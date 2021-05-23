2075
Dugout Discussion May 23

Bamford, Bale, Aguero and Forster on the bench for Gameweek 38 matches

2,075 Comments
Patrick Bamford is on the Leeds bench for their Gameweek 38 meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

Ahead of facing the Premier League worst defence this season, Marcelo Bielsa’s number-one forward was the most-bought player for the final round of matches.

But the Leeds boss has taken the return of Leeds fans to a home top-flight game for 17 years to offer farewell starts to Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez.

The latter starts at number 10, pushing Rodrigo into Bamford’s centre-forward berth with Raphinha and Jack Harrison on the flanks of what appears to be a 3-3-3-1 formation.

As promised, Kiko Casilla starts in goal ahead of Illan Meslier while Fantasy favourite Stuart Dallas keeps his place on the right-hand side of Leeds’ second bank of three.

Ryan Mason’s two alterations are both at the back, with Matt Doherty and Davinson Sanchez in for Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier.

Gareth Bale is benched again.

If Sergio Aguero is to sign off his Manchester City Premier League career with a goal, he will have to do it from the bench where he is named alongside Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden appear to be either side of Gabriel Jesus while Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne look set for slightly deeper midfield roles.

Liverpool are as to be expected with Diogo Jota only fit enough for a bench role and Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah either side of Roberto Firmino in the front-three.

Crystal Palace have opted for a more robust set-up than their usual 4-4-2 set-up in what appears to be a 4-3-3 system featuring Cheikhou Kouyate, Jairo Riedewald and James McCarthy protecting a back-four of Tyrick Mitchell, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill and Joel Ward.

David Moyes has made two changes to the West Ham United side that beat West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Lukasz Fabianski has passed a late fitness test on a knee injury and replaces Darren Randolph between the posts, while Jarrod Bowen comes in for Said Benrahma down the right flank.

Southampton make five alterations to the team beaten by Leeds United in Gameweek 37.

The return of Danny Ings to the starting XI is the headline news, with Ibrahima Diallo, Nathan Redmond, Takumi Minamino and Jan Bednarek also recalled.

Alex McCarthy keeps his place, with Fraser Forster only along the substitutes.

The injured Che Adams misses out, with Oriol Romeu back on the bench after three months out.

Moussa Djenepo, Theo Walcott, Nathan Tella and Jack Stephens make way.

Dean Smith has named an unchanged team, with Jack Grealish handed another start.

There’s only one tweak to Thomas Tuchel’s line-up, with the injured N’Golo Kante replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

The fit-again Kai Havertz has to make do with a place on the bench.

Arsenal have made two changes to the side that won 3-1 at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka are back in midfield, with Mohamed Elneny and Bukayo Saka dropped.

Brighton also make a pair of alterations.

Lewis Dunk and Leandro Trossard start, with the injured Danny Welbeck and the benched Steven Alzate missing out.

Martin Dubravka, Joe Willock and Allan Saint-Maximin are deemed fit to start for Newcastle, with Sean Longstaff in for the injured Joelinton the only change that Steve Bruce has made.

Alphonse Areola, Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed make way from Scott Parker’s first XI, with Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete and Josh Onomah brought into the fold.

Burnley are in 4-5-1 for their trip toSheffield United, featuring Chris Wood as a lone centre-forward. Ben Mee and Nick Pope both miss out due to injury, replaced by Will Norris and Jimmy Dunne.

As expected, Manchester United are heavily rotated for Gameweek 38. Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are on the bench but Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are all absent.

Gameweek 38 Line-ups

Arsenal XI: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Ødegaard, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sánchez, White, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Jahanbakhsh, Groß, Bissouma, Trossard, Moder, Mac Allister.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Hause, McGinn, Nakamba, Grealish, Traore, El Ghazi, Watkins.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Werner, Pulisic.

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan, Anguissa, Onomah, Cavaleiro, Carvalho, Lookman, De Cordova-Reid.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Dummett, Murphy, Willock, S Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin.

Leeds United XI: Casilla; Berardi, Cooper, Ayling; Alioski, K Phillips, Dallas; Harrison, Hernández, Raphinha; Rodrigo.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Bartley, Ajayi, O’Shea; C Townsend, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Furlong; M Phillips; Robinson.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Thomas, Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Alli, Kane, Son, Bergwijn.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, N Phillips, R Williams, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Tomkins, Cahill, J Ward; McCarthy, Riedewald, Kouyaté; Zaha, Ayew, Townsend.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Stones, Dias, Walker; Mahrez, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Foden, Jesus, Sterling.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; Doucouré, T Davies, Allan; Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Osborn, Baldock; Jebbison, McGoldrick.

Burnley XI: Norris; C Taylor, Dunne, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lingard, Fornals, Antonio.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu, Diallo, Armstrong, Minamino, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Ings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Aït-Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Semedo; F Silva, A Traoré.

Manchester United XI: D Henderson; Telles, Bailly, Tuanzebe, B Williams; Matic, van de Beek; D James, Mata, A Diallo; Elanga.

2,075 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DBossman_2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Lost my ML by 2 pts and Foden came off before a cs pt and extra pt past 60. He had Mane too

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Ooh so close! I think I'm waiting on a Bam bonus point to seal my ml.

      Open Controls
  2. mr messi
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    How many bps is Bamford getting?

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. ALI_G
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Probably 2

      Open Controls
    4. leeboy104
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Image on anewpla says 1, but click on his name and it shows 2. Should be 2.

        Open Controls
    5. Please Answer Me
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Ranked as 4032 and now have 61 points (including bonus) what will be my new rank?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Probably a red arrow, maybe around 4500

        Open Controls
      2. GOTHAM City F.C.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        livefpl

        Open Controls
      3. Bartowski
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Sergeant

        Open Controls
      4. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        More or less the same. Maybe a slight green

        Open Controls
      5. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Top 10k average is 57 before subs.

        Open Controls
      6. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        FPL live will give you a good idea.

        https://www.livefpl.net/

        Open Controls
      7. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Around 3.4k would be my guess

        Open Controls
    6. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Hopefully Bale is signed by a PL club this summer.

      Open Controls
    Open Controls
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      My rival was 42 points ahead before today.

      He got 39 points today with Schmeichel OG and Azpi RC 😆

      I got 77! So close!

      If I'd captained Kane over TAA, or swapped Targett and Castagne around on the bench, we'd have drawn.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Captaining Bale would have won it for me 😐 Dayyym

        Open Controls
    Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Great day of football! Really enjoyed it. Suspense till the final whistle 🙂

      When can we expect the final fpl points tally?

      Open Controls
    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      2401 pts last year and finished top 2.5k. This year 2452 pts but barely got in top 30k. Season full of horrible luck but we go again next year.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        more GWs than normal.

        Open Controls
    Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      69 -4 here

      Bruno and Greenwood to Mané and Raphinha worked out nicely

      I got my career best finish:

      NEW POST-SUBS 8,023 🙂

      I want to thank all of you for helping out and making this game more fun!

      Open Controls
    11. Tomerick
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Rate my team for next season

      Pope, Sanchez
      Trent, Dias, Digne, Holding, Mitchell
      Salah, KDB, Son, Havertz, Maximin
      Kane, Pukki, Jebbison

      Open Controls
      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Unaffordable by about 10m.

        Open Controls
        Open Controls
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 9 hours ago

          yOu DoNt KnOw ThE PrIcEs YeT

          Open Controls
          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 day, 8 hours ago

            It would take a major change of policy by FPL it be anywhere near unaffordable.

            Open Controls
            Open Controls
              • 6 Years
              1 day, 8 hours ago

              Just the kind of shake up FPL needs surely

              Open Controls
      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Maybe go Sancho over Son as Ings keeps getting injured and Troy Parrott doesn't seem ready.

        Tottenham xg is good under Potter but they just aren't finishing their chances.

        Open Controls
      Open Controls
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Think I’d prefer Foden/Mahrez to KDB as prob be much cheaper

        Open Controls
    Open Controls
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Who’s getting the bonus points in the Leeds game?

      Open Controls
    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      2399 points. 88k rank. Time to take my mind off the game till next season.

      Open Controls
      Open Controls
          1 day, 9 hours ago

          2266 points. 520k

          Open Controls
        • Guba
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 8 hours ago

          Exactly the same overall rank! Looking forward to a break too.

          Open Controls
      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        This was the first season I actually tried to do well in fpl. It wasn't enough for a top 10k finish, ended up with an ugly red arrow this week and around the 16k mark but for the first time I won my work mini league.

        I've learned so many things this season, and this site has helped immensely. Well played to everyone.

        Cant wait to see the debates over Pukki or Sarr, Sancho or Mane

        Open Controls
        Open Controls
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 8 hours ago

          Good rank all the same and well done in ml. How have the availability of ffs stats helped you out? Have they made a marked difference in your season?

          Open Controls
          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 day, 8 hours ago

            I would say the season ticker has been the biggest aid. The player stats help making transfer decisions but only after i had identified players with the eye test. I'm not too in love with player stats as they can be false.

            An example would be Cancelo, his stats looked great but watching the games you could see that his shooting was poor and his crosses were too deep to have assist potential.

            I will make sure I look deeper into stats that I feel can aid next season. Touches in the box is a great stat

            Open Controls
            Open Controls
              • 4 Years
              1 day, 8 hours ago

              Good examples. Stats are something you need to refine to or influence for your own game. Don't want to dwell on this ..

              Again, well done!

              Open Controls
      Open Controls
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        2.9m in gw24 and bottom of my ML after a dreadful season......

        Wildcarded in gw24 and ended up winning my ML today breaking into the top 500k. 11 pts behind the leader we had 8 of the same players apart from I brought in mane and captained him.

        Open Controls
      Open Controls
          1 day, 9 hours ago

          Had the c on mane all week. Overt thinking made me put it on taa. Lose 11 points. Cost me a top 500k finish. Worst fpl season comes to an end

          Open Controls
          Open Controls
            • 6 Years
            1 day, 8 hours ago

            Should be more subtle in your thinking next season and less overt.

            Open Controls
        Open Controls
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 9 hours ago

          BB already activated for GW1 next season. Can't be bothered preppin' that chip and 15 players for a DGW next season!

          Open Controls
          Open Controls
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 8 hours ago

            I lost 39 points playing that chip outside the doubles this season. It looked like a valid play, but I reckon I was a bit trigger happy. I'll be more patient next season.

            Open Controls
        Open Controls
            1 day, 9 hours ago

            Just wanted to say that It has been a pleasure suffering this 2020/21 season with you guys, always felt motivated the game weeks which I've felt down while reading your comments, advice and curses.THANK YOU.

            Open Controls
          • Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 day, 9 hours ago

            Martinez fell short of matching the GK points record due to a silly YC. 1 off.

            Open Controls
          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 9 hours ago

            Need a Willock bonus point for a mini league...any chance?

            Open Controls
          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 day, 9 hours ago

            My friends at FFS, congrats on ending the season and I hope you've had fun with the game this season 🙂

            Just wanted to say sorry for LiveFPL being overloaded this past hour, it was expected and I am actually surprised the site was up and running until minute 80' or so. The traffic is going down at the moment, so you should be able to get in. All OR's are final pending bonus recalculations.

            Thank you for your support!

            Open Controls
            Open Controls
              • 11 Years
              1 day, 9 hours ago

              Thank you for all the work you do on that site! Always enjoy keeping up with OR and MLs with it.

              Open Controls
            Open Controls
              • 4 Years
              1 day, 8 hours ago

              Great site mate. You've played a blinder! 🙂

              Open Controls
            3. A-L
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 day, 8 hours ago

              Thanks Ragabolly, your site is amazing and absolutely essential for me!

              Open Controls
          Open Controls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 day, 8 hours ago

            Thanks for all the work on site.

            Open Controls
          Open Controls
              1 day, 8 hours ago

              As i look back, made the biggest ever blunder playing a wc in gw 2. Sold Son 4 goals, mane 2 goals, ings 2 goals etc. On wc. Had i stuck to my gw1 team for gw2 i would have had atleast 40 to 50 points more.
              Could never really recover from there. Did improve from a low if 4.1m in gw 13 to 520k at the end. Still disappointing

              Open Controls
            Open Controls
                1 day, 8 hours ago

                Salah (c) was a trickster move all along. Lol

                Open Controls
                Open Controls
                  • 3 Years
                  1 day, 8 hours ago

                  He's been unbelievably frustrating all season.

                  Open Controls
              • 8ball
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 day, 8 hours ago

                Anyone know the cutoff score for top 10k? Livefpl seems to be down

                Open Controls
                1. A-L
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 day, 8 hours ago

                  I’m on 2491 points and that’s an agonising rank of 10,073

                  Open Controls
                Open Controls
                  • 4 Years
                  1 day, 8 hours ago

                  Just busy - popular site - keep trying

                  Open Controls
                Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 day, 8 hours ago

                  2492 it says on livefpl right now

                  Open Controls
              Open Controls
                • 4 Years
                1 day, 8 hours ago

                When can we expect the final scores in - how long does it usually take? Not being impatient. I reckon there's +/- 1 pt in my ml 🙂

                Open Controls
              • Reeker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 day, 8 hours ago

                Won by 1 transfer in my mini league despite stupidly playing Rudiger over Coufal

                Open Controls
              Open Controls
                • 7 Years
                1 day, 8 hours ago

                Sutherns really does have a Midas touch

                Open Controls
              Open Controls
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 day, 8 hours ago

                Thanks for the season gents for advice and banter.

                1 point off top 1k 🙁

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.