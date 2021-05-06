GW 5 Allsvenskan Fantasy Ones to Watch

I’ve selected five players who have the potential to deliver in gameweeks 3-4. The first Double Gameweek is around the corner and, therefore, I’ve included one player from Elfsborg and one from Malmö FF. As it’s always the case, I’ve included some differential picks in case you want to go alternative.

Joel Nilsson (6.4)

The 26-year-old wingback punished his sellers in GW4 with an assist against newly-promoted side Degerfors IF. Mjällby have struggled to score so far having netted only 1 goal in 4 matches. However, their underlying numbers are comforting. While it is true they don’t have the finisher they had in Moses Ogbu, the chances are there to be taken. It is no coincidence that Nilsson wears the number 9 shirt, as his eagerness to score is clear. He has accumulated 7 shots so far, 4 of them on target. He is yet to score a goal in Allsvenskan, but his attacking potential makes him well-placed to deliver against an Östersunds FK side that conceded 13 shots inside the box against Varbergs BoIS FC in GW4.

Simon Strand (5.5)

Surprisingly owned by only 4.0% of managers, Strand has been a bonus point machine this season. In fact, he’s joint-top for bonus points alongside Aslak Fonn Witry (8.3) and Sebastian Larsson (10.0). An assist looks imminent; he’s put in 15 crosses so far this season, 8 of them against AIK in GW4. Out of all Elfsborg defensive options, Johan Larsson (8.0) is still the best in terms of the upside he offers over all of his teammates as most actions pass through him. However, it’s worth noting Elfsborg is one of the two teams with a double and, with a home encounter against Kalmar in GW5, and an away match at Sirius in GW6, nicely-priced Strand offers the possibility of one or two clean sheets.

Eric Larsson (7.4)

Malmö FF haven’t had the best of starts. They are going through a rough patch having recently being held at home by Östersunds FK and lost 3-1 versus Djurgårdens IF in GW4. Their attack hasn’t exactly clicked yet and their defence looks suspect. However, they do have a Double Gameweek soon and the fact they are the reigning champions can’t be overlooked. One of the most enticing options in the last two seasons has been right-back Eric Larsson. He’s a proven player in the league and fantasy-wise he’s been a trustworthy asset – he’s scored 3 goals and delivered 10 assists for Malmö FF.

Larsson delivered an assist against Djurgårdens IF in GW4 and he was the top chance creator in the same match. Given the squad depth available to John Dahl Tomasson, the threat of rotation is present but Larsson is clearly the favoured option. His potential for returns at both ends of the pitch can reward the managers who invest in him ahead of DGW7.

Nicklas Bärkroth (7.1)

The Djurgårdens IF midfielder has taken the league by storm having delivered 5 attacking returns so far this season, 3 of which were against reigning champions Malmö in GW4. It is true he may face some competition in that position, but it is difficult to think he can be benched with his current form. It is no surprise he’s the most bought player ahead of GW5. Djurgårdens IF’s next opponents are Degerfors IF, a side that has conceded 39 shots inside the box and 12 big chances and in GW6 they face Östersunds FK, a team that has started showing some defensive frailties.

Isak Bergmann Johannesson (8.0)

The Icelandic youngster was a revelation last season and he looks ready to take an even bigger role this season. He’s amassed 19 points in the last two gameweeks and even though he’s not exactly a natural-born scorer, he poses some goal threat. He’s had 11 shots in the last three games and looks to be a creative force having created 11 chances so far. He’s put in 11 crosses, 4 of which have been accurate. He faces AIK next Monday in what is expected to be a close encounter, but the Icelandic teenager’s threat can pose problems for the Solna based club.

Whether he is angling a summer move or not, his potential for the upcoming gameweeks is significant. Degerfors at home in GW6 and Varbergs BoIS FC in GW7 are fixtures that make him a very appealing prospect.

If you want to expand your research on Allsvenskan Fantasy, make sure you follow @FF_Meltens and @poohdini59 on Twitter. Their content is simply top-notch.