FFScout Head-to-Head Leagues 2021/22 are live

I’m pleased to announce (finally) that the 2021/22 FFScout Head-to-Head leagues are now live. I should probably firstly apologize for the delay in getting this tournament live and thank you for your patience. We had several data and coding issues which resulted in various errors across the Leagues.

The Leagues, fixtures and results are now up on the site, but this has only been possible thanks to the ridiculous number of hours and hard work that Mat (aka Matzi11a) has put in behind the scenes. I personally can’t thank him and TopMarx enough for the work they have put into this.

We had a similar number of entries to last season’s Head-to-Heads with a total of 8,383 teams entering for this year’s tournament. This is a small increase from last year and keeps the trend of growing every year, albeit it only by 67.

The structure remains the same as last year, in that each division has 20 teams who will play each other twice over the 38 gameweeks.

For those of you that are new to head-to-head leagues it works like a traditional real football league. You will play another team in your division and whoever scores the most fantasy points in that gameweek wins and is awarded 3 points. Should you score the same then both teams are awarded 1 point each.

Below is the pyramid structure of the leagues and divisions:

We have calculated all the promotions and relegations from last year as well as placed any new entries into the bottom Leagues.

To initially locate what league and division you are in you will need to hit the links below and search for the name you use on your FPL account. Should you not find yourself in a league you will then need to repeat the search in another league until you find yourself.

Take a note of the league and division and you’ll then be able to use the league table filter going forward to view your progress.

League 1 | League 2 | League 3 | League 4 | League 5 | League 6 | League 7 | League 8 | League 9 |

The table below is ‘as it stands’ for the current Gameweek. Points and scores are updated every night.

Like last season, at the end of the year the top five teams will be promoted from each division to a division in the league above. And ten teams will be relegated from each division to a division in the league below.

I should mention that we did have a few high-placed managers not enter this year and therefore some of you may have avoided relegation due to a manager not entering above you.

For example, David Arblaster who slipped out of Division 1 following a dramatic last day relegation scrap, gets a reprieve and remains in Division 1. Can he now go on and win it? It could be like Denmark 1992 all over again!

I should also point out that each division within a league is weighted the same as all the others within that League. For example, Division 3 in League 5 is at the same level as Division 14 in League 5.

I hope you enjoy these Head-to-Head Leagues as I know behind the scenes a lot of work has gone into them. I’m aiming to review the leagues a lot more throughout the season than I did last year so do keep an eye out for those. The Head-to-Head’s will of course still feature in RedLightning‘s excellent weekly round-ups.

Can Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) defend his title and retain the League 1 crown or will Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability), who won the inaugural season, triumph again? Both have two wins from three.

Here are the scores for the current Gameweek:

Cheers

Mark Reynolds (MIR)

Twitter @sparkymir