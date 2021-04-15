216
The best Neto replacements and whether FPL managers should stick with Fernandes

Sitting not far outside of the top 1k heading into the final seven Gameweeks of the season, Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy looks at a number of burning questions facing FPL managers.

Chelsea’s Defence

I think the case of Chelsea’s defence is a good example of not letting outcomes change your future decisions.

With a run of fixtures starting with West Brom and Crystal Palace, a lot of us were keen on the Blues’ backline, and rightly so: only Manchester City had conceded fewer expected goals (xG) over the season.

216 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dragen5
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Help me bench two:
    A) Digne
    B) Christensen
    C) Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Benteke Fried Chicken
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Digne is never captain never bench if owned

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      I’d play Saka

      Open Controls
  2. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Best Neto replacement for 5.7 or under?

    A. Pereira
    B. Saka
    C. Other (comment)

    Open Controls
    1. Benteke Fried Chicken
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      A, nice differential. West Brom need to go for it so he might pop up with more goals.

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Pereira

      Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      A looks good

      Open Controls
    4. Stewarts11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      i would be going with A

      Open Controls
    5. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Any ideas here gents, I am a bit stuck?

    Martinez
    Dallas Dias Shaw
    Son Bruno Gundy Lingard
    Vardy Kane (C) Watkins

    McCarthy Raph Veltman Targett

    A) Watkins --> Iheanacho?
    B) Save FT
    C) Raph --> Periera
    D) Other?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      A looks a good move

      Open Controls
    2. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Even having Vardy and Watkins have WBA himself next week?

      + Potential DGW.

      2 main reasons I am unsure.

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Didn’t see Vardy in there. Would stick with it for sure. Possible DGW soon for Villa as well

        Open Controls
        1. McSauce
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          yep agreed, mentioned above. so you think Save FT?

          Open Controls
          1. Bucket Man
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            Yep looks good

            Open Controls
  4. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Long GW ahead of us, hate them.

    Open Controls
    1. Benteke Fried Chicken
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Makes the wait for next gameweek shorter though

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        24 hours they almost into one, in fact, all of next GWs fixtures are closer to the final fixture this GW than those being played this weekend.

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          almost roll into one.

          Open Controls
  5. Bucket Man
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Looks like I will have to stick with G2G and hope Cresswell isn’t out too long. Can play Fh next week.

    For now Neto to Lingard and G2G?

    Martinez
    Dias, Shaw, Rudiger
    Salah, Bruno, Mount, Gundogan, Neto*
    Kane(TC), Iheanacho
    Areola, Bamford, Cresswell, Dallas

    Would you play Cresswell for Gundo if miraculously fit?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Stick with Gundogan sorry haha

      Open Controls
    2. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      perfect sub. GL

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Thanks and you

        Open Controls
  6. Ian Davis
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Who to sell for Lingard?:

    A) Gundo
    B) Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Probably A

      Open Controls
    4. Ooh Ah Cantona
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        You're chasing lost points if you bring in Lingard now, where as everyone has sold Guundo, so keeping Gundo will bizarrely be a differential

        Open Controls
        1. Ian Davis
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Yeah I get your point, but seems too dangerous going without Lingard now, he’s currently one of those players (like Bruno)...

          Open Controls
    5. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Think I've decided I'm going to use my Mount spot as a bit of a punt each week. He has Brighton this week, which could be tough. So I think Mount to Moura could be worth it, although it's a -4.
      Then he could go to someone like Trossard, Saka, Pereria, Greenwood.
      Good plan?

      Mendy Forster
      TAA Alonso Shaw Veltman Holding
      Salah Bruno Jota Lingard Mount
      Kane Nacho Vydra

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Greenwood & Rashford are who i am watching

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          Yep, greenwood definitely in there. Rashford too expensive but could be a decent punt

          Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        It's a plan at least

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          Well I've not really got much to lose. It's a bit of a test of how I'd like to play next season, so might as well try it now

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            I didn't say it was a bad plan. Good luck with it.

            Open Controls
      3. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Good plan imo

        I'd also look at Jota as being moveable. His template status is slightly serendipitous. Had his returns in 30 and 31 been reversed (quite plausible on minutes and chances) he'd not be anything like as popular. Double Liverpool attack is mostly wishful at present.

        I'm also monitoring Greenwood, Maddison and even Bowen for those spots. Bowen has quietly out returned all the template mids bar Lingard over the last 3.

        Open Controls
    6. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Too risky C Son & is my bench order correct?

      Mendy,
      Rüdiger, Shaw, Pereira
      Son, Sterling, Lingz, Jota, Bruno,
      Kane, Nacho

      Martinez, Watkins, Dias, Phillips,

      2.0

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Looks good. I think Kane is still the best captain option

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Whenever I go either the other hauls & this could be disastrous

          Open Controls
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Don't over complicate matters, captain Kane. Bench order good.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Ta

          Open Controls
    7. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Bench one.
      a)Rudiger
      b)Coady
      c)Holding

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        RMT reckons B?, confused dot com

        Open Controls
      4. Big Hippo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        A for me. Close one though!

        Open Controls
      5. wulfrunian
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        cheers all.Currently on c.

        Open Controls
    8. TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Bale + Bamford > Son + Nacho for free?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Easy

        Open Controls
      2. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yup

        Open Controls
      3. Big Hippo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        100%

        Open Controls
      4. TimoTime
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Cheers guys, pulling the trigger

        Open Controls
    9. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Who to start?

      Dias (avl)
      Dallas (LIV)
      Phillips (lee)

      Open Controls
      1. Big Hippo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Dias

        Open Controls
    10. Big Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Bit stuck this week!

      Martinez
      Azpi / Digne / Shaw / Dias
      Salah / Bruno / Son / Lingz
      Kane / Nacho

      (Areola / Watkins / Veltman / Lookman)

      a) SAVE
      b) Lookman > Saka (bench Digne)
      c) Lookman > Pereira (bench Digne)

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 4 Years
        4 hours ago

        It's tough.I like both Saka and Pereira.That transfer would be your 11th player for gw33 so if Arsenal is out of the Europa League i would go with Saka else with Pereira.Traore is also a decent option to consider with better fixtures.

        Open Controls
    11. JBG
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Start DCL or Bamford?

      Open Controls
      1. 2OLEgend
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Bamford imo

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 1 min ago

            Thanks, starting him for now.

            Open Controls
      2. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Do you think Maguire will be rested to avoid possible suspension from 10 yellows? I also have Cancelo so two pricey possible non-starters for this GW.

        Open Controls
        1. 2OLEgend
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            Don't think so.

            Open Controls
          • RECKLESS
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            Isnt he suspended for today Europa match as well? If yes then he will start as Manutd still need 3 wins to guarantee top 4

            Open Controls
          • Rassi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 8 mins ago

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
        2. 2OLEgend
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            Bench one:

            A) Shaw (BUR)
            B) Coady (SHU)
            C) Dias (AVL)

            Open Controls
            1. TimoTime
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 13 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. RECKLESS
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 13 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            3. Rassi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 12 mins ago

              Coady

              Open Controls
            4. Jam0sh
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 7 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            5. wulfrunian
              • 4 Years
              4 hours ago

              b

              Open Controls
          • RECKLESS
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 13 mins ago

            Guys does anyone know who weak is Right side flank of Sou and Eve defensively compared to centre? Need to decide TC between Son vs Kane and want to know if they rank badly in header goals conceded or from side

            Open Controls
          • Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            Jota (lee, NEW) or Greenwood (BUR, lee) for next couple?

            Open Controls
            1. 2OLEgend
                4 hours, 8 mins ago

                I'd go Jota

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  4 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Cool - even if I own Salah?

                  Open Controls
              • Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 58 mins ago

                Jota. No more cups. No more international duty. Easy run in on paper. Desperate for 4th place.

                Open Controls
                1. Ooh Ah Cantona
                    3 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Greenwood. He's finding form finally and they will tear a Pope-less Burnley apart.
                    Yes Pool will be going for it, but whether they will do it is another question

                    Open Controls
              • Hitthewall
                  4 hours, 10 mins ago

                  Pick 3 to start this GW

                  A) TAA
                  B) Coady
                  C) Rüdiger
                  D) Coufal
                  E) Holding

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rassi
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 hours, 9 mins ago

                    ABC

                    Open Controls
                    1. 2OLEgend
                        4 hours, 8 mins ago

                        this

                        Open Controls
                    2. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
                      • 4 Years
                      4 hours, 7 mins ago

                      Yep, I'd say A, B, C

                      Open Controls
                    3. dabber7
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 hours, 6 mins ago

                      A, B and then it gets hard, probably E

                      Open Controls
                  2. Nespinha
                    • 5 Years
                    4 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Salah Jota Bruno Mount Neto
                    Vardy Kane Davis

                    A) Neto - - Moura

                    B) Neto + Davis - - Dendoncker + Iheanacho (-4 bench dendoncker)

                    C) Vardy + Neto - - Iheanacho + Son (-4)

                    Open Controls
                    1. 2OLEgend
                        4 hours, 7 mins ago

                        C

                        Open Controls
                      • Rassi
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        4 hours, 7 mins ago

                        C

                        Open Controls
                      • Jam0sh
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        4 hours, 6 mins ago

                        C

                        Open Controls
                      • Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
                        • 4 Years
                        4 hours, 3 mins ago

                        C, as long as you are coping with the Blank that follows.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
                      • 6 Years
                      4 hours, 1 min ago

                      New post

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/04/15/the-latest-ffs-cup-fixtures-and-results-36/

                      Open Controls
                    3. dabber7
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 hours, 1 min ago

                      Please chaps, which one of my front eight do I leave on the bench?

                      Salah (Leeds A) Jota (Leeds A) Son (DGW) Mount (BHA H) Jlingz (New A) Kane (DGW) Vardy (WBA H) Nacho (WBA H)

                      Many thanks

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rassi
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        3 hours, 59 mins ago

                        Wow, that is a head scratcher. Probably Mount.

                        Open Controls
                        1. dabber7
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          3 hours, 50 mins ago

                          Thanks. Yes it's a tough one. I guess on form it should be Vardy but I can't leave a £10+ mil striker on the bench at home to WBA. Mount is in such good form though ... but I think you're right, I suppose there is a chance that he won't even start against Brighton if he plays 90 (or longer) in the semi-final.

                          Open Controls
                    4. Ranger3
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 59 mins ago

                      Watkins to Iheanacho for a hit ? Looks dangerous not to have him

                      Open Controls
                      1. Little Red Lacazette
                        • 4 Years
                        3 hours, 54 mins ago

                        For a hit, no.

                        Open Controls
                    5. Igz08
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 55 mins ago

                      Currently starting

                      TAA Pereira Coady

                      With Rudi and Dias on the bench.

                      Any changes?

                      Open Controls
                    6. BHA_Seagull
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      3 hours, 47 mins ago

                      Creswell replacement for 5.6m?
                      Current back 5
                      Martinez - Sanchez
                      Targett - Dunk - Dallas - Shaw - Cresswell *

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ooh Ah Cantona
                          3 hours, 39 mins ago

                          Saiss or Semedo

                          Open Controls
                      2. S I L V E R F O X
                          3 hours, 17 mins ago

                          Scored a healthy 68 points last week.
                          To bring in Son for Double week, who do i get rid of?

                          Bruno or Salah?

                          Current Team

                          TAA - Rudiger - Coady

                          Jota - *Fernandes* - *Salah* - Lingard

                          Kane - Wood - Iheanacho

                          Bench: Meslier - Dias - Neto - Veltman

                          Open Controls

