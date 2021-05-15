Raphinha and Phillips start as Leeds visit Burnley in Blank Gameweek 36

Leeds are boosted by the return of two key starting players as they travel to Burnley on Saturday lunchtime.

After assisting in his substitute’s appearance against Spurs, Raphinha (£5.5m) makes a full return from his recent injury by featuring from the beginning this afternoon.

The Brazilian could be stationed on the right-hand side of a Leeds’ midfield-quartet, perhaps joined there by fellow winger Jack Harrison (£5.5m) as well as Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) and out-of-position Fantasy Premier League defender Stuart Dallas (£5.4m).

However, a 3-3-1-3 formation is also a possibility, which could feature Raphinha and Harrison either side of Patrick Bamford (£6.5m).

Leeds’ prospects are also improved by Kalvin Phillips‘ (£4.9m) first start since Gameweek 33.

Burnley’s shape is much easier to figure out with Sean Dyche going with his usual 4-4-2 formation.

The biggest news coming out of the Clarets’ camp is, of course, the shoulder injury to Nick Pope (£5.5m), keeping him out of Blank Gameweek 36.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (£4.0m) comes in for the England international but is protected by the usual first-choice back-four of Charlie Taylor (£4.4m), Ben Mee (£4.7m), James Tarkowski (£5.3m) and Matt Lowton (£4.4m).

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) and Josh Brownhill (£4.9m) provide the width today while Chris Wood (£6.5m) and Matej Vydra (£4.8m) lead the line together for the ninth time in the last 10 Premier League matches.

Blank Gameweek 36 Line-ups

Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Brownhill; Wood, Vydra.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Alioski, Struijk, Llorente, Ayling; K Phillips; Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

