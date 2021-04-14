137
Podcast April 14

Scoutcast Episode 374 – ‘Unfairly unfashionable’ FPL players on the radar

137 Comments
Joe and Seb are joined by Tom Stephenson, who is second in the Fantasy Football Scout Live Hall of Fame, to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 32.

Jesse Lingard’s (£6.5m) brace at the weekend was just the latest in his eight-goal scoring spree since joining West Ham United on loan earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Burnley forward Matej Vydra (£4.8m) now has three goals in his last five matches after scoring against Newcastle United in Gameweek 31 and Chelsea’s Mason Mount (£7.2m) made it 12 attacking returns for the season with an assist during Saturday’s win at Crystal Palace.

All three are in fine form but are among players who are often perhaps too readily dismissed by FPL managers.

So with that in mind, this latest episode pays tribute to unfashionable players in the game. Can FPL managers profit from looking beyond their often lowly price tags or past failures?

To help Seb and Joe take a trip down the catwalk of outmoded players is Tom, who has never ended a season outside the top 36k in his long career and is currently poised for another strong finish.

Watch Tom’s Meet the Manager appearance above

Seb takes a look at how FPL managers can benefit from taking time to look logically at players and overcoming any biases, while Tom details some of the players he may have unfairly overlooked himself this season. Joe joins in the chat to showcase his table of some of the latest behind-the-times stars who are posting strong underlying statistics.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur enjoy a Double Gameweek 32. Is Harry Kane (£11.7m) worth a Triple Captain chip and is there a case for not maximising Spurs coverage this time around?

Tom, Seb and Joe tackle your other burning questions on the north London side, as well as Leicester City’s strong fixtures and a changing of the guard among mid-price midfielders.

The Scoutcast crew also look back on their Gameweek 31 highs and lows, as well as those of the community, in ‘Rough with the Smooth’.

Transfer and captaincy plans are revealed, the next four fixtures are frisked and Tom takes his turn to pick a differential. In keeping with the theme of this show, an unfashionable player, with potential for points at both ends of the pitch, is firmly in his sights.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 32

J0E Podcaster and writer.

  1. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Looking to shift DCL. Other strikers are Kane and Kelechi.

    Im playing FH in 33 so only need the replacement to have good fixtures from 34 onwards. Any ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Laca?

      There's an obvious risk involved but equally high upside. If Arsenal go out then I suspect it becomes a better call.

      Failing that then both Bamford and Watkins have something to be said for them. I've held onto Watkins not Bamford this week but very unsure that was the correct call and made it because of 33 fixture mostly. He and Nacho have a great mutual fixture swing in 36 and you only miss the DGW with Watkins - which might not be that tasty if it falls in 35 when Villa get United,

      Open Controls
      1. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Yeah Laca is an option, I dont particularly like Arsenal this season though.

        I reckon I’ll revert back to Bamford when the fixtures turn. Great value still there.

        Who is your skip this week mate?

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          🙂

          Toying with Son. On recent returns when they both start it makes some sense given Son has been outperforming Kane as often as not. But if I go there it will be mostly driven my nothing-to-lose rank which is in turn driven by close to no captaincy returns.

          A spiral of self-induced disaster to continue?

          Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Bamford if its for 34 onwards.

      Nice fixtures other than Spurs in 35 (and with their leaky defence its not as hard as it might have been)

      Open Controls
  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Hi Guys

    Would love some feedback on the below I plan to start this team

    Mendy

    Dias | Shaw | TAA | Rudiger

    Son | Jota | Salah | Lingard

    Iheanacho | Kane

    Bench: Forster | Holding | Vydra | Neto

    My concern is if Rudiger and Dias don't start, I have already made one transfer to get Son back in.

    Should I take a -4 to downgrade Dias or replace Neto?

    What do you think? I have 1.2 ITB

    Much appreciate any comments.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Halftime Lemon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I wouldn't take a -4. 3 viable subs to come in

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Only two subs really as Neto is out.

        Hence my concern.

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I wouldn't take a -4 for Dias - could easily not pay off if Dias plays. Given you have Vydra as a bench warmer, I think Neto would be a key focus. The hit this week depends on your appetite for risk - Holding and Vydra likely to play so expect you'll field 11

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thanks, still no idea who to replace Neto with!

        Maybe a Man Utd player or wait for Leeds fixtures that get better in GW34 but that's two games away

        This is doing my nut 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Holding onto Son beyond 32?

          Maybe Son & Neto + your ITB could fund a couple of nice midfield options next week. Mount, Maddison a couple which spring to mind. Raphina is not a bad shout to get in for 34.

          Open Controls
  3. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    which move is better:

    A) Neto to Greenwood
    B) Neto to Mount
    C) Neto to Pereira
    D) Davis to Nacho (have vardy and hide Neto on bench)

    Open Controls
    1. AbsolutelyNoIdea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. AbsolutelyNoIdea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Our: Neto, Vardy

    In: Nacho, Son

    -4

    Yay or Nay

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yay

      Open Controls
  5. Traction Engine Foot
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Gundogan to Jota my best move here with 1.6m itb? DCL and Cresswell are also issues..

    Ederson
    Cresswell TAA Azpilicueta
    Son Bruno Lingard Gundogan
    Kane Iheanacho DCL

    Sanchez Raphinha Dallas Targett

    Open Controls
  6. wilson007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Martinez
    TAA Alonso Veltman
    Salah Son Bruno Jota Lingz
    Kane (TC) Nacho

    Fabri Konsa Struijk Brewster

    0FT 0.4ITB

    Anything worth a hit? G2g?

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Good to go

      Open Controls
      1. wilson007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        28 mins ago

        ty mate

        Open Controls
  7. lappingitup
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    What an awful scoutcast

    No fun, no banter

    XGC XGI 16% 23%.....

    Open Controls
  8. J to the T
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    I have Aguero. What to do?

    A) Hold and start him
    B) Aguero -> Lacazette for free
    C) Take a -4 for Rafinha & Aguero -> Son and Bamford/Watkins

    Mendy
    Shaw Saiss Regulion
    Salah Bruno Jota Lingard
    Kane (c) Iheanacho Aguero
    (Forster Rudiger Phillips Rafinha)

    Open Controls

