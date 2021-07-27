212
FPL team guide 2021/22 – West Ham United: Best players, stats and more

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of West Ham United.

The Hammers will find 2020/21 a tough act to follow as they flirted with a UEFA Champions League qualification spot before finishing on their highest top-flight points total in 35 years.

There were success stories across the park in FPL, too, with assists aplenty from defence and goals flowing further forward.

Price hikes for a number of key assets were inevitable so we’ll assess the Fantasy appeal of David Moyes’s side ahead of 2021/22 in this piece, which takes Opta player and team data from our Premium Members Area.

  1. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Who do you think is a better pick to start the season?

    A. Chilwell (Plays every gw)
    B. ESR (Rotates with 4.5 defs)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Think Chil could play the majority this year

      Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Esr looks like huge value to me

      Open Controls
    4. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think ESR could do really well. He'll hopefully start most games in the no.10 position and will hopefully get more involved in goals and assists as a result. He was very good towards the end of last season and has now signed a new contract,

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This. Handed the #10 shirt. The new poster boy. And Ødegaard is gone. Will be key in Arsenals offense this season.

        Open Controls
  2. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Anyone fancy Gundo at 7.5?

    - Pep loves him, less rotation than forwards
    - 5.6 ppg last season (5th of all mids)
    - well rested

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      God no.

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Just think he isn't going to be in those same positions when KDB is on the pitch

      Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Majority of players are well rested

      Open Controls
      1. BENOIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        KdB/Walker/Sterling aren't, for a start

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        list of City players at Euros or Copa America

        Ederson
        Gundogaan
        Sterling
        Dias
        KdB
        Foden
        Stones
        Torres
        Jesus
        Walker
        Rodigo
        Zinchenko
        Laporte
        Bilva

        List of others

        Mahrez

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          So he’s no more rested than any of the other players in the squad is what you’re saying

          Open Controls
    4. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Worried he over achieved big time last season

      Open Controls
    5. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pepe/Jota/Greenwood better punts depending on gametime

      Open Controls
    6. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      He played so advanced when KDB was injured. Dropped much deeper when De Bruyne returned. I think he's a good short term punt if Kev is out but when he's in the side I don't really fancy Gundo.

      Open Controls
  3. Worsle90
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Which one?

    A)
    Sanchez
    TAA - Robbo - Shaw - Coufal
    Salah - Bruno - Son - ESR
    Watkins - Pukki

    Steele - Brownhill - Manquillo - Obafemi

    B)
    Sanchez
    TAA - Shaw - Coufal
    Salah - Bruno - Son - Sancho - Buendia
    Watkins - Pukki

    Steele - White - Manquillo - Obafemi

    Open Controls
    1. Worsle90
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Scratch that: midfield for B is in fact;

      Salah - Son - Sancho - Havertz - Buendia

      Open Controls
  4. mpalmercity76
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    RMT PLEASE

    Martinez
    Shaw / Digne / Tierney
    Salah (c) / Fernandes (v) / Buendia / Raphina
    DCL / Toney / Watkins

    Any thoughts / comments etc welcome

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Balanced really well.

      Who are your subs?

      Open Controls
      1. mpalmercity76
        • 4 Years
        just now

        subs
        sanchez , white (for arsenal), bissouma, Aarons (but more likely Coufal)

        Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Solid imo

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Need to see the subs though

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Martinez! Good team ... Shaw Martinez that I might swap out.

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    What would you pick?

    A) Robertson, Coufal and Soucek
    B) White (Arsenal), Dier, Mahrez

    I already have TAA.

    Open Controls
    1. Aseel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      A but instead of Soucek I'd go Harrison or go cheaper with Smith-Rowe

      Open Controls
      1. Worsle90
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Agreed; A with ESR

        Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Would only want Coufal from A and Mahrez, if any, from B

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      A if must but Soucek > Harrison/Sarr/Traore

      Open Controls
  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Well, the Sancho's fever ... which one do you prefer?
    A. Son Sancho
    B. Buendia Fernandes + 1.0M

    Open Controls
    1. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. In a Rush
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A for me

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Thank you boys/girls!

      Open Controls
  7. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Alongside TAA, which of the following defenders would you go for?

    A. Chilwell, Ayling, White, 4.0
    B. Shaw, Ayling, White, Veltman
    C. Coufal, Dunk, Ayling, White

    Would need to start 2 or 3 of the above + TAA most weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      C but will replace White with other 4.5M defender

      Open Controls
      1. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Don't fancy Arsenal defender at 4.5?
        Who do you suggest instead of White?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Not from the start, no

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          I would check the best rotation with your defenders line up. Dunk Ayling rotate well. Then find one rotate well with Coufal?

          Open Controls
    2. In a Rush
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      C looks pretty good

      Open Controls
    3. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. In a Rush
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Evening all, how does this one look?

    Sanchez
    Taa white digne
    Salah raphina havertz Esr Son
    Watkins cavani

    Foster j Pedro reguillon ayling

    Open Controls
    1. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks good.
      I would move some money from the bench to the starting 11.

      Open Controls
      1. In a Rush
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers I would probably be happy to drop Pedro to obafemi to raise a mil although thought he could rotate a bit with Esr. Wouldn’t be sure where to spend it I am tempted by sancho but would probably downgrade cavani to get him for havertz.

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Overall it's a decent team. It could do well with caveat that Cavani & Havertz will hit the ground running for first weeks. Important to stick with them if, for example, Bruno did a business GW1 and Cavani/Havertz blank ... you maybe tempted to shuffle around GW2/3 ... that's not great (note: happened to me last season and buried me to 4M OR rank in first few GWs, painful!).

      Open Controls
      1. In a Rush
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers yes that’s good advice I have a feeling both will start well.

        Open Controls
  9. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Jota interests me at 7.5...

    Seems quite greedy, which is great for FPL. 9 goals in just 1106 mins last season.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
        22 mins ago

        I am going jota over the popular Buendia as good early fixtures and firmino on holiday so may not be ready for GW1

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Salah, Bruno, Jota, Buendia, Brownhill are my mids atm. I normally don't care about price points, but now this seems quite okayish for me. Buendia to Raphinha or Harrison and Jota to bandwagon that I can't even name yet 😉

          Open Controls
      • Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Could be a good punt, plethora of options at 7 and 6.5 to move to if it backfires

        Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        If he's got consistent minutes I would slot him in, no doubt.

        Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        He is in my team atm. The only problem is that 4.5 mids are better than 4.5 fwd:s. So he is competing with Wilson and Antonio who are certain starters when fit.

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
            1 min ago

            To fit jota in I had to downgrade Antonio to 6.5 Toney but think worth it.

            Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Robbo at 7m

          Open Controls
          1. BENOIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Prefer Diogo

            Open Controls
        3. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Was shocking at the end of the last season. Couldn't hit water if he was jumping off a boat. Just soo wasteful and frustrating to own. Was the same in the Euros.

          Open Controls
      • HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Haven’t changed this draft for a number of days now. I recognise the bench is weak, hoping a 4m player emerges to give me two starting players. GTG?

        Sanchez
        Trent Shaw Digne
        Salah Bruno Raphina Buendia
        Watkins DCL Antonio

        Foster Brownhill Hoever Omobamdele

        Open Controls
        1. In a Rush
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          The team looks good but personally I prefer to have more on the bench especially at the moment.

          Open Controls
        2. Tinfoil Deathstar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 mins ago

          Looks strong. Very similar to mine although I have Sarr over Buendia and Veltman in place of Hoever. I think you’ll probably want one playing defender on the bench for cover.

          Open Controls
          1. HollywoodXI
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            The alternative is your exact team (genuinely the same two players!) I’m hoping a 4m def emerges which will convince me to stick with this line up.

            Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I've had similar draft, but decided to have only one of Raphinha / Buendia and upgrade defense.

          Open Controls
      • mpalmercity76
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        quick question .. who is more nailed on between the sticks at United.. I have money for both and they will probably be my set and forget

        Open Controls
        1. Worsle90
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Possibly Henderson

          Open Controls
      • Finding Timo
          28 mins ago

          Thoughts guys please..
          1. Douglas luiz best 4.5m mid?
          2, white best 4.5m defender?..
          3, manquilo best 4m defender?

          Open Controls
          1. Worsle90
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Brownhill could have something to say as 4.5 mid but otherwise yes

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
                just now

                Yeh brownhill seems popular too but luiz looks slightly more attacking

                Open Controls
          2. jammie26
              25 mins ago

              TAA is in nearly every draft but was awful for most of last season?

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Yet still scored higher than every defender bar one

                Open Controls
                1. jammie26
                    just now

                    Good point.

                    Open Controls
              2. Worsle90
                • 4 Years
                24 mins ago

                RMT please.

                Sanchez
                TAA - Shaw - Coufal - White
                Salah - Bruno - Son - ESR
                Watkins - Cavani

                Steele - Brownhill - Manquillo - Obafemi

                Three UTD too many?

                Open Controls
                1. In a Rush
                  • 4 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Looks good but I said it above to someone I would prefer more of a bench myself with all the uncertainty around.

                  Open Controls
                2. Mince Depay
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  They each offer something different so no, I don’t think so.

                  Open Controls
                3. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Nice one, I would beef up the bench personally

                  Open Controls
                4. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Best draft with Salah, Bruno and Son I've seen. Yet bench is too weak, so Cavani out perhaps.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Worsle90
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks mate. Hmm Cavani - Pukki, Manquillo - Dier, Obafemi - Toney too drastic?

                    Open Controls
              3. TripleHHH
                • 1 Year
                21 mins ago

                Sanchez (Steele)
                Shaw TAA Coufal (manquilo, ayling)
                Salah jota Bruno raphina ESW
                Cavani DCL (perica)

                That’s my current draft. Thoughts would be welcomed.

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I like this, sort of template but nothing wrong with it. Plus backing up Cavani DCL upfront. Jota ESR could be the weakest link or let say uncertain rather, mostly re their minutes.

                  Open Controls
              4. Tinfoil Deathstar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                12 mins ago

                Anyone fancying Nathan Tella at £5.0? Could be a very nice option as fifth midfielder as looks likely he’ll get a lot more game time at Saints this season. Has a very high talent ceiling IMO.

                Open Controls
              5. Milkman Bruno
                  12 mins ago

                  How’s this lot looking?

                  Sanchez
                  Taa, Robertson, Chambers/White
                  Salah, Bruno, Buendia, Sarr, ESR
                  Cavani, Watkins

                  Steele, Shaw, Davis, Omobamidele

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tinfoil Deathstar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    9 mins ago

                    Decent. Like the midfield. Would probably switch Cavani to DCL to upgrade Omo as you’ve likely got two duds on the bench.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Milkman Bruno
                        6 mins ago

                        I just downgraded Tierney and Ayling to Chambers and Omo so that I could upgrade Antonio to Cavani. I think I want a Liverpool and United treble up to begin due to fixtures

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tinfoil Deathstar
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          just now

                          Fair enough. Cavani pick could be a master-stroke tbf. I think I’d just worry about minutes with him and potentially ESR, but you might be ok with one playing defender + Davis for cover, esp if planning to wildcard early.

                          Open Controls
                  2. Diaby Does Gallas 22
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Is this mad or nah?

                    Sanchez (Steele)
                    TAA, White, Ait-Nouri (Ayling, Manquillo)
                    Salah, Son, Bruno, ESR (Brownhill)
                    DCL, Watkins, Toney

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      It's the template bar Digne and Shaw...

                      Open Controls
                    2. FPL Flair
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Mad. But I like it.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Finding Timo
                      1 min ago

                      Any love for Martin Kelly as only 4m?

                      Open Controls
                    • FPL Flair
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Opinions please.

                      Strongly considering doubling up on TAA and Robbo. Worth it or distribute the funds out a bit more?

                      Open Controls

