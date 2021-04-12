Calvert-Lewin absent as injury-hit Everton take on unchanged Brighton

There may be a few more Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) auto-substitutions being processed in Fantasy Premier League this evening, thanks to a bit of unexpected team news in the final match of Gameweek 31.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m), owned by over one-third of all FPL managers, is absent from the Everton squad for the 20:15 kick-off, with an abductor problem the reason for his unavailability.
Carlo Ancelotti said ahead of tonight’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion:
In the last training session, Dom had a little problem on his abductor. He came here but this morning he was not comfortable so I prefer to leave him out. It’s the same with Allan and Andre Gomes – they are not 100%. I hope they will be available for the next game.
The Everton boss’s two alterations to his team are enforced, with Calvert-Lewin and Andre Gomes (£5.3m) both absent through injury.
Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) come into the side, with the Toffees including six recognised defenders in their line-up.
Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) and Allan (£5.2m) are still absent.
Earlier in the day, Everton confirmed that Jean-Phillipe Gbamin (£5.0m) is set for assessment on a fresh knee injury that he picked up in training.
Hosts Brighton are unchanged for the third game in a row despite losing at Manchester United last weekend.
Adam Webster (£4.3m) and Dan Burn (£4.2m) are both back from injury and are on the bench at the Amex.
Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Trossard, Moder, Welbeck, Maupay.
Everton XI: Olsen, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Digne, James Rodriguez, Godfrey, Davies, Sigurdsson, Richarlison.
Sanchez, Ben White and Digne in this one. 0-0 please.