single game.

          Open Controls
      4. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Bruno 5pts. Will take that as a non owner!

        Open Controls
        1. Breezyy
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          United win and Bruno 5 pointer is a great end to the day

          Open Controls
        2. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Not sure how it's possible not to own Bruno.

          Open Controls
          1. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Sold before City game for KDB with the plan to get back after Spurs game. Up 6pts so far with KDB facing Leeds next week. Wasn’t expecting Bruno to do much against City, West Ham, Brighton and Spurs

            Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Strange. I don't have him since I sold him.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I just checked. Barnes was injured and I wanted Jota and Son in. He was supposed to have sour fixture vs MCI.

              Open Controls
      5. Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Soucek +6 vs Lingard, Digne and DCL. Second wins right?

        Open Controls
        1. DMP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Lol

          What do you think?

          Open Controls
        2. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          I hope so as in a similar position to the DCL owner

          Open Controls
        3. Shark Team
          • 3 Years
          just now

          You will need Soucek to get one more attacking return than Lingard, difficult but not impossible

          Open Controls
      6. Breezyy
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Antonio score prediction?

        Open Controls
        1. The Senate
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          2

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Max

            Open Controls
        2. Shark Team
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          8

          Open Controls
        3. Cheeto__Bandito
            2 mins ago

            what is the point of this question? answers are non-owner predict blanks, owners predict goal

            Open Controls
            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I do the opposite tbf

              Open Controls
          • Royal5
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            1

            Open Controls
        4. Shark Team
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          I can sell only 3 of those 4: Raphinha Bale Auba Bamford
          In what order to you sell them?

          Open Controls
        5. Slitherene
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          WC team with low TV, 90 points to 50k!

          Areola | Johnstone
          Boly Shaw Phillips
          Salah KdB Son Jota Saka
          Kane DC-L
          ¦ Iheanacho Diop Amartey

          Can it be done?

          Open Controls
        6. Herman Toothrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Latest WC draft. Free Hit available. 0itb

          Mendy
          TAA // Rudiger // Holding
          Salah // Son // Bruno // Jota // Neto
          Kane // Nacho

          Foster // Vydra // Creswell // Shaw

          Even though I don't have a BB I still feel I need a playing bench. Rotation this week saw to that.

          Open Controls
        7. Breezyy
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          (A)blankayeang next week?

          Open Controls

