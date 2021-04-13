180
Scout Academy April 13

Which of Leicester’s FPL assets should we consider for their fixture-swing?

With Leicester City’s fixtures for the near future looking like the perfect place for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points to be collected we asked the Scout Academy for their thoughts on the best way to invest in the Foxes.

Americans Talk FPL

With seven goals in his last five games, Kelechi Iheanacho‘s (£5.9M) form has made him undroppable for Leicester and a much cheaper alternative to Jamie Vardy (£10.1m).

Although Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) isn’t likely to provide attacking returns, he’s the cheapest route into Leicester’s rearguard, and looks to be a near lock to start every match. With under 1% ownership, he represents a massive differential as Leicester embark on one of the friendliest fixture runs over the next four Gameweeks.

Americans Talk FPL

FPL Hangover Podcast

After an electric start to his inaugural FPL campaign with one goal and three assists an unfortunate injury stopped the momentum of Timothy Castagne (£5.7m). However, he seems to have nailed the current left-back spot in Brendan Rodgers’s side and with the fantastic run of fixtures that lie ahead for the Foxes, any FPL manager willing to overlook the relatively hefty price tag could reap the rewards.

Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) has already doubled his goal tally from previous seasons, moving to six against Arsenal. With three assists as well he could be a great differential pick over the remaining games of the season at just 3.6% ownership.

FPL Hangover Podcast

FPL Focus

FPL injury latest on Vardy, Kane, Zaha, Mané and Alisson ahead of Gameweek 23

Since returning from injury Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) hasn’t performed in the way that FPL managers would have expected, with no goals since Gameweek 24. However, with James Maddison‘s (£7.2m) return to full fitness and expected restoration to the squad after his indiscretions pre-Gameweek 31, I expect Vardy to push hard for that Champions League spot and he has the perfect set of fixtures to return to goalscoring ways.

Maddison obviously let down Brendan Rodgers and Leicester by breaching Covid rules. However, he is normally involved in everything good that the Foxes do, especially when it comes to free-kicks. He is owned by just 5.4% of FPL managers and therefore looks to be a great differential for Leicester’s run in.

FPL Focus

Fantasy Football Academy

Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) , with six goals since Gameweek 26, is the second most in-form player in the league after West Ham’s Jesse Lingard (£6.5m) and now faces four of the worst defences in the league so far this season. He seems to be the main target man while Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) has taken a more creative role, allowing Iheanacho to get into better positions and on the end of most chances.

Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) started the season with a bang, but Leicester’s bad defensive form has not improved his appeal in recent Gameweeks. His advanced role and the upcoming fixtures look very promising, and with the re-introduction of Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) to the Foxes’ back line, clean sheets and, indeed, attacking returns look likely.

Fantasy Football Academy

FPL Side Net

An ever-present in Brendan Rodgers’s side is Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) who is owned by just 3.6% of FPL managers. We have also seen in the past, that Tielemans has the ability to get consistent attacking returns in short periods. With favourable fixtures, this could be that time.

Tielemans’ Belgian compatriot, attacking wing-back, Timothy Castagne (£5.7m), took the league by storm at the beginning of the season and was pivotal in Leicester’s fast start. Offering real differential opportunities for managers with only 4% ownership, Castagne will be looking to help the Foxes cement a top-four spot and a return to the Champions League whilst fantasy offering managers a real chance of consistent clean sheets.

FPL Side Net

FPL Shake n Bake

Lamptey injury news, Maddison's haul and other FPL talking points

After being dropped from the squad last week following his indiscretions, James Maddison (£7.2m) has a lot to fight for in the closing weeks of the season, including the top four as well as a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad. Prior to injury Maddison had scored two goals in two games and, with his set-piece threat and creativity, he could be on for some bumper hauls during the next few weeks.

With five starts in the last six Gameweeks, Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) seems to have put his injury troubles behind him. Although Leicester’s defence have struggled to keep any clean sheets recently the next four fixtures look promising. Saying that, it is Pereira’s attacking potential that interests me most. Over the last six Gameweeks he has had the most touches in the penalty area (19) of all defenders in the league, suggesting returns are imminent.

FPL Shake n Bake

What’s happening in the Scout Academy?

FPL Shake n Bake – Gameweek 32 sees the start of FPL Shake n Bake’s Cup competition. The cup is free to enter, and the winner will receive their choice of either a personalised mug or t-shirt.  FPL Shake n Bake has also been upside chasing with his Wildcard team which you can read about here.

FPL Side Net – March saw the guys at FPL Side Net produce a variety of podcast episodes on key topics and strategies as well as looking at their good and bad weeks of FPL, including some disastrous results with Bench Boost and Triple Captain chips. They tried to look at the glass half-full and build for the end of the season push. 

Fantasy Football Academy – The latest episode featured CaptainHindsight who’s currently ranked 164th in FPL. On the podcast they discussed CaptainHindsight’s plans and approach for the remainder of the season.

FPL Focus – FPL Focus joined FPL Family‘s Sam on Scout The Gameweek where they looked back at Gameweek 30 and ahead to Gameweek 31. He has also been doing his usual Gameweek review and previews over on his YouTube channel.

FPL Hangover Podcast – Every week the guys at the FPL Hangover Podcast have been producing video podcasts that can be found on all audio platforms and YouTube.

Americans Talk FPL – Americans Talk FPL have continued to provide weekly content for both FPL and UEFA Champions League Fantasy on their YouTube channel. Their content has largely centred around their top differential picks. Tune in as they try and separate themselves from the pack during this final part of the season.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 32

  1. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    What to do with this lot? Require Nacho & Lingz obviously:

    Martinez (Sanchez)
    Dias / Digne / Azpi (Dallas / Lowton)
    Salah / Mount / Son / Gundo (Raphinha)
    Bamford / DCL / Kane

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Daghe Munegu
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Dcl and Raphina to Nacho and lingard ?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mantis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        yeah was thinking that, or Gundo?

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Sounds even better.

          Open Controls
        2. iL PiStOlErO
          • 1 Year
          1 hour ago

          Rather lose Gundo then Raph.

          Open Controls
  2. Daghe Munegu
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Play 2:

    A. Rudiger
    B. Fofana
    C. Holding ( have Leno)
    D. Vydra

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
  3. JJeyy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Rudiger sadly will most likely be rested vs brighton. As he certainly plays porto and city

    Open Controls
  4. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Neto to Lingard is a no brainer, right?

    Mendy 3.9
    Robbo Dias Castagne Coady Mitchell
    Bruno Jota Gundo Neto* Raphinha
    Kane Vardy Lacca

    1ft, 1m itb

    Open Controls
    1. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Start one of
    A) Dallas (LIV)
    B) Dunk (che)

    Dallas in red hot form but I'm playing three pool players. Have zero Chelsea so I'm leaning towards B. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
    2. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Still A. Both should concede but at least Dallas could bag one.

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thank you guys!

      Open Controls
  6. cigan
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Lose Wood or Bamf for the Ikea Nacho?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      wood

      Open Controls
  7. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Does Diop drop out when Ogbonna returns.

    Also, when is he likely back?

    Open Controls
  8. dabber7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Please chaps, which two do I put on the bench?

    Mendy (BHA H)

    TAA (Leeds A) Shaw (Burnley H) AZPI (BHA H) Dallas (Liv H)

    Mount (BHA H) Salah (Leeds A) Jota (Leeds A) Son (DGW) Jlingz (New A)

    Kane (DGW) Vardy (WBA H) Nacho(WBA H)

    Forster ??? ??? Mitchell

    Many thanks

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Dallas
      Mount/Jota (depends on the CL minutes)

      Open Controls
      1. dabber7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        Yes I think Dallas is probably a shoo-in but then I'm really struggling with the final spot between

        Vardy
        Mount
        Jota

        Really hard to drop one of them, when you consider their games. On form I guess it should be Vardy, but it's extremely hard to put at £10mil+ forward on to your bench when he's at home to WBA.

        Open Controls
        1. dabber7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Think you're right Mount or Jota depending on CL.

          Many thanks

          Open Controls
  9. cigan
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Also, is going without Son suicide?

    Open Controls
    1. An Geafar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I am also considering it, Spurs looked dreadful in the second half on Sunday. Maybe a team that has stopped playing for the manager? There's a chance that there could be rotation before the cup final too.

      Open Controls
    2. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Spurs don't look great but at the same time, the Southampton (especially) and Everton defences don't either. And then they've got SHU the following match. I know the Cup final complicates things but I still think I'd want Son in my team for next two GW's at least.

      Open Controls
  10. FPL_Rooks
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Do I BB here or keep hold? Also have FH and sitting around 10k OR:

      Leno Forster
      Rudiger Saiss TAA Holding Castange
      Salah Lingard Jota Fernandes Son
      Kane (C) Vydra Nacho

      0ft, 1.9 ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        bb sounds good

        Open Controls
    • Jon Snow
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A) Follow the crowd and TC Kane this week?

      B) TC Kane GW34 (SHU)

      C) Save for another time. e.g. grand finale GW38 Salah (CRY)

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        a for me

        Open Controls
    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      martinez (areola)

      awb dias cresswell* lowton phillips
      salah bruno mount gundo raphinha*
      kane dcl* watkins

      2ft 1.1 itb

      dcl and gundo to nacho and lingard?

      then could do dias to taa following gw

      thoughts? thanks and gl

      Open Controls
    • janowsc
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Is there a way to check how many players are in your country league?

      Open Controls
    • jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      I know it's only Tuesday, but checking that I'm g2g. Been planning to save the FT, so fingers crossed everyone makes it through the week healthy.

      Mendy
      TAA, Rudiger, Holding
      Jota, Lingard, Bruno, Salah, Son
      Iheanacho, Kane(c)
      (Forster; Coufal, Vydra, Amartey)

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Couldn't get more template - very nice

        Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        wish it was my team 😉

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          I only count about 8 hits and you’re there 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              just now

              care to rate my team pingi ?

              Open Controls
    • Flynny
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Who is the best differential mid to being in please?

      A...greenwood (will he start St weekend if he starts on Thursday)

      B.....rashford

      C....madison

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        b for me

        more nailed than a and god knows what will happen with c after his stupidity last weekend.

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers.....looking for alternatives to Bruno who is my obvious Sterling replacement.....

          Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.