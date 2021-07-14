FPL team guide 2021/22 – Chelsea: Best players, stats and more

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Chelsea.

SEASON OF TWO HALVES

2020/21 was a season of two halves at Stamford Bridge.

Under Frank Lampard, the Blues made a good start but then faded and sat ninth in the Premier League ahead of his departure in January.

Thomas Tuchel was then quickly appointed as the new head coach and inspired an instant turnaround.

The German tactician started with a 14-game unbeaten streak which saw them fly up the table and finish fourth. They also reached the FA Cup final, and of course, the defining moment came in May when they defeated Manchester City to lift their second Champions League trophy.

The introduction of a back-three with a double pivot ahead of them turned Chelsea into one of the best defensive sides in Europe, as they produced 11 clean sheets and conceded just 13 goals, both league leading-totals during that period.

CHELSEA’S PREMIER LEAGUE STATISTICS UNDER LAMPARD AND TUCHEL IN 2020/21:

Lampard Tuchel Matches 19 19 Goals 33 25 Goals conceded 23 13 Clean sheets 7 11 Expected goals (xG) 29.84 33.11 Expected goals conceded (xGC) 18.37 12.05

ROTATION CONCERNS

Tuchel’s tendency to rotate and mix and match his line-ups was a real headache for FPL managers last season.

César Azpilicueta (£6.0m) led the way with 17 starts, followed by Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) and Mason Mount (£7.5m), with 16 and 15 respectively.

MOST PREMIER LEAGUE STARTS UNDER TUCHEL:

Starts Minutes Azpilicueta 17 1511 Mendy 16 1395 Mount 15 1362 Rüdiger 15 1350 Jorginho 15 1309 Werner 13 1205 James 12 1194 Kovačić 11 986 Chilwell 11 939 Christensen 10 969

Investing in Chelsea’s players, especially their attacking ones, is a high-risk/high-reward strategy, and you get the feeling that hopping on and off at the right time next season will be key.

THE DEFENCE

Many players raised their game under Tuchel, none more so than Antonio Rüdiger (£5.5m).

The German international was excellent throughout the second half of the campaign and thrived as the left-sided centre-back in Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 set-up.

Much like Rüdiger, Azpilicueta also impressed as he played as both a wing-back and centre-half, and as revealed above, is probably the most secure route into their backline.

However, despite concerns over minutes, the regular wing-backs carry the most potential.

