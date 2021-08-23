659
Captain Poll August 23

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 3? Vote now

659 Comments
There’s still one more fixture of Gameweek 2 to come but our captain poll has launched for Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

You can cast your vote via the embedded poll below or on the widget of our home page.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) was the runaway winner in the Gameweek 1 and 2 polls but the Egyptian surely won’t have it all his own way this week, with the division’s meanest defence of the last seven months in town.

Chelsea have carried on where they left off in 2020/21, recording back-to-back clean sheets in their two matches of the current campaign so far.

Salah wasn’t allowed a single shot in the box when the two sides last met at Anfield in March.

And what of the Blues’ own assets? Liverpool’s high defensive line will be put to a severe test from the new Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m)-led Chelsea attack that racked up five big chances at Arsenal.

Manchester United’s insipid display at Southampton may slightly temper interest in their players, while Wolverhampton Wanderers haven’t quite been the defensive horror show many of us were expecting with their new attack-minded boss in change.

Still, Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) will surely be among the front-runners given his stratospheric ownership and the Liverpool v Chelsea face-off on Merseyside.

Could it be a week for a captaincy differential, perhaps? West Ham United and Leicester City, who meet in east London on Monday night, enjoy favourable fixtures against Crystal Palace and Norwich City respectively.

As too do Tottenham Hotspur, who face Watford, although Son Heung-min‘s (£10.0m) fitness situation is obviously one to monitor based on Nuno Espirito Santo’s ambiguous post-Gameweek 2 comments.

And then there’s Manchester City, fresh from a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City and set to face a beleagured Arsenal side likely to be without Ben White (£4.5m).

Our captain poll will be followed by Tom and Joe’s Tuesday video which discusses the runners and riders for armband duties in more detail, while Captain Sensible will be published on Friday.

659 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    52 mins ago

    a) DCL
    b) Bamford

    1. HM2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      25 mins ago

      Already have Raph, thanks

    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      a

    3. Kryptonite666
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      DCL I think. Good fixtures coming up

    4. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      was tempted by B but I'm going with A in for Toney this GW

  2. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Still no resolution. PL and FA want for quarantine exemption, DCMS not yet budging. As it stands, players off to red list countries will face 10 days in a hotel and miss PL and CL games. Clubs can’t refuse to release them.

    https://twitter.com/TheSharpeEnd/status/1429754882161061889

    1. Tango74
      19 mins ago

      Baffles why people not transfers out red list players and concentrate on 4.0 players

      Maybe to antonio , Salah raphina

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      "Stars from top clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City could miss up to four games when they return from the upcoming World Cup qualifiers"

      Includes European matches. But sheesh, there's still a way to go. But Boris is so scared of being unpopular, I expect him to come up with a 'nice' ruling.

      1. Tango74
        4 mins ago

        Thanks

        https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9915241/Premier-League-chiefs-plead-government-allow-stars-exempt-travel-quarantine.html

      2. FPL Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        So let me get this straight:

        - UK Goverment are still forcing the quarantine
        - FIFA are saying clubs can decide to let players go
        - Clubs can then block players leaving, therefore the quarantine isn't an issue?

        So we're all good, clubs will surely block?

    3. The Rumour Mill
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Is this in contrast to your earlier post? Clubs can't refuse to release them, yet Liverpool have and will take the penalty?

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Liverpool took an 'executive decision'.
        Then FIFA came out with their statement.
        But the UK government are yet to decide anything.

        1. FPL Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Urgh, repost, replied to the wrong element of the thread.

          So let me get this straight:

          - UK Goverment are still forcing the quarantine
          - FIFA are saying clubs can decide to let players go
          - Clubs can then block players leaving, therefore the quarantine isn't an issue?

          So we're all good, clubs will surely block?

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Just finished it myself. It says clubs will leave decisions to players, and support them.

            A key point is buried at the bottom - it seems A LOT of PL players are anti-vax. If they were vaccinated they could prob do a short quarantine, but if they aren't, they'd have to do full quarantine. If I find out I have unvaccinated players in my squad, I might need to shift them out for the 2nd International Break!

            1. NateDog
              just now

              Didn't know this at all. Guess we might find out in a few weeks who is and isn't then if some are available while others aren't if they've returned at the same time.

          2. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Clubs can’t block South American fixtures

            UFEA fixtures that occur in red listed can be blocked

        2. The Rumour Mill
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          what FIFA statement?

  3. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Done my moves - should be GTG?

    Thinking about Antonio (c), could be even Barnes if he performes nicely today.

    Sanchez
    TAA/Shaw/Ayling
    Salah/Bruno/Greenwood/Barnes/Raph
    Ings/Antonio

    Steele/Duffy/Tsim/Scarlett

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Don’t fancy playing Duffy over Ayling?

      1. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Don't want to double against EVE

    2. Sad Ken
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      If you have a FT I’d say maybe transfer Duffy out for someone like Livramento before his inevitable reduction in playing time from now on.

      1. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I've just got him xD

  4. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Is Raphinha a good buy with uncertainty over GW4/5?

    1. HM2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      Rest of your team?

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      The international issue seems to be being resolved right now - read the posts on latest developments.

      1. Tango74
        4 mins ago

        Oh what are they Andy …

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          "They" are two posts above if you care to look.

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Oh, you did 'look'. Try reading?

    3. NateDog
      just now

      Not right now, hold off until there's more clarity, should know a bit more in the next few days

  5. HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    48 mins ago

    Is this worth a hit?

    Tsi, Mahrez, Scarlett > Livra, Sarr, DCL

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      nope

    2. Puntillimon
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nope

  6. tibollom
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Toney to adams with my FT? 0.5 ITB

    Sanchez Foster
    Livramore Tsimi Taa shaw ayling
    bruno greenwood salah barnes brownhill
    toney ings antonio

    1. HM2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Why not Armstrong and bank the extra mil?

      1. tibollom
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        thanks mate good shout - just did white to livramore.. hesitating on rolling FT or getting rid of Toney now

  7. Totalfootball
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best out the lot -

    Bergwjin
    Sare
    Traore

    1. Jafalad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Traore can't score. Bergwjin isn't heavy enough. Probably Saar.

    2. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Sarr

    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sarr

    4. Puntillimon
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Traore may be a nice differential

    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Sarr, for you own sanity if nothing else. Probably gets the fewest chances out of these 3, but at least he might put one away.

  8. Cosmik_Debris
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Gundog - keep or sell?

    1. Thewoodyhorse
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      I was just about to ask if anyone was still holding onto Gundog. Rolled my ft last week and thinking of only using 1 until the ib and keeping him for now

    2. Puntillimon
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would keep if I were u

      1. Cosmik_Debris
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Kind of feels the right thing to do now, thanks guys

  9. jay01
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Thanks for the sense check on the last post. Guess 135 (not 140 as i thought isnt awful). 40 behind rivals has me on panic stations needing a good score next week. 1ft available. 0itb.

    Sanchez Foster
    Shaw Digne Ayling White Tsi
    Salah Bruno Raphina Buendia Gilmour
    Lukaku Antonio Toney

    Save FT? Or Buendia to Sarr?

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      38 wks only the final weeks matter, chill.

      1. GreenAmberRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Guess you're not logging in to make any changes for quite a few months. See you in Apr-22.

        1. jay01
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Loool just that 40 can become 60, 60 to 80.. trying to put a stop to the falling behind

  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Which move is better?

    A) Grealish > Greenwood
    B) Tsimikas > Duffy (once Tsim goes up to 4.2m)

    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Both if you have 2 ft, if not Grealish to greenwood

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I'm not doing both. I definitely want 2 FTs for the Intl Break.

    2. Puntillimon
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      A

    3. Jafalad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Well both options are running into gametime issues. Probably Greenwood if you wanted an answer, Not keen on his underlying stats and being stationed out wide, mind.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah my first instinct after the games was Grealish > Greenwood. But now that I've missed the price rise it's a tiny bit harder to stomach.

      2. Puntillimon
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think greenwood will get plenty of game time this year out on the right. Sancho will prob play left. At least that’s till rashford’s back. Martial did no favours for his audition up top last game

    4. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Greenwood.

    5. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      the one with the highest upside if A

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        Yeah but it's also far riskier. Grealish could explode if he finds his ideal position.

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Agree with this. I'm looking at B and then reassess strategy & fixtures of the IB. May even consider a mini-wc.

          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            just now

            *over the IB

  11. Puntillimon
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    I’m keeping mo. Gonna pay off at leeds and even Chelsea

    1. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If he's leaving for international duty (which I think he will), I'm certainly selling.

  12. Puntillimon
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Read James Pearce article saying lfc won’t release him for the Egypt game as will need quarantine

    1. Puntillimon
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Reply fail to above

    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just read that.
      The club will let him fly to Gabon which is not on the UK's red list but they won't let him face Angola which is on the red list

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        To be clear - they won't let him play against Angola as the match is in Egypt, which is on the red list.

        1. Puntillimon
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Let’s see how this tricky situation gets resolved, I think a hold for now is worth the upside

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Whole thing needs to be sorted very soon. But prob sensible to hold any transfers for the moment.

        2. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          thanks Andy

  13. ploskon23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Guys, any clue what happened to H2H Leagues? No update for this season so far...

    1. The Legend Squad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      The cup starts around GW 16

  14. The Legend Squad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any Chelsea fans have a view on whether Werner could play a starting role for Chelsea?

    I have him in my draft team. Have offers to trade him for Nacho, Maupay, Watkins, Saint Max

    Any views or advice?

    1. Kryptonite666
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not a Chelsea fan, but he’ll surely rotate with likes of Pulisic.

    2. DR0GBA
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not a starting role in terms of he'll be on the starting 11 teamsheet week in week out. He'll be rotated heavily with Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech, Mount, etc

  15. Kryptonite666
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any suggestions on next moves

    Sanchez
    Shaw Coufal Amartey (Tsimikas) (Duffy)
    Salah Bruno Jota Greenwood Mahrez
    Ings Antonio (Perica)

    0.5 ITB, 1 FT.

    Mahrez the weakest link ?

    1. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
      • 2 Years
      just now

      solid team but pretty much gonna be same score as everyone else

  16. Werner Bremen
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    This injury news about Son is gonna keep even more menagers from getting him. Perfect opportunity for captaining him.

  17. Thewoodyhorse
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Really want to see how Madders gets on tonight, always done well for me in the past and I'm hoping he might make a decent differential

    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      He's one of those that has never done it for me. Fun to own when he's at though I'd imagine!

  18. claretparrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hi all. Pending tonight, thoughts on the below?

    Toney & Barnes > DCL & Traoré

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      DCL & would rather Gray

      1. claretparrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks.
        I thought this too as Gray looked awesome on MOTD. Stats are very underwhelming though

    2. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      In GW4 ye

      1. claretparrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        See your point. Keener on DCL ASAP than Barnes vs Norwich though. Tonight could change that of course!

  19. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    How’s this looking?

    I think james is worth the risk and can be covered by Bissouma.

    Obviously playing a 4.0 def isn’t ideal, but I’m happy to take a punt.

    Sanchez,
    Taa, Shaw, James, Livramento
    Salah, Bruno, Sarr, Raphina
    Lukaku, Antonio

    Gunn, Duffy, Bissouma, Odafemi

  20. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Pick 1 to Transfer out
    A) Tsimikas
    B) B White

    Pick 1 to Transfer in
    A) Duffy
    B) Livramento
    C) B.Williams

    1. Thewoodyhorse
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A to B

  21. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Salah, Mahrez, Toney > Son, Traore, Lukaku -4?

  22. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/23/budget-fpl-players-duffy-and-bissouma-catch-the-eye-as-toney-shows-more-threat/

  23. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    According to the Athletic Liverpool saying Salah will be allowed to travel to Gabon but not face Angola due to quarantine restrictions

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Basically he cant go to Egypt because its red list but he can go to Gabon because its Amber.

      Lets see though how this plays it. Looks like there will be lots of varying decisions and agreements made between Clubs and countries no blanket rules

  24. DR0GBA
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    What would you do with 2FTs this week? Looking to WC next week to bring in DCL, Lukaku etc

    Sanchez / Foster
    Digne / Shaw / Tsimikas (White, Manquillo)
    Salah / Bruno / Mount / Havertz (Gilmour)
    Ings / Antonio / Wilson
    2FT, £0m

    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Havertz and Mount to Son and 6.0?

      1. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ah, Havertz dropped so would have to be 5.5...

  25. jackruet
    21 mins ago

    worth getting greenwood now ? or i am chasing points

