Which of Leicester’s FPL assets should we consider for their fixture-swing?

With Leicester City’s fixtures for the near future looking like the perfect place for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points to be collected we asked the Scout Academy for their thoughts on the best way to invest in the Foxes.

With seven goals in his last five games, Kelechi Iheanacho‘s (£5.9M) form has made him undroppable for Leicester and a much cheaper alternative to Jamie Vardy (£10.1m). Although Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) isn’t likely to provide attacking returns, he’s the cheapest route into Leicester’s rearguard, and looks to be a near lock to start every match. With under 1% ownership, he represents a massive differential as Leicester embark on one of the friendliest fixture runs over the next four Gameweeks. Americans Talk FPL

After an electric start to his inaugural FPL campaign with one goal and three assists an unfortunate injury stopped the momentum of Timothy Castagne (£5.7m). However, he seems to have nailed the current left-back spot in Brendan Rodgers’s side and with the fantastic run of fixtures that lie ahead for the Foxes, any FPL manager willing to overlook the relatively hefty price tag could reap the rewards. Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) has already doubled his goal tally from previous seasons, moving to six against Arsenal. With three assists as well he could be a great differential pick over the remaining games of the season at just 3.6% ownership. FPL Hangover Podcast

Since returning from injury Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) hasn’t performed in the way that FPL managers would have expected, with no goals since Gameweek 24. However, with James Maddison‘s (£7.2m) return to full fitness and expected restoration to the squad after his indiscretions pre-Gameweek 31, I expect Vardy to push hard for that Champions League spot and he has the perfect set of fixtures to return to goalscoring ways. Maddison obviously let down Brendan Rodgers and Leicester by breaching Covid rules. However, he is normally involved in everything good that the Foxes do, especially when it comes to free-kicks. He is owned by just 5.4% of FPL managers and therefore looks to be a great differential for Leicester’s run in. FPL Focus

Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) , with six goals since Gameweek 26, is the second most in-form player in the league after West Ham’s Jesse Lingard (£6.5m) and now faces four of the worst defences in the league so far this season. He seems to be the main target man while Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) has taken a more creative role, allowing Iheanacho to get into better positions and on the end of most chances. Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) started the season with a bang, but Leicester’s bad defensive form has not improved his appeal in recent Gameweeks. His advanced role and the upcoming fixtures look very promising, and with the re-introduction of Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) to the Foxes’ back line, clean sheets and, indeed, attacking returns look likely. Fantasy Football Academy

An ever-present in Brendan Rodgers’s side is Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) who is owned by just 3.6% of FPL managers. We have also seen in the past, that Tielemans has the ability to get consistent attacking returns in short periods. With favourable fixtures, this could be that time. Tielemans’ Belgian compatriot, attacking wing-back, Timothy Castagne (£5.7m), took the league by storm at the beginning of the season and was pivotal in Leicester’s fast start. Offering real differential opportunities for managers with only 4% ownership, Castagne will be looking to help the Foxes cement a top-four spot and a return to the Champions League whilst fantasy offering managers a real chance of consistent clean sheets. FPL Side Net

After being dropped from the squad last week following his indiscretions, James Maddison (£7.2m) has a lot to fight for in the closing weeks of the season, including the top four as well as a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad. Prior to injury Maddison had scored two goals in two games and, with his set-piece threat and creativity, he could be on for some bumper hauls during the next few weeks. With five starts in the last six Gameweeks, Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) seems to have put his injury troubles behind him. Although Leicester’s defence have struggled to keep any clean sheets recently the next four fixtures look promising. Saying that, it is Pereira’s attacking potential that interests me most. Over the last six Gameweeks he has had the most touches in the penalty area (19) of all defenders in the league, suggesting returns are imminent. FPL Shake n Bake

What’s happening in the Scout Academy?

FPL Shake n Bake – Gameweek 32 sees the start of FPL Shake n Bake’s Cup competition. The cup is free to enter, and the winner will receive their choice of either a personalised mug or t-shirt. FPL Shake n Bake has also been upside chasing with his Wildcard team which you can read about here.

FPL Side Net – March saw the guys at FPL Side Net produce a variety of podcast episodes on key topics and strategies as well as looking at their good and bad weeks of FPL, including some disastrous results with Bench Boost and Triple Captain chips. They tried to look at the glass half-full and build for the end of the season push.

Fantasy Football Academy – The latest episode featured CaptainHindsight who’s currently ranked 164th in FPL. On the podcast they discussed CaptainHindsight’s plans and approach for the remainder of the season.

FPL Focus – FPL Focus joined FPL Family‘s Sam on Scout The Gameweek where they looked back at Gameweek 30 and ahead to Gameweek 31. He has also been doing his usual Gameweek review and previews over on his YouTube channel.

FPL Hangover Podcast – Every week the guys at the FPL Hangover Podcast have been producing video podcasts that can be found on all audio platforms and YouTube.

Americans Talk FPL – Americans Talk FPL have continued to provide weekly content for both FPL and UEFA Champions League Fantasy on their YouTube channel. Their content has largely centred around their top differential picks. Tune in as they try and separate themselves from the pack during this final part of the season.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT