FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 33

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Blank Gameweek 33, when four teams had no matches but it was still possible to score 80 or more if you owned Chris Wood as well as Iheanacho and Salah.

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, and a selection of community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

Pandin Bruyne still tops our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, but he now leads Nathan Jobling by only 35 points and has slipped to number three in the world after a very disappointing Gameweek in which he only scored 30(-4) points.

49,383 teams are currently participating in this mini-league, with at least four more waiting to be added at the next results update.

Fantasy Football Scout is still the second Best League in FPL based on the average scores of the top five managers in each league (former Pro Pundit Ash’s @FPLHINTS (No Room for Racism) is the best and Pro Pundit Andy LTFPL’s youtube.com/letstalkfpl is third).

Our current fab five are Pandin Bruyne, Nathan Jobling, Chi Risk, Ray Freeman and Michael Atkins, who are all in the overall top 53.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to anyone with a registered FFS account – paid or free.

Nathan Jobling had his lead cut by two in our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league but remains a comfortable 20 points ahead of Tony Yorath (aka A.J.). It was a good week for both with Nathan moving up five places to 24th overall and Tony entering the top 100 for the first time this season.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

(click on image above to enlarge)

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) was beaten 52-74 by Ignazio La Rosa in League 1.

This allowed Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) to equal Aleksander’s points score and regain the lead because of his better overall rank.

In League 8 Rafsan Swapnil of Division 39 and Jose Miguel De La Roca Argueta of Division 42, together with Mikael Brantingson in League 9 Division 75 all won again and are still the highest-scoring managers in our head-to-head leagues, each with 84 points out of a possible 99.

A fixtures table for the following Gameweek will be published in The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice ahead of the next deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

Once the next round gets underway, the scores will be updated every night on our main Head-to-Head page, allowing you to see the tables ‘as they stand’.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 33 saw the eighth round and quarter-final of the FFS Open Cup.

The four semi-finalists will be:

Mince n Tatties (20,947th) who beat RobinHuth 66-62.

FPL Bielsa (26,107th) from Head-to-Head League 2 who beat Zedz, the highest-ranked quarter-finalist, 59-44.

Jambo17 (Callum Croal from Head-to-Head League 1, 45th in our Live Hall of Fame, and 32,351st overall) who beat ronaldez 55-49.

And Genovoze (46,258th) who tied 57-57 with whitty but goes through on superior ranking.

It was also the seventh round and quarter-final of the FFS Members Cup.

The semi-finalists in this one will be:

Mohd Rodzi (4,823rd) who beat Pumped Up Kicks (David Cousins, the highest ranked quarter-finalist and 44th in our Live Hall of Fame) 68-62.

SUNFLOWER (10,909th) who beat Ccgway (aka Toothless) 56-55.

EUG (24,109th) who beat vinny14 84-41.

and Rossaldinho (29,201st) who beat FPLMAD 56-48.

The fixtures for the Semi-finals will be published later this week.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 33 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 56, which saw another 31 managers removed.

In total there were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and just 35 go through to Gameweek 32, when another 50% will be eliminated.

The highest scorer was David O’Donnell with 78. This is David’s sixth season, with a best previous finish of 5,937th in 2018/19.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

TOP MINI-LEAGUES

Ray Freeman still leads Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh), 29 points ahead of Paul Strange, and has risen to 34th overall.

Tom Stephenson (aka Badgers9) is up to fifth in the league and 1,128th overall after scoring 81.

Ray is currently 177th in our Live Hall of Fame, Paul 122nd and Tom 2nd.

Ray is also still top of PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx), increasing his lead over Jan Kępski to 31 points.

Vegard Knutsen continues to rule the roost in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq), with a 19-point advantage over Paul Strange, and has reached a new season-high position of 63rd overall.

Phil Olorenshaw has increased his lead over Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers) in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6) to 18 points and is now 529th overall.

Killingholme Clay has regained the No 1 spot in the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4) and is up to 6,537th overall. Last week’s leader Richard Scoular is level with him on points but has made a greater number of transfers.

Meanwhile, 2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson (aka Westfield Irons) still tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League, 15 points ahead of reigning champion Joshua Bull, and has broken into the overall top 50k in 48,893rd position.

PROS AND CONS

Jack Penn is unmoved at the summit of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league, despite slipping back out of the overall top thousand to 1,170th. FFS founder Mark Sutherns has closed the gap to 15 points while FFS editor David Munday scored an impressive 81.

Mark is now the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits at 2,252nd overall, six points ahead of last week’s leading Pro Pundit, Andy LTFPL.

The highest Pro Pundit score was 67 by Sam Bonfield, the only Pro Pundit to play a Wildcard this week.

Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece still leads the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league (which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits) and is 3,902nd overall, 25 points ahead of Pro Pundit Utkarsh Dalmia (aka Zophar).

BEST OF THE REST

David Cousins (aka Pumped Up Kicks) stays on top of Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league, trailing him by 17 points is Les Caldwell (aka Shuddahaddum). David entered the top thousand for the first time this season, coming in at 744th position.

Andy Short held onto first place in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, he leads Anoop K (aka RobinHuth) by 20 points and is up to 5,436th overall.

Ray Freeman still tops my January to May League (league code h62bh1), 13 points ahead of David Cousins. Ray has risen from 10,941st overall at the beginning of Gameweek 17, when the league started scoring, to his current rank of 34th.

Finally, Tiago Ferreira heads The Last Ten (league code w4430n) with 358 points in five Gameweeks but is now only three points ahead of Vaidehi Patwardhan.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. Any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.

Finally, many thanks to TopMarx for his additions and improvements.