Dugout Discussion April 17

Lingard and Bowen lead West Ham line as Masuaku misses out with late injury

Fantasy Premier League managers have their eye on Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.0m) as West Ham visit Newcastle on Saturday lunch-time.

The Magpies have conceded at least twice in nine of their last 14 Premier League matches while David Moyes’ men are in a rich goal-scoring form.

With Michail Antonio (£6.5m) still out injured, Lingard and Bowen are tasked with leading the West Ham line as out-of-position forwards again, just as they did against Leicester.

Pablo Fornals (£5.8m) supports the pairing from a number 10 role with Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) and Mark Noble (£4.5m) occupying more traditional central midfield stations.

Moyes has gone with wing-backs again today although has been forced into a late change following an injury to Arthur Masuaku (£4.3m) who joins Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m) on the sidelines.

Budget option Ben Johnson (£3.9m) comes into the team to operate as a left wing-back on the opposite flank to Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) who has assisted in each of his last two Premier League matches.

Angelo Ogbonna (£4.7m), Issa Diop (£4.3m) and Craig Dawson (£4.5m) are the back-three today, spared having to face Callum Wilson (£6.5m) for 90 minutes.

The former Bournemouth forward, who has an admirable scoring record against West Ham, is named on the bench for the second week running following his recent hamstring injury.

Joelinton (£5.7m) spearheads the Newcastle attack this afternoon with Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) either side of him.

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Newcastle United XI (3-4-3): Dubravka; Dummett, Clark, Fernández; Ritchie, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Murphy; Almirón, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

West Ham United XI (3-4-1-2): Fabianski; Ogbonna, Diop, Dawson; Johnson, Soucek, Noble, Coufal; Fornals; Lingard, Bowen.

Double Gameweek 32 so far…

  1. AC/DC AFC
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Goal for Diop.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Brace!

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Band wagon forming!

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Assist by Bowen.

      A hand can't be offside can it.

  2. Gazwaz80
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Game on!

  3. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Jesse to get the equalizer.

  4. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Apologies to lingard owners, I brought him in for a hit after 3 weeks of misery and now he’s broken

  5. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    WHo assist

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowen

    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowen

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice cross.

  6. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Yess Bowen asist

  7. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Jesse assisting the assister

  8. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Diop really go high up on the pitch like that? Why they dont use Soucek as the target man too?

  9. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Diop goal, might go to VAR but looks just inside.

  10. rackus
      2 mins ago

      jeez

    • Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Diop essential. Brace!

    • AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      2-2 or 2-3?

      All West Ham.

      Newcastle poor.

    • Tango74
        1 min ago

        I have diop but only on if defender not play

        Rudiger, coady or Dias ????

      • Collie01
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Benrahma on for Noble

      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Could be WH pen

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Wonder who will take it

      • Says
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This has to be a peno

      • La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Take that peno Jesse

