Goalkeeper breakdown: understanding the different types

How does a goalkeeper score well?

Breaking down a goalkeeper’s FPL points total into component parts gives insight into why some goalkeepers prove better options than others.

In the first of two articles, I will reiterate how goalkeepers score points, show who performed well in the last five seasons and identify reasons why.

In the second article, I will examine whether good performers can be identified early in the season. I’ll post that a few weeks into the season, when managers are considering wildcards. A little spoiler on that; although Emiliano Martínez (£5.5m) took an early lead last season, other seasons show that it isn’t as simple as just jumping on the early leader.

How are goalkeeping points scored?

Appearance points (2 per game)

Clean sheet points (4 per clean sheet)

B onus points

onus points S ave points (1 point per 3 saves rounded down IN EACH GAME)

ave points (1 point per 3 saves rounded down IN EACH GAME) S pecial actions (penalty saves, goals, assists)

pecial actions (penalty saves, goals, assists) Minus points (multiple goals conceded, own goals, cards)

I have combined the last four of these into a category called ‘BSSM points’. It covers everything except turning up and no goals going in. It is for what the goalkeeper actually does.

BSSM and total points from the last five seasons

Last season’s totals make striking reading.

TABLE 1

Goalkeeper/ combo BSSM points %age of total Total points Martínez 50 27% 186 Johnstone 42 30% 140 Meslier 40 26% 154 Pope 36 25% 144 Alisson 34 24% 140 …….





Mendy 14 10% 140 Pickford 14 12% 114 Ederson 12 8% 160 Schmeichel 8 6% 128 Henderson/ de Gea combo 5 4% 135

The goalkeepers from better teams had much lower BSSM contributions than the bottom half teams. Alisson (£6.0m) was the exception with his goalscoring heroics. Premium options relied on clean sheets and last season there weren’t enough to bridge the gap.

Where duties are shared, I’ve shown the club combination. Many managers adopt this tactic in FPL to cover injuries, suspensions and rotation. Although this tactic is less viable with the better clubs, you could make a transfer.



During 2019/20 the story was as follows:

This table is sorted by total points.

TABLE 2

Goalkeeper/ combo BSSM points %age of total Total points Pope 34 20% 170 Henderson 36 23% 160 Lloris/ Gazzaniga combo 48 31% 156 Schmeichel 28 18% 156 Patricio 25 16% 153 Dubravka 23 16% 143 de Gea 15 10% 143 Foster 25 18% 137 Guaita 27 20% 137 Ryan 23 17% 135 Ederson -1 -1% 133 Alisson 14 11% 122

Reliance on clean sheets and a few cards pushed Ederson (£6.0m) down to 11th. Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) and the Tottenham combo tied on 156 points, but the Tottenham combo got 20 more BSSM points.

Premium goalkeepers continued with lower BSSM totals during the 2018/19 season but Alisson and Ederson made enough clean sheets to lead on total points.

TABLE 3

Goalkeeper/ combo BSSM points %age of total Total points Alisson 16 9% 176 Ederson 13 8% 169 Pickford 29 18% 161 Lloris/ Gazzaniga combo 34 22% 158 Ethridge 38 25% 154 Fabianski 39 27% 143

During the 2017/18 season, David de Gea (£5.0m) proved an all-rounder, getting 18 clean sheets (ranked 1st) and 26 BSSM points (5th).

TABLE 4

Goalkeeper/ combo BSSM points %age of total Total points De Gea 26 15% 172 Ederson 22 14% 158 Fabianski 45 29% 157 Mignolet/ Karius combo 11 7% 155 Pope 38 25% 152

The top two point scoring goalkeepers that season kept the most clean sheets but they needed reasonable BSSM totals to beat Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) with his 45 BSSM points.

The 2016/17 season went as follows.

TABLE 5

Goalkeeper/ combo BSSM points %age of total Total points Lloris/ Vorm combo 16 10% 160 Robles/ Stekelenburg combo 25 16% 157 Heaton 39 26% 149 Lloris alone 17 12% 143 Courtois 5 4% 141 de Gea 10 7% 136 Pickford/ Mannone combo 36 26% 136 Forster 2 1% 134

It feels unreasonable to include the Lloris/ Vorm combo because Vorm played only four games. To either make the transfers or double up was unrealistic (when Tottenham were good). Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) edges towards the all-rounder category with a reasonable 17 BSSM points.

More realistically, the Everton combo were the winner. They got 14 clean sheets (joint 3rd) and 25 BSSM points (3rd).

The table shows some wide variations. Tom Heaton and the Sunderland combo did well from a high BSSM total, whilst premium goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and de Gea had low BSSM totals. Fraser Forster (£4.5m) was an unusual case of a non-premium goalkeeper doing reasonably from clean sheet points.

Summary

TABLE 6

Season Top scoring goalkeeper/ combo Reason 20/21 Martínez BSSM points 19/20 Pope BSSM points 18/19 Alisson Clean sheets 17/18 de Gea All-rounder 16/17 Robles/ Stekelenburg combo All-rounder

Conclusions

Just because the last two seasons have seen budget goalkeepers top the rankings due to BSSM points, it doesn’t mean that this will always be the case.

Premium goalkeepers get fewer BSSM points. They need an exceptional season on clean sheets to be the top points scorer.

Even when the winner keeps clean sheets or is an all-rounder, there is always a high scoring BSSM goalkeeper not far behind.

Last season’s margin of victory for Martínez over the chasing pack was larger than normal.

My reflections