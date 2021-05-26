Scoutcast Episode 381 – Lessons learnt from an eventful FPL season

Joe and Seb take stock of a season like no other for Fantasy Premier League managers.

After 38 Gameweeks, the Covid-19 ravaged 2020/21 campaign is finally over.

The health crisis has impacted the schedule and player availability, FPL managers saw the first triple Gameweek in more than a decade, and for much of the season, we have had to endure a slow drip feed of matches over several days to ensure more fixtures can be televised.

The lack of fans also played its part, with traditional home and away form often consigned to the bin.

While tough to navigate, it has had significant highs to couple with the lows.

Trusted heavy hitters, such as Harry Kane (£11.9m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), often delivered when selected as captain. There was also a wealth of budget options, with Leeds United’s promoted players among the stars.

In this final Scoutcast episode of the campaign, Joe and Seb review their own performance amid the season’s chaos, consider wider lessons to learn for all managers and answer the community’s questions.

For the final time they also look back on their Gameweek scores and showcase the community’s tales of woe and joy in Rough with the Smooth.

For Joe, key lessons to emerge include the importance of having a strong start and being as flexible as possible with transfers. While Seb ponders why he often ignored the best players from his own team, Leeds.

There are also strong thoughts on how FPL managers can deal with the ‘noise’ of social media and the fear of missing out.

Joe explains why this tricky campaign ended being his most satisfying yet across his career and why he’ll be paying even closer attention to his ‘unfashionable players’ Members tables next time out.

The Scoutcast will be back next season when Joe and Seb will be joined by a new regular co-host. Look out for further news ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Thanks to everyone who has watched, listened, commented and featured on this season’s Scoutcast.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 25 May.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

