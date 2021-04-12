Calvert-Lewin absent as injury-hit Everton take on unchanged Brighton

There may be a few more Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) auto-substitutions being processed in Fantasy Premier League this evening, thanks to a bit of unexpected team news in the final match of Gameweek 31.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m), owned by over one-third of all FPL managers, is absent from the Everton squad for the 20:15 kick-off, with an abductor problem the reason for his unavailability.

Carlo Ancelotti said ahead of tonight’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion:

In the last training session, Dom had a little problem on his abductor. He came here but this morning he was not comfortable so I prefer to leave him out. It’s the same with Allan and Andre Gomes – they are not 100%. I hope they will be available for the next game.

The Everton boss’s two alterations to his team are enforced, with Calvert-Lewin and Andre Gomes (£5.3m) both absent through injury.

Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) come into the side, with the Toffees including six recognised defenders in their line-up.

Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) and Allan (£5.2m) are still absent.

Earlier in the day, Everton confirmed that Jean-Phillipe Gbamin (£5.0m) is set for assessment on a fresh knee injury that he picked up in training.

Hosts Brighton are unchanged for the third game in a row despite losing at Manchester United last weekend.

Adam Webster (£4.3m) and Dan Burn (£4.2m) are both back from injury and are on the bench at the Amex.

🗣️ Stuart Dallas: "I've seen something about being benched [in FPL] quite a lot at the weekend because we were away at Man City. Well done those who kept me in, I'm sure they're buzzing. Don't bench me again!"#FFScout #FPL #GW31 #LUFC #FantasyPL pic.twitter.com/24Fhtdb6Im — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) April 12, 2021

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Trossard, Moder, Welbeck, Maupay.

Everton XI: Olsen, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Digne, James Rodriguez, Godfrey, Davies, Sigurdsson, Richarlison.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT