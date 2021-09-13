22
Community September 13

FFScout Head-to-Head Leagues 2021/22 are live

22 Comments
I’m pleased to announce (finally) that the 2021/22 FFScout Head-to-Head leagues are now live. I should probably firstly apologize for the delay in getting this tournament live and thank you for your patience. We had several data and coding issues which resulted in various errors across the Leagues.

The Leagues, fixtures and results are now up on the site, but this has only been possible thanks to the ridiculous number of hours and hard work that Mat (aka Matzi11a) has put in behind the scenes. I personally can’t thank him and TopMarx enough for the work they have put into this.

We had a similar number of entries to last season’s Head-to-Heads with a total of 8,383 teams entering for this year’s tournament. This is a small increase from last year and keeps the trend of growing every year, albeit it only by 67.

The structure remains the same as last year, in that each division has 20 teams who will play each other twice over the 38 gameweeks.

For those of you that are new to head-to-head leagues it works like a traditional real football league. You will play another team in your division and whoever scores the most fantasy points in that gameweek wins and is awarded 3 points. Should you score the same then both teams are awarded 1 point each.

Below is the pyramid structure of the leagues and divisions:

We have calculated all the promotions and relegations from last year as well as placed any new entries into the bottom Leagues.

To initially locate what league and division you are in you will need to hit the links below and search for the name you use on your FPL account. Should you not find yourself in a league you will then need to repeat the search in another league until you find yourself.

Take a note of the league and division and you’ll then be able to use the league table filter going forward to view your progress.

League 1 | League 2 | League 3 | League 4 | League 5 | League 6 | League 7 | League 8 | League 9 |

The table below is ‘as it stands’ for the current Gameweek. Points and scores are updated every night.

Like last season, at the end of the year the top five teams will be promoted from each division to a division in the league above. And ten teams will be relegated from each division to a division in the league below.

I should mention that we did have a few high-placed managers not enter this year and therefore some of you may have avoided relegation due to a manager not entering above you.

For example, David Arblaster who slipped out of Division 1 following a dramatic last day relegation scrap, gets a reprieve and remains in Division 1. Can he now go on and win it? It could be like Denmark 1992 all over again!   

I should also point out that each division within a league is weighted the same as all the others within that League. For example, Division 3 in League 5 is at the same level as Division 14 in League 5.

I hope you enjoy these Head-to-Head Leagues as I know behind the scenes a lot of work has gone into them. I’m aiming to review the leagues a lot more throughout the season than I did last year so do keep an eye out for those. The Head-to-Head’s will of course still feature in RedLightning‘s excellent weekly round-ups.

Can Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) defend his title and retain the League 1 crown or will Craig Johnson (aka Bouncebackability), who won the inaugural season, triumph again? Both have two wins from three.

Here are the scores for the current Gameweek:

Cheers

Mark Reynolds (MIR)

Twitter @sparkymir

Posted by mir

  Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Thanks Mir! I can't imagine how big of a task it was to get everything organised.

    Another year in League 4 for me

    TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Snap, I was delighted to survive on the last day of the season, just staying in a League is an achievement given that half the division gets relegated!

    mir
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Thanks Rotation, but the hard work is really from Mat, aka Matzi11a, and then Top Marx. Especially as I was away for a couple of weeks at the worst possible time and then covid struck my family (not me, somehow). All credit needs to go to them.

  SUNFLOWER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Great to see the H2H leagues are live! Many thanks to all those involved behind the scenes for their hard work.

    Looking forward to life in league 6. Anyone else in division 8?

  Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Marvellous. League 9, Division 103

    It's a Long Way To The Top
    If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll

    Mo Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      how did you find your league without looking at every one?

      Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I assumed I'm in League 9 being new to it, and clicked on OR/name/team id.

        Mo Mane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          nice one, got it!

  Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Where can I see the fixtures, past and upcoming

    TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I'm just updating the main Head-to-Head page, I'll put a link in there

  Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    9.16 for me.

    Where can I find the results and fixtures?

    TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      refresh the page, I just added the scores for the current GW, will add links to past and upcoming fixtures on the main Head-to-Head page, updated in a few minutes

      Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        nice one. looks like i will do what no other PL team have done this season - 4 wins in a row 🙂

        Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I'm there already, storming Div 103!

          Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I'll see you in League 8 next year then.
            Cant quite hold down my excitement

  Mo Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    how can you find yourself without looking at every league?

    RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Teams will be either in the same League as last season, or in the next higher one if they were promoted, or in the next lower one if they were relegated. So if you were in League 6 last season then you should be in League 5, 6 or 7 now.
      Teams that are new to the competition will start in League 8 or 9.
      Then search for your name to find your Division.

  The Lighthouse Keeper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Sorry to report that the scores table seems to show a completely different group of players to the league table...

    TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Should be fine, try refreshing the page, does it look ok to you now?

  ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    That's annoying - I was showing in a division a couple of weeks ago when it first all updated with populated divisions so I left the entry ML accordingly, and now I'm nowhere to be seen

    :grrr emoji:

    TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Sorry, Jarvish, I'll check this. Did you take part in the first two seasons? Which league and division were you in?

      ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Think I was in 4/4 or 4/3 - Martin Hurst - cheers! If its hassle reinculding me, then don't worry too much about it.

