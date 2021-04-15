The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

There are £300-worth of prizes up for grabs in both our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup, which have now reached the last-16 stage.

We round up the latest fixtures and results in our regular article below.

FFS OPEN CUP

The results from the sixth round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

The draw for the seventh round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

Tufs is the only manager left in both of our cup competitions, with his 10th successive green arrow seeing him through to the round of 16 and putting him in with a great chance of a fourth consecutive top 10,000 overall rank (OR).

He saw off Hungry Singh 65-56 in round six of our FFS Cup and will next face RobinHuth as he continues his tilt at an unlikely double.

Three managers in the top 10k still remain, with Shuddahaddum, kenzo and Harr1son all progressing.

ronaldez continues to go deep into the tournament despite having a comparatively difficult season: although he only entered the top one million in Gameweek 29, he has made it through to the last 16 after a 65-37 win over Jarvish.

He next faces Shuddahaddum, who is our highest-ranked competitor at 2,204th.

All of our other remaining managers sit within the top 100k and Zedz was thankful of his lofty position, as his superior OR saw him through on a tie-break after a 65-all draw with the unfortunate stonerrocks.

dfwmimp‘s excellent Gameweek 31 score of 82 was the best of round six and more than enough to see off Lord.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The results from the fifth round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

The full draw for the sixth round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

The aforementioned Lord. was the manager defeated by Tufs in his bid for FFS Members Cup glory, with the latter prevailing 65-38.

Mohd Rodzi, who defeated the high-flying Mr. Rabbit, now awaits in the last 16.

Mr. Rabbit and Armaan.ag were our two highest-ranked managers going into round five but both had tough Gameweeks and exited the competition, with the latter seen off by Cleanmax 11, who just happens to be the surviving FPL boss with the lowest OR.

Indeed, six of our last 16 sit outside the top 100,000, with Pumped Up Kicks the only manager within the top 10k.

Hasselbaink Forever was desperately unlucky to bow out, as his score of 70 would have been good enough to progress in 13 other last-32 ties – but it wasn’t sufficient to see off EUG, who bagged two more points.

leo_messi, by contrast, managed to squeak through despite scoring just 39 points in Gameweek 31.

Rossaldinho‘s score of 74 was the best of the round.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 25

Round 1 – Gameweek 26

Round 2 – Gameweek 27

Round 3 – Gameweek 28

Round 4 – Gameweek 29

Round 5 – Gameweek 30

Round 6 – Gameweek 31

Round 7 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 2 6

6 Round 1 – Gameweek 27

Round 2 – Gameweek 28

Round 3 – Gameweek 29

Round 4 – Gameweek 30

Round 5 – Gameweek 31

Round 6 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup competitions are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

