167
Champions League May 5

The best UEFA Champions League Fantasy players and captains from Chelsea v Real

167 Comments
Share

Just two games remain in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League but there is still plenty to play for in the tournament’s official Fantasy game.

Manchester City’s dominant 4-1 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain saw them secure a place in this year’s final on Tuesday night.

And this evening, Chelsea host Real Madrid to decide who takes the other spot after a 1-1 first-leg draw.

UCL Fantasy managers can still make the usual substitutions and captaincy changes ahead of Wednesday’s match in west London, which we’ll preview below.

MAKE CHANGES TO YOUR UCL FANTASY TEAM HERE

Chelsea v Real Madrid (agg: 1-1)

This is an incredibly hard game to call. Like in the first leg last week, it will likely be determined by whose defence is the most resilient. The only goal Real have conceded in their last seven games came against Chelsea and they now have captain Sergio Ramos back fit and in their starting XI. Real haven’t lost a game since the end of January, either, and haven’t conceded more than once in a game since then. 

However, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea might be the side to overturn Real’s unbeaten record. The German has never lost to a Real side in his Champions League career, making him the only manager to have played Real five or more times and not experience defeat. Under his leadership, Chelsea have kept a remarkable 17 clean sheets in 23 games. These are two sides who don’t concede goals. 

So, what does this mean for our substitutions and captaincy ahead of this last semi-final match?

Chelsea looked the better side in the first leg and could’ve massively extended their early lead but Real are a resilient outfit with experience winning games like this. Ramos’ role as a penalty-taking defender may well make him the best captaincy choice from this game. This is the sort of tie that could be decided by a singular set piece and Ramos’ big-game experience and threat from all dead-ball situations makes him a strong option now he’s back in the Real team. 

andys-gw17-article 1

For Chelsea, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz all come into this game in great form. Chilwell has the advantage of possible points at both ends of the pitch but Havertz has shown that he’s capable of scoring big in individual fixtures. Mount is more consistent, but less explosive, which might not be what we’re looking for at this stage of the competition. 

Elsewhere, Jorginho looks a better pick than his Madridista counterpart Casemiro. He is Chelsea’s primary penalty taker and great for balls recovered. If you have him, make sure he’s in your starting XI for this evening. 

In terms of overall consistency, Karim Benzema is probably the best option for this match. Benzema is Real’s top scorer in all competitions by a long way and has incredible Champions League heritage. His first-leg goal proved his ability to pull something out of nothing and he is the most likely player of any to find his way onto the scoresheet. Despite the strength of Chelsea’s defence, the Frenchman is Real’s best option of breaking the deadlock. 

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 35

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

167 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    So Pool have Soton and United in DGW and United with a triple GW? Holy

    Open Controls
  2. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you bench one of Son or Kane to bring in DCL?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Strikes me as a Son game - Leeds attack and Son on the counter

        Open Controls
  3. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    TRIPS BAAAAAABY!!

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Aside from Maguire and the goalkeeper, who will play all 3 though

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        The gk is far from certain.

        Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Shaw, Greenwood and Bruno for me

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Shaw won’t play all 3 with his injury record and Europa league final coming up with 2nd place almost secure

          Open Controls
  4. MMN
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Rotation Rotation Rotation ...

    Open Controls
  5. Qaiss
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Salah and Bruno best captaincy shouts now. Bruno surely won’t play all 3 games in 5 days

    Open Controls
  6. Runaway
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    I assume Shaw would not start all three of it but Maguire has a good chance, right?

    Open Controls
    1. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He’ll get two though now for sure

      Open Controls
  7. JJeyy
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Maguire ESSENTIAL

    Open Controls
  8. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bruno will break the record captain %

    Open Controls
  9. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    https://www.premierleague.com/news/2128958

    In case people are doubting

    Open Controls
  10. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who's most nailed in Utd def?

    Open Controls
    1. Cancelo Culture
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Has to be Maguire surely.

      Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      maguire

      Open Controls
  11. Manani
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    think Greenwood likely to get minutes in all 3?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Possibly

      Open Controls
  12. Snake Juice
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Wild.

    Open Controls
  13. DBossman_2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Well, Bruno will have 250% EO now….

    Open Controls
  14. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who is most likely to play 3 though.

    Fred? Lol.

    Open Controls
  15. Chandler Bing
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    MAGUIRE (C)

    Open Controls
  16. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    United TGW followed by a blank in GW36, that's great news for those of us who are using FH in GW36.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wish I had that chip now!

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      My decision to play FH in GW33 seems even worse now

      Open Controls
  17. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    RIP mentions of anything other than the ideal Man Utd triple up for this week!

    I only have Bruno so, to get the funds to bring in others, might have to be Son to Greenwood and then upgrade one of the defenders to Shaw or Maguire.

    Shaw clearly has the upside but Maguire might play all three...

    Let it begin!

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      United still blank in GW36, so be careful how many you bring in for a TGW35 when nobody is likely to start 3 times.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        True. Once the initial excitement of a triple wears off, that is a big thing to consider. FH looks golden this week - amazed so many still have one.

        Open Controls
  18. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    How many of the three games is Greenwood likely to start? I don't have Bruno and am hesitant to bring him in. Thanks guys.

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      God knows. Got to see who survives tomorrow first

      Open Controls
  19. MMN
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Rashford or Greenwood. That's the question ...

    Open Controls
  20. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Son to
    A. Greenwood or
    B. Rashford?

    Open Controls
  21. Would Ed Woodward
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    This is what I'll probably go with, no hits, start A) Dunk or B) Lingard as my SGWer?

    Schmeichel
    TAA Shaw Rudiger
    Salah Bruno(TC) Greenwood Jota Lingard
    Vardy Nacho

    Forster Dunk Wilson Masuaku

    Open Controls
  22. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/05/05/man-utd-set-for-triple-gameweek-35-as-clash-with-liverpool-is-rearranged/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_23740187

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/05/05/man-utd-set-for-triple-gameweek-35-as-clash-with-liverpool-is-rearranged/ 🙂

      Open Controls
  23. Pariße
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    United play on Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

    Is this NBA?

    Open Controls
  24. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Now I'm considering Cavani

    Open Controls
    1. MMN
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      What puts me off him and Jota is that they weren't in the starting line-ups that were posted before the game was cancelled.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.