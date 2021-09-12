393
Dugout Discussion September 12

Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Jota start as Liverpool visit Leeds in Gameweek 4

Gameweek 4 continues with Leeds United hosting Liverpool at Elland Road.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

For Leeds, new signing Daniel James (£6.0m) is on the bench, but Raphinha (£6.5m) starts after his ban for not being released to the Brazil squad was lifted.

Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) also features despite withdrawing from international duty, while Junior Firpo (£4.8m) has recovered from COVID-19 and replaces Pascal Struijk (£4.4m) in the starting XI.

As expected, Liverpool are without the injured Roberto Firmino (£8.8m) but Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Harvey Elliot (£5.5m) are fit.

Diogo Jota (£7.7m) starts in attack, while Thiago (£5.4m) replaces Jordan Henderson (£5.0m), who drops to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Summerville, James, McCarron, Roberts

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliot, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain

  1. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any thoughts here?

    Bachmann
    TAA Shaw Semedo Veltman
    Salah Son Greenwood Benrahma Allan
    Ronaldo

    Subs: Foster, Livramento, Obafemi, Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not now James.

      Open Controls
  2. Gunneryank
    4 mins ago

    Trentballistic missile here?

    Open Controls
  3. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Absolutely no chance Jota gets anything

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Shut up

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah hat trick with no Jota involvement knowing our long term unbelievably bad luck

      Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      1 min ago

      😆

      Open Controls
  4. PartyTime
    4 mins ago

    Trent doesn’t have Jota

    Open Controls
  5. Lethargio Alcantara
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    terrible ref

    Open Controls
  6. Tabbara
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Current Team
    Alioski TAA Coufal
    Raphina Salah Torres Sarr Benrahma
    Antonio Ronaldo
    Subs : Tsmikas Livramento Obafemi
    3.8 ITB
    Which option is better
    A : Lukaku In for Antonio FT
    B : Antonio to Bamford and use the remaining cash and upgrade midfield
    Thx

    Open Controls
    1. Andy1
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Are you sure you mean allioski

      Open Controls
      1. Tabbara
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sorry meant Ayling

        Open Controls
    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A would massively tempt me.

      Open Controls
  7. ZEZIMA
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Jota was on his toes

    Open Controls
  8. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jota punters unlucky so far.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Of course, always the way

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Haha what a surprise

      Open Controls
  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Any other Trent return would make this a great week!

    Open Controls
  10. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ayling sitter

    Open Controls
    1. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not quite a sitter

      Open Controls
      1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Knee-jerker then

        Open Controls
  11. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Feels like one of those games that Leeds will either bounce back and punish Liverpool for these chances, or Liverpool grab 4 in second half

    Open Controls
  12. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ayling big chance

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Could have been a wonderful parting gift

      Open Controls
  13. ZEZIMA
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Tried to knee it in

    Open Controls
  14. THE KING CANTONA
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Which combo is gonna score more by end of season?
    A) TAA + Gray/Gallagher
    B) Cancelo + Torres
    (Sissoko & Livra to cover rotation)

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A imo. Because B will probably rotated too much.

      Open Controls
  15. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Ayling takes the knee during the game, respect.

    Open Controls
    1. Gunneryank
      just now

      Have a like

      Open Controls
  16. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Leeds defending is comical 😆

    Open Controls

