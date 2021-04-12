654
Scout Notes April 12

Havertz and Pulisic hitting form but rotation remains an ongoing issue at Chelsea

654 Comments
Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea

  • Goals: Christian Benteke (£5.5m) | Kai Havertz (£8.2m), Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) x2, Kurt Zouma (£5.3m)
  • Assists: Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.3m) | Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m), Havertz, Mason Mount (£7.2m), Reece James (£5.0m)
  • Bonus Points: Pulisic x3 Benteke x2 Mount x1

Chelsea made short work of Crystal Palace, with star turns from Kai Havertz (£8.2m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) and another solid shift from Mason Mount (£7.2m).

The victory was a redemption of sorts after Gameweek 30’s 5-2 drubbing by West Brom, and Fantasy managers will have looked upon the attacking intent of Chelsea’s advanced midfielders with interest.

Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft

At the heart of Saturday’s victory was the interplay between Havertz and Pulisic.

The pair have struggled, for various reasons, this season, but coach Thomas Tuchel’s decision to use both in attacking roles paid dividends against Palace.

Havertz was again employed as a false nine, a position he’d been handed for the midweek Champions League win at Porto, with Tuchel’s tactics vindicated at Selhurst Park.

“He needs to be in high positions, either half positions or the number nine position. This is not a big difference for me. He got a second chance to show up after Porto and he did that.”

Not that the coach was unequivocal in his praise:

There is still room to improve in finishing, he can be more ruthless, he should have scored more, but it was a good step and a good performance.

Of the six big chances Havertz has had this season, three came against the Eagles.

He opened the scoring from the first one and should have beaten the over-employed Vicente Guaita (£4.8m) from close range towards the end of an otherwise impressive outing.

As for Pulisic, he started a third straight match under the German for the first time, with the coach talking pre-match about finally finding the right position for the USA international:

I think the half positions in the front three could be a perfect fit for him.

He’s certainly finding some late-season form – three of his four goals this campaign have come over the last two Gameweeks.

Gang Of Four

Two other midfielders shone brightly at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea’s most popular FPL asset, Mount (18.1%), set up a goal – one of two big chances he created on the day – and carried a consistent goal threat, as mentioned in the members section.

That was enough for the England international to pip Havertz to the final bonus point award, and his six-point haul on the day took him back into FPL’s top ten midfielders.

Wing-back Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) was another to impress.

His assist for Havertz’s opener was one of a match-leading five chances created and he was consistently deployed well in advance of his team-mate on the opposite flank, Ben Chilwell (£5.8m).

Not that either wing-back will attract many more owners as long as Tuchel continues to chop and change his personnel. Hudson-Odoi has started just two of the last seven matches and Chilwell two of four.

The former Leicester full-back’s start at Selhurst Park meant that Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) was only among the substitutes, which was yet another reminder to his owners in FPL that they need a strong playing bench to accommodate his sporadic luxury appearances.

King Kurt

A thumping Christian Benteke (£5.5m) header meant a second straight Gameweek without a clean sheet for a Chelsea defence that had managed four in a row before that. Given that the Belgian’s effort was the Eagles’ only shot of the game, Fantasy bosses will find the latest shut-out loss particularly galling.

But the 7.8% of managers with Kurt Zouma (£5.3m) in their sides had that particular disappointment offset by a fifth goal of the season from their man.

That’s the most by any centre-half, and only Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) has more (seven) among defenders, although he’s spent chunks of the season in midfield.

It was Zouma’s fourth headed goal of the campaign – the most by a defender – and three have been set up by Mount, as was the case on Saturday.

The Frenchman may not have even played, however, had Andreas Christensen (£4.7m) not missed out with a minor hamstring injury.

Fun Boy Three

Tuchel is already making a name for himself as a tinkerer, but he seems to have found a nice attacking blend in Havertz, Mount and Pulisic.

Chelsea’s run-in is mixed, with visits from Brighton and Fulham to come over the next three Gameweeks, but West Ham, Man City, Arsenal, Leicester and Aston Villa among their last six opponents.

Factor in FA Cup and Champions League duties and second-guessing Tuchel’s line-ups could be the stuff of madness, but that trio at least have the potential to offer a lot of goal threat for players classed as midfielders in FPL.

Palace, meanwhile, spent the first half on Saturday doing a very good impression of a team thinking of post-lockdown beaches.

The one faint glimmer of hope came from Benteke, who scored his second goal in four starts and earned some praise from boss Roy Hodgson:

He’s doing well. He’s certainly working hard. He’s trying to do the sort of things we’re preaching and asking him to do, and it’s very good he’s starting to score some goals. His goalscoring for the last couple of months has been on a regular basis.

Those managers willing to consider Benteke, or any other Hodgson man, should take into account the fact they will face Leicester and Man City after a Blank Gameweek 32.

And although there will be a Double Gameweek (involving Southampton away) after that, they still have to face Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa before the season’s end.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Kouyaté, Cahill, J Ward; Eze (Schlupp 59), Riedewald (McCarthy 59), Milivojevic, Ayew (Townsend 76); Zaha, Benteke.

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): E Mendy; Rüdiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Chilwell, Kovacic (Ziyech 83), Jorginho (Kante 61), Hudson-Odoi (James 76); Pulisic, Mount, Havertz.

    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Is Kane enough Spurs cover. Or would u say do Bruno to Son ?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Kitman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      eager to find out the answer to this too!

      Open Controls
    2. krumcake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I think I would do it. Any other way to get Son?

      Open Controls
      1. Manumana
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Only if I did Salah to Son. On I'd be looking at a -8 reshuffle. Not keen on either

        Open Controls
    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      You need Son even for a hit

      Open Controls
  2. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    For next gw, bench

    A) Rudiger (have Mendy)
    B) Coady

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Rudiger for me. Chelsea defense is elite. Wolves on the beach.

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Uhh I am confused.. you mean start Rudiger right? His question asks who to bench

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Pick one. I have Maddison and Kane.

    A) Gundo + DCL to Son + Iheanacho for -4
    B) Gundo + Raph to Moura + Lingard for -4
    C) Gundo to Lingard

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A + Raphinha to Lingard possible?

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        No. A will exhaust all of my funds.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          B + Dom to Nacho then

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Ok. Thanks.

            Open Controls
  4. krumcake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Bottomed.
    Which chip would you use in GW32? Either BB or TC.

    Leno
    Rudiger Fofana TAA
    Lingard Son Salah Jota
    Kane Lacazette Ihenacho

    Forster Gundogan Lowton Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      TC

      Open Controls
    2. 2OLEgend
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        TC Kane

        Open Controls
    3. corderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Mahrez > Son?

      Open Controls
      1. 2OLEgend
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
      2. Zlatan F.C
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Hey guys. When is the best time to play bench boost?

          Currently have Forster(TOT) Holding(FUL) Coufal(NEW) and Vydra(MUN) on the bench and thinking if i should play it GW32

          Open Controls
        • ViperStripes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Antonio or Cancelo

          Who's the priority to ditch this week?

          Nacho looks close to essential

          But Cancelo is Pep routlette and to Man City care anymore they are so far ahead. Who to replace him with? Shaw, Philips, TAA?

          Open Controls
          1. Runaway
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            I would ditch both for TAA and Nacho for a hit, if budget allows.

            Open Controls
          2. Big Hippo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Antonio > Nacho looks like an easy move

            Open Controls
        • wulfrunian
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          This weekend's game against Sheffield United is definitely being moved from its Saturday 3pm slot so it doesn't clash with the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. Discussions ongoing with broadcasters and a new time will be announced soon.

          Open Controls
        • Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Best defender up to 4.6M for the next few weeks? Coufal, Holding, Masuaku?

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_Motty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            9 mins ago

            Probably holding isn't it. Philips also

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Cheers. Is Holding nailed? Will already have Phillips. Thanks!

              Open Controls
        • CroatianHammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          DGW Bus Team is set. Bench adequately sorted so as to provide best cover. Keeping a FT rolled over so that I'm in a position to make emergency moves as needed for the later BGW.

          Johnstone (Leics are definitely hit and miss, but maybe the save points will provide succor?)
          Cresswell, Masuaku, Azpi, Holding
          Bruno, Lingardihno, Salah, Jota, Son (C)
          Kane

          Martinez, Brewster, Wood, Targett

          If Cresswell fails to make the XI, there's some chance Brewster is given a start since with the team doomed it's time to get him firing for next season. But then... if not, maybe Wood features? Azpi likely going after this GW, and depending on Cresswell's injury etc ....

          Open Controls
        • bigdip
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Team G2G? (Plan to use my BB)
          Mendy (Forster)
          Coady, Fofana, Shaw (Rudiger, Phillips)
          Fernandes, Son, Salah, Jota, Lingard
          Kane (c), Iheanacho (Vydra)

          Open Controls
          1. aleksios
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            G2g.

            Open Controls
        • Runaway
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          How does this move look for next two GWs (WC34):

          Auba + Cancelo > Salah + Fofana for -4 ?

          Team atm:

          Martinez
          Cancelo Stones Shaw Rudiger
          Auba Bruno Son Lingard
          Kane Nacho

          Pope Watkins Raphinha Veltman
          1 FT, 0.7 ITB

          Open Controls
          1. aleksios
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Go for it.

            Open Controls
          2. lilmessipran
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour ago

            Not sure on Lei defense, would rather get coady over fofana

            Open Controls
        • aleksios
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Save ft here?
          1ft 2.7itb.

          --Leno
          --Alonso--Azpi--TAA--Coady
          --Salah--Son--Jota--Lingard
          --Kane--Nacho

          --Forster--Fofana--Gundo--Wood.

          Thanks guys.

          Open Controls
          1. Runaway
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            looks great, I would save

            Open Controls
          2. 2OLEgend
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              I would play Gundo over Alonso. Rest is good

              Open Controls
          3. Benteke Fried Chicken
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            JWP to Lucas for free or DCL and JWP to nacho and son -4??

            Advice much needed thanks!

            Open Controls
            1. Indpush
              • 3 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          4. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Which two to get
            A) Bruno
            B) Jota
            C) Lingard

            Open Controls
            1. lilmessipran
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              49 mins ago

              Quite the price difference there in it

              Open Controls
            2. Konstaapeli
              • 4 Years
              48 mins ago

              Messi and Bruno

              Open Controls
            3. Benteke Fried Chicken
              • 2 Years
              48 mins ago

              If you went B and C it depends on what you do with the funds for not getting bruno

              Open Controls
              1. JONALDINHO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Would be getting Trent and would allow 8 attackers

                Open Controls
            4. Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Value, fixtures & form say B & C

              Open Controls
          5. gawa11
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Bale out, Son in - no brainer?

            Open Controls
            1. Konstaapeli
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Only if you don't own Lingard

              Open Controls
            2. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Yes get off bale train crash

              Open Controls
          6. The Mighty Whites
            • 6 Years
            59 mins ago

            Would you BB this week?

            Mendy / Forster

            TAA / Castagne / Rudiger / Coady / Coufal

            Salah / Fernandes / Son / Jota / Lingard

            Kane / Iheanacho / Vydra

            Open Controls
            1. Ha.
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Why not

              Open Controls
            2. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Hmmm. Forster against spurs is weak, vydra against utd is weak also. The rest OK. If youve saved this long wouldn't it be better in a possible big dgw 35?

              Open Controls
          7. Maeki2
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            54 mins ago

            Who do i get rid of, have 2 ft.
            Dias, Cancelo
            Gundo, Bale

            Bale has double gw next but already have Son and Kane. He does not even seems likley to play.

            Could replace with any of TAA, robertson, jota, lingard. What to do?

            Open Controls
            1. Benteke Fried Chicken
              • 2 Years
              23 mins ago

              Bale to Lucas?!

              Open Controls
              1. Maeki2
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                They have blank the week and i have 3x city and 3x spurs so need to get rid of some

                Open Controls
          8. Atimis
            • 4 Years
            49 mins ago

            Mount to Son and GTG?

            Mendy
            TAA/Castagne/Shaw
            Salah/Bruno/Mount*/Jota/Lingard
            Kane/Nacho

            Foster/Rudiger/Holding/Davis

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              19 mins ago

              Personally I'd play either rudi or holding ahead of castagne. Double up if you believe in Chelsea (surely they can't mess up again). Or holding looks assured of another clean against Fulham who can't score. Leicester leaked goals and west brom have improved their attack recently

              Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              Rudiger over Castagne perhaps

              Castagne hasn't shown much in attack at all and I'd back the Chelsea cs first. There was something almost inevitable about the Palace one shot one goal routine but that doesn't invalidate Chelsea defensive strength generally.

              Open Controls
            3. Atimis
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks for the ideas. As Castagne is my WC newcomer/punt, I will probably give him game or two and get rid if needed. Feel like Lei have to finally do better in terms of def.

              Open Controls
          9. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            47 mins ago

            Contemplating an upside chasing Hokey Cokey in 33/34

            Son Kane to Mo Vardy
            Bruno Vardy to Son Kane

            Would prefer Maddison by a distance but no easy -4 with both him and Mo in 33

            If nothing else it should send my TV plummeting 😉

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 mins ago

              It worth doing that for vardy when u could probably just get nacho and keep kane / bruno etc?

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Dubious on the face of it

                But Mo in for 33 means a hit whichever way I go. Not wholly sold on him given United in 34. Could just get Maddison for free in 33 to pair up with Nacho.

                Very down on Vardy generally but equally I'm hugely sceptical of Palace defence - more so than Newcastle. If Maddison doesn't show much this week or in the semi then I might just cross my fingers and hope it's one of those weeks when Vardy does something.

                Open Controls
            2. Echoes
                just now

                Me too brought in Vardy for DCL. Upside chasing let's go!

                Open Controls
            3. JBG
              • 2 Years
              46 mins ago

              Gundo to Lucas Moura for -4?

              Open Controls
            4. Sz21
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              41 mins ago

              Thinking Bamford/Watkins -> Ihaenacho + Raphinha -> Lingard (-4).
              1. Who would you sell for Ihaenacho- Bamf or Watkins?
              2. Raphinha -> Lingard worth a -4 along with the above move?

              Martinez.
              Shaw, Stones, Rudiger.
              Fernandes, Jota, *Raphinha, Son, Salah.
              Kane, *Bamford.
              Steer, Dallas, *Watkins, Burn.
              1ft, 0.9m ITB. No chips left

              Open Controls
            5. Benteke Fried Chicken
              • 2 Years
              41 mins ago

              What gets more points this week...?!

              A) DCL + Lucas

              B) Nacho + Son -4.

              Cheers!

              Open Controls
              1. artvandelay316
                  just now

                  B

                  Open Controls
              2. Feed tha Sheep
                • 8 Years
                38 mins ago

                Best Gund replacement (7.4)?

                (have Lingard Jota Salah Son)

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Maddison or Greenwood

                  Open Controls
                2. Steiger
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Maddison if he shows some form in the cup this weekend.

                  Open Controls
              3. Fitzy.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                36 mins ago

                NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/04/12/how-spurs-fpl-assets-fared-in-their-final-match-before-double-gameweek-32/

                Open Controls
              4. as33
                • 5 Years
                35 mins ago

                KDB or Salah to loose for Son? FT

                Open Controls
                1. Steiger
                  • 2 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  KDB as Man City blank in 33.

                  Open Controls
                2. artvandelay316
                    1 min ago

                    Lose KDB definitely

                    Open Controls
                3. Weeb Kakashi
                  • 5 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Lingard Essential on WC? He has hurt my rank honestly till now.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miniboss
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    People say his stats are not good enough, but he'll be in my team 100%.

                    Open Controls
                  2. mynameisq
                    • 7 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    It's one of those like gundo earlier in the season, everyone has them or will get them, if he flops you're in the same boat as everyone else

                    Open Controls
                  3. artvandelay316
                      14 mins ago

                      Lingard is on fire. I would still get him in. After all there aren't that many midfielders who are sustaining high earning performances, so not much to lose.

                      Open Controls
                  4. artvandelay316
                      16 mins ago

                      Is losing Bruno for Son sensible or madness?

                      And which option is the best?

                      A)
                      Pope > Lloris / Patricio / Leno
                      Cresswell > TAA
                      DCL > Nacho

                      B)
                      Stones / Cresswell > TAA
                      Bruno > Son
                      DCL / Bamford > Nacho

                      C)
                      Pope > Lloris / Patricio / Leno
                      Bruno > Son
                      Gundo > Maddison/Jota

                      Open Controls

