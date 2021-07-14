100
FPL July 14

FPL team guide 2021/22 – Chelsea: Best players, stats and more

100 Comments
Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Chelsea.

Don’t forget that you can find official Opta team and player information on the Blues and every other Premier League side in our Premium Members Area, to help with your planning for Gameweek 1.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

SEASON OF TWO HALVES

2020/21 was a season of two halves at Stamford Bridge.

Under Frank Lampard, the Blues made a good start but then faded and sat ninth in the Premier League ahead of his departure in January. 

Thomas Tuchel was then quickly appointed as the new head coach and inspired an instant turnaround.

The German tactician started with a 14-game unbeaten streak which saw them fly up the table and finish fourth. They also reached the FA Cup final, and of course, the defining moment came in May when they defeated Manchester City to lift their second Champions League trophy.

The introduction of a back-three with a double pivot ahead of them turned Chelsea into one of the best defensive sides in Europe, as they produced 11 clean sheets and conceded just 13 goals, both league leading-totals during that period.

CHELSEA’S PREMIER LEAGUE STATISTICS UNDER LAMPARD AND TUCHEL IN 2020/21:

LampardTuchel
Matches1919
Goals3325
Goals conceded2313
Clean sheets711
Expected goals (xG)29.8433.11
Expected goals conceded (xGC)18.3712.05

ROTATION CONCERNS

Tuchel’s tendency to rotate and mix and match his line-ups was a real headache for FPL managers last season.

César Azpilicueta (£6.0m) led the way with 17 starts, followed by Edouard Mendy (£6.0m) and Mason Mount (£7.5m), with 16 and 15 respectively.

MOST PREMIER LEAGUE STARTS UNDER TUCHEL:

StartsMinutes
Azpilicueta171511
Mendy161395
Mount 151362
Rüdiger151350
Jorginho151309
Werner131205
James121194
Kovačić           11986
Chilwell11939
Christensen10969

Investing in Chelsea’s players, especially their attacking ones, is a high-risk/high-reward strategy, and you get the feeling that hopping on and off at the right time next season will be key.

THE DEFENCE

Many players raised their game under Tuchel, none more so than Antonio Rüdiger (£5.5m).

The German international was excellent throughout the second half of the campaign and thrived as the left-sided centre-back in Chelsea’s 3-4-2-1 set-up.

Much like Rüdiger, Azpilicueta also impressed as he played as both a wing-back and centre-half, and as revealed above, is probably the most secure route into their backline.

However, despite concerns over minutes, the regular wing-backs carry the most potential.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Oh dear

    It must be Palace next. Time for me to log off for a while 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Maybe it'll surprise you 🙂

      Pretty sure Colm is working on that one, should land soon.

      Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Are eagles and penguins mortal enemies?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Come on man. No response?

        Open Controls
      2. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Eagles swooping down only to be hit around the chops with a fish hoyed by a penguin.

        Open Controls
  2. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    How do you find cash leagues - are they visible if you join this site? Or is there some underground mafia style shady world that I am not aware of? Happy to pay and join - if it gets me involved with the leagues just not 'in the know' cheers

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      They've been driven underground after FPL started saying they disapprove of them at the start of last season - your best bet may be to ask on Twitter and ask for people to DM you if they are running one.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours ago

        Ironic that they did that whilst pushing gambling on us. What I like about cash leagues is there is a fixed buy-in. You can't lose more money than you mean to, unlike some forms of betting promoted here.

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Think you're mixing up FPL and FFS.

          Open Controls
  3. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    With Rashford injured, Cavani looks an even more enticing option!

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      But there is Greenwood and Martial.

      Open Controls
    2. AuFeld
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Different positions. Rashford plays as a LW, while Cavani plays CF. I think Dan James plays on the LW. He may be a interesting enabler for 6m.

      Open Controls
  4. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    1 month... Cant wait to start

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      It’s a long wait. Our current teams could change a lot in that space.

      Open Controls
  5. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Mount?

    Appears right off template on here but looks a tidy price at 7.5 and would appear to be just about the most fixed point in Chelsea going forward. Not especially explosive perhaps but if you factor in improved Chelsea attack then greater returns could/should happen. Given Chelsea are close to fixture neutral he could be a really good call for long term value - savings to be made by avoiding transfers for form spurts.

    What is the Euro"s effect. Must be week 1 doubts but the cumulative minutes and lack of break is as much of a concern to me.

    Reading above see all this mentioned - quietly slotting him into my watchlist. Left with the Gareth choice between him and Grealish right now.

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Good option.

      I like the 7-8m mids bracket just like the strikers.
      Barnes, Mount, Jota, Greenwood & Grealish all on my watchlist.

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Mount, Havertz and Chilwell are all on my watchlist rather than GW1 draft. I may wait until GW7 or make moves earlier if clear patterns manifest. Right now there's too much uncertainty.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Those would be my three too

        At some point I'll be trying a big at the back set up and Chilwell would likely feature - hoping he's the pick of the rotation teams at the back. But reliable 4.5 cover is needed and not sure we'll know about that until preseason is done. And well on week 1 budget it's a pain to planning to bench 1.5 million on a relatively regular basis.

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      WC pick in GW7

      Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I foresee quite some Chelsea roulette this season.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        New season and all that but Tuchel - like Southgate - appear to rate him really highly and treat him as a fixed point. Impressive achievement.

        Greater concern for me is that while he may not miss out that perhaps comes at the cost of being shunted slightly back into less attacking areas in certain formations into assisting the assister territory. Then you're looking at dead ball situations as most likely route to returns.

        Open Controls
    5. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      From GW7 I might be interested. More likely to get a defender though, not sure Mount will do enough to be a better option than the likes of Jota, Barnes or even Sarr at just 6.0.

      Open Controls
    6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      For me - Mason Mount is a critically important player for all FPL teams

      Not to select him - but to illustrate just how much of an absolute bollock FPL have dropped by pricing Raphinha at 6.5

      Since Raphinha’s first Leeds start (GW9-38)
      - Mount - 26 starts, 3 subs - 5G 4A
      - Raphinha - 26 starts, 1 sub, 6G 9A

      Goals scored last season:
      - Chelsea: 58
      - Leeds: 62

      It freaks my nut in, honestly

      Open Controls
  6. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I’m I one of the few in triple Pool defence

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Brave. Definitely going for a double defence + salah though. Opening fixtures look tasty

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Triple Liverpool yeh, but I wouldn't want to block out Salah or Jota.

      Open Controls
      1. OneMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        True, if Jota appears to be getting plenty minutes. I could quickly change tack.

        Open Controls
    3. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      All your eggs brew. Hard to change once you do it.

      Open Controls
      1. OneMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Prob wildcard in GW 3/4 anyway so just a initial twist.

        Open Controls
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Fair enough.

          Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Nah, TAA at the back only + Salah. Jota likely depending on what I see in preseason.

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Jota has been garbage for the last third of the season plus Euros.

        Open Controls
  7. Brimble82
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Was just looking at the rotating pair of Brighton-Leeds.
    It is juicy for 14/15 of the first GWs!
    I was going with:
    TAA/Shaw/Digne (Fofana/Manquillo)

    Do you think it is worth downgrading Nacho>Toney in order to afford a 'rotating 1st sub'?
    So would be:
    TAA/Shaw/Digne (Lamptey/Ayling)?

    If you like an A or B:
    A: Nacho, Fofana, Manquillo
    B: Toney, Lamptey, Ayling (+£0.5m ITB)

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Taa shaw cancelo for me with ayling and lamp post first on the bench rotating

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Regarding Brighton Leeds rotation think it's worth considering that Brighton were two different propositions home and away last time out - especially in defence. From that point of view I wouldn't be looking at "colour" of fixture but where it is. Brighton are not the sort of team to play out a nil away from home but equally have it in them to shut out most teams at the AMEX.

      Not convinced by the rotation myself as typically you get Brighton away when you need them.

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        That's a really interesting pov Pings.
        An actually, I'm probably falling foul of thinking of the BHA 'of old' - the Hughton era - rather than the Potter era. Which, as you rightly say, is less of the 1-0 ground out result.

        Given that it's for a 'first sub' though, which would you prefer of the above options?
        As, dropping Nacho>Toney certainly allows slightly better squad depth.
        There's even argument that the £0.5m in the bank could be used to upgrade a £4.5m (Lamptey most likely) to Coufal.

        It just then feels like a lot in defence. Would be:

        Sanchez (Foster)
        TAA/Shaw/Digne (Coufal/Ayling)
        Salah/Bruno/Buendia/Sarr (Bissouma)
        Watkins/DCL/Toney

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          It's tricky isn't it - 0.5 itb would be cool if you could do it.

          Currently fairly minimal in defence here and expecting that's where I'm going to making early moves - perhaps moving money back into it and think 4.0 3rd bench adds up.

          Lamptey I have and he gives you a decent each way bet - should he be fit and nailed. Seems unlikely he'll be a long term hold given his history of course.

          But A would be my choice - Nacho swinging it.

          Open Controls
  8. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Great rotation. Many going with Ayling/Lamprey. Myself, I'm doing the keepers.

    Open Controls
    1. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I thought the same but so often we miss out on the bigger scores when keepers are playing a "harder" fixture.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I do get burned when I rotate keepers, but this time it feels right 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        49 mins ago

        Yes, monster hauls are likely against teams like MCI. There Is big possibility for saves and especially pen save. 6 saves with 3 conceded goals gives also 3 pts and is not the end of the world. It's a pity that we have no Donnarumma to transfer in.

        Open Controls
  9. FALSE PROFIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    I would like to say the article above was well written IMO and informative. I like the split info from Lampard to Tuchel whis is an absolute for us to make use of Chelsea info. Chelsea are probably the hardest to come to a reasonable conclusion and with the fixture the way they are it is easy to make a wait and see approach.
    Well done to who wrote it.

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers, appreciate that!

      I really like Havertz, but seven starts from 19 under Tuchel is a bit off putting.

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        ... in the PL, that is.

        Open Controls
  10. Lignja
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    How is this team looking

    Sanchez
    Taa, Shaw, Dias
    Salah, Fernandes, Grealish, Raphina, Sarr
    Richarlison, Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Wait and see Richa. Going to Olympics as far as I know and he will sulk for a move maybe.

      Open Controls
  11. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Hi....still a long way off - but who do you think is the best option to start the season with please?

    A....cavani (in addition to Shaw and bruno)

    B....havertz

    C....neither

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Neither is safe. If you want to pick, Cavani can do well in those fixtures. (1pt appearance is obviously an issue)

      Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      none of them for me flynny

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Havertz I feel will be this years Son, but i also feel there is no need to jump in so early with the fixtures

        Id bet any decent figure that Chelsea dont sign a new striker and he and Werner will play up top in the same formation as CL.

        So he is super underpriced i feel.

        Open Controls
    3. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Neither. I like the idea of going pure proven, nailed on players in GW1 so that I am not sitting there at the end of the first weekend wondering why I have shot myself in the foot again.

      Open Controls
  12. Vertigo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Are City actually on the cadge for a makeshift striker yet, if Kane doesn't happen?

    They seem quite slow on the market by their standards.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Hope they sign benteke.

      Open Controls
    2. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      I hear Pep has been desperately trying to persuade Shaun Goater to come out of retirement. "Feed the Goat and he will score" said the former Barcelona manager, who was stopped by paparazzi coming out of Goater's Cheshire mansion late on Tuesday night.

      Open Controls
    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Early days - A month to go before the season starts and even longer until transfer deadline - there is going to be a hell of a lot of transfer activity everywhere (which will likely put all current drafts in the bin)

      Open Controls
  13. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    Its laughable how people work out a 4.5m def rotation for 5-10 weeks. 😆
    It will never last people. Pick 3 decent def's + a 4.5m back up.
    Early WC.

    Open Controls
    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      Rotation is never mentioned after the first ball is kicked, is it? Its a pure pre-season thing.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        Usually yes, but on the other many (most?) of us had 8 attacking players last season. I have quite often some kind of hybrid rotation system with cheapest mid and def. No way would I start Fofana vs MCI for example. Yet, it is for the toughest fixtures only, not split even close to 50/50.

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Have to talk about something cool 😀

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      The road to FPL hell is paved with good rotations

      Open Controls
    4. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      41 mins ago

      Agreed.

      Every year its always the same. (this profile is only a year old but i was here a decade ago also)

      Open Controls
    5. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Disagree. I have found rotations work well. Not just at the beginning of the season, but midway through seasons too.

      One of my best was in 2017/18 when a mid-season rotation pair of Dunk (BHA) and Dawson (WBA) paid off handsomely in my MLs.

      They don't work every season. I actually think this season looks less viable for rotation because you can get Shaw, Digne, Pereira, Rudiger, Tierney and Stones all for £5.5m or less. They are fairly solid defences, with attacking threat.

      Open Controls
  14. RedJive79
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    How's this looking guys?

    Martinez
    Shaw / Fofana / Keane
    Salah / Bruno / Raph / Saka
    Wilson / Watkins / Antonio

    Sanchez / Sarr / Lamptey / Ayling

    Open Controls
  15. InterUranus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Guaita Dubravka
    TAA Robbo Lamptey Fofana 4.0
    Salah Bruno Harrison Raphinha 4.5
    DCL Watkins Toney

    What do we think?

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not 100% convinced Guaita starts - Butland is quite a back up option and almost certainly has better distribution, Think it quite possible Vieira will make that switch.

      Wouldn't go near Palace defence before WC in any event. Historically there has been value there (AWB Kelly Mitchell) but no 4.5 starter this time until perhaps Hannan features (back up LB from U23 squad via WH and rated very highly)

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Whoops. No 4.0 starter in view until Hannan appears.

        Open Controls
  16. Worsle90
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this team?

    Henderson
    Coufal / James / Tierney
    Salah / Fernandes / KDB / Saka / Sarr
    Watkins / Pukki

    Foster / Amartey / Manquillo / Obafemi

    £0.5m for Tierney - Shaw (GW2)

    Open Controls
  17. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Oh Lord give me an extra 0.5m please

    Open Controls
  18. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    44 mins ago

    Afternoon all.

    Just had a quick look here , Interesting to see a template is forming here - this i feel is pointless and people are not even asking anymore why its obvious to select X or Y when they are outside of the template. Never has the 'template' led to everyone on here being top 100k even after 3 weeks. By template i dont mean Bruno and Salah btw which are fine picks. Spend time away from here to make your team and use this for other things (See below).

    I also like how the likes of Christina are still a maverick from this (and with excellent results) but are not much listened to it seems as their teams differ alot - i recall a few years back when they were basically top 100 in the world after the first few weeks with a similar approach but with a 'terrible' team.

    Its more informative i think to discuss some strategy or general approach to the game. Eg will you hold or try to chase the latest new exploding toy - this will for sure happen and nobody here discusses any approaches when the game is most volatile.

    Im pretty certain i will WC at the lastest week 6. My main question is my approach in this time (since i will WC (and most will) its not so important to use transfers to get someone in who fires early when i can get them on WC if they are real with more data.

    So i am left with this - currently leaning towards option 2
    1. No plan and allow myself freedom with transfers
    2 Maximise fixtures and captain only transfers , therefore I bank two transfers and maximise captains

    e.g Week 1 and 2 Salah,
    Week 3 two FT to get Son & ( if at Spurs Kane) for week 3 and 4.
    Week 5 and 6 : Back to Salah

    This planned short term approach also would allow me to refrain from overthinking and just trying to buy the lastest new player, and would have enough data to make a good WC. Last year i used it too early and regretted it massively as by week 5 the correct template from around 10 to 15 players was obvious but could never attain

    any thoughts on other approaches /strategies to the game?

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      That would be an ecumenical matter

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      I hate template teams, but I have to accept that players are in a template for a reason. If you avoid the majority of them you could be very lucky or just brilliant and fly high above templaters; far more likely you'll have a mare and never catch up.

      I ignore template types when I m constructing my squad then find to my dismay that it's close to template anyway. But that's not a reason to change what I think is right for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        I'm annoyed this is template but no idea how to improve. I've said Fek u to the bench. It has never helped me when i needed it to.

        Sanchez
        TAA Shaw Lamptey
        Salah Bruno Son Raphinha Buendia
        Watkins Toney

        Open Controls
      2. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        27 mins ago

        But thats the very point , you say they are in a template for a reason - currently that reason is just chatter on here.

        Outside of potentially TAA, Bruno and Salah then beyond that it should be a free selection based on some strategy or expectation of team tactics.

        Watford i expect will be decent at home defensively, Brentford will be Leeds / Blackpool like and make a good case for a doubleup attacking wise.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Even Bruno is not a certainty

          Open Controls
        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Well no, that's rubbish. You're saying zimo here is a mindless sheep? There are players who are clearly good value, like Raphinha or Shaw

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            I dont know what you mean by Zimo, im not on here much.

            If you mean everyone is following template, then no, there are also a few players who are mavericks

            I mean the RMT are basically 95% of the comments

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Hello I'm Zimo

              Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Yes there are upsides with maverick teams… and there’s also downsides as we saw with lateriser last season

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        His one mistake from what I saw on Twitter was ignoring Salah and then WC too early (i did also), and then not accepting their was a real form template team to just manage

        I wouldnt say his mistake was ignoring the template.

        He could have still had werner etc if he just started with Salah at home to promoted team

        Open Controls
  19. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Schmeichel Ward
    TAA Cancelo Shaw Lamptey Ayling
    Salah Bruno Buendia Raphinha Gilmour
    Nacho Watkins Welbeck

    I reckon Schmeichel is good value

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      x2 4.5s > Schmeichel

      Open Controls
  20. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Got 1 extra million and don’t know how to spend
    Really want robertson instead of shaw( which I got instead of VVD and gave me 1.0)

    Any suggestion?

    Sanchez
    TAA Lampte Shaw*
    Salah Fernandez Raphinha Buendia
    Bamford Antonio Watkins

    4.0 4.5 4.0 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Your bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Prefer strong starting XI

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Maybe forgo Bamford due to tough starting fixtures for a 7.5 striker and then upgrade Buendia to Grealish?

      Open Controls
      1. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        No bamford is beat fpl striker
        I may downgrade antonio but can’t find any good striker at lower price

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Fair enough, Raphinha is enough for me. Plenty of good 7.5s like Jimenez and Wilson

          Open Controls
  21. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Early thoughts on when everyone’s planning to WC? When’s the main fixture swing?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      There was an article on that - was it yesterday?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Ah ok will have a look cheers

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Damn members article!

        Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I will WC when my team needs it. I used it pretty late last year.

      Open Controls
  22. DIMITRIS
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anything wrong with this draft?

    Sanchez (Runnarson)
    Digne - Shaw - Coufal - Fofana (Manquillo)
    Salah - KDB - Bruno - Raphinha (Bissouma)
    Iheanacho - Watkins (Obafemi)

    Open Controls
    1. Ghost Ship
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks good. Someone said Fofana not nailed anymore.

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        That would be a problem. I tried to create a draft with 3 big hitters, but it relies on having 4 nailed defenders.

        Open Controls
        1. Ghost Ship
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Someone back from injury raising the doubt I believe. But you’ll know nearer the season start. Just monitor.

          Though it’s a rare week you don’t need one sub…

          Open Controls
          1. DIMITRIS
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I'll keep an close eye on Fofana, that's for sure.
            Cheers!

            Open Controls
  23. Ghost Ship
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Doherty. Reunited with his wolves manager, right? No one fancy it?

    Open Controls
    1. DIMITRIS
      • 2 Years
      just now

      It's a wait and see for me. Not sure whether he'll start regularly.

      Open Controls
  24. h3nh3n
      7 mins ago

      Hows this for a team?
      Thinking of freeing up some money for defensive improvements...

      Sanchez Foster
      Shaw Tierney Lampety Coufal Manquillo
      Salah Bruno Buendia Harrison Gilmour
      Kane Antonio Welbeck

      0 itb

      Open Controls

