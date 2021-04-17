Lingard and Bowen lead West Ham line as Masuaku misses out with late injury

Fantasy Premier League managers have their eye on Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.0m) as West Ham visit Newcastle on Saturday lunch-time.

The Magpies have conceded at least twice in nine of their last 14 Premier League matches while David Moyes’ men are in a rich goal-scoring form.

With Michail Antonio (£6.5m) still out injured, Lingard and Bowen are tasked with leading the West Ham line as out-of-position forwards again, just as they did against Leicester.

Pablo Fornals (£5.8m) supports the pairing from a number 10 role with Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) and Mark Noble (£4.5m) occupying more traditional central midfield stations.

Moyes has gone with wing-backs again today although has been forced into a late change following an injury to Arthur Masuaku (£4.3m) who joins Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m) on the sidelines.

Budget option Ben Johnson (£3.9m) comes into the team to operate as a left wing-back on the opposite flank to Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) who has assisted in each of his last two Premier League matches.

Angelo Ogbonna (£4.7m), Issa Diop (£4.3m) and Craig Dawson (£4.5m) are the back-three today, spared having to face Callum Wilson (£6.5m) for 90 minutes.

The former Bournemouth forward, who has an admirable scoring record against West Ham, is named on the bench for the second week running following his recent hamstring injury.

Joelinton (£5.7m) spearheads the Newcastle attack this afternoon with Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m) and Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) either side of him.

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Newcastle United XI (3-4-3): Dubravka; Dummett, Clark, Fernández; Ritchie, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Murphy; Almirón, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

West Ham United XI (3-4-1-2): Fabianski; Ogbonna, Diop, Dawson; Johnson, Soucek, Noble, Coufal; Fornals; Lingard, Bowen.

Double Gameweek 32 so far…

