Scout’s GW6 picks for the FanTeam Weekly Monster – win £1k+ from £1.68 entry

Sponsored by FanTeam

We’re back for another shot at FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster, in which Fantasy managers can turn a £1.68 entry fee into a £1,260 cash windfall.

The Weekly Monster is a Fantasy tournament that effectively gives entrants the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for Gameweek 6 and win big.

There is a kitty of £10,500 (or €12.5k) to play for, with prizes awarded down to 1,000th place and beyond.

The deadline is at 12:30 GMT on Saturday.

For those with a bit more money to spend, there is a sister tournament with exactly the same rules that costs £10.08 to enter and offers a prize pool of £42,000.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘Gameweek 6 €50K EPL Weekly Monster [€5K to 1st place]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 6

With many entrants surely likely to go for Cristiano Ronaldo (£14.6m), we are chasing differential glory and have omitted the Portuguese striker in favour of his identically priced compatriot Bruno Fernandes (£14.6m). The United midfielder has three successive double-digit hauls in his previous meetings with Aston Villa. The Red Devils’ defence continues to look ropey, however, so we have gone for the bargain-bin Ollie Watkins (£5.5m) as our cash-freeing enabler given how positive the Villans have looked in their last two outings.

Everton, Watford and West Ham are up against the three worst defences in the division for goals conceded, meanwhile, so Andros Townsend (£11.1m), Ismaila Sarr (£8.9m), Said Benrahma (£10.0m) and Michail Antonio (£10.1m) are fairly state-the-obvious picks. We’ve opted for Townsend over Demarai Gray (£11.9m) given the opportunities and goal-creating chances being allowed down Norwich’s left flank this season.

Burnley are, like the three much-maligned defences above, similarly without a clean sheet in 2021/22. They’ve also conceded more headed opportunities and set-piece chances than any other club, so towering stopper Jannik Vestergaard (£8.5m) gets the nod alongside the in-form Jamie Vardy (£12.5m).

Alex McCarthy (£6.8m) and Southampton come into a clash with Wolves, who have the worst shot-to-goal conversion rate in the league, off the back of two straight clean sheets. Much the same applies to Kieran Tierney (£6.7m) and Arsenal ahead of the north London derby, with the Gunners not allowing a single big chance over the last two Gameweeks and up against a Spurs side struggling to carve out many clear openings in 2021/22.

Finally, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£10.6m) averages 7.2 FanTeam points per match this season and faces a Brentford side whose impressive start masks a shortage of chances created.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €107m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 6 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT