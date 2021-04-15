The best Neto replacements and whether FPL managers should stick with Fernandes

Sitting not far outside of the top 1k heading into the final seven Gameweeks of the season, Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy looks at a number of burning questions facing FPL managers.
Chelsea’s Defence
I think the case of Chelsea’s defence is a good example of not letting outcomes change your future decisions.
With a run of fixtures starting with West Brom and Crystal Palace, a lot of us were keen on the Blues’ backline, and rightly so: only Manchester City had conceded fewer expected goals (xG) over the season.
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
4 hours, 53 mins ago
Help me bench two:
A) Digne
B) Christensen
C) Saka