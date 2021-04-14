Scoutcast Episode 374 – ‘Unfairly unfashionable’ FPL players on the radar

Joe and Seb are joined by Tom Stephenson, who is second in the Fantasy Football Scout Live Hall of Fame, to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 32.

Jesse Lingard’s (£6.5m) brace at the weekend was just the latest in his eight-goal scoring spree since joining West Ham United on loan earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Burnley forward Matej Vydra (£4.8m) now has three goals in his last five matches after scoring against Newcastle United in Gameweek 31 and Chelsea’s Mason Mount (£7.2m) made it 12 attacking returns for the season with an assist during Saturday’s win at Crystal Palace.

All three are in fine form but are among players who are often perhaps too readily dismissed by FPL managers.

So with that in mind, this latest episode pays tribute to unfashionable players in the game. Can FPL managers profit from looking beyond their often lowly price tags or past failures?

To help Seb and Joe take a trip down the catwalk of outmoded players is Tom, who has never ended a season outside the top 36k in his long career and is currently poised for another strong finish.

Watch Tom’s Meet the Manager appearance above

Seb takes a look at how FPL managers can benefit from taking time to look logically at players and overcoming any biases, while Tom details some of the players he may have unfairly overlooked himself this season. Joe joins in the chat to showcase his table of some of the latest behind-the-times stars who are posting strong underlying statistics.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur enjoy a Double Gameweek 32. Is Harry Kane (£11.7m) worth a Triple Captain chip and is there a case for not maximising Spurs coverage this time around?

Tom, Seb and Joe tackle your other burning questions on the north London side, as well as Leicester City’s strong fixtures and a changing of the guard among mid-price midfielders.

The Scoutcast crew also look back on their Gameweek 31 highs and lows, as well as those of the community, in ‘Rough with the Smooth’.

Transfer and captaincy plans are revealed, the next four fixtures are frisked and Tom takes his turn to pick a differential. In keeping with the theme of this show, an unfashionable player, with potential for points at both ends of the pitch, is firmly in his sights.

This episode was aired live via YouTube.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

