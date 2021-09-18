1181
Dugout Discussion September 18

Benitez provides injury updates on Richarlison, Coleman and Pickford

1,181 Comments
The most-played fixture in English football history, Aston Villa v Everton, brings Saturday’s Gameweek 5 action to a close.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 17:30 BST.

Everton were already without the sidelined Dominic Calvert-Lewin for tonight’s match but Rafael Benitez has been hit by a further three injury blows in the run-up to the trip to Villa, with Jordan Pickford, Richarlison and Seamus Coleman all absent.

“With the tackle of Tarkowski, Richarlison was complaining about his knee during the week and he couldn’t do it.

“Pickford has a problem with his shoulder, he couldn’t do it.

“Seamus Coleman. At the end of the training session, he was a little bit tight, he felt his hamstring.” – Rafael Benitez

Asmir Begovic, Alex Iwobi and Salomon Rondon start in place of that absent trio but there have been no other unenforced changes from the win over Burnley on Monday.

Dean Smith makes one alteration from Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Chelsea, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez returning to the starting XI in place of Jed Steer after completing his 10-day quarantine period in Croatia.

Emiliano Buendia is also back but only makes the bench.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Tuanzebe, Ings, Ramsey

Subs: Steer, Buendia, Traore, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Hause, Bailey, Archer

Everton XI: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gray, Digne, Mina, Townsend, Doucoure, Iwobi, Godfrey, Rondon

Subs: Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Gomes, Gordon, Davies, Branthwaite, Simms

  1. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hi...just started to tentatively constantly gw8 wildcard - catching city and Chelsea fixture swings....

    If you were to go with 3 from each who would they be?

    Both teams seem to be rotation prone!

    City......dias cancelo and one of grealish / torres

    Chelsea ...lukaku mount and one of james rudiger

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dias Grealish Lukaku Rudiger ...

      Next ones: Cancelo James/Azpi

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      I wouldnt triple up or even double up. If i have to dias, cancelo, ederson, rudiger, mendy, lukaku

      Open Controls
    3. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dias Cancelo Grealish
      Lukaku Mount Rudiger/James

      Backline of TAA Dias Cancelo Rudiger/James might be overkill though

      Can go for a punt on Jesus or Torres

      Open Controls
    4. Viva Ronaldo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd avoid City, unless you're going Dias or Ederson.

      Open Controls
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I am looking at
      3 Chelsea -Lukaku Rüdiger James
      2 City -Cancelo Torres

      Open Controls
  2. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Which one should i ditch first?
    Christensen
    Jota
    Benrahma

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends on tomorrow.

      Open Controls
    2. Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why Christensen?

      Open Controls
      1. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Always a rotation risk

        Open Controls
  3. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    hmmm Jota + Traore --> Sarr + Gray (-4) is really tempting me.... Is this too kneejerky?

    Jota coming up against two really good defences, Traore is misfiring, but does have Newcastle in 2 GWs. Sarr + Gray have the best two fixtures next week, and honestly dont really rate the United defence so far (too prone to a mistake)

    Opens up Ronny - Rom - Bamford/Antonio frontline for GW7 with the extra cash

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gray has Norwich next at Goodison

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Yes it is. Jota nearly scored today.missed the open net. He might score next game.
      Sarr is a good choice, but these mid ranged players Don't bang every week. Otherwise he would be 9 m playing for city

      Open Controls
  4. Viva Ronaldo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    To the mods - if you could ask the website devs, would it be possible to have a notification feature on the website when someone replies to either your comment or a comment you've replied to?

    Would be pretty cool instead of having to go via the profile.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      That would be pretty helpful to be fair.

      Open Controls
      1. Viva Ronaldo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This website is ahead of others through it's content so it would be a shame to fall behind due to tech.

        Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      totally agree

      Open Controls
  5. BenDavies
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    A very low-scoring week if I'm getting a green arrow with 45 points

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yep, I’ve got a green arrow and only on 79

      Open Controls
      1. BenDavies
        • 8 Years
        just now

        "only" lol

        Open Controls
      2. Viva Ronaldo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Jheeeeez!

        Open Controls
  6. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why Jota out already? Tought he still had rhat BRE game?

    I know hes bad but still?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Firmino is very close apparently, starts training with the team this week.

      Open Controls
  7. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Really hoping Elyounoussi can keep his spot ahead of that sweet fixture shift, could be a juicy differential for those who can’t afford JWP

    Open Controls
  8. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Heavily considering getting Harvey Barnes for the next gameweek.
    Similar to sarr leading to this gameweek,his stats have been poor but might just have found his touch in Europa league,and Napoli are no pushovers.
    Burley palace united Brentford is not the worst run.

    Open Controls

