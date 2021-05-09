939
Dugout Discussion May 9

Fernandes widely captained as United’s Triple Gameweek gets underway at Villa Park

939 Comments
Share

Manchester United get their Triple Gameweek 35 underway at Villa Park this afternoon.

Kick-off in the Red Devils’ clash with Aston Villa is at 14:05 BST.

There is unsurprisingly plenty of interest in players from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in Fantasy Premier League, chiefly Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m).

The Portuguese schemer is the only Premier League player among the top 10,000 Fantasy managers with a double-digit ‘effective’ ownership (EO), which differs from conventional ownership in that it takes into account things like captaincies and benchings.

Luke Shaw (£5.5m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) are the next most-owned United assets within the top 10k:

Looking at the overall captaincy figures, Fernandes has been handed the armband by more than twice as many FPL managers as any other player in Gameweek 35:

NameTeamTotal
FernandesMUN2243915
KaneTOT987101
SalahLIV802301
SonTOT413355
VardyLEI368438
De BruyneMCI256151
Calvert-LewinEVE241302
IheanachoLEI219436
WernerCHE181946
AubameyangARS177572

There were few surprises when the teamsheets were released, with Solskjaer making four changes from United’s Europa League semi-final against Roma in midweek.

It’s the same starting XI that would have taken to the field in the postponed clash with Liverpool last week, with Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) only among the substitutes.

Aston Villa are unchanged from their 2-1 win at Everton.

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) is still missing through injury but is back in first-team training and could be in line for a return for Thursday’s rematch with the Toffees.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins. 

Subs: Heaton, Wesley, Nakamba, Elmohamady, Hause, Davis, Ramsey, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka.

Manchester United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford. 

Subs: de Gea, Bailly, Cavani, Mata, Telles, Matic, Williams, van de Beek, Tuanzebe.

PREVIOUSLY IN TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 35…

Image

Brighton and Hove Albion have often been their own worst enemies this season, failing to translate promising underlying and attacking numbers into meaningful results.

And they imploded in spectacular fashion on Sunday, contriving to lose a match that they had been winning comfortably and seeing two key players sent off.

Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay will both be suspended for Gameweeks 36 and 37 as a result of their dismissals: Maupay’s sending off for dissent carries an automatic two-match ban, while Dunk’s red card – for a denial of a goalscoring opportunity, on this occasion – was his second of the season and he will also be unavailable until Gameweek 38.

Dunk had earlier opened the scoring with his fifth goal of 2020/21, a tally that only Stuart Dallas can better among FPL defenders.

Wolves may have triumphed but this was another unconvincing audition for their Fantasy assets, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side second-best before Dunk’s red card and little better thereafter.

Santo looks to be rotating in the season run-in, too, with Adama Traore only named among the substitutes before coming off the bench to draw the hosts level.

Morgan Gibbs-White rounded off the comeback in the final stages, having squandered a glorious chance minutes earlier.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

939 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Time for a subtle brag

    71 with 17 to go. Any better?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      92 here so far, triple Everton in the next

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Wow 91... Way to kill my confidence mate

        Open Controls
      2. Al Moon Yeah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        My God! where are all these points coming from?

        Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      61 with 21 to play.

      Open Controls
    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      75 (-8) with 17 to go

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mac 24
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        70, (-8) 19 to go including TC Greenwood

        Open Controls
    4. Echoes
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Great scores so far, lads. 50 with 15 to go for me.

        Open Controls
        1. justaguy9
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            So the casual tc bruno get 19pts thanks to douglas luiz playing with no brains

            Open Controls
            1. Echoes
                2 hours, 33 mins ago

                Great for you to still have the tc chip intact. Well done.

                Open Controls
          • moment
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            70 with 15 to go. Not as maxed on this DGW as I could be, but will have 11 next week…

            Open Controls
        2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Fpl family Sam got Watkins veltman Sanchez and bb ing.

          Open Controls
          1. Duke Silver ☑
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Wasn't he the guy that slated Watkins a few weeks ago? 😆

            Open Controls
            1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              That's Lee. Sam his wife who said pogba was crap against that spurs match. May be coz of spurs biased.

              Open Controls
              1. F_Ivanovic
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                I remember earlier in the season Sam didn't get on with Watkins either haha... she got him in only for him to do nothing and then the week she sells him he scores and throws something at the stream camera!

                Open Controls
          2. Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Same as me. Veltman and Watkins and BB 🙁

            Open Controls
        3. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Don't feel sorry for Watkins

          https://www.skysports.com/football/news/34651/11620881/brentfords-ollie-watkins-admitted-to-diving-claims-barnet-boss-darren-currie

          Open Controls
          1. BRFC1883
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Because 2 years ago he apologised for sneakily winning a penalty?

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Because he thought apologising post game would mean anything. There was a clear foot of air between him and Tutonda. Dirty player

              Open Controls
          2. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            I don't . I feel sorry for getting him in.

            Open Controls
          3. Shteve
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Why would you feel sorry in the first place when he clearly dived

            Open Controls
        4. Daniel - Maquire or Hendo?
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          This season was excruciating for playing

          Open Controls
          1. BRFC1883
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            What does this sentence even mean?

            Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            I've found it fun.

            Think playing 2 to 3 games ahead max is best and be prepared to adapt.

            Open Controls
        5. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Bruno tc here lucky...

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Points so far?

            Open Controls
            1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              64(4) with 3 eve to play today and lot more I haven't counted though to be honest 🙂

              Open Controls
        6. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          7 games in and 8 to play.

          How's it shaping up for you?

          I'm doing okay past 50 points with 13 players potentially to come but to be fair they're playing each other in a few so just need goals, goals, goals...

          Open Controls
          1. TheDragon
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            60 with 15 to go. So far so good

            Open Controls
          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            61 with 21 to play on BB

            Open Controls
            1. TheDragon
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              That’s a monster green arrow incoming

              Open Controls
              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                It's 20 (included Castange 0 whose already played)

                Open Controls
            2. DandyDon
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              wow. nice use of the chip!

              Open Controls
          3. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            18 players left, what's going on 😛

            Open Controls
          4. beric
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            61 with 16 (18 inc c)

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              That's a good point.

              15 games if the captain turns out the next 2.

              TC or BB must be mad this game week.

              Open Controls
          5. Would Ed Woodward
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            69 with potentially 18 to go including TC, 18 points on my bench too.

            Open Controls
            1. TheDragon
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Congrats mate!! Kept Wilson?

              How’s the season worked out for you?

              Open Controls
          6. Kannbury
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              49 (if Bruno 2bp)
              18 to go.

              Open Controls
            • DandyDon
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              50 with 15 to go (including double captain games)

              Open Controls
            • Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              76 atm

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Nice, gw rank around 55,000 at half time.

                Good luck each and every one.

                Open Controls
          7. gonzalocampos
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            How many games will Watkins get?

            Open Controls
            1. Duke Silver ☑
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              1

              Open Controls
            2. Zen Arcade
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              One I would think.

              Open Controls
          8. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            Points for everyone.

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Looks like 60

              Open Controls
          9. boc610
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            https://www.skysports.com/football/news/34651/11620881/brentfords-ollie-watkins-admitted-to-diving-claims-barnet-boss-darren-currie

            Open Controls
            1. BRFC1883
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Thank god the prem has VAR

              Open Controls
          10. PLerix
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            Ah, Watkins.. One of my differentials in my ML. 2nd and 3rd have DCL, so fingers crossed as I only have Digne 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Yeah sickening blow. Dcl will probably score a couple now.

              Open Controls
          11. PLerix
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            Watkins ready for Palace in 36, right?

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              Should be

              Open Controls
            2. HonestBlatter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              Yes and hattie incoming after first rest of the season

              Open Controls
              1. Goro Majima
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                It's the only way he's getting forgiven for today's stupidity.

                Open Controls
          12. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            Bruno (C) & Greenwood Woohoo!!

            Open Controls
          13. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            Liverpool is a massive game for United fans and Ole being a United legend will love to end their CL hopes. I think he will play his strongest 11 against Pool.

            Open Controls
            1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              If the fans will let them

              Open Controls
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Yep

              And to some extent Leicester too where possible as the title isn't over yet!

              Open Controls
          14. Top Lad Dakes. - all chips …
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            Need Greenwood to continue that form if my Son Vydra to Greenwood Watkins (-4) is gonna pay off....

            Abysmal from Watkins, what an idiot

            Open Controls
          15. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            Did I hear the commentator say that Bruno was sent off with a YC for kicking the ball away?

            Open Controls
            1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Don't think so.

              Open Controls
            2. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Nah, even if he did get a YC for that, he wouldn't be sent off.

              Open Controls
              1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                Phrased it wrong. I meant he received a YC as he was going off for kicking the ball away. Seems like it didn't happen though

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  Yeah don't remember that at all

                  Open Controls
            3. PastaConcerto
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Seems like either they haven't updated the yellow or it was never given.

              Open Controls
          16. Top Lad Dakes. - all chips …
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            At least Bruno(c) and Greenwood delivered. We won’t talk about Shaw Watkins Martinez

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Can't win all I guess

              Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              I could live with Shaw & Martinez. Watkins was a pie in the face having sold Bamford.

              Open Controls
          17. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 2 mins ago

            Iheanacho(C), Greenwood and Rashford gains all ruined and turned into a red because of a Bruno penalty.

            Open Controls
            1. justaguy9
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Same here except i c rashford

                Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 2 mins ago

              AWB to Maguire and Rashford over Greenwood went well on WC... Yet, at least I started Zaha over Watkins 😉 But with my luck either DCL or Digne will have accident with slippery banana skin.

              Open Controls
              1. bitm2007
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                Still time to come good.

                Open Controls
            3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              That Bruno penalty made me lose 11k rank. Own him. Did not captain. But what a huge impact!

              Open Controls
              1. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                Non owner.... that penalty killed me.

                Open Controls
                1. Yank Revolution
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Why wouldn't u own him in a triple gameweek?

                  Open Controls
            4. BobbyDoesNotLook
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Had Bam for approx 100 weeks and never had Watkins before this gw 😀

              Open Controls
            5. justaguy9
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                Casual bruno triple cappers and cappers get 19 and 14 points gifted due to douglas luiz playing without brains.

                Open Controls
                1. Vertigo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Casual?

                  Open Controls
                2. Hooky
                  • 6 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Good maths

                  Open Controls
              • justaguy9
                  2 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Bruno nothing different than jorginho.
                  Depends on penalties for fantasy points too.
                  Both have the ridiculous runups also.
                  If gks would just not commit to a corner, bruno penalties can be comfortably saved

                  Open Controls
                  1. Weeb Kakashi
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    You seem really Salty mate.

                    Bruno non owner here.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Hy liverpool
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 23 mins ago

                    Wtf i just read

                    Open Controls
                  3. Abraham & Cheese
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Ronaldo nothing different than Kaide Gordon.
                    Both depend on goals and assists to perform well.
                    Both are attacking players also.
                    If CBs would just tackle him and GKs would actually save his shots from going in, Ronaldo wouldn't be nearly as good.

                    Open Controls
                • The White Pele
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 49 mins ago

                  will Veltman be ready for gw36?

                  Open Controls
                • justaguy9
                    2 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Will the bps still change? What did bruno do except kick a ball from 12 yards?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Weeb Kakashi
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Haha. 3 posts in 5 minutes.
                      The things this game does to people.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Sterling Archer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Hell probably get 3 the corrupt so and so's

                      Open Controls
                  • Weeb Kakashi
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 44 mins ago

                    DCL brace would be nice.

                    Open Controls
                  • JayLegend
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 41 mins ago

                    Really need a goalfest here, please and thanks

                    Open Controls
                  • Al Moon Yeah
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    After going without villa defense for the better part of this season, decided to punt on Mings since bgw32. Easily one of the worst fpl decisions of my life. Villa aren't going to keep a cleansheet this season again, are they?

                    Open Controls
                  • AC/DC AFC
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 20 mins ago

                    The football rolls on

                    Everton goal

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.