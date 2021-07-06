115
115 Comments
  b91jh
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    I know still no one will be picking him but Mata at 5.0m is awkward to see.

    Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      When's he gonna get a game?

    bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A bargain if he ever gets a run of games but I'm surprised he's just signed a new contract given the lack of minutes he's been getting.

    STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Arguments for him: Rashford needs an operation and is still playing, Cavani and Fernandes only just finished playing, Sancho is still playing, Greenwood and Martial haven't played since they got injured. At £5m he could potentially feature heavily for the first two or three weeks and play out of his skin to get a decent deal elsewhere - and be given the chance for the same reasons. Also he's £5m.

      Arguments against: All the players mentioned above, plus Lingard and James, are above him in the pecking order.

      Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        And in addition to all that, he'd block a spot should you want to triple up on United.

      Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        I don't think there's any arguments for him tbh

  MESSINHO
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Donnarumma - Stekelenburg*
    Alba - Shaw - Maehle - Spinna* - Kimpembe*
    Damsgaard - Berardi - Sarabia* - Forsberg* - KdB*
    Kane - Immobile - Morata

    I'm pretty sure I'm transferring in Sterling, Maguire and Insigne.

    What to do with the other 2 transfers?

    A) Pickford + Stones
    B) FTorres + Emerson
    C) Olmo/Chiesa/Mount + Stones

    Cheers!

  Sterling Archer
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Would do F Torres and stones if budget allows.

    if not Chiesa and Stones

  Henning
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    31 p ahead in My mini league.
    Should i try to get similar player as he have, or just ignore him?

    RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour ago

      Can probably afford to ignore- teams will naturally be super similar at this point.

  xiMoxiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Tinkering and found this combination for anyone who wants to lose their mind contemplating who to bench (assuming Abraham gets his move).

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Digne Shaw Fofana Manquillo
    Salah Bruno Buendia Raphinha Sarr
    DCL Abraham Toney

    poulteren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      abraham? have i missed something?

      xiMoxiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He's been linked to West Ham and Villa.

  CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Feels a little boring, but probably going with something safe like this to start the season. (1.5m ITB)

    Sanchez
    TAA - Dias - Shaw - Digne
    Salah - Bruno - Raph
    Antonio - Watkins - Toney

    4.0 / 4-5 - 4.5 - 4.0

    xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Safe and solid. You could consider Toney to DCL with the spare cash.

    CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes true, although I like to have some £ in reserve to enable easier moves for the form players after the first week of games.

      I also fancy Toney to make a mockery of his price - the promoted teams usually start the season well.

      xiMoxiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'll be excited to watch him. Easy downgrade for me if he lives up to it.

    poulteren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      no chelsea cover at the back, is that not a concern?

      Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        rotation is a concern

    CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Rotation puts me off Chelsea players, although if Alonso moves to a new club, Chilwell could become a great option.

    zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      the only thing I've found with having 2 x 4.5 mids is it's often inflexible, especially when you come to make transfers. Also, if you have any injuries in the first team you're basically guaranteed a 2 pointer from the replacement (vs. a 4.5 benched defender which has a good chance of scoring 5+), so I'd maybe go Dias > 4.5m def and a 4.5m mid > 6m mid.

  sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    How does it look, lads?

    Schmeichel / Ward
    Dias / Digne / Shaw / Coufal / Lamptey
    Salah / Bruno / Raph / Buendía / Sarr
    Watkins / Wood / Toney

    SETANTA
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I like it but tought fixtures for a few

  Tomsk
      15 mins ago

      Would everybody still go for Salah if he wasn’t on penalties?
      I wouldn’t even look at him based on most of his performances last season.

    SETANTA
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      ________/Sanchez/___________

      TAA Shaw Holding

      Pepe Salah Bruno Saka

      DCL Toney Wilson

      (Gilmore Foffaa Ayling Foster)

      I tend to go big at the back and midfield. Best results

      2006/07 1964 12154
      2007/08 2246 2853
      2008/09 2159 389
      2009/10 2177 98579
      2010/11 2045 39324
      2011/12 2084 53673
      2012/13 1916 486503
      2013/14 2389 13123
      2014/15 1965 317999
      2015/16 1974 789479
      2016/17 2126 178946
      2017/18 2145 284163
      2018/19 2239 156774
      2019/20 2181 377968
      2020/21 2340 221213

      EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Going big at the back and in midfield is fine. Going big on Arsenal, not so much.

