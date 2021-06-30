82
Members June 30

Can Stuart Dallas still offer FPL potential as a midfielder?

82 Comments
Share

At the start of the last season there was a huge debate over whether Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) or his team-mate Luke Ayling (£4.5m) was the better option as a potential fourth or fifth Fantasy Premier League defender, but as managers select their squads ahead of the new season there is a new question to answer: is Dallas still an asset to consider now that he has been reclassified as a midfielder?

By the time the Northern Ireland international was haring between Fernandinho and John Stones to score his second goal of the game, and with it clinching a statement late-season victory at Champions-elect Manchester City, the Leeds United utility man was in close to two-thirds of leading FPL squads.

Dallas started all 38 Premier League fixtures for Leeds in 2020/21, missing only the final nine minutes of the home match with Leicester City. He scored eight goals, provided three assists, contributed to twelve clean sheets and picked up fifteen bonus points along the way. His haul of 171 FPL points made him the leading defender in the game, but being classified as a midfielder could make a sizeable dent in that total.

The most significant difference comes from ‘losing’ three points for each of the clean sheets which would take his total down 36 points to 135. Assists are valued the same for both defenders and midfielders, although the latter get one less point for their goals than the stoppers, but it’s likely that the diminished importance of clean sheets would also deprive Dallas of a handful of bonus points.

A total of 130 for the season, then, looks a reasonable assumption for Dallas if considered as a midfielder. That score would have seen him ranked 25th amongst his class in 2020/21. Players on very similar scores having played more than 2500 minutes include Bertrand Traoré (£6.0m), Youri Tielemans (£6.5m), Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.0m). But which of these does Dallas most closely resemble?

The statistics available in the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area allow us to narrow it down. As we are using extensive data from there, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

THE FFSCOUT GUIDE TO FPL 2020/21

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Pre-season friendlies, data analysis and FPL strategy

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

82 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 57 mins ago

    Hardly anyone on here will have Dallas because he'll be regarded as a "casual" pick. Same with Soucek.

    I might pick them both.

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      And you also might not

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Ha, we'll see...

      Open Controls
  2. Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    Article on this new Leicester signing Patson would be much obliged x

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Looks essential but at what price?

      Open Controls
      1. Cometh The Aouar...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        Don't know much about him tbh, hence the Moving Target article request. Doesn't he muddy the Nacho conversation though? For a price, I reckon 6 or 6.5m.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 37 mins ago

          https://youtu.be/LG9Xdz9aAJg

          Open Controls
          1. Cometh The Aouar...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 33 mins ago

            Cheers TM. He's definitely worth a look. RB Salzburg have a decent production line don't they? Just look at where Mane, Keita, Upamecano and Erling Haaland came from?

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              5 hours, 28 mins ago

              Werner came from there too?

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                5 hours, 27 mins ago

                BL I mean.

                Open Controls
              2. Cometh The Aouar...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                5 hours, 26 mins ago

                Nah RB Leipzig

                Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 32 mins ago

          Needs an injury to get a go. Not worth considering in FPL atm.

          Open Controls
          1. Cometh The Aouar...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 31 mins ago

            If there is a lesson to be learnt from last season (i.e. Chelsea attackers fresh to the PL), go with the tried and trusted.

            Open Controls
  3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Which Spain player to get for a hit
    A) Morata
    B) Sarabia
    C) F.Torres

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Cometh The Aouar...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      B if he starts

      Open Controls
  4. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    What is the chat from the Everton fans now Benitez has been officially appointed Everton manager?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/rafael-ben%C3%ADtez-appointed-everton-manager.112986/

      Open Controls
      1. Soto Ayam
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        Thanks. Seems like his work is cut out to win some of the fans over. Hope he can.

        Open Controls
  5. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Varane to Shaw for a -4 to give myself one sub?

    Open Controls
    1. LikeItLoveIt
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  6. Why Always Me
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    Can someone explain the logic of taking so many -4 hits? Your player needs to get 5 pts to gain just 1 pt. Anything less than 4 and your down points. If you have 11 players that play your as well risking it with no hits imo

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Lottery tickets

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      A -4 or -8 to field 11 starters is justified.

      Wouldn't take hits for subs.

      Open Controls
    3. Swans3aJ4ck
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Isn’t a -4 on a player not playing basically a -2 though I’d we agree that 2pt is lowest points (you’d hope)?

      Open Controls
    4. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Plenty won't have 11 without hits.

      Open Controls
      1. AC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        I’m this, I’ve got to take 2 hits to field 11 and I feel like Beradi maybe subbed so il take a minus 12 to get 11 plus a sub.

        Open Controls
    5. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      I think it’s a little more complex than that.
      A player in the starting 11 needs a return of 4 to pay back a hit.
      A player coming off the bench needs an effective hit of 6 (4 plus the 2 they presumably replace).
      Given 3 transfers I think think it’s reasonable to think of all moves collectively rather than individually if you want.

      So let’s say 5 moves (-8) which gets you to 12 players.
      You’ll want 10 points from the 5 to pay back the hit - and you have a chance of 5 returns.

      (The counter to that is if you do 3 only it’s free points).

      Open Controls
    6. The Red Devil
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      agreed with part of it, though hits are worth it for a mid/forward, but i won't stretch beyond a -8, more likely to stick to -4, i've got 8 currently, but includes KdB & Alba, so based on spain lineup, i might end up taking a -8.

      Open Controls
  7. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A. Sterling + Morata + Maguire
    B. Sterling + Morata + Maguire + Simon(-4)
    C. Sterling + Schick + Maguire + Pickford(-4)

    Maehle Spinazzola Di Lorenzo
    KDB Sarabia Berardi
    Immobile

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      A probably but I do like C.
      Does C work with Seferovic? I like Swiss to score against Spain more than Czech against England.

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yes it works but I'm looking to get in players who ideally qualify for the semis as well.
        Spain and England players fall in that category.
        So I think A looks the most reasonable out of these.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          Fair enough, you have to make them judgment calls and go do it.

          Can’t say I’ve been impressed with Spain so far so I’m not going heavy into them. Can easily see Switzerland winning that match.

          (Also with 5 transfers we only need 6 players to not get knocked out)

          Open Controls
          1. King Kohli
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            Hard to be confident of having 6 not getting knocked out when I'm only playing with 9/10 this round : D

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 hours, 9 mins ago

              Haha. Good point! I’ll be at 11 with a -4 myself. Good luck to you!

              Open Controls
              1. King Kohli
                • 8 Years
                5 hours, 4 mins ago

                GL mate

                Open Controls
    3. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      You only have 10 starters best case scenario, I’d be going heavier on the hits personally and taking a minus 8

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        I would have done the same if I wasn't in a cash ML and protecting a miniscule lead of about 20 pts from someone who has a WC left!

        Open Controls
        1. AC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          I’m 30 ahead in ml but I feel strong on Spain and England so I’m willing to spend the points now and maximize my 5 transfers in semi to cover all basis and then take a position on one team ie 8 vs 3 in the final depending on who is there. Basically I’m betting on Spain and England to qualify and that gives me the options I want. Obviously if they lose I’m cooked!

          Open Controls
  8. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Immobile
    KDB* Damsgaard Berardi
    Spinazzola Maehle
    Donna

    Have 7 players including KDB.
    Which set of players should I add to this?

    A) Kane, Morata, Ferran/Sarabia & Maguire/Shaw -4
    B) Morata, Sterling, Ferran/Sarabia & Maguire/Shaw -4
    C) Kane, Morata, Sarabia, Sterling & Maguire -8

    Open Controls
    1. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      C looks most appealing to me

      Open Controls
    2. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      C if you don't mind the hits

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Cheers guys!

      Open Controls
  9. fenixri
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Rmt pls

    Simon Pickford
    Spina Meunier Maehle Stones Maguire
    FTorres Sarabia Chiesa Sterling Damsgaard
    Kane Lukaku Morata

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      i am jealous that you have so many players.
      i like the Chiesa gamble given the cover you have in day 2

      i trust the italian defense more than the spanish so would take donna over simon.

      Open Controls
  10. A Kun & Mateta
    • 7 Years
    5 hours ago

    Dallas would surely have got closer to 150 points as a mid due to not having point deductions for goals conceded. I'm considering him as my 5th mid.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Him or Raphinha

      Open Controls
      1. A Kun & Mateta
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Him and Raphina for me at present.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          Overkill no? Fixtures are a bit mehh. I'd put in Bissouma for Dallas, bench Biss and push 1m somewhere else.

          Open Controls
  11. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    I do think Harrison, provided he moves, could be one of the most undervalued players in the game.

    Open Controls
    1. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
  12. idaho23
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Hi, I would appreciate your suggestions:
    (A) Morata + Sterling
    (B) Kane + Sarabia
    (C) Kane + F. Torres

    Open Controls
  13. dirtmcgirt
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    so I'm scrambling for an 11.

    I was thinking

    Donnaruma Spinazolla laporte shaw maehle
    sarabia grealish insigne Hojberg
    Kane Moreno

    with kdb on the bench at the moment. that gives me a -4. Do I swap out Moreno/hojberg or inisgne to someone else for a -8?

    Open Controls
    1. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      No I think it’s all good as is

      Open Controls
      1. dirtmcgirt
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Yeah Moreno is the only I'm really debating, though I suppose I would need a great return from his replacement and 0 will be better than potentially remaining at -4.

        Open Controls
  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Which combo to go?

    A) Morata, Sarabia, Trippier
    B) Morata, Torres, Maehle
    C) Kane, Soucek, Maehle

    Open Controls
    1. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Heh congrats on your strategy of keeping WC should give you a decent advantage for QF.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 36 mins ago

        These combos are for FanTeam. The main game is super easy since I still have the WC and 5 transfers for semi and 5 for final.

        Open Controls
        1. AC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 29 mins ago

          Ahh sorry I thought this was for the main game and you had 11 or 12 already in place and you were deciding on who to fill in with. Indeed for the main game the world is your oyster!

          Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Really depends who else you have. No transfers from semi to final makes thing difficult. For a - 8 I am looking to go to 4 eng, 3 spain, 2 bel, 2 ita plus maehle. Will hope eng and spain get through then use my 3 frees next round to get to 4 of either bel of italy and 4 spain. If england can do this biz should get me to 8 for the final.

      No taking anything else into account i like B best as but would prefer a if it was stones or maguire instead of trippier. Wouldn't want c as wouldnt want to carry both a cze and a den player.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        B is best for this round. But it has problems after. Torres especially at 9.0m is too expensive and blocks moves for Sterling or Kane which I'm likely to want for the final.

        Open Controls
        1. ritzyd
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          Yeah, i went sarabia over torres for the 1.3m saving.
          I'm probably going without kane (brought sterling in for rnd 16 and hes expensive) tough to get both kane and sterling in at their prices. Running morata and lukaku into quarters of which lukaku will either be retained or become immobile depending who gets through.

          Open Controls
  15. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Who do you think will progress? Most likely first.
    Spain, Italy, England & Denmark is my guess, but the way things are going, who the hell knows…

    I see Morata in many teams...thought he was mostly lousy, so why? Think the fighters Schick and Seferovic more likely to score, even if they exit.

    Open Controls
    1. The Red Devil
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      true, i'm probably gonna go for a spanish mid ahead of morata

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Spain, Belgium, England and Denmark.

      I think this is Belgium's time. Italy played 120 mins last game and don't have a potent goal scorer nor a pacy forward to threaten the slow Belgian backline. That slow Belgian backline has a lot of experience though and they have Courtois behind them as well.

      All it takes is a moment of magic from KdB or Lukaku and they can get a lead and keep it.

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        That is a good possibility. I think 50-50 who goes thru.

        Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      I'm going to go with

      Italy
      Switzerland
      England
      Czech

      Think people are over-estimating Spain (their defense is garbage and they haven't really figured out the forward - only Pedri has really impressed me)
      Think people are underestimating the Czechs.

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        I put Spain in but also see a weakness there. They are not strong fighters like the Czechs. So many teams don't fight hard. I will never forget LIV beating Barca with so many goals down...pure fighting spirit.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          I think a Swiss win would be an upset for sure, Spain should be the favorite, i'm taking a bit of a punt though.
          Going to pick up Seferovic and only stick with Sarabia (and maybe bring in FTorres)
          Trying to have fun.

          Open Controls
    4. Daniel Jebbison
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Italy England final ?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        that's what i'd bet on if i was a betting person.

        Open Controls
    5. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      There doesn’t appear to be an outstanding team, you are best to take a position yourself. Not many would have predicted all of the last round of 16 results.

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        agree with this completely.

        If I play it safe and pick the favorites I'm expecting to have 8-9 players for the SF and same for the Final.
        May as well take a gamble and maybe get a few more and get the differentials along the way.

        Open Controls
    6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      It’s open. Nobody is guaranteed to go through. There are positives and weaknesses in all sides

      Italy haven’t been fully tested yet. Will be completely different v belgium. Against a pacy attack the defence is going to struggle

      Spain probably have one of the best strikers in the tournament stat wise in morata but they have questionable mentality.

      Czech for me are being under estimated hugely. They have the power and experience which I think will be key v denmark

      Czech are being under estimated.

      Spain h

      Open Controls
  16. Daniel Jebbison
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Can believe they actually signed up Rafa

    Open Controls
    1. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      It’s similar to Bruce at Newcastle won’t matter what he does there will be a section of fans that won’t take to him due to managing Liverpool. I’m not sure why a board wants that scrutiny but there you go.

      Open Controls
  17. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    With a -4 I can turn this:

    Donna
    Spinna / Stones / Porres
    Berardi / Damsgaard
    Lukaku

    Into this to field 11:

    Donna
    Spinna / Stones / Porres
    Sarabia / Berardi / Damsgaard / Sterling
    Kane / Lukaku / Morata

    Non playing bench: 4.9 / 5.6 / 7.9 / 5.7

    ITB 1.4

    I'm gambling on 3 x ENG, 3 x ESP (with 3 x ITA or 1 x BEL guaranteed) for the SFs. Which potentially could give me 9 or 7 starters for the SFs + 5 transfers.

    I'm not interested in taking another hit. Anything I've missed?

    Apart from the fact that if everything goes wrong, I could end up with Lukaku + Damsgaard + 5 transfers. 😀

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours ago

      Sterling, Sarabia, Kane & Morata seem to be the favorites on here (plus Ferran)

      We will know the Spanish lineup if you want to wait and be sure who starts...think they used 6-7 attackers in the game against Croatia and had 5 different goal scorers (6 if you include Pedri's own goal...)

      If you end up with 7 +5ft for the SF would you consider choosing a player from another team? Czech/Swiss...something a little different that gives you some cover in case it all goes tits up?

      Open Controls
      1. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Excellent points.

        I'm not really sold on the ESP attack (especially Morata - I'm a Chelski) so maybe Seferovic or Schick instead, or Shaqiri over Sarabia.

        Food for thought. Thanks very much.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.