The best FPL players the Scout Network are considering for Gameweek 38

The final Gameweek of the season is finally upon us.

It is make or break for those mini-league positions and for securing final positions in overall rank.

We asked the Scout Network for their views on the best defender, midfielder and forward for Gameweek 38.

Defenders

Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m) has gone a little under the radar with teammate Stuart Dallas (£5.4m) taking all of the limelight. The Leeds defender has got two goals and three assists so far this season and will be on all out attack against West Brom in the final Gameweek of the season. FPL Nymfria

The last Gameweek of the season is typically high-scoring so we would go for a defender with high attacking-return probability. Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) has been very impressive since the March international break, he has blanked only once in his last eight games, registering a goal and five assists in that period. Liverpool need to win and win big to hold onto their top-four place and Alexander-Arnold will play a large part in that. FF Titans

Siempre es difícil apostar por una defensa en la última jornada, ya que suele haber muchos goles. Sin embargo, un equipo que está con el ánimo a tope es el Liverpool, que se enfrenta a Burnley y Crystal Palace, dos equipos que ya luchan por algo en concreto. Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) puede ser una apuesta interesante, ya que es probable que mantenga la portería en cero en al menos de los dos encuentros mencionados. Bendito Fantasy

Dallas is the he highest scoring defender in the game and signs off with a match against West Brom at home. With the Baggies already relegated, I cannot see them putting up much of a fight as they come to an Elland Road hosting fans for a Premier League for the first time in 16 years. El Statto

Midfielders

Joe Willock (£4.7m) has scored six goals in as many matches and currently ranks third in the Premier League for minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI) over the same period. He faces a relegated Fulham side in Gameweek 37. FPL Nymfria

With the race for the top four likely to go to the final game and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) going for the Golden Boot, that’s enough of a reason for me to back him against Crystal Palace. The fans at Anfield on the final day could be the perfect boost for Salah to finish the season with a flourish. El Statto

Gameweek 38 will be the last match of Gareth Bale‘s (£9.2m) loan move at Spurs, so he will no doubt want to end it on a high. Bale’s form has been picking up over the past weeks and on a personal note, he is building up his fitness level for Euro 2020. FF Titans

En la media Diogo Jota (£7.0m) se ha convertido en un problema con la lesión y a ese problema hay que anotar a Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) que ha perdido impulso en la recta final. El mejor reemplazo en caso de tener los fondos suficientes es Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) quien tiene un partido que se antoja interesante vs Fulham en casa y con el regreso de su público. Bendito Fantasy

Forwards

Wouldn’t it be great to plump for Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) for nostalgia’s sake, but who knows how much game time he gets. So that aside, it’s hard to look past Harry Kane (£11.8m), as he tries to sign off the season with the Golden Boot, especially given his goal-scoring record against Leicester City. FPL Nymfria

Christian Benteke (£5.5m) is owned by just 1.5% of the game and can could be a great differential on the final day of the season. The Palace forward is currently on form, scoring in each of his last four games and preparing for Euro 2020 with Belgium. Benteke also has a good record against Liverpool, scoring seven career goals against the Reds, making them his (joint) favourite opponent. Meanwhile, no Premier League player has registered more shots on target over the last six matches, a period in which Liverpool have given up more big chances than any other side. FF Titans

En la delantera una situación similar se presenta con Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) quién sigue estando en buena forma, sin embargo sus rivales serán muy difíciles en los últimos dos partidos del torneo. En contraste Michail Antonio (£6.5m) tendrá rivales a la medida y es el cambio recomendado, ya que enfrentan a un débil WHU y cierran contra SOU en casa. Bendito Fantasy

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Ahead of Gameweek 36 FPL Family‘s Sam was joined on Scout The Gamweek by FPL Nymfria to look ahead to the blank Gameweek. This week in the aftermath of Gameweek 37 and ahead of the final Gameweek of the season Sam will be joined by FPL Take The Hit to look at the best options for FPL managers.

FPL Nymfria – Nymfria’s Gameweek preview video looked at her best ever Gameweek points total – 150! She also shone the spotlight on the Trending Transfers and some key player picks to consider for the end of the season.

El Statto – El Statto’s website has welcomed two new writers to the team. They are getting ready for a busy summer of Euro 2020 content as well as the preseason build up for the 2021/22 season. El Statto will be doing a peice on each nation for Euro 2020, if you are a fan of a country competiting in the Euros and have a few minutes to spare please contact El Statto on Twitter.

Bendito Fantasy – No se pierdan la recta final del campeonato en los podcasts y transmiciones en vivo en el canal de YouTube. Tendremos invitados especiales y entrevistas con los lideres de este año.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT