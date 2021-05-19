Bale benched as Grealish makes first start since Gameweek 24

Gameweek 37 has seen not only the welcome return of home supporters to Premier League grounds but also the revisiting of simultaneous kick-offs.
There are three top-flight fixtures getting underway at 18:00 BST this evening: Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United v Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa.
Crystal Palace’s clash with Arsenal begins an hour later, meanwhile.
The headline story from north London is the benching of Gareth Bale (£9.2m) – something that Ryan Mason had hinted was a possibility when he faced the media on Tuesday.
Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) is also only among the substitutes, with Harry Winks (£5.1m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.0m) coming into the side.
Despite widespread rumours about his future, Harry Kane (£11.9m) is part of the Spurs team this evening.
Aston Villa are the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and Dean Smith’s troops will have Jack Grealish (£7.5m) in a Premier League starting XI for the first time since February.
Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) recovers from injury and Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) is recalled, as Ahmed Elmohamady (£4.2m), Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) drop to the bench following the defeat to Crystal Palace.
There are two changes for Everton as Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m) and the fit-again Yerry Mina (£5.5m) come into the side.
Mason Holgate (£4.8m) is benched, while – surprise, surprise – there is no James Rodriguez (£7.7m) in the matchday squad.
Nuno Espirito Santo has run wild with the changes over the last two Gameweeks and has made another five of them this evening.
Goalkeeper John Ruddy (£4.3m) makes his first Premier League start of the season, while there are also appearances for Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m), Rúben Neves (£5.1m), Willy Boly (£5.4m) and Max Kilman (£3.8m).
Rui Patricio (£5.3m) drops to the bench, along with Vitinha (£4.7m), Romain Saiss (£4.9m), Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) and Ki-Jana Hoever (£4.4m).
This game comes too soon for Raul Jimenez (£8.1m), who had been seeing a medical consultant on Tuesday in a bid to get the all-clear from a long-term head injury.
Newcastle United are unchanged from their seven-goal thriller with Manchester City last Friday.
Opponents Sheffield United hand another start to teenage forward Daniel Jebbison (£4.5m) and have made just one change from Sunday’s win at Goodison Park.
Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) comes in for the injured George Baldock (£4.9m) at right wing-back.
Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his line-up for his final home game as Palace manager, with James Tomkins (£4.4m) and Vicente Guaita (£4.8m) returning to the side.
Jack Butland (£4.5m) is on the bench, with Eberechi Eze (£5.9m) out with a long-term injury.
Mikel Arteta has also made a couple of alterations to the side that beat Chelsea last time out.
Calum Chambers (£4.5m) replaces Pablo Mari (£4.4m) in defence, while Nicolas Pepe (£5.6m) is in for Martin Odegaard (£7.6m).
LINE-UPS
Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Digne, Coleman, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Holgate, Delph, King, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Bernard, Andre Gomes, Davies, Olsen.
Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Ruddy, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Ait Nouri, Traore, Silva, Gibbs-White.
Subs: Hoever, Marcal, Rui Patricio, Willian Jose, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Sondergaard, Saiss.
Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Fernendez, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.
Substitutes: Gillespie, Clark, Lewis, Manquillo, M Longstaff, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Carroll, Gayle.
Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Bogle, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Jebbison, McGoldrick.
Subs: Foderingham, Lowe, Jagielka, Gordon, Boyes, Lundstram, Seriki, Brunt, Brewster.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Alli, Son, Kane.
Subs: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Bale, Lamela, Lo Celso, Aurier, Moura, Ndombele.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Grealish, Traore, Watkins, El Ghazi.
Subs: Steer, Taylor, Luiz, Wesley, Barkley, Elmohamady, Ramsey, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka.
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, Kouyate, McCarthy, Schlupp, Benteke, Zaha.
Subs: Butland, Van Aanholt, Ayew, Mateta, Clyne, Batshuayi, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi, Riedewald.
Arsenal XI: Len, Tierney, Gabriel, Saka, Aubameyang, Holding, Partey, Pepe, Chambers, Elneny, Smith Rowe.
Subs: Ryan, Ceballos, Lacazette, Odegaard, Willian, Cedric, Mari, Xhaka, Martinelli.
