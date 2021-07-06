Our European Championship Fantasy coverage continues ahead of the tournament semi-finals as we bring you our regular Scout Picks selection.

SCOUT PICKS

We’ve gone for a five/six split from Tuesday and Wednesday’s semi-finals, with a bench loaded with assets from England versus Denmark.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.8m) begins our Italy triple-up. It was a straight shootout between the Italy keeper and Spain’s Unai Simon (€5.3m), with Jordan Pickford (€5.8m) waiting in the wings to take over should the Azzurri concede.

No team in this summer’s championship has allowed fewer efforts on target than Roberto Mancini’s troops (eight), whose average of four shots in the box conceded per games is the joint-best average at EURO 2020.

An Italian double-up in attack begins with Lorenzo Insigne (€8.6m). The midfielder, who forms part of Italy’s front three, is only behind semi-final opponent Pedri (€6.1m) for touches in the final third across the tournament.

No player can better the amount of shots Ciro Immobile (€10.2m) has had at EURO 2020, with the forward getting off 16 goal attempts so far.

Above: EURO 2020 forwards sorted by total attempts

A double-up on Spain assets includes Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres (€8.2m). The winger may have less competition for his spot, considering the doubt surrounding Pablo Sarabia‘s (€6.9m) fitness. Torres has begun Spain’s previous two games, scoring and assisting against Croatia in the round of 16.

Only Patrik Schick and colleague Gerard Moreno (€6.9m) can equal the 13 shots in the box taken by Alvaro Morata (€9.1m) so far. With line-ups available before Tuesday’s 8pm (UK time) deadline, Morata to Moreno is an easy swap if Luis Enrique decides to switch up the focal point of his attack.

Above: The most frequent shooters inside the area among forwards

The Scout Picks XI is heavy on England assets, with up to six players from one nation allowed in every Fantasy squad. After two assists against Ukraine, Luke Shaw (€6.2m) sits joint-top of the defenders’ chart for big chances created (four) with Jordi Alba (€6.3m).

Above: Defenders sorted by big chances created

Shaw’s club-mate Harry Maguire (€5.6m) also makes the cut, having proved his fitness and notched a headed goal against Ukraine. The Manchester United centre-half has managed four attempts in total, all headers and all in the box, for a minutes-per-chance average of 67.5.

And at the other end, of course, the Three Lions have kept five clean sheets in a row.

England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland in Matchday 2 was the only outing in which Raheem Sterling (€9.8m) has not logged an attacking return. The dependable midfielder sits on three goals and one assist.

Our Denmark contingent unsurprisingly takes in Joakim Maehle (€4.9m). The kindly-priced defender has terrorised defences from a left wing-back berth. Maehle (eight) has had more shots inside the box than any other player in his bracket.

Above: Maehle leads the way among defenders for total attempts inside the area

Joining him is Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (€5.9m). His club position may not endear him to Fantasy players but Hojbjerg plays with the shackles off for his country. Of players left in the tournament, only Marco Verratti (12) and Insigne (11) have played more key passes than Hojbjerg (10).

As well as Pickford, our bench includes budget Denmark defenders Simon Kjaer (€4.7m) and Jens Stryger (€4.7m), along with Kalvin Phillips (€5.4m). All three outfielders are budget enablers designed to maximise the strength of the starting XI. They should contribute appearance points at a minimum, should they be required off the bench.

CAPTAINCY

ITALY V SPAIN

The Fantasy Football Scout community are largely backing Italy assets for Tuesday’s semi-final. Insigne takes over half of the votes so far, while Immobile – who dons the Scout Picks armband – is second in the ballot at this early stage.

ENGLAND V DENMARK

There is even more of a landslide in the Wednesday night poll, with Kane garnering almost 75% of the vote. Sterling is a distant second, with Maelhe the most-backed Dane.

