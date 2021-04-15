314
FFS Cup April 15

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

314 Comments
There are £300-worth of prizes up for grabs in both our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup, which have now reached the last-16 stage.

We round up the latest fixtures and results in our regular article below.

FFS OPEN CUP

The results from the sixth round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

The draw for the seventh round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

Tufs is the only manager left in both of our cup competitions, with his 10th successive green arrow seeing him through to the round of 16 and putting him in with a great chance of a fourth consecutive top 10,000 overall rank (OR).

He saw off Hungry Singh 65-56 in round six of our FFS Cup and will next face RobinHuth as he continues his tilt at an unlikely double.

Three managers in the top 10k still remain, with Shuddahaddum, kenzo and Harr1son all progressing.

ronaldez continues to go deep into the tournament despite having a comparatively difficult season: although he only entered the top one million in Gameweek 29, he has made it through to the last 16 after a 65-37 win over Jarvish.

He next faces Shuddahaddum, who is our highest-ranked competitor at 2,204th.

All of our other remaining managers sit within the top 100k and Zedz was thankful of his lofty position, as his superior OR saw him through on a tie-break after a 65-all draw with the unfortunate stonerrocks.

dfwmimp‘s excellent Gameweek 31 score of 82 was the best of round six and more than enough to see off Lord.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The results from the fifth round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

The full draw for the sixth round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

The aforementioned Lord. was the manager defeated by Tufs in his bid for FFS Members Cup glory, with the latter prevailing 65-38.

Mohd Rodzi, who defeated the high-flying Mr. Rabbit, now awaits in the last 16.

Mr. Rabbit and Armaan.ag were our two highest-ranked managers going into round five but both had tough Gameweeks and exited the competition, with the latter seen off by Cleanmax 11, who just happens to be the surviving FPL boss with the lowest OR.

Indeed, six of our last 16 sit outside the top 100,000, with Pumped Up Kicks the only manager within the top 10k.

Hasselbaink Forever was desperately unlucky to bow out, as his score of 70 would have been good enough to progress in 13 other last-32 ties – but it wasn’t sufficient to see off EUG, who bagged two more points.

leo_messi, by contrast, managed to squeak through despite scoring just 39 points in Gameweek 31.

Rossaldinho‘s score of 74 was the best of the round.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 25
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 26
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 26
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup competitions are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 32

314 Comments Post a Comment
  aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    G2g and bench right?
    1ft 2.3itb.

    --Leno
    --TAA--Alonso--Azpi--Coady
    --Salah--Son--Lingard--Jota
    --Kane--Nacho

    --Forster--Fofana--Gundo--Wood.

    Thanks all.

    Open Controls
    Il Capitano
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Yup

        Open Controls
    DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Can I get any more template on this wildcard.
      Mendy Forster
      Shaw Coady Trent Holding Coufal
      Jota Son Bruno Salah Lingard
      Kane Nacho Vydra

      Good to go?

      Open Controls
      Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Looks good.. Lacazette probably if you want defferntial picks

        Open Controls
        aleksios
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Laca is tempting.

          Open Controls
      ted mcnure
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Very gtg, you´re bossing it this year, aren´t you?
        I only have 7 of those, but what do I know, I´m suffering at 350k..
        Good luck!

        Open Controls
        DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Cheers Ted. Yeah having a good run. The wildcard is partly to cover a mini league that I'm winning. It's important for prestige and of course the money.

          Open Controls
      ebb2sparky
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Although I was proved wrong last week I still don’t like Vydra. I prefer Martinez and Rudiger to Mendy and Coufal but there’s little in it.

        Open Controls
        DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          I don't like him either but he'll play in 33 most probably. Mendy more secure than Rudy. Martinez was excellent for me but had to make way .

          Open Controls
          ebb2sparky
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Last week when I played my WC I was all set to drop Martinez for Mendy but didn’t bother in the end. So far I’m 2 points up but yes Brighton does look better than city this week!

            Open Controls
      Big Hands Barry
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Lovely. As template as it gets. Means you're protected from rank fall but wont be making any big gains

        Open Controls
        aleksios
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Also have feeling should do Jota to Greenwood.

          Open Controls
        ebb2sparky
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Not sure about that. Very similar to my WC team last week where I saw a decent rank rise.

          Open Controls
        DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Yeah Barry, it's all about mini league now. Just inside 3 K . Not going to win the whole thing so just going to protect my rank as best as possible.

          Open Controls
    Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Best mid for 5.5?

      Open Controls
      DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Periera all day long.

        Open Controls
        Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Cheers mate! Better than Saka?

          Open Controls
          Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Depends on tonight, if Arse get knocked out or not.

            Open Controls
          DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Yeah . Brom fighting for their lives. Has pens also .

            Open Controls
          Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Cheers both

            Open Controls
    4. GW31 Review
      BigManBakar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      The Review: GW 31

      Greetings everyone, welcome to my latest article where I discuss the upcoming double gameweek with particular focus on triple captaincy:

      (Data taken from FFScout with consent)

      Q: In this section, I cover Salah and Jota.

      Salah v Jota (vs Villa)

      Shots in the box: 6 v 4
      Big chances: 2 v 0
      Penalty area touches: 13 v 8

      Salah topped the charts for shots in the box in the league this GW. I believe that Jota will remain an elite option for his price but Salah should always be the go-to guy for captaincy, which is likely to be a very important factor now that Liverpool’s run in is very kind and they have been knocked out of the Champions League so rotation won’t be an issue. Salah will be going all out for the Golden Boot too.

      I believe going without Salah is flirting with danger as his underlying statistics have hit another level. Not only is Salah playing more centrally as the most advanced player, he is top among all players for shots in the box and second for shots in the six-yard box so it’s evident that his shots are coming from promising positions. Get him in your team and see him rack up the points in the weeks to come!

      Q: In this section, I discuss Kane, Son and triple captaincy.

      I think FPL managers with the triple captain chip should keep it simple. Everton and particularly Southampton are two very obliging defences at the moment so overlooking the likes of Son and Kane has to classify as overthinking in my opinion. After Southampton's loss to West Brom, they are ranked 19th for big chances conceded and 18th for xG conceded away from home this season. Play the chip and hope for the best!

      That leads to the question, which one of Kane/Son to captain? To answer this question statistically, I will need more clarification on whether Bale is starting or not as Son's stats in particular are extremely different in terms of goal threat with and without Bale in the side. I was scouring through the Spurs forums and the significant majority of fans expect Bale to miss out again, so I base my analysis on the assumption that Bale will miss out again. I present to you a comparison based on the last six games Son and Kane have started together without Bale:

      Son v Kane

      Mins per shots inside the box: 44.83 v 41.53
      Mins per big chance: 76.85 v 135
      Mins per xGi: 169.71 v 207.69

      While Kane is likely to be the outright favorite for captaincy this GW as he is going for the Golden Boot and is on penalties, the numbers say that it's closer than you might think it is. I still think Kane is the slightly better option despite the extra point that Son gets per goal or clean sheet but if you are chasing a mini league rival who is likely to captain Kane, then there's not much in it so rolling the dice might be worth it.

      What works in Son’s favor is the astronomical number of chances Saints concede down their right flank, which is likely to be to Son’s benefit. This season, Southampton have conceded 68 chances each through the middle and on their left flank. However, that number rises to 109 on their right flank which is a 60% increase on what they concede down the middle or their left. Having said that, no team has conceded more penalties than Southampton since GW20 so Kane’s prospects look equally appealing too – if not better. He has the better odds to score this GW, has the best xG of all players in the league over the past four matches and has already produced as many attacking returns than he has in each of his previous seasons bar one. What’s not to like?

      Q: In this section, I analyze Lucas Moura’s numbers.

      He has probably gone under the radar, but in recent times Lucas Moura has become a bit of a Mourinho favorite. He has started nine out of the past 10 games for Spurs since GW23 where he has registered six attacking returns with a goal involvement of 35% which is almost on par with Son’s 38%. However, during this spell, Moura’s underlying numbers from a FPL point of view have been fairly mediocre. Moura is creating 1 chance per game and registering 0.6 shots inside the box every game so his statistics are nothing to write home about. He possesses more creative potential than goal threat, which is why I think he can continue to tick over with the odd assist here or there but I don’t see him exploding in the double GW.

      Q: In this section, I talk about the Spurs defence.

      A lot of FPL managers are talking about Sergio Reguilón for the double GW now that Ben Davies is injured. I still wouldn’t recommend going there as I don’t seem to trust the Spurs defence. Over the past four matches, Spurs are among the bottom three teams for xG conceded and are conceding on average, 2.75 big chances per game. The Newcastle game has put me off the Spurs defence in particular – despite missing the likes of Wilson and Saint Maximin in GW30, Newcastle were able to amass an xG of over 4.

      Q: In this section, I discuss Vardy and Iheanacho.

      Iheanacho v Vardy

      (since GW26)

      Shots: 21 v 9
      Shots in the box: 14 v 6
      Big chances: 7 v 3
      xG: 3.3 v 1.3

      It’s worth noting that all three of Vardy's big chances came against Sheffield United, while Iheanacho being Leicester's chief goal threat is consistently hogging their big chances at the moment. What’s interesting is that Vardy is top among all players in the league for big chances created over the past four matches while Iheanacho during the same spell is top for big chances. Vardy, who now remarkably has just one goal in his previous 16 appearances, seems to have taken up more of a creative role while Iheanacho seems to have taken on the baton for goalscoring.

      Q: In this section, I cover West Brom.

      I think it’s about time we stop looking at West Brom as whipping boys or pushovers anymore. They have a lot to fight for, and it shows in their performances. Over the past four matches, West Brom are ranked third for xG and fifth for big chances – at the moment, it looks like they can score against anyone. This is not good news for FPL managers who are backing a Leicester or an Aston Villa clean sheet against a rejuvenated West Brom side over the next two GWs. Even defensively, West Brom are nowhere near as poor as they were under Bilić. Since Big Sam has taken over, only Chelsea, Brighton and Man City have a better xG conceded non-penalty than West Brom.

      Q: In this section, I analyze West Ham and their upcoming fixture against Newcastle.

      I’m aware that this is likely to be the most awaited section of the thread given that it includes my opinion on Jesse Lingard, having previously suggested that he was overperforming over recent weeks. It’s hard to argue against someone who has scored more points than anyone else since his debut. Over the past three matches, he is second only to Salah for shots in the box among midfielders so even though his xG isn’t the best he is doing really well in terms of this metric. Is he a good option? Yes. Is he essential? No.

      I fancy Newcastle’s attack to do well here. I tend to look at larger sample sizes to assess over or under performance so over the last six matches, Newcastle are the most underperforming attack in the league in terms of variance between actual and expected goals scored. They are creating a good amount of chances already so the return of Wilson will be a massive boost. West Ham over the past four matches, are second worst for shots in the box conceded while Newcastle during the same spell are top for xG from open play.

      Q: In this section, I look at Man United’s assets and their numbers.

      I mentioned in my piece a couple of GWs ago that Man United were struggling for a bit of form. At that point, Man United were in the bottom three for big chances over the past six matches. However, over their previous two matches – United seemed to have picked up a bit of form. They have accumulated as many big chances in their previous two matches than they did in their previous six to that combined. I’d keep Bruno Fernandes in my team as I fancy a big win for them against Burnley this week. Mason Greenwood is another player I like – he is averaging one big chance involvement per game over his previous three matches and is only behind Lingard and Salah among midfielders for shots inside the box in this spell. Cavani too looks a good differential now that Martial is likely to be out for the remainder of the season. I don’t see rotation as too big of an issue despite the Europa League as Ole in his interviews has stressed that he wants to finish as close to Man City as possible.

      Q: In this section, I assess the Liverpool and Chelsea defence.

      My opinion on the Chelsea and Liverpool defence remains the same as it was last week. Keep the faith in their defensive assets despite the fact that they blanked in GW31. Both Chelsea and Liverpool are still among the best three defences in terms of big chances conceded over the past six matches, so their underlying numbers remain very strong. Trent Alexander Arnold delivered a goal this week and I feel more assists are around the corner – only De Bruyne has created more chances than Trent over the past six matches. Trent created six chances against Real Madrid too – more than any of his team-mates.

      Q: In this section, I roll the scanner over Arsenal’s attack.

      Arsenal (GW 1-14) v Arsenal (GW 15-31)

      Shots in the box per game: 6.9 v 8.4
      Big chances per game: 1.5 v 1.9
      xG per game: 1.1 v 1.6

      Arsenal’s win against Chelsea in GW15 seems to be a turning point in their season. Since then, their numbers have only gone one way and that seems to have benefitted Lacazette the most. Lacazette, since GW15 is averaging 5.8 FPL points per game and this is no fluke – only Salah has registered more big chances than him during that time. He’s a very strong option for the run-in, particularly if Arsenal get knocked out of the Europa League. Arsenal’s semi final ties come before GW34 and GW35 so he will be a massive rotation risk should Arsenal progress in the Europa having cemented himself as Arsenal’s first choice striker.

      Kindly like and retweet the piece on Twitter if you can! Link below:

      https://twitter.com/BigManBakar/status/1382651104714973185

      Do share your feedback as always, and follow me on my Instagram if you don’t already as I post about FPL there too through the link down below:

      http://instagram.com/bigmanbakar

      THANK YOU! 🙂

      Open Controls
      DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        No Thank you. Great work as usual. My preferred read of the week.

        Open Controls
      Big Hands Barry
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Best post every week thanks

        Open Controls
      FPL Froggies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Thanks for your great work

        Open Controls
        Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Brilliant. Transfer decisions now made and executed!

          Open Controls
      ted mcnure
        • 10 Years
        2 hours ago

        Tremendous, as ever! Thanks Big Man, best article of the week for me!

        Open Controls
      Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Thanks Big Man! My post above completely got ignored because of you! I'm kidding! Great stuff as always mate, cheers!

        Open Controls
        DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Bad timing. I'll have a look and get back to you.

          Open Controls
      pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Interesting on Salah

        Personally not seeing any improvement on stats in the last 6 game weeks compared to the 6 game weeks before that. He's been a stat monster for a while.

        Arguably his stats from 20-25 were marginally better. His goal output was.

        Open Controls
      KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Great read!

        Open Controls
      Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thanks again Big Man. Best post of the week

        Open Controls
    FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Mendy
      Rudiger, TAA, Holding, Coady
      Bruno, Lingard, Salah, Jota
      Kane (c), Iheanacho

      Forster, Amartey, Vydra, Neto

      1ft £3.4 itb

      Dont have enough to do Neto to son so....

      A) Jota > Son
      B) Neto > Lucas Moura
      C) Neto + Vydra > Son + Davis -4

      Open Controls
      Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
        Chrisscfc
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          if have the extra 0.1m would you go Brewster over Davis? bench fodder but Brewster should get mins now with injuries and fixtures look okay.

          Open Controls
          Rasping Drive
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Yes, I think I would.

            Open Controls
    Malkmus
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      A'noon all. GTG? 1FT, 0.3 ITB

      Mendy (4.0)
      Shaw - Nat P - Dias
      Son - Bruno - Salah - Jota - JLingz
      Kane (c) - Nacho

      Subs - DCL, Rudi, Veltman

      Ta!

      Open Controls
      aleksios
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        G2g.

        Open Controls
      Il Capitano
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Might be tempted by Rudi over Phillips, but aside from that all G2G.

          Open Controls
          Malkmus
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Thanks both

            Open Controls
      George James
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        do we think any spurs defender plays the next 3 league games?

        Open Controls
        Benteke Fried Chicken
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Will probably only get 2,2,0,6 anyway

          Open Controls
          George James
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            cheers for reply but not quite what i asked

            Open Controls
            Benteke Fried Chicken
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              Reguillion but my point was to stay clear

              Open Controls
      RedJive79
        • 1 Year
        2 hours ago

        Afternoon. Am I GTG for this week? Bench correct? Thanks.

        Martinez
        Azpi / Shaw / Stones
        Bruno / Son(vc) / Salah / Lingard / Jota
        Kane(TC) / Nacho

        Areola / Bam / Veltman / Struijk

        Open Controls
        Il Capitano
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Solid, G2G

            Open Controls
        SharkyT
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          A) Dias > Coady (Then Bench boost)
          B) Dias + Mount > Son + Mitchell -4
          C) Roll FT

          50k overall
          0.0m ITB 1 FT & BB Left*
          Marty Forster
          Dias Holding TAA Shaw Azpi
          Lings Bruno Mount Salah Jota
          Vydra Kane Nacho

          Open Controls
        rnrd
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Leicester fans, how do you think the foxes will line-up with Maddison and Soy back?
          Iheanacho seems undroppable at the moment so is a 3-4-1-2 the preferred option with a back three of Fofana-Evans-Soy and then Pereira and Castagne as wing back, Ndidi and Tilemans the middle and Maddison as a 10 behind Nacho and Vardy?

          at least until barnes is back?

          Open Controls
        Il Capitano
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            0FT - 3.3m ITB

            Martinez
            Stones Digne Azpi
            Son Bruno Lingard Jota
            Kane (TC) Bamford Nacho

            Fabri - ESR Targett Cresswell*

            All set? Moved DCL + Gundo to Nacho + Son for a -4. Defence is looking a bit rough, probably nothing worth taking a -8 for though.

            Open Controls
          Benteke Fried Chicken
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            DCL quick becoming a differential again!

            Open Controls
            Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              is he fit?

              Open Controls
              Benteke Fried Chicken
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                Don’t know but as a owner if he misses this game and back the next then I’m happy.

                Open Controls
                Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  who are your other 2 strikers?

                  Open Controls
                  Benteke Fried Chicken
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    Watkins and Kane. Not feeling a -4 and my whole midfield is playing this week.

                    Open Controls
          dshv
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            1. Neto to pereira
            2. Dias to shaw
            3 save (next week bring shaw and lingz)

            Don’t have any on the bench

            Open Controls
            Benteke Fried Chicken
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              1

              Open Controls
          Rains of Castamere
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Daily Mail (not linking to them) has just published an article 'confirming' the PL plan to have fans at final two games, meaning the moving of GWs 36 and 37, plus a BGW 35.

            Copy and paste below

            -------

            As expected, midweek round 36 matches scheduled for 11/12 May will be put back to the weekend of May 15/16.

            Round 37 matches will now take place on 18/19 May, which pushes them beyond the May 17 date set for the allowing of the return of fans in limited numbers. The final matches of the season remain on Sunday, May 23.

            Gates will be limited at either 10,000 or 25 per cent of stadium capacity – whichever is lower and subject to the government giving the green light which is expected no later than May 10.

            Matches displaced by the FA Cup Final (May 15) will be moved to May 11/12.

            The top flight say that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have confirmed they have no plans to revise the ‘no way fans’ element of their guidance.

            Open Controls
            Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Black 35 or double 35??

              Open Controls
              Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Blank**

                Open Controls
            Benteke Fried Chicken
              • 2 Years
              1 hour ago

              There’s already games scheduled for 11/12th May, are you sure the matches moved becuase of the game cup final goes to then?)

              Open Controls
          Sid07
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Who would you have on wc
            1) jota
            2) mount

            Open Controls
            Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Because of CL, Jota. Mount may be rotated.

              Open Controls
            KAALI_DAAL
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Jota

                Open Controls
            United10
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 40 mins ago

              Is there going to be any more double gameweeks after 32?

              Open Controls
              Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
                United10
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  do we know when will they be announced?

                  Open Controls
                  Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    Between after FA Cup Semi Finals and before the end of April.

                    Open Controls
              KAALI_DAAL
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Ah. Plenty.

                  Open Controls
              artvandelay316
                  1 hour, 37 mins ago

                  Pope to Leno, Patricio or Schmeichel worth a -4 or best to stick?

                  Open Controls
                  Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    do you have a playing keeper?

                    Open Controls
                    artvandelay316
                        45 mins ago

                        I have Forster as sub who is likely to play. So it isn't so much a question of if I prefer a playing keeper, but if I want to pay -4 points for a maximum likely return of 6 points only if they keep a clean sheet.

                        Open Controls
                  KAALI_DAAL
                      1 hour, 37 mins ago

                      Anyone keeping Raphinha?

                      Open Controls
                      Andy_Social
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                        I got rid with a plan to bring him back later. I'm looking to drop Gundo as I expect him to be heavily rotated.

                        Open Controls
                        artvandelay316
                            1 hour, 13 mins ago

                            Who would you drop him for? I can't see anyone of similar value worth it.

                            Open Controls
                        Indio
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          If I can, yep - unless I need to use him to enable another transfer (my team needs some surgery!). I think he's a great option to first-bench right now given fixtures, and play when Leeds' games ease a bit towards end of season.

                          Open Controls
                      Ajax Hamsterdam
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        this has been the worst gw of the season for me in terms of indecision. was so happy with my team too a couple of weeks ago. how things can turn quickly in fpl 🙂

                        Open Controls
                        Karan14
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 6 mins ago

                          Same here not having Dallas, Bamford, Watkins, Lingard or Nacho destroyed me..

                          Open Controls
                      KGJ United
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 26 mins ago

                        What to do with Reece James?
                        Not really confidant with him starting PL games...

                        Open Controls
                      Indio
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 25 mins ago

                        Hi all, what's my best move with the team below please? (Have a couple of flags and feel like I'm 'behind' vs. the GW31 WCers, so could really do with some help - thanks!).

                        A: Auba and Digne > Salah and Shaw (or best other def up to 5.4) for -4.
                        B: Auba > Lingard (free), leaves funds for Son > Salah next week, targeting Magpies.
                        C: Raphina and Antonio > Lings and Vydra, leaves exact coin for Auba > Salah next week (so would need to cross fingers on price changes!).
                        D: Something else?

                        Martinez
                        Digne, Dias, Dallas
                        Bruno, Auba, Son (V), Jota
                        Antonio, Nacho, Kane (TC)
                        Subs: (Fabri) Raphina, Veltmann, Targett
                        (1 FT; £0.5M itb)

                        Open Controls
                        Ajax Hamsterdam
                          • 6 Years
                          1 hour, 18 mins ago

                          b looks great

                          Open Controls
                      Ajax Hamsterdam
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 21 mins ago

                        is jamie vardy definitely a no go ?

                        could do dcl and bruno to vardy and son for free.

                        he scored 2 v west brom in reverse fixture.

                        would losing bruno be a mistake?

                        thoughts?

                        Open Controls
                      dshv
                        • 3 Years
                        55 mins ago

                        1. Neto to pereira
                        2. Dias to shaw
                        3 save (next week bring shaw and lingz)

                        Don’t have any on the bench..

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.