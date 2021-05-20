164
Scout Network May 20

The best FPL players the Scout Network are considering for Gameweek 38

164 Comments
Share

The final Gameweek of the season is finally upon us.

It is make or break for those mini-league positions and for securing final positions in overall rank.

We asked the Scout Network for their views on the best defender, midfielder and forward for Gameweek 38.

Defenders

Leeds defence in danger of achieving FPL 'whipping boy' status once more

Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m) has gone a little under the radar with teammate Stuart Dallas (£5.4m) taking all of the limelight. The Leeds defender has got two goals and three assists so far this season and will be on all out attack against West Brom in the final Gameweek of the season.

FPL Nymfria

The last Gameweek of the season is typically high-scoring so we would go for a defender with high attacking-return probability.  Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) has been very impressive since the March international break, he has blanked only once in his last eight games, registering a goal and five assists in that period. Liverpool need to win and win big to hold onto their top-four place and Alexander-Arnold will play a large part in that.

FF Titans
Should Liverpool defenders be back on FPL radars and is Jota a trustworthy asset?

Siempre es difícil apostar por una defensa en la última jornada, ya que suele haber muchos goles. Sin embargo, un equipo que está con el ánimo a tope es el Liverpool, que se enfrenta a Burnley y Crystal Palace, dos equipos que ya luchan por algo en concreto. Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) puede ser una apuesta interesante, ya que es probable que mantenga la portería en cero en al menos de los dos encuentros mencionados.

Bendito Fantasy

Dallas is the he highest scoring defender in the game and signs off with a match against West Brom at home. With the Baggies already relegated, I cannot see them putting up much of a fight as they come to an Elland Road hosting fans for a Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

El Statto

Midfielders

Joe Willock (£4.7m) has scored six goals in as many matches and currently ranks third in the Premier League for minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI) over the same period. He faces a relegated Fulham side in Gameweek 37.

FPL Nymfria

With the race for the top four likely to go to the final game and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) going for the Golden Boot, that’s enough of a reason for me to back him against Crystal Palace. The fans at Anfield on the final day could be the perfect boost for Salah to finish the season with a flourish.

El Statto
Bale's superb home form against also-rans bodes well for Gameweeks 36 and 37 2

Gameweek 38 will be the last match of Gareth Bale‘s (£9.2m) loan move at Spurs, so he will no doubt want to end it on a high. Bale’s form has been picking up over the past weeks and on a personal note, he is building up his fitness level for Euro 2020.

FF Titans

En la media Diogo Jota (£7.0m) se ha convertido en un problema con la lesión y a ese problema hay que anotar a Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) que ha perdido impulso en la recta final. El mejor reemplazo en caso de tener los fondos suficientes es Mason Greenwood (£7.2m) quien tiene un partido que se antoja interesante vs Fulham en casa y con el regreso de su público.

Bendito Fantasy

Forwards

Wouldn’t it be great to plump for Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) for nostalgia’s sake, but who knows how much game time he gets. So that aside, it’s hard to look past Harry Kane (£11.8m), as he tries to sign off the season with the Golden Boot, especially given his goal-scoring record against Leicester City.

FPL Nymfria

Christian Benteke (£5.5m) is owned by just 1.5% of the game and can could be a great differential on the final day of the season. The Palace forward is currently on form, scoring in each of his last four games and preparing for Euro 2020 with Belgium. Benteke also has a good record against Liverpool, scoring seven career goals against the Reds, making them his (joint) favourite opponent. Meanwhile, no Premier League player has registered more shots on target over the last six matches, a period in which Liverpool have given up more big chances than any other side.

FF Titans
Fit-again Antonio bursts back onto the FPL scene in time for season run-in

En la delantera una situación similar se presenta con Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) quién sigue estando en buena forma, sin embargo sus rivales serán muy difíciles en los últimos dos partidos del torneo. En contraste Michail Antonio (£6.5m) tendrá rivales a la medida y es el cambio recomendado, ya que enfrentan a un débil WHU y cierran contra SOU en casa. 

Bendito Fantasy

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19

Ahead of Gameweek 36 FPL Family‘s Sam was joined on Scout The Gamweek by FPL Nymfria to look ahead to the blank Gameweek. This week in the aftermath of Gameweek 37 and ahead of the final Gameweek of the season Sam will be joined by FPL Take The Hit to look at the best options for FPL managers.

FPL Nymfria – Nymfria’s Gameweek preview video looked at her best ever Gameweek points total – 150! She also shone the spotlight on the Trending Transfers and some key player picks to consider for the end of the season.

El Statto – El Statto’s website has welcomed two new writers to the team. They are getting ready for a busy summer of Euro 2020 content as well as the preseason build up for the 2021/22 season. El Statto will be doing a peice on each nation for Euro 2020, if you are a fan of a country competiting in the Euros and have a few minutes to spare please contact El Statto on Twitter.

Bendito Fantasy – No se pierdan la recta final del campeonato en los podcasts y transmiciones en vivo en el canal de YouTube. Tendremos invitados especiales y entrevistas con los lideres de este año. 

Grealish returns, Willock injury latest and the race for seventh: Gameweek 37 notes

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

164 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FootballDog
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    DCL to Woods for free

    Ya / Nah

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      nope

      everton are good away from home
      man city have let in 8 goals in 3 games
      man city will play a b-team with maybe a couple of first choice

      Wood has come off early lately - Burnley have 4 strikers they're using each game.

      I'm sure you have a weaker player than DCL to move for free.

      Open Controls
      1. FootballDog
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks, well I do have Mahrez I could sell to Torres or someone up 9mil

        Open Controls
    2. ktk_interista
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
    3. FPL_Motty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  2. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    #ManCity have confirmed that after the #PL trophy lift and a lap of honour from the squad on Sunday afternoon, there will be a special farewell ceremony honouring Sergio Aguero

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jizz fest incoming

      Open Controls
  3. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    If I remember correctly, there were team leaks before gw38 last season, any chance of that happening again? 😀

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
        42 mins ago

        Could do with knowing if Greenwood starts.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thats why they changed to 1:30 before deadline

          Open Controls
      • Les Bleus
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        Probably not since the deadline is now 1h30 before the kick offs rather than 1h like last year

        Open Controls
      • Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        Certainly possible; however, now they have to be 90 minutes before the deadline to be of any use.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          I think an innovation on final fun day with all the kick offs together would be a 30 minute deadline so people could hit away as they wish...

          On solid team sheets.

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Would be fun 🙂 !

            Open Controls
      • FPL_Motty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        20 mins ago

        Yes I think so. Couple on twitter who are in the know have said they will leak line-ups early just this once because it won't technically affect their team. So Man Utd yes, but Chelsea less likely. City could be likely since theres nothing to lose, so I will definitely be holding out for late news

        Open Controls
    2. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      Hi.....any advice on what to do here please? 1.8mitb. Reckon United players benched before Europe....

      Maybe dcl to Antonio / Bamford?

      Will ings start??

      Mendy
      Taa Dawson holding (shaw konsa)
      Salah son lingard raphinha (greenwood)
      Kane dcl ings

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
          7 mins ago

          DCL to Bamford. Ings should start.

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        • RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Ings > Bamford for me.

          WH looked better at the back last game and Ings has hardly been looking great.

          Open Controls
      2. Ginola
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        50 mins ago

        I am chasing 29pts in my mini/cash league. What would you do in my situation? Go kamikaze style with big chance to lose 2nd place or defend 2nd place?

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Depends how far 3rd was behind and what the 1st/2nd/3rd prizes were

          Open Controls
        2. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Depends how much you care about you rank history I guess. May as well go for 1st if you don’t care about it but 29 points is too far imo so if you are in top 10K o and want to hold it I wouldn’t risk it

          Open Controls
        3. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Defend 2nd place imo

          Open Controls
        4. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          In hindsight of my own GW37 I would say defend. Went from battling for first to now have third place breathing in my neck.*

          Open Controls
      3. HD7
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Pick the best duo of differentials from:
        Raphinha, Harrison, Pepe, Torres, ESR.

        Ofc if you have other ideas, Im listening:)

        Open Controls
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Raphinha isn't really much of a differential, so Harrison and Torres for me.

          Open Controls
        2. Hadebayor Mum
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          I'll have the first two I think. Willock for a punt?

          Open Controls
      4. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        Martinez
        TAA Rudiger Coufal
        Salah Greenwood Lingard Raphinha
        Kane DCL Antonio

        (Guaita Digne Shaw Jota*)
        1 FT & 1.7m

        DCL ➡️ Bamford for free?

        If we get some team news/leaks that Greenwood is benched I will do Shaw to Robbo for a hit and bench Greenwood.

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel Jebbison
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          yes

          Open Controls
        2. Daniel Jebbison
          • 11 Years
          just now

          i would be tempted with your rank doing 8 pt hit and sell kane for a punt and get mane for jota

          Open Controls
      5. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        In hindsight of my own GW37 I would say defend. Went from battling for first to now have third place breathing in my neck.

        Open Controls
        1. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Should have been a comment 😀

          Open Controls
      6. sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        Meslier / Forster
        TAA / Coufal / Coleman / Holding / Philips
        Salah / Bruno / Son / Greenwood / Lingard
        Kane / Wood /  Iheanacho

        Think I'll take the punt on Forster playing and use FT in a more... 'useful' way.

        A. Shut up, ditch Meslier
        B. Son to Raphinha/Foden
        C. Iheanacho to Bamford
        D. Coleman to Dallas

        Leaning towards D. What do you suggest, please?

        Open Controls
        1. ZAMUNDA
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Appreciate it, sir

            Open Controls
      7. Hadebayor Mum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        44 mins ago

        I'm going to get rid of Jota, Bruno and DCL for a -4. I don't have Bamford or Antonio so I'm thinking either:

        1. Salah, Harrison, Antonio
        2. Salah, max 7.4, Bamford

        Thoughts? And if 2, then who? Punt on Greenwood/Torres/Willock (have Lingard and Raph)?

        Open Controls
        1. Hadebayor Mum
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Also play Martinez or Forster?

          Open Controls
      8. ZAMUNDA
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        Leading ML by 66 points and still 5 points off 10k. Any thoughts what do do here? 1 FT - 0.0 ITB

        Mendy
        TAA - Rudiger - Dallas
        Salah - Bruno - Mahrez - Lingard - Raphinha
        Kane - Antonio

        Forster - Adams - Shaw - Coady

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 mins ago

          Unfortunate no money ITB. I think Bruno to anyone you can afford looks like the obvious move. You don't really have any backup and it's fairly likely he's rested really. Mahrez a risk, shaw too, and Adams is flagged? So yeah, Bruno to Mane obviously would have been ideal but can go to anyone really. Bale / Son / Harrison / Mount / etc? Tricky. I'm not sure what I'd do..

          Open Controls
          1. ZAMUNDA
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Thanks man, appreciate it. Considering Adams to Rodrigo. Otherwise, Bruno to Mané

            Open Controls
            1. FPL_Motty
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 mins ago

              You could also consider Shaw / any def to Philips?

              Open Controls
              1. ZAMUNDA
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                I wouldn't make the last FT for a defender still. But it's an option

                Open Controls
      9. Slitherene
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        RmFHt?

        Dubravka | Gillespie
        TAA Dallas Cresswell
        Salah Bruno Mane Pepe
        Wood Antonio Bamford
        | Smith-Rowe Mee Mitchell

        Open Controls
      10. Jet5605
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        1 FT and 1.5 ITB

        A - Wood > Bamford
        B - Other suggestion?

        Mendy
        Dallas - Holding - Lindelof
        Salah (c) - Son - Lingard - Raph - Bruno
        Kane - Antonio

        Forster - Wood - Rudiger - Holgate

        Open Controls
        1. FPL_Motty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          I definitely wouldnt be selling Wood. He's probably one of the best options with a game against Sheff? Very least I'd get him in your starting 11. Since Bruno probably rested I'd play Wood for him and I'd consider a transfer in Def. Lindelof or Rudiger to someone nailed to play, Phillips?

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Thanks makes sense. I just had a feeling Bamford could do well but there's no guarantee I guess. Are Sheff Utd not playing some good stuff just now?

            Open Controls
      11. RedJive79
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Start Digne or Struijk?

        Open Controls
      12. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Will Bruno play?

        Open Controls
      13. The Smudger88
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        What would you do for a transfer? Not sure what to do for the final GW. 2.1 itb

        Meslier
        TAA Dallas Ruduger
        Raphinha Salah Lingard Bruno
        Wood Antonio Kane

        Forster Willock Dawson Veltman

        Cheers and good luck everyone!

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.