Podcast May 5

Scoutcast Episode 377 – Making sense of Double Gameweek 35

Joe and Seb are joined by Karam to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Gameweek 35.

The fans’ protest at Old Trafford at the weekend served up an array of new permutations for the Scoutcast crew to ponder as they prepare for this week’s bumper set of fixtures.

The postponement of the fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool means that Jurgen Klopp’s troops are likely to play twice within one of the next two Gameweeks. Meanwhile, the Red Devils will possibly avoid a blank in Gameweek 36, making their assets even more attractive.

As Joe, Seb and Karam await confirmation of the scheduling changes, they analyse the different scenarios to prepare for.

Chip strategy is crucial to this and fortunately, each of the Scoutcasters has one chip left to deploy for the week ahead, which features a raft of teams playing twice.

Joe reveals his Bench Boost plans for Gameweek 35, while Karam and Seb unveil the 15 players that have made their Free Hit squads.

The crew take a deep dive into the numbers of the best premium picks and low-budget gems, not just for the weekend’s fixtures but also for the season run-in.

With Michail Antonio (£6.4m) back from injury for West Ham, it looks like David Moyes’ side could be key to FPL managers’ plans for the tail-end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Elsewhere, Rough with the Smooth features a return to form for a serial top 10k finisher, the remaining fixtures are frisked, and Karam takes his turn to pick a differential.

Captains are revealed and the Scoutcast trio look back on their contrasting fortunes in postponement ravaged Gameweek 34.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 35

J0E Podcaster and writer.

  1. Gun gun
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Zaha surely start or?

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Cheese
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Or he doesn't. Wait for the presser

      It's worth noting that he had the injury before the last match and still player the entire game. Make of that what you will

      Open Controls
  2. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Is Adams a decent alternative to Watkins if can't stretch to DCL, given Ings is out with injury? He just scored three gw's in a row, and fixtures not to bad (liv+CRY - FUL - LEE - whu ) from an attacking perspective.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      adams is no match for ollie

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I have jwp who is on penalties now

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          But Lingard (or Son even) would have to go for JWP, whereas to get Watkins/Adams, I'd be able to get rid of Bamford (the useless f***er)

          Open Controls
      2. The Big Cheese
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        So true

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          xxx

          Open Controls
      3. TheAbear53
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Definitely a match - way better fixtures & steps up when Ings is out...

        Open Controls
    2. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I don't like him much. Would prefer to go for Antonio even though he doesn't double, I think. Price is a touch higher though.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Price very much an issue as it stands for me - depending on whether I'll lose Son or not

        Open Controls
  3. One of Those Days
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Chances of Azpi playing both games?

    Open Controls
  4. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/05/05/the-latest-ffs-cup-fixtures-and-results-38/

    Open Controls
  5. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Goooood afternoon you fine and beautiful people.........I need your help.

    Would you play DGW Rudiger ( MCI and ARSE) over SGW Son.....??? I have Kan

    Open Controls
    1. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      *Kane

      Open Controls

