FFS Mini Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 37

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 37. Only one more to go!

We report on the two main FFScout Leagues, the Last Man Standing grand final, the Head-to-Head Leagues and a selection of community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Pandin Bruyne is still top of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league but is now only 11 points ahead of Ray Freeman.

49,403 teams are currently participating in this mini-league, with at least six more waiting to be added.

Fantasy Football Scout remains the second Best League in FPL based on the average scores of the top five managers. Former Pro Pundit Ash‘s @FPLHINTS (No Room for Racism) is first and Pro Pundit Andy LTFPL’s youtube.com/letstalkfpl is third.

Our current top five are Pandin Bruyne, Ray Freeman, Robert Tuck, Finn Sollie (ninth in our Live Hall of Fame) and Chi Risk, all of whom are in the overall top 36.

Pandin has now slipped to sixth in the world, 17 points behind world number one Ola Hovde. Ola has held the top spot for all but five Gameweeks since he played his First Wildcard in Gameweek 10.

Another 67 points would enable him to equal Jon Reeson’s (aka Westfield Irons) record winning total from 2009/10. The only chip available then was a single Wildcard, but there were twelve Double Gameweeks that season and Jon made the most of them – this season there have been six doubles and a triple.

Ola is, however, only one point ahead of second-placed Mohamad Abdallah, so it looks like being an extremely close finish for the FPL crown this Sunday.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Robert Tuck (aka COVID-CASUAL) still leads our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, ten points ahead of Arka Das, but has dropped to 25th overall.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

LAST MAN STANDING

Congratulations to The Hsuper One who beat 4,556 others to win TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition and win a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

He scored 52 in the Grand Final, mainly due to differentials Bamford and Robertson. Robert Tuck came second with 46, Steven Schelk (aka The Suspended One) third with 41 and Amit Sharma fourth with 30.

The Hsuper One finished with 14 successive green arrows, rising from 224k after Gameweek 23 to 19,242nd after Gameweek 37. This is his seventh season, with a previous best finish of 225k in 2017/18.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) retained his three point lead over Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) at the top of League 1 after they both won their latest matches.

Nine of the ten relegation places are now settled with the final spot set to be decided when David Arblaster takes on Richard Clarke.

Both managers are level on 55 points but Richard is tenth, one place ahead of David, thanks to his superior rank.

A win or a draw for Richard would ensure his survival, but defeat would see David overtake him and consign the former Meet the Manager guest to League 2.

Mikael Brantingson lost his latest match in League 9 Division 75, so Rafsan Swapnil in League 8 Division 39 became the highest-scoring manager in our head-to-head leagues with 90 points out of a possible 108.

This is Rafsan’s eighth season and he is currently 77k overall.

A fixtures table for the following Gameweek will be published in The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice ahead of the next deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

Once the next round gets underway, the scores will be updated every night on our main Head-to-Head page, allowing you to see the tables ‘as they stand’.

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Ray Freeman still leads Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh) and has risen to 17th overall, extending his lead over Paul Strange to 48 points.

Ray is 113th in our Live Hall of Fame and Paul 74th.

Ray also held on to first place in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx), 44 points ahead of Jan Kępski.

Vegard Knutsen continues to rule the roost in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq). He is now 74th overall, 16 points ahead of Gary M who moved up to second place with a Bench Boosted score of 81.

John Forshaw retained the lead in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6), eight points ahead of Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers). Despite a small red arrow, John remained in the top thousand in 921st position.

Meanwhile, a green arrow for Killingholme Clay kept him at the summit of the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4) and took him up to 1,433rd overall, increasing his lead over Richard Scoular to 35 points.

And the tussle for supremacy continued in Simon March’s FPL Champions League as 2009/10 FPL Winner Jon Reeson regained top spot. Jon moved nine points clear of last week’s leader and reigning FPL champion, Joshua Bull.

PROS AND CONS

Fábio Borges is the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits, 14 points ahead of Andy LTFPL, but has slipped back out of the top thousand to 1,169th.

The highest scoring Pro Pundit in Gameweek 37 was Holly Shand with 60.

Jack Penn remained top of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league, second-placed Andy LTFPL trails him by 11 points heading into the final round of fixtures.

And FFS Commercial Director Chris James (aka El Fozzie) leads in the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league, which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits, eight points ahead of Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece.

BEST OF THE REST

Les Caldwell (aka Shuddahaddum) made it four weeks at the top of Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league. He maintained his nine-point advantage over David Cousins (aka Pumped Up Kicks) despite slipping back out of the top thousand to 1,287th.

Anoop K (aka RobinHuth) still heads Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league, but his lead over Andy Short was cut to 17 points.

Tristan Lomas (aka Triggy) came straight in at No 1 in my January to May League (league code h62bh1). The new entry is already 30 points ahead of last week’s leader Ray Freeman.

Tristan has been playing since at least 2006/07, finishing 4,292nd in 2007/08 and 5,570th in 2014/15. He has risen from 441k overall at the beginning of Gameweek 17, when the league started scoring, to his current rank of 441st. Some nice symmetry there!

And finally, Robert Tuck continues to lead The Last Ten (league code w4430n) with 634 points in nine Gameweeks, six points more than Zak Furner.

