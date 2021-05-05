28
Pro Pundit Teams May 5

My four-Gameweek FPL transfer plan for the run-in

28 Comments
FPL BlackBox co-host Az reveals how he is planning to ride out the run-in of a turbulent season.

I think I’m drowning
Asphyxiated
I wanna break this spell
That FPL’s created

In my view, Muse could well be singing about the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as time is, indeed, running out and before long we’ll be saying goodbye to an incredibly turbulent 2020/21 campaign.

It’s been a memorable season for many reasons, with the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak hanging over our teams every week, empty stadiums impacting on performances… and do you remember when we were getting at least one penalty every game?

There are now just four Gameweeks left, which means this is my penultimate Pro Pundit article this season. Thanks to all those who have read my musings over the year and shown your support!

I’ve put together a spreadsheet of my current thinking between now and the end of the campaign and thought I’d share it, just to give some idea of what I’m planning and which players and teams I’ll be looking to target for the run-in.

As always, I would strongly suggest anyone reading this sets up their own planner. With so few Gameweeks left, it’s crucial to know how you are set up so you can make the most of every precious transfer. I know the adage that the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry, but having some idea of what you’re doing will likely help you with your decisions further down the line.

Gameweek 35

Pro Pundits 14
The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 35

