Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Jota start as Liverpool visit Leeds in Gameweek 4

Gameweek 4 continues with Leeds United hosting Liverpool at Elland Road.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

For Leeds, new signing Daniel James (£6.0m) is on the bench, but Raphinha (£6.5m) starts after his ban for not being released to the Brazil squad was lifted.

Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) also features despite withdrawing from international duty, while Junior Firpo (£4.8m) has recovered from COVID-19 and replaces Pascal Struijk (£4.4m) in the starting XI.

As expected, Liverpool are without the injured Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) but Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Harvey Elliot (£5.5m) are fit.

Diogo Jota (£7.7m) starts in attack, while Thiago (£5.4m) replaces Jordan Henderson (£5.0m), who drops to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Summerville, James, McCarron, Roberts

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliot, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain

