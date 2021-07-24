FPL team guide 2021/22 – Newcastle United: Best players, stats and more

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Newcastle United.

We’ll delve into the Magpies’ numbers in the article below but remember that you can conduct your own FPL research into Steve Bruce’s side with our comprehensive Opta player and team data in our Premium Members Area.

DEFENSIVELY SUSPECT

Total Rank v other Premier League sides Goals conceded 62 16th Clean sheets 7 18th Shots conceded 572 19th Shots in the box conceded 350 17th Shots on target conceded 188 17th Big chances conceded 73 =12th Expected goals conceded (xGC) 58.73 17th

There isn’t much to champion in the Newcastle defence based on last season’s evidence.

United were in the bottom four for everything from shots allowed to expected goals conceded (xGC), with only relegated Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion keeping fewer clean sheets.

Aside from the obvious point about the modest quality of players at Bruce’s disposal, there were a number of significant reasons for the creakiness at the rear.

One factor was player unavailability.

Newcastle were the only Premier League club who didn’t have a single player banking 30+ starts (see above), with the constant chopping and changing at the back – mostly enforced by injury and a particularly damaging coronavirus outbreak at the club – unsurprisingly affecting the collective defensive displays.

First-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (£4.5m) started just over a third of the Magpies’ league matches, club captain Jamaal Lascelles (£4.5m) was missing for exactly half of the campaign and midfield shield Isaac Hayden (£4.5m) was bedridden by COVID-19 and then missed the run-in through injury.

Centre-half options Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett (all £4.5m) also had significant periods on the sidelines.

Another aspect is the ghost of Rafael Benitez.

Bruce has repeatedly made noises about moulding Newcastle into a more attacking unit ever since his appointment two years ago, in a desperate attempt to escape the shadow of his more-revered predecessor.

Benitez favoured a pragmatic approach with the limited squad members available, with Newcastle finishing among the top eight teams for fewest goals conceded in both 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Bruce’s fixation on putting his own stamp on the club has resulted in the Magpies shipping a combined 25 more goals in the subsequent two campaigns, with a Gameweek 30 formation switch last season his latest attempt to shake things up.

3-5-2: MORE ATTACKING, LESS SECURE

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT