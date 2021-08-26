642
Podcast August 26

Scoutcast #384 – Is it time to move for Lukaku in FPL?

642 Comments
Share

Andy and Seb tackle the key challenges facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 3.

The pair are without regular co-host Joe this week but all the usual favourite segments remain in tact, including the Gameweek review, team plans, fixture analysis, transfer market trends and differentials.

Seb also takes his regular look at the biggest underachievers and overperformers according to the statistics. 

How “essential” Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) is comes up for debate, as does the question about whether non-owners can continue to ignore Said Benrahma (£6.2m).

What to do with the likes of Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m) is also pondered.

The Scoutcast’s management of a veteran Fantasy manager’s side, who has had to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons, continues. With a top 100 finish last season, the pressure is truly on to maintain his strong record.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Tuesday 25 August. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link.

Or you can take in the full visual experience via the player below.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 3: Tips, captaincy, team news and best players

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

642 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NateDog
    34 mins ago

    Chilwell at 5.8 with no IB football over the break will be hard to resist if he comes back into the side this weekend

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Already dropped twice?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        just now

        Yeah, ownership now down to 7.7% and still dropping

        Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Wildcard target. We will know more by then. His price won't change much as people will move on James

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Tasty option.

      Want to see how their UCL fixtures pan out. Pot 2 is very tough, if they play a pot 2 team in between GW4 & 5 it'll be more Tuchel tinkering...

      Open Controls
  2. Scheister
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    9.9 itb for last midfield spot.

    Pepe, Greenwood, Pogba, Grealish, or Sancho?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Greenwood

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Love your pic, brings back memories

      Open Controls
      1. Scheister
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers!
        Spent many hours playing Mario

        Open Controls
    4. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
    5. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Auba?

      Open Controls
    6. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Pogba

      Open Controls
    7. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
    8. Scheister
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Well that was decidedly inconclusive.

      Open Controls
    9. Joey Tribbiani
      23 mins ago

      Pauly or Jacky

      Open Controls
    10. Ephurion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      No Mount love?

      Open Controls
      1. Coming Rome
        6 mins ago

        Only Everest for me

        Open Controls
        1. Ephurion
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          8.8 a bit too much for me

          Open Controls
          1. Coming Rome
            1 min ago

            Ha! Fair enough 🙂

            Open Controls
  3. SirT83
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Can't decide of two options:
    This is the team at the moment
    Sanchez (Foster)
    Shaw Tsimikas TAA Ayling White
    Salah Bruno Raphinha Benrahma
    Ings Antonio (Perica)

    I can either A:
    Swap out Tsimikas and get in Reguillon for free and have 1.5 itb
    Or B:
    Swap out Smith Rowe and Perica for Gilmour (Nor) and DCL for a hit.

    The first one will lock me in for a 352 or 442 at least untill gameweek 7.

    What's your thoughts?

    Open Controls
  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Amartey 15 pointer likely this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Norwich gonna win.. Like they did it last time around.

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      just now

      1*

      Open Controls
  5. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    What would your England team be?

    Pickford
    James Maguire Stones Shaw
    Rice Henderson Mount
    Grealish Kane Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I need a break from England and Southgate. Still hurts.

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Pointless

      Open Controls
  6. Mufc202020
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Ronaldo now 1/3 to join Man City.

    Price prediction in FPL? And also will you be getting him in your team?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      12 mins ago

      13m minimum I'd imagine. I'd need to see how regularly he'd play, let's let's honest if he goes it's because both he and the club are desperate for the CL primarily and in spite of his excellent fitness he won't be able for the rigours of every match in the PL

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        just now

        *let's be honest, I really hate that my keyboard keeps repeating words on me

        Open Controls
    2. Straight Edge
      12 mins ago

      12.5. And a must have asset. The amount of chance city creates ronaldo could bang in a lot of goal

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      13m
      Yes, Bruno and Toney to Greenwood/Pogba and Ronaldooooooooooooo(C)

      Open Controls
    4. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      13m, yep.

      Open Controls
    5. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      ATT or MID?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        I'd take him over Kane. Over Lukaku if 1.5m difference? Not sure.

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I'd also take over Kane but not Lukaku.

          Need to have a look back at his appearance stats for Juve before I made a decision

          Open Controls
      2. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Forward

        Open Controls
    6. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      12.5

      Open Controls
  7. tbos83
    28 mins ago

    Have 2FT so keen to make at least a sub this week. Gundo to:

    A) JWP
    B) Dele
    C) Benrahma
    D) someone else

    Open Controls
    1. Paanmonkey
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Coming Rome
      8 mins ago

      Ben

      Open Controls
  8. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any chance Ronaldo will be added as a 4.0m defender? Looking to replace Amartey….

    Open Controls
    1. unclesbasement
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Duffy is a better option imo

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        He's 4.1 now tho

        Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      That was excellent! Got a real lol.

      Open Controls
    4. Coming Rome
      19 mins ago

      0.01% chance

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Only 0.01?

        Open Controls
        1. Coming Rome
          just now

          Yeah 😆

          1 in there just for hope” 😆

          Open Controls
    5. Ephurion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      If they fatfinger it and adds him as 4.0 def and you get him in, will you be allowed to keep him?

      Open Controls
  9. unclesbasement
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    WC team. What do you think?

    Sanchez(Steele)
    Shaw,Ayling,Dier(Livramento,Duffy)
    Fernandes,Raphinha,Salah,Benrahma(Allan)
    Lukaku,DCL,Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cant really fault it to be fair.
      Maybe James over Shaw.
      Rest looks good.

      Open Controls
  10. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Eww what has Mark done to his team

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      what did he do

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Nothing good

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not that bad tbh, it can still work out. 2 of the outgoing players are useless anyway, hopefully it was just for -4

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      12 mins ago

      that midfield is not flexible at all

      Open Controls
    4. Ligdon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Where have you seen this

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        YouTube
        https://youtu.be/K4RGZVInvdI

        Open Controls
  11. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    my def. matip amrty shaw (tsi white), which ?

    a) tsi to 5.4 def., although no any options i like, bench matip
    b) play matip, roll ft, after IB get a city/chelsea def.

    Open Controls
  12. NateDog
    23 mins ago

    Fabrizio:

    "Kurt Zouma to West Ham, done deal and here-we-go! Paperworks now completed between Chelsea and West Ham, deal at signing stage - final agents details to be sorted and then official. Fee: €30m. #WHUFC

    Chelsea are now ready to jump into Koundé deal final stages. #CFC"

    Open Controls
  13. Scheister
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Thanks for the replies earlier!
    Alright then, last forward spot of WC:

    Jime or Bamford??

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bamford

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Jimenez

      Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Jimi

      Open Controls
    4. Ephurion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bamford. Easy swap if needed

      Open Controls
    5. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bamford

      Open Controls
  14. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Zouma to West Ham & Kounde to Chelsea...

    https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1430892285508546570?s=19

    Coufal RWB potentially...

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      just now

      So the merry go round begins.

      Open Controls
  15. Paanmonkey
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Sell Bruno or Son?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
  16. Hooliganah
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Townsend to dallas?

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Better moves in that range

      Open Controls
  17. simvik91
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who should I start: Duffy v EVE or Dier v WAT?

    Open Controls
    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Duffy's had seven shots in the box so far! I'd say him.

      Open Controls
    2. gergin
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Duffy. Brighton has big boys as defenders, DCL hasn`t got any treat there.

      Open Controls
  18. MarkoSD
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    stick with gundo because kdb is injured,
    and with esr cause he have norwich next gw,
    or instead
    get benhrama and barnes now
    and get over with it?

    Open Controls
    1. Hooliganah
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Might as well jus go gundo to benrahma and start esr vs manc

      Open Controls
  19. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    If you guys didn’t have Antonio would you be willing to sell shaw to get him ?

    Open Controls
    1. Scrumper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I be looking at it as a bandwagon that prob has a few more decent hauls in it before he snaps his hamstrings in Europe soon

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  20. Coming Rome
    16 mins ago

    Utd fans will you still love Ronaldo if he joins City?!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nah no way.

      Open Controls
      1. Coming Rome
        5 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      No but he'll be in my team 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Coming Rome
        4 mins ago

        Easy perma captain if he joins

        Open Controls
    3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wish he would fail miserably there. Still don't think he is gonna do it though.

      Open Controls
      1. Coming Rome
        2 mins ago

        No loyalty in football anymore, it’s strictly business. Think he’ll absolutely leave Juve if City decide to sign him

        Open Controls
  21. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Mahrez to Grealish a pointless transfer to make this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  22. DIMITRIS
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    What do you think of Grealish?
    Worth a punt vs Ars and Lei ?

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  23. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    If CR7 comes in as 7.0 or 7.5 I might consider him as my Torres replacement...no guarantee he takes the Spaniard's place up top though, could be back up!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.