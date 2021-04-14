76
Pro Pundit Teams April 14

Who is the best Spurs differential in FPL for Double Gameweek 32?

76 Comments
FPL Family co-host and Tottenham Hotspur fan Sam ponders which Spurs asset can accompany Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in a Gameweek 32 triple-up.

The week before a Wildcard always feels like something of a free hit as it presents an opportunity to bring in a player for a specific game or reason.

I am planning to play my Wildcard ahead of Gameweek 33 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), which means I can use my free transfer for a one-week punt this weekend.

The make-up of Double Gameweek 32 means that, for me, this player can come from only one team – Tottenham Hotspur.

As a paid-up member of the Harry Kane (£11.7m) fan club and backing him up with every Spurs fan’s ray of sunshine, Son Heung-min (£9.4m), I have the ability to triple up on the Lilywhites for the double without worrying about how to navigate Blank Gameweek 33.

This feels like it has the potential to give my team for Gameweek 32 a welcome boost that other FPL managers may not receive, with non-Wildcarders having to strike a balance between optimising returns in this mini-double and simply getting 11 players out the following week.

Spurs Differentials

The fun in picking a player that you know will only remain in your team for one week comes with a deep dive into the Premium Members Area to see who is most likely to bring FPL points.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 32

  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    PLAY UP!

    1. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      What that means mate ?

    2. Bobby's Teeth
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      What in God's name is this? Always the first comment

    3. A Kun & Mateta
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Are we in farking purgatory with these inane first posts? I suspect we are!

    4. FPL Egregious
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Play up Pompey!

  2. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Anyone please to be so kind and explain or send send link on what Play up Pompey means?

    1. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      To wreak house?

      1. Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        *chaos

    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      It has something to do with Portsmouth, they are the Pomepy, so I guess it's just a reminder about our beloved long ago from PL gone south coast friends.

      1. Corona is not good 4 U
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Should I like this? I am a loyal Southampton supporter since the year 1993.

    3. Kno
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Bruno +4 or Son?

      Guessing sonny boy should win this one, altho selling bruno feels scary as H

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        keep bruno find other ways to get sonny boy

    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      cancelo > regulion -4?

      free hit in 33

      alternative is play bamford

    5. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Play -

      A. Digne (TOT)
      B. Phillips (lee)

      I’m captaining Kane so feels weird to go with Digne - then again there was a goal feast before with eve and tot so his attacking potential is good.
      Thnx

      1. Carlito
        • 6 Years
        3 hours ago

        A/

    6. Carlito
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Iheabacho in for

      A/ bamford
      B/ Calvert lewin who is potentially injured but had dgw soon

      1. KEVIN DE CLAUS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Did B myself. DCL just gonna let you down in the double

      2. FPL_Motty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        What double, it's nowhere to be seen so not soon, easy to bring back but also easy to ship out an injured player for one bang in form

      3. Cojones of Destiny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        b and never look back

    7. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Any way Liverpool can pull a miracle in this game like they have a few times in their CL past?

      1. KEVIN DE CLAUS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        No chance. Humiliation incoming

      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        No fans this time and have been dreadful at home without them. Can't see it happening.

      3. A Kun & Mateta
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Trent hattie to celebrate the squires dedication https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/apr/13/david-squires-streaker-tried-great-trent-alexander-arnold-wars-england

        1. ted mcnure
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Have an upvote for promoting David Squires !

    8. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Already used my tt on Neto to Lingz. Still have TC chip but thinking of saving it for now cause I don’t trust spurs under The boring one. Other then that GTG? Bench ok?

      Mendy
      Robbo Castagne Coady
      Bruno Jota Gundo Lingard
      Kane(C) Vardy Lacca

      3.9 Raphinha Dias Mitchell

      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        *ft

    9. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Is Masuaku a good pick?

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Can be but maybe not atm.

    10. youneedmorecavaleiro
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Do I need to take a hit here? Team's looking poor

      Martinez - Areola
      TAA - Dias - Cresswell - Konsa - Struijk
      Salah - Bruno - Lingard - Raphinha - Burke
      Kane - Iheanacho - Bamford

      2.3 ITB, 0 FT, No WC

    11. Silecro
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Digne, Gundo > Shaw, Moura (-4), yes or no?
      WCing in 33

    12. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      1FT and .09 ITB

      A. Rich > Laca
      B. Digne > TAA
      C. Something else?

      Lining up like this:

      Marti,
      Shaw, Digne, Dallas
      KDB, Bruno, Jlingz, Jota
      (K)ane, Rich, Bamford
      Bench - Cresswell, Lookman, White

      1. Corona is not good 4 U
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          I would do Richarlison -> Iheanacho. Because he is on fire at the moment, cheap and has good fixtures.

          1. FOMFF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            It will probably bite me, but I'm not buying into Kelechi. Although it would allow KDB > Salah for a -4.
            I'm 50 clear on my ML and trying to stay relatively safe.

      2. Corona is not good 4 U
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          What to do with this horror show?

          Sanchez (Pope)
          Dias, Coufal, Holding (Digne) (Targett)
          Son, Fernandes, Lingard, Gündogan (Raphinha)
          Kane, Iheanacho, Lacazette

          0 free transfer and 3.0 in the bank.

          Thank you!

          1. FOMFF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            GTG isn't it?

            1. Corona is not good 4 U
                2 hours, 36 mins ago

                Thank you! This was kind.

                Maybe Pope -> Lloris because of the double game week or Gündogan -> Jota or Mount.

                1. fn.jota
                    2 hours, 33 mins ago

                    Second option seems better for me

                  • FOMFF
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Yeah I suppose. Of those, I'd go Gundo > Mount.
                    I don't think you'll make up the -4 on the goalie move and, with Salah in your team, Mount is more secure.
                    IMO.

              • FPL_Motty
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                one big issue.. SALAH

            2. Cheeto__Bandito
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                who scores more?

                A) Reguilon, Watkins
                B) Coady, JLingz (-4)

                1. ElChapo
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 33 mins ago

                  A, just.

              • No Professionals
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                someone talk me off the edge please...

                Martinez
                Digne Shaw Stones
                Salah Bruno Lingard Jota Gundogan
                Kane(c) Iheanacho

                Areola Dallas Watkins Burn
                0ft 1.3m

                the voice in my heading is saying Salah or Bruno to Son for a hit, but i need to resist.

                any hits worth taking?

                1. iL PiStOlErO
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Ohhhh you, stop it...

                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    that's the talking to I needed!

                2. JBG
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Yeah don't do it. I thought about doing the same but no.

                3. FPL_Motty
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 19 mins ago

                  Holy balls dont ship Salah before leeds, crazy! If you can get gundo up to Son in a -4 you're good but I don't know if thats possible

                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    nah i can't, used free transfer for Bamford to iheanacho. wouldn't have been able to do it anyway without losing 1 of 3 big hitters.

                    Digne to TAA is tempting, or Gundogan to Moura.

              • fn.jota
                  2 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Should I do Havertz to Son -4 ?

                  A. Yes
                  B. No

                  1. iL PiStOlErO
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 31 mins ago

                    B

                  2. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    No

                  3. Cojones of Destiny
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    no

                • Rondon9
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Who would you play next GW?

                  A Fofana (WBA)
                  B Holding (FUL)
                  C Rudiger (BHA)

                  Cheers!

                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 45 mins ago

                    Rudiger

                  2. Nanoelektronicar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 40 mins ago

                    Same thing here, I think I am going double on Chelsea, although it's difficult decision, but I'll back Chelsea still.

                  3. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    C

                  4. langey
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Have the same situation, I am going with Holding.

                • Pegboy
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Looking for a one week transfer before WC-ing next week.

                  Martinez (Forster)
                  Stones Cancelo Coufal (Veltman Dallas)
                  Son Bruno Jota Lingard Gundogan
                  Kane(TC) Vardy (Bamford)

                  1FT £0m

                  1) Cancelo > Reguilon/Shaw
                  2) Bamford > Iheanacho
                  3) Something else?

                  1. Big Hands Barry
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 18 mins ago

                    2

                  2. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 8 mins ago

                    2

                • Adzy
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Which option better from each club? Next four look good for both clubs.

                  A) Semedo / Saiss
                  B) pereira / castagne

                  1. FPL_Motty
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Saiss and perreira. But prefer fofana or soyuncu instead, dont see much attacking threat from leicester full backs

                • Original Pirate Material
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 30 mins ago

                  Gundo over Lingard this week if his mins are no more than 70 tonight?

                  1. JBG
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Can't trust Pep going forward.. Imo. I'm actually benching Gundo for Bamford.

                    1. Big Hands Barry
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 58 mins ago

                      Bold

                  2. Big Hands Barry
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 57 mins ago

                    Just get it done, Lingard must be killing you in this form

                • tabby98
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Mendy, Forster
                  TAA, Dias, Rudiger, Fofana, Coady
                  Salah, Bruno, Jota, Lingard, Neto*
                  Vydra, Iheanacho, Kane

                  £0.1m ITB 1FT

                  Who to replace neto with?

                  Is it worth taking a hit somewhere to bring in Son?

                • CoracAld2831
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Team now:

                  Areola
                  Dunk-Digne-Dallas
                  Lingard-Salah(v)-Gundo-Bruno
                  Kane(c)-Iheanacho

                  Johnstone-Raphinha-Cresswell-Mings

                  What to do?

                  1. GTG
                  2. Bruno -> Son for -8
                  3. Other, what?

                  I already did KDB to Salah and Wood to Iheanacho for a hit.

                  1. Big Hands Barry
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                    I'd be playing cresswell over dunk. g2g

                    1. CoracAld2831
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      23 mins ago

                      Sorry. Apparently I have already done so too and I copied an older one.

                      Thank you.

                      1. CoracAld2831
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        2 mins ago

                        And also forgot to include Watkins. Lol.

                • Fit of Pique
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  Do you think Diet will get two starts in DGW32?

                  1. Fit of Pique
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 41 mins ago

                    Dier...

                • waltzingmatildas
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 25 mins ago

                  Mount to moura for - 4?

                  1. CoracAld2831
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    10 mins ago

                    Do you have any other Spurs assets?

                  2. sirmorbach
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Not for me, no

                • Fpl_elstatto
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Not sure many will be going for a differential pick as they blank in the following week. If you want a differential though here is our XI just for GW32:
                  https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/fpl-gw32-differentials-xi/

