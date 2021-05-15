Raphinha and Phillips start as Leeds visit Burnley in Blank Gameweek 36

Leeds are boosted by the return of two key starting players as they travel to Burnley on Saturday lunchtime.
After assisting in his substitute’s appearance against Spurs, Raphinha (£5.5m) makes a full return from his recent injury by featuring from the beginning this afternoon.
The Brazilian could be stationed on the right-hand side of a Leeds’ midfield-quartet, perhaps joined there by fellow winger Jack Harrison (£5.5m) as well as Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) and out-of-position Fantasy Premier League defender Stuart Dallas (£5.4m).
However, a 3-3-1-3 formation is also a possibility, which could feature Raphinha and Harrison either side of Patrick Bamford (£6.5m).
Leeds’ prospects are also improved by Kalvin Phillips‘ (£4.9m) first start since Gameweek 33.
Burnley’s shape is much easier to figure out with Sean Dyche going with his usual 4-4-2 formation.
The biggest news coming out of the Clarets’ camp is, of course, the shoulder injury to Nick Pope (£5.5m), keeping him out of Blank Gameweek 36.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell (£4.0m) comes in for the England international but is protected by the usual first-choice back-four of Charlie Taylor (£4.4m), Ben Mee (£4.7m), James Tarkowski (£5.3m) and Matt Lowton (£4.4m).
Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) and Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) provide the width today while Chris Wood (£6.5m) and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) lead the line together for the ninth time in the last 10 Premier League matches.
Blank Gameweek 36 Line-ups
Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill; Wood, Vydra.
Leeds United XI: Meslier; Alioski, Struijk, Llorente, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.
Blank Gameweek 36 so far…
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
25 mins ago
Leicester's cup final team, is supposed to be this.
Schmeichel, Thomas, Evans, Cags, Fofana, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Vardy, Kele.