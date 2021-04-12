58
Dugout Discussion April 12

Calvert-Lewin absent as injury-hit Everton take on unchanged Brighton

58 Comments
There may be a few more Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) auto-substitutions being processed in Fantasy Premier League this evening, thanks to a bit of unexpected team news in the final match of Gameweek 31.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m), owned by over one-third of all FPL managers, is absent from the Everton squad for the 20:15 kick-off, with an abductor problem the reason for his unavailability.

Carlo Ancelotti said ahead of tonight’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion:

In the last training session, Dom had a little problem on his abductor. He came here but this morning he was not comfortable so I prefer to leave him out. It’s the same with Allan and Andre Gomes – they are not 100%. I hope they will be available for the next game.

The Everton boss’s two alterations to his team are enforced, with Calvert-Lewin and Andre Gomes (£5.3m) both absent through injury.

Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) come into the side, with the Toffees including six recognised defenders in their line-up.

Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) and Allan (£5.2m) are still absent.

Earlier in the day, Everton confirmed that Jean-Phillipe Gbamin (£5.0m) is set for assessment on a fresh knee injury that he picked up in training.

Hosts Brighton are unchanged for the third game in a row despite losing at Manchester United last weekend.

Adam Webster (£4.3m) and Dan Burn (£4.2m) are both back from injury and are on the bench at the Amex.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Trossard, Moder, Welbeck, Maupay.

Everton XI: Olsen, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Digne, James Rodriguez, Godfrey, Davies, Sigurdsson, Richarlison.

  Forza Papac
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Sanchez, Ben White and Digne in this one. 0-0 please.

  Hulk Smash
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    DCL out is unbelievably good luck for me. A few rivals have him and aren't getting any decent bench points.

  Freshy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    No DCL
    No problem
    Cresswell points coming on

    HonestBlatter
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nice

  HonestBlatter
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    So it's Watkins in and Dallas still stays on bench...

  fr3d
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Raga's autosub section isn't updating. It has to be a big increase in Watkinses and Dallases sadly

    fusen
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      I reckon it'll work on minutes played, not team selection. So I'd expect it to update after the first minute or so of the game

      fr3d
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        No, hasn't been updated since Saturday

        fusen
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Seems to be working when I check teams with DCL in

  jason_ni
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Fair play to big Sam.. im not his biggest fan, but if he pulls this off, its some achievement.

  blauriecon
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    TAA Neto > Phillips Son -4
    Yea or nay?

    Hulk Smash
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      No

    istanbul05
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      no

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

    Miguel Sanchez
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nope

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'll say yes because generally the advice here is bad.

      Except this comment is also advice.

      Headscrather.

  Lamplighters
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    No Madison, no problem....DCL on the bench.

    Old Man
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Smiley no longer

  Netters2018
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Few questions i would like some feedback on.
    A) Will Kane and Son start both matches and play majority of minutes? B) Worth bringing Son in for a -8 as want him for remainder of season.
    C) Triple cpt Kane or take a punt on Son?

    blauriecon
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      A) Yes as long as healthy.
      B) Kane more consistent.

      blauriecon
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        A&B yes

        Netters2018
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thanks what about C? Kane or Son for TC?

    SINGH
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Everyone will say Kane on B but I think Son is better as more attacking and Kane spends most of the game in midfield.

      Netters2018
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        You mean C) as in triple cpt Son rather than Kane? Thats my thought worth a punt , could go horribly wrong especially with Kane EO.

        SINGH
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          sorry yes C - Kane is on pens but it's not like he gets a pen every match. If you are chasing then go for Son.

          Open Controls
          Netters2018
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Thanks yeah i am chasing top 3 all have son and kane.. i mean it will cost me -8 to get Son in but i am the only one with the TC chip left so could work as they will both cpt Kane.

  rackus
      21 mins ago

      maybe veltman will out score Dallas.

      SINGH
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        hope for cleanie and 2 assists

    Yank Revolution
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      This is precisely the kind of jam I rarely ever get to taste, maybe once a season...DCL will be replaced by Dallas as first on bench.

    Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thoughts on Cavani on WC if going without Bruno?
      Had more goal threat than Bruno in the last 2. Looks lively. Surely starts every week with Martial out?

    Spg76
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Lloris -4? I wasn’t feeling the love when it was a free. He just doesn’t have a great defense around him and he hasn’t shone either this season

      Yank Revolution
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Former owner here, occasional cleanse is overwhelmed by them conceding at least once when they shouldn't. Avoid.

    Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Dunk 15 pointer would be good!

      Tango74
          just now

          I got trossard and veltman left from Gw29

          -/

      istanbul05
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Stupidly dumped Lingard on my WC. Would you bring him back in for Moura?

        Mendy,
        TAA, Rudiger, Coady,
        Salah, Bruno, Jota, Moura,
        Kane, Vardy, Iheanacho.

        Forster, Mount, Holding, 3.8.

        fr3d
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Moura 😆

        Weeb Kakashi
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          How about this?

          Mendy
          Shaw Rudiger Coady
          Salah Son Maddison Jota
          Kane Vardy Cavani

          Philips Masuaku ESR

        Weeb Kakashi
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Wtf is that Team Value

      Stamford Bridge
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Does anyone know where I go to get the next few fixtures for my team, where it's all in one place?

        Think it's put together by Ragabolly but I can't find it on LiveFPL.

        Much appreciated

        Hazz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Where do you mean? On FFS, on the FPL Website, elsewhere?

          Seaso/fixture ticker in the sidebar/members area?

          Stamford Bridge
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            None of those. Something Ragabolly introduced. It's either on LiveFPL or a standalone source he created. Lots of positive comments on here a month or two back.

            Tell me I'm not dreaming please Hazz

            Hazz
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I haven't used the Transfer Planner as mentioned below.

              My mate built this add-on for Chrome which let's you preview the next 5 fixtures for your squad.

              https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/fpl-upcoming-fixtures/nkadfamcemopikkffdkhjbmpnhfdabgc?hl=fa

              Don't think this is what you mean, but just in case it is.

        Duke Silver ☑
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Transfer planner on LiveFPL does it I think.

        Brehmeren
          • 10 Years
          just now

          It was a Chrome plugin. Can't remember who posted it though.

      Enzo the Baker
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Worth doing KdB to Bruno for a -4 this week? Looking at teams in my ML, everyone seems to have Bruno who could haul against a leaky Burnley.

        Front 8 is currently:
        Salah KdB Son Lingard Jota
        Kane Nacho 4.2

      Cometh The Aouar...
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Chances of Lingard (NEW) outscoring Kane (EVE, SOU) this week?

        BeaversWithAttitude
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I was wondering about this too... could be a sweet triple cap, and a good differential.

      Stand By Mee
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Kane: TC or not TC?

        istanbul05
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          yes for me

        Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'm doing it

        BeaversWithAttitude
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Any better options between now and the end of the season? I'm not seeing it, but am open to suggestions...

      RedWolf
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Help.

        What to do with this mess?

        Leno Martinez
        TAA Coufal Saiss Azpi Rudi
        Salah Bruno Moura Jota Neto
        Kane Bamford Nacho

        0.5itb.
        After next week want to get JLings and Madison in for Moura and Neto

        But I'm short by 0.1, and Neto will drop.

        Just hold for now?

        HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bruno to JLingz

        Biggsy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          No idea how many FT you have, but what about downgrading Azpi? That's an expensive defence to bench one or two each week.

          HuttonDressedasLahm
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Fair point
            Coufal to fodder?

      HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Worst GW ever
        0-0 tonight needed, so goalfest incoming!

      Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Last week no-shows (and cameos): Stones, Cancelo, Minamino, ESR, Gundogan, (Son)

        This week no shows (and cameos): DCL, Minamino, ESR, (Gundogan)

        We're gonna need a bigger bench.

      HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Why is the Triple captain called so??

        A captain gets 2 x score a triple gets 3 x, not six
        Surely it’s a +50% captain?

