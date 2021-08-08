25
Goalkeeper breakdown: understanding the different types

How does a goalkeeper score well?

Breaking down a goalkeeper’s FPL points total into component parts gives insight into why some goalkeepers prove better options than others.

In the first of two articles, I will reiterate how goalkeepers score points, show who performed well in the last five seasons and identify reasons why.

In the second article, I will examine whether good performers can be identified early in the season. I’ll post that a few weeks into the season, when managers are considering wildcards. A little spoiler on that; although Emiliano Martínez (£5.5m) took an early lead last season, other seasons show that it isn’t as simple as just jumping on the early leader.

How are goalkeeping points scored?

  • Appearance points (2 per game)
  • Clean sheet points (4 per clean sheet)
  • Bonus points
  • Save points (1 point per 3 saves rounded down IN EACH GAME)
  • Special actions (penalty saves, goals, assists)
  • Minus points (multiple goals conceded, own goals, cards)

I have combined the last four of these into a category called ‘BSSM points’. It covers everything except turning up and no goals going in. It is for what the goalkeeper actually does.

BSSM and total points from the last five seasons

Last season’s totals make striking reading.

TABLE 1
Goalkeeper/ comboBSSM points%age of totalTotal points
Martínez5027%186
Johnstone4230%140
Meslier4026%154
Pope3625%144
Alisson3424%140
…….


Mendy1410%140
Pickford1412%114
Ederson128%160
Schmeichel86%128
Henderson/ de Gea combo54%135

The goalkeepers from better teams had much lower BSSM contributions than the bottom half teams. Alisson (£6.0m) was the exception with his goalscoring heroics. Premium options relied on clean sheets and last season there weren’t enough to bridge the gap.

Where duties are shared, I’ve shown the club combination. Many managers adopt this tactic in FPL to cover injuries, suspensions and rotation. Although this tactic is less viable with the better clubs, you could make a transfer.
 
During 2019/20 the story was as follows:

This table is sorted by total points.

TABLE 2
Goalkeeper/ comboBSSM points%age of totalTotal points
Pope3420%170
Henderson3623%160
Lloris/ Gazzaniga combo4831%156
Schmeichel2818%156
Patricio2516%153
Dubravka2316%143
de Gea1510%143
Foster2518%137
Guaita2720%137
Ryan2317%135
Ederson-1-1%133
Alisson1411%122

Reliance on clean sheets and a few cards pushed Ederson (£6.0m) down to 11th. Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) and the Tottenham combo tied on 156 points, but the Tottenham combo got 20 more BSSM points.

Premium goalkeepers continued with lower BSSM totals during the 2018/19 season but Alisson and Ederson made enough clean sheets to lead on total points.

TABLE 3
Goalkeeper/ comboBSSM points%age of totalTotal points
Alisson169%176
Ederson138%169
Pickford2918%161
Lloris/ Gazzaniga combo3422%158
Ethridge3825%154
Fabianski3927%143

During the 2017/18 season, David de Gea (£5.0m) proved an all-rounder, getting 18 clean sheets (ranked 1st) and 26 BSSM points (5th). 

TABLE 4
Goalkeeper/ comboBSSM points%age of totalTotal points
De Gea2615%172
Ederson2214%158
Fabianski4529%157
Mignolet/ Karius combo117%155
Pope3825%152

The top two point scoring goalkeepers that season kept the most clean sheets but they needed reasonable BSSM totals to beat Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) with his 45 BSSM points.

The 2016/17 season went as follows.

TABLE 5
Goalkeeper/ comboBSSM points%age of totalTotal points
Lloris/ Vorm combo1610%160
Robles/ Stekelenburg combo2516%157
Heaton3926%149
Lloris alone1712%143
Courtois54%141
de Gea107%136
Pickford/ Mannone combo3626%136
Forster21%134

It feels unreasonable to include the Lloris/ Vorm combo because Vorm played only four games. To either make the transfers or double up was unrealistic (when Tottenham were good). Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) edges towards the all-rounder category with a reasonable 17 BSSM points.

More realistically, the Everton combo were the winner. They got 14 clean sheets (joint 3rd) and 25 BSSM points (3rd).

The table shows some wide variations. Tom Heaton and the Sunderland combo did well from a high BSSM total, whilst premium goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and de Gea had low BSSM totals. Fraser Forster (£4.5m) was an unusual case of a non-premium goalkeeper doing reasonably from clean sheet points.

Summary

TABLE 6
SeasonTop scoring goalkeeper/ comboReason
20/21MartínezBSSM points
19/20PopeBSSM points
18/19AlissonClean sheets
17/18de GeaAll-rounder
16/17Robles/ Stekelenburg comboAll-rounder

Conclusions

  • Just because the last two seasons have seen budget goalkeepers top the rankings due to BSSM points, it doesn’t mean that this will always be the case.
  • Premium goalkeepers get fewer BSSM points. They need an exceptional season on clean sheets to be the top points scorer.
  • Even when the winner keeps clean sheets or is an all-rounder, there is always a high scoring BSSM goalkeeper not far behind.
  • Last season’s margin of victory for Martínez over the chasing pack was larger than normal.

My reflections

  • It seems reasonable to focus on finding a goalkeeper with a high BSSM score. In addition to the above observations on premium goalkeepers, there are considerations of value or covering a defence with outfield players. These weaken the case for premium goalkeepers further.
  • What particularly struck me was the low BSSM contributions from the Manchester United pairing and Kasper Schmeichel last season. I had considered them as value picks but not now.
  • I will try the Watford pairing and look to change if it goes wrong. I’ll cover reacting to early season data in part two a few weeks into the season.

  1. james 101
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Final decision.

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Shaw Cresswell White 4m
    Bruno Salah Buendia XXX Bissouma
    Antonio Watkins XXX.

    A. Raphina and Ings
    B. Grealish and Toney
    C. Some better combo!

    Thanks!!

  2. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Useful article. Having abandoned Mahrez, I find myself with 1.5m in the bank. I could use it to upgrade Sanchez to any keeper in the game. But I find myself doubting any keeper will outscore him before I wildcard. Will keep pondering.

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Punt on Martinez?

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        No, I might revert to my first draft and have Meslier with Sanchez. Less as a rotation strategy, more Sanchez as insurance if Leeds do struggle at the back.

  3. Tango74
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Always play 3-4-3 but this year it’s 3-5-2 at moment

      Too many uncertainties in mid forward at mo

    • TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Excellent piece of research circusmonkey, thank you!

      I think Mendy could keep a huge number of CS this season, potentially getting close to Petr Cech's record of 24 from the 2004/05 season. Cech got 178 points for his efforts that year. But with Mendy costing £6.0m it does feel like there will be better value elsewhere.

      I'm wondering how the Brighton combo got on last season, I'm guessing not many BSSM points?

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        I don’t know dude… Chelsea’s last 10 league games saw them concede 11 goals & keep 4 cleansheets…

        Plus Tuchel is always liable to spring a suprise Kepa appearance at any given time

        1. TopMarx
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 35 mins ago

          That's a good point. I guess I'm anticipating an improvement after a full pre-season. Expecting the Chelsea combo to keep the most CS, perhaps that's a better way of putting it. Although £11m on goalkeepers is not going to happen!

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 16 mins ago

            The other issue with that approach is you're blocking the option of two outfield players from that team. Fine if your keepers are from Watford, not so much if it's Chelsea.

            1. TopMarx
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              As I said, I don't think getting Mendy represents value for money, even if he does end the season as the goalkeeper with the most points. As circusmonkey points out, a BSSM keeper is never far behind.

              I agree getting someone like Chilwell from Chelsea is a better move given his attacking potential. And we will likely want Lukaku or Havertz at some point too.

              Bachmann or Sanchez will be my choice. Perhaps start with Sanchez and then switch to Bachmann on WC. Interested to know how the Brighton combo did for BSSM last year.

      2. ElChapo
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I've used this page for many a year and your name always makes me laugh everytime I see it, props.

        1. TopMarx
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks!

    • FPL_Chess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Everyone is welcome to join the FPL Chess league. Over 750 players every season. Grandmasters listed on @FPL_Chess pinned tweet, going back to 2010/11 season. Code 3v58je.

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/3v58je

    • Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Good article

      Martinez is a great shot stopper, don’t think that will be any different this season. If anything Villa may be more attacking and Martinez will be needed to make more saves.

      There again, I reckon City will be very solid at the back and get 20+ clean sheets … which could be 180 points for Ederson

    • HEADSY
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I'm starting with Alisson and wiswotch to a cheaper keeper on first wc once we have some data on which value keeper is performing.

    • LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Great article.
      Every season there is a £4.5m 'keeper at the top of the points per million chart. Really can't justify spending more than £9.5m on your 'keeper combo.

    • diesel001
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Meslier seems the one to me this season.

      Leeds became more pragmatic in the last 14 GWs or so and therefore there upside in him if Leeds play like that for 32+ GWs. Fewer save points, but more CS points and only £0.5m more than last season.

      1. RUN DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        53 mins ago

        He’s in my team

      2. TopMarx
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Good shout

    • Jrs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      I’m not seeing to much love for Pickford, at 5.0 mil and with the fixtures they have, is he not a good option? Is it not wanting to double up with Digne that puts people off?

      1. RUN DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        I wouldn’t be surprised if Begovic started next week. Pickford started his first pre season game v Utd after only a few days training and looked very rusty. Made a bad error at the start.
        Apart from that I think he’s an ok option. Rafa will bring a more balanced style which will increase the chance of cleans but they’re not solid enough to avoid plenty of shots and Pickford is an excellent shot stopper. Wouldn’t surprise me if he was one of the higher point scoring keepers this season.

        1. Jrs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Fair point about only just getting back. Yeah it’s because they seem to let through a lot of shots that makes me keen. Does Begovic definitely start over Virg?

          1. RUN DCL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 mins ago

            Yes deffo. Virg rumoured to be going out on loan anyway.

            1. Jrs
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              That could make the 9 mil Pickford/Begovic an option then. Thanks

    • Kristobal
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Best two?

      Raphinha
      Buendia
      Benrahma (0.5 cheaper)

