Scoutcast #384 – Is it time to move for Lukaku in FPL?

Andy and Seb tackle the key challenges facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 3.

The pair are without regular co-host Joe this week but all the usual favourite segments remain in tact, including the Gameweek review, team plans, fixture analysis, transfer market trends and differentials.

Seb also takes his regular look at the biggest underachievers and overperformers according to the statistics.

How “essential” Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) is comes up for debate, as does the question about whether non-owners can continue to ignore Said Benrahma (£6.2m).

What to do with the likes of Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m) is also pondered.

The Scoutcast’s management of a veteran Fantasy manager’s side, who has had to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons, continues. With a top 100 finish last season, the pressure is truly on to maintain his strong record.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 25 August. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link.

Or you can take in the full visual experience via the player below.

