Scoutcast Episode 377 – Making sense of Double Gameweek 35

Joe and Seb are joined by Karam to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 35.

The fans’ protest at Old Trafford at the weekend served up an array of new permutations for the Scoutcast crew to ponder as they prepare for this week’s bumper set of fixtures.

The postponement of the fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool means that Jurgen Klopp’s troops are likely to play twice within one of the next two Gameweeks. Meanwhile, the Red Devils will possibly avoid a blank in Gameweek 36, making their assets even more attractive.

As Joe, Seb and Karam await confirmation of the scheduling changes, they analyse the different scenarios to prepare for.

Chip strategy is crucial to this and fortunately, each of the Scoutcasters has one chip left to deploy for the week ahead, which features a raft of teams playing twice.

Joe reveals his Bench Boost plans for Gameweek 35, while Karam and Seb unveil the 15 players that have made their Free Hit squads.

The crew take a deep dive into the numbers of the best premium picks and low-budget gems, not just for the weekend’s fixtures but also for the season run-in.

With Michail Antonio (£6.4m) back from injury for West Ham, it looks like David Moyes’ side could be key to FPL managers’ plans for the tail-end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Elsewhere, Rough with the Smooth features a return to form for a serial top 10k finisher, the remaining fixtures are frisked, and Karam takes his turn to pick a differential.

Captains are revealed and the Scoutcast trio look back on their contrasting fortunes in postponement ravaged Gameweek 34.

This episode was aired live via YouTube. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT