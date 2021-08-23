Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 3? Vote now

There’s still one more fixture of Gameweek 2 to come but our captain poll has launched for Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

You can cast your vote via the embedded poll below or on the widget of our home page.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) was the runaway winner in the Gameweek 1 and 2 polls but the Egyptian surely won’t have it all his own way this week, with the division’s meanest defence of the last seven months in town.

Chelsea have carried on where they left off in 2020/21, recording back-to-back clean sheets in their two matches of the current campaign so far.

Salah wasn’t allowed a single shot in the box when the two sides last met at Anfield in March.

And what of the Blues’ own assets? Liverpool’s high defensive line will be put to a severe test from the new Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m)-led Chelsea attack that racked up five big chances at Arsenal.

Manchester United’s insipid display at Southampton may slightly temper interest in their players, while Wolverhampton Wanderers haven’t quite been the defensive horror show many of us were expecting with their new attack-minded boss in change.

Still, Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) will surely be among the front-runners given his stratospheric ownership and the Liverpool v Chelsea face-off on Merseyside.

Could it be a week for a captaincy differential, perhaps? West Ham United and Leicester City, who meet in east London on Monday night, enjoy favourable fixtures against Crystal Palace and Norwich City respectively.

As too do Tottenham Hotspur, who face Watford, although Son Heung-min‘s (£10.0m) fitness situation is obviously one to monitor based on Nuno Espirito Santo’s ambiguous post-Gameweek 2 comments.

And then there’s Manchester City, fresh from a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City and set to face a beleagured Arsenal side likely to be without Ben White (£4.5m).

Our captain poll will be followed by Tom and Joe’s Tuesday video which discusses the runners and riders for armband duties in more detail, while Captain Sensible will be published on Friday.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT