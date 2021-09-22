130
FanTeam September 22

Scout’s GW6 picks for the FanTeam Weekly Monster – win £1k+ from £1.68 entry

130 Comments
We’re back for another shot at FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster, in which Fantasy managers can turn a £1.68 entry fee into a £1,260 cash windfall.

The Weekly Monster is a Fantasy tournament that effectively gives entrants the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for Gameweek 6 and win big.

There is a kitty of £10,500 (or €12.5k) to play for, with prizes awarded down to 1,000th place and beyond.

The deadline is at 12:30 GMT on Saturday.

For those with a bit more money to spend, there is a sister tournament with exactly the same rules that costs £10.08 to enter and offers a prize pool of £42,000.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘Gameweek 6 €50K EPL Weekly Monster [€5K to 1st place]’ link (seen above) to choose your level of entry.

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 6

Scout’s Gameweek 6 picks for the FanTeam Weekly Monster 2

With many entrants surely likely to go for Cristiano Ronaldo (£14.6m), we are chasing differential glory and have omitted the Portuguese striker in favour of his identically priced compatriot Bruno Fernandes (£14.6m). The United midfielder has three successive double-digit hauls in his previous meetings with Aston Villa. The Red Devils’ defence continues to look ropey, however, so we have gone for the bargain-bin Ollie Watkins (£5.5m) as our cash-freeing enabler given how positive the Villans have looked in their last two outings.

Everton, Watford and West Ham are up against the three worst defences in the division for goals conceded, meanwhile, so Andros Townsend (£11.1m), Ismaila Sarr (£8.9m), Said Benrahma (£10.0m) and Michail Antonio (£10.1m) are fairly state-the-obvious picks. We’ve opted for Townsend over Demarai Gray (£11.9m) given the opportunities and goal-creating chances being allowed down Norwich’s left flank this season.

Burnley are, like the three much-maligned defences above, similarly without a clean sheet in 2021/22. They’ve also conceded more headed opportunities and set-piece chances than any other club, so towering stopper Jannik Vestergaard (£8.5m) gets the nod alongside the in-form Jamie Vardy (£12.5m).

Alex McCarthy (£6.8m) and Southampton come into a clash with Wolves, who have the worst shot-to-goal conversion rate in the league, off the back of two straight clean sheets. Much the same applies to Kieran Tierney (£6.7m) and Arsenal ahead of the north London derby, with the Gunners not allowing a single big chance over the last two Gameweeks and up against a Spurs side struggling to carve out many clear openings in 2021/22.

Finally, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£10.6m) averages 7.2 FanTeam points per match this season and faces a Brentford side whose impressive start masks a shortage of chances created.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €107m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one club and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

  • There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.
  • A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 6 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target and winning/losing impact points – detailed in the graphic above.

  1. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    G2G?
    Have 0.5 itb so i can get a city or chelsea def gw7

    Sanchez
    TAA / Duffy / Marcal / Shaw
    Gallagher / Raphinha / Salah
    Ron / Rom / Antonio

    Bench: Foster / Gilmour / Ayling / Mendy

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Get Alonso for Shaw now. Downgrade Ayling to Livra

      Open Controls
  2. jimmyharte
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    If you had 2 free transfers and you wildcarded would you have 2 free transfers available the following gameweek?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      no, always 1 FT post Wildcard

      Open Controls
  3. Jimbo-Jones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Thoughts on Bruno > Mane?

    Was going to do a rejig to get Ronaldo, but will take 3 transfers.
    No super obvious mids to get by selling Bruno to redistribute the cash, but Mane could be huge diff.

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Digne White Livra
    Salah Bruno* Raphinha Doucoure Gilmour
    Antonio Lukaku Scarlett

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'd probably sell Digne for Rudgier or Alonso if I was you

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      No I wouldn't.

      Wait a few weeks and then buy KdB. Could be a powerful differential and your setup allows you to do that. Keep Bruno for now.

      Open Controls
  4. Pukki Blinders
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Who would you get rid of this week

    Greenwood or Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Jota, if any

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      I would keep Jota for GW6.

      Greenwould pack his bags.

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Greenwood, if plays tonight

      Open Controls
    4. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Greeners

      Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      I have both. Maybe Greenwood if he plays serious minutes tonight.

      Open Controls
    6. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Neither. Jota next GW though.

      Open Controls
    7. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Im thinking of getting rid of both

      Open Controls
    8. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Neither, but one might make way next week for me...

      Open Controls
  5. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Don't bet

    Open Controls
    1. Harry the Hack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      yes mum

      Open Controls
  6. TheTinman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team structure. With a few random examples of players who may be part of that position.

    GK 4.5m - large choice
    GK 4.0m - non starter but maybe Foster even blesses us

    DEF 7.5m - Trent - season keeper
    DEF 6.0m x2 - Cancelo, Alonso, James, Rudi, etc. (Can be 6.5m VVD / Dias % 5.5m Varane, Shaw, Rudi etc.)
    DEF 4.2m x2 - Duffy and Livra season keepers atm.

    MID 12.5m - Salah - Season keeper
    MID 8m slot - Jota, GW, Mount, Grealish etc.
    MID 6.5m slot - Raph, Benrahma, Sarr, Buendia etc.
    MID 5.5m slot - Gallagher, Everton boys,
    MID 4.5m - fodder 3rd on bench

    ATT 12.6m - Ronaldo or Lukaku
    ATT 8m - Bam, Antonio, Jimi, Wilson, DCL, Ings
    ATT 6m - Armstrong, Puuki, Tony, Dennis, King

    I can get this structure with about £1m itb

    Strategy is to play 3 premium defenders, your 3 high value MID and 2 high value attackers, you then choose 2 out of your low priced defenders, 5.5m MID and 6m attacker.

    Ideally you don't make a single transfer in defence or goalkeeper.

    The 5.5m MID and 6m striker would tend to be the weak link in your team and therefore you'd rather not use transfers on them unless needed or you have nothing else to do.

    The main moves you would be doing are the mid priced midfielders, the mid priced striker and between Lukaku and Ronaldo.

    Gives you access to most price points and allows you to focus using transfers chasing the upside on those volatile MID priced assets.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      No ASM in the 6m striker range? He seems to be the one to have.

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        I literally said in the 1st sentence a few random examples. If you see ASM in that slot then thats absolutely fine. I was more interested in comments on the structure overall if you had any thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          26 mins ago

          Okay 2nd sentence 😉

          Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          For me the middle priced mids 7m and up are overpriced at this point and the budget mids are the route to go for now.

          That is why many are going top heavy Antonio, Lukaku and Ronaldo.It is an easy fix downgrading for instance Lukaku to 'change the structure' free up cash for upgrades and getting in someone like ASM to add to Ronaldo and Antonio

          At this point my structre is 1 x premium GK, TAA + another premium defender, 3 x 4m defenders picking the one with the best fixture, Salah + 3 of the in form budget mids and Ron, Rom and Ant.

          So in 2 GW's from now I will decide whether losing Lukaku is for better or worse.

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Interesting. I get the approach.

            The thing I don't like about 3 premiums is A the captaincy - they only really justify their value with captaincy and B its very hard and unlikely to find 3 performing budget mids at the same time

            It is a tempting strategy but I'm not sure it's for me atm

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              just now

              I have never gone this approach either but there is a 1st time for everything.

              Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Yeah i think thats the ideal structure. Only thing is Ronaldo OR Lukaku, instead of Ronaldo AND Lukaku. Im looking to get there by GW9/10, and hold Ronaldo up to the Liverpool game and have both him and Lukaku

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        So that would be without Salah then?

        I'm against 3 premiums due to the captaincy debate. 3 premiums would mean you have a different structure.

        I just can't bring it within myself to drop Salah. Think he is the least likely to get rotated out of the 3 as well.

        Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      soild, the 8m midfielder slot is getting worse by the week (from someone that has/had 4 of them) and the 6m forwards are a bit turd - so maybe swap that 2m around

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        And then rather than rotate the striker with mid you rotate 2x 5.5m - 6m mids.

        I just think the semi mid bracket will explode eventually. The players are generally from the bigger teams and could do some serious damage in the right conditions. I might be wrong as it hasn't happened yet, but we will see!

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          I thought so too, but soon Firmino dents Jota, Rashford dents Greenwood, Pep dents the others (maybe not Grealish so much), Tuchel dents Mount/Havertz - injuries may make them viable again but in about two weeks I expect most of them to be dead picks - which annoys me because Jota could have hauled big time over this period 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            Hmm you might be right. Food for thought definitely. I still haven't given up on Jota. But Greenwood I worry about a lot now Ronaldo is in the team.

            Open Controls
            1. SADIO SANÉ
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              I'm playing Jota, Greenwood and Pogba this week - but looking forward to WCing after last week's horror show 😀

              Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      I prefer 3-5-2 I think over 3-4-3 but this setup looks good, yes.

      I think that Sarr, Gallagher, Gray all are preferred over Armstrong, Toney, Pukki.

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Really? I think once the fixtures come good for Southampton Armstrong could be an absolute steal.

        And yes unpopular opinion, but I don't rate Sarr really. I can see that one falling flat on its face.

        Open Controls
    5. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      To me, it seems like you might as well use the 1M in the bank to upgrade the 5.5 mid to a 6.5 mid and just play 3-4-3 all the time.

      Or...Use it to get a second premium forward, downgrading the cheap forward

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A fair point. There is some variability in the prices though.

        I do think you want at least 0.5m in the bank to make sure you can easily make transfers

        Open Controls
    6. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Interesting point is everybody is happy with the 3 big defenders?

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        yeah, I'm probably getting 4

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          I played around with it too.

          I've been considering anything from 3 to 5...

          But I think there is so much value in the two budget defenders who will likely star.

          Who are the 4 you're thinking of?

          Open Controls
          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 6 Years
            just now

            probably TAA VVD Cancelo Alonso - still kinda thinking of adding James too and just hoping that him and Alonso don't miss out/cameo in the same week - will decide on IB WC

            Open Controls
    7. goooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Have near this since last week but playing 4 defenders instead will always have 1 from City,Chelsea,Liverpool - currently double chelsea.

      So looks like:
      Ramsdale / Sanchez
      TAA, James, Cancelo, Rudiger, Marcal
      Salah, Jota, Raphinia, Grey, Sissoko
      Ronaldo, Bamford, Pukki

      Main plan is to Get Lukaku (7) and Grealish (8)
      Then from Grealish to Son in GW11 funded by Bamford to 4,5 for a while
      Then Lukaku to Ronaldo GW 12 again + Rudiger to Shaw
      Then Son to Pogba in GW 16 so I can go triple United and upgrade Pukki to a 8,2 attacker

      Imo pretty easy no navigate you dont need to have 2 4,2 just a waste

      Open Controls
      1. goooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wrong, will Get lukaku in 8 and Grealish 9.
        Captain Ronaldo in 7.

        Open Controls
  7. NateDog
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12414519/premier-league-to-resume-on-boxing-day-2022-after-break-for-qatar-world-cup-from-november-13

    PL will have a break next season from Nov 13 to December 26, giving players just 1 week of preparation with national teams after the break begins before the World Cup begins, and for any players that reach the final only 8 days break before the PL is back.

    Going to be a lot of itchy fingers for FPL throughout. Think we get a free "wildcard" of sorts like for when Project Restart was underway?

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Don't think free wildcard is needed when we will know about this before the season starts.

      Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nah, don't think we will...

      Open Controls
    3. Pasqualinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Maybe 2nd WC will be around that time?

      Open Controls
  8. Threat Level Midnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I see alot of Salah and Antonio talk for captain....but CR7 has to be the standout option?

    What are everyone's thoughts? I own all 3

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Got to be Salah or Ronaldo I think. But after that it's up to you!

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Own all 3. Going to captain Ronaldo. He's a shooting machine.

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      32 mins ago

      I have all 3 but will be going with Antonio. Ronaldo is an excellent option of course but I can see West Ham doing some damage to Leeds with their frailties and defensive injury issues (and the one CB that isn't injured is their worst)

      Open Controls
    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Also own all 3

      Been sticking to the same formula for caps this season so far

      - only cap home player
      - premium if possible

      So it’s cr7 for me

      Open Controls
    5. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Super tempted by Antonio

      Open Controls
    6. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      I own all three too and it's on Ronaldo for me.

      I wouldn't deter anyone from a different captain choice to mine though, #PlayYourOwnGame...

      Open Controls
      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Agree with this and feel all 3 could be very good options.

        Open Controls
    7. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Ronaldo narrowly edging out Salah by virtue of how close to the goal his attempts have been on average compared to Salah

      Open Controls
    8. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      got Ronaldo for a hit last week to captain him then and now - if Salah beats him again I've made a right balls up - captaincy is on Ronaldo. Antonio would be tempting but I sold him to get Lukaku (c) 😆 if you own all 3 it shouldn't matter too much, you only lose the difference between them anyway

      Open Controls
    9. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      CR7 this week and next for me

      Open Controls
    10. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm tempted by Antonio.

      CR7 is the captain for most people but Villa can be a problem side if they show up and Martinez will not do a Woodman. I don't like Salah that much vs Brentford who have put up some very good stats so far and look an organized outfit.

      I'm probably going Ronaldo, but it will be close.

      Ronaldo > Antonio > Salah

      Open Controls
    11. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not looking at any option other that Ronaldo.

      Open Controls
      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This is where I am at. I agree Antonio is a sexy pick, but Ronaldo is the sexiest

        Open Controls
    12. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Its easily Ronaldo. I checked the half time stats against WHU as i wasnt watching and he was on 4 shots on target.

      Open Controls
  9. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Am I good to go? Subs in correct order?

    Sa
    TAA AWB Shaw Livra
    Salah(c) Bruno Raph Gray
    Antonio Bamford

    Foster Ings Gilmour Amartey

    0itb 1ft

    Planning to roll one this week and get Lukaku for Bruno next week.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      just now

      You don't fancy Ings to nab a goal against ManUtd? They've conceded in every game except Wolves where they were incredibly lucky not to, Villa have looked a lot better in the last 2 games too

      Open Controls
  10. amit1964
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    hii need help
    i want to do
    jimi for antonio
    and
    grennwod for raph

    should i do it both for -4 or every week one playr for free?

    thank you

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Jimmy to Antonio this week

      Open Controls
      1. amit1964
        • 5 Years
        just now

        thank you

        Open Controls
  11. summerstonsymphony@icloud.c…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Best defender under 5m?

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tierney

      Open Controls
  12. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Anyone else getting KDB in GW8?

    Open Controls
    1. summerstonsymphony@icloud.c…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Considering- hence my above question

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Many of them.. livramento, arsenal n Brentford boys to name a few. Depends on the rest of your D.

        Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      If he looks like being worth it then a Lukaku Salah KDB triple up will be my WC team

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm probably having those 3, without using WC

        Open Controls
    3. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Monitoring for now , likely WC GW 8 so yeah maybe

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Keep the WC, unless your team is in terrible mess imo

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Trying cheers Nab

          Open Controls
    4. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Someone must be, would have been nice if he was 10m or so 😀

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Hey ya Holmes. How have you been?

        Yeah, tempted with Son (NEW) as well, also nice price.. but Spurs so lifeless atm.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          All good. What about you? I think this is first time I'm seeing you since last season ended 🙂

          Really put off by Spurs, so not going anywhere near Son. 8-12m range is just barren land at the moment.

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yeah been nice. I had some personal issues at the end last season, left my FPL team unattended hah. Now I'm back in business and raring to go 🙂

            Kinda stuck with Bruno here. Can't wait to sell him in gw8 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              Cool, hope to see you in DZ then 😉

              Got rid of Bruno last week, still without Ronaldo. This week is going to be tough! 😀

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Brave man

                Antonio to Ronaldo last week. Ings to Antonio this week. Stranger things happen!

                Open Controls
    5. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not ruling anything out at the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Indeed. Hopefully he'll be fit enough for the annual Burnley drubbing

        Open Controls
  13. Pep bites Kun
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Have Sou def turned a corner or are they parking the bus? I haven't seen any of their games this season. Started the season conceding goals in the first 3, now no goals, but cs in the last 2 (WH & City)

    What changed?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Haven't seen them play but they normally go through such patch every year where they look rock solid for 4-5GWs and then start conceding stupid goals on regular basis.

      Stephens has got injured, so...

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers Holmes - thought we had the green buds of a new Chelsea def on our hands 😉

        Livra looks a good play for gws 9-12 if their def form continues

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah, we can always bench him if their form drops, a decent cover for Chelsea and Man City defenders.

          Open Controls
  14. Pigeon
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Anyone think Pukki might be a good option for 2 weeks? Already have Antonio and can't afford Bamford without taking a hit

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Try Armstrong or Maupay?

      Pukki can also do well, just not sure if they will create enough chances.

      Open Controls
      1. Pigeon
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        My thinking with Pukki is that he's scored against all the teams that aren't in the top 6 so far so he's being slightly overlooked and I think him versus a depleted Everton and Burnley are better fixtures than what Armstrong and Maupay have

        Open Controls
  15. Lignja
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    2ft 0.3m itb, how to use atleast one?

    Sanchez
    Taa, Shaw, Coady
    Salah, Jota, Grealish, Benrahma, Raphina
    Ronaldo, Antonio

    Steele, White, Amartey, Scarlet

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Amartey to livra

      Open Controls
      1. Lignja
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was thinking something like that, than feew after to bring Lukaku and chelsea defender + maybe replace Jota for hit

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yeah Jota is a disappointment for many. Get Sarr or even Gallagher for him if you're feeling lucky

          Open Controls
  16. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Shaw TAA Semedo
    Salah Traore Jota Raphina
    Ronaldo Antonio Bamford
    (Steele, Livra, Williams, Sissoko)
    0.5ITB 1FT

    Any suggestions here? Will need to move onto City/Chelsea defenders soon

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      fairly obvious save imo

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you mate.

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  17. Riggs
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    My current squad have 5 yellow flags:
    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA Shaw Semedo (Ayling) (Livramento)
    Salah Greenwood Raphinha Benrahma (Brownhill)
    Ronaldo Antonio Bamford

    A) roll the transfer and play with current players and hoping to form 11 starting players
    B) Some transfer (have 1 FT and 0.2 ITB)
    C) WC
    My WC suggestion is:
    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA Rudiger Livramento (Duffy) (Williams)
    Salah (Raphinha + Kovacic or Gallagher + Gray) Benrahma Sissoko
    Ronaldo Lukaku Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. FFSbet.com
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Maybe use transfer and WC next week for Lukaku.

      Think Ramsdale nailed?

      Open Controls
  18. Kilkennyking
    36 mins ago

    Reply to me if you Think United is the best football team.

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      How long you gonna wait ?

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Expect a reply earliest April 25th 2031.

      Open Controls
    3. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dundee?

      Open Controls
  19. Kilkennyking
    33 mins ago

    reply to me if you think mu are the best football team glory glory man united

    Open Controls
    1. Pigeon
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not really relevant though is it?

      Open Controls
  20. FFSbet.com
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    How is this team looking 1-10,what would you change?

    Took -8 to set up for long term,Livra + Gray to cover Alonso/Jota

    Raya (Gunnarsson)
    TAA - Shaw - Alonso (Williams - Livramento)
    Salah - Sarr - Raphinha - Jota (Gray)
    Lukaku - Bamford - Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lovely. Luck is your only enemy

      Open Controls
  21. hemalm
    28 mins ago

    Anyone thinking WC GW12/13 to target ManUtd / ManCity fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. hemalm
      16 mins ago

      GW 13/14*

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Many are thinking gw15 I suppose

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Trying to but probably won't be able to survive till then. Bench is already dead, one or two more injuries will force early WC.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        I've tsimi duffy livra, no TAA, stuck with Bruno and Perica.

        Still planning to use my WC as late as possible 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          You have probably got more patience than me 😀

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Perhaps 😀

            Just that I want to play my second WC late, so minding the gap here. Plus I think I can survive with a few hits here and there

            Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thinking 14/15 as of now. Decided to use FTs to get CHE assets after this GW.

      Open Controls
  22. StingRay
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who to play 1st in my defence: James or Marçal

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      J

      Open Controls
      1. StingRay
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Is he nailed though...

        Open Controls
        1. StingRay
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          My current defence is

          TAA JAMES LIVRA

          With Marçal and Williams on the bench.

          Suppose l cud hedge my bets by playing James and having Marçal as 1st replacement if he doesn’t play

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yep. He's not nailed, but because if his attacking potential, you don't bench him. Marcal is a very decent cover.

            Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      close but probably Marcal - very similar CS chances and less likely for a 1-point cameo

      Open Controls
  23. StingRay
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    If you had JOTA would you:

    (A) Hold him
    (B) Transfer him out for BENRAHMA
    (C) Transfer him out for SARR

    I can’t stomach another Jota blank, esp, as they play a solid Brentford defence.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A or C

      Open Controls
  24. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Gallagher or Rudiger from next week?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      R. Gallagher in gw9 or 11

      Open Controls
  25. CR7 is Home
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    G2G? Or any chnages required with benchings and Captaincy?

    Foster
    TAA Shaw Livra
    Salah Benarahma Rafinha Sarr
    Ronaldo (c) Bamford Antonio

    Sanchez RJames Duffy Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL -OR #38 2014/15
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd play Duffy over Livra. Unpopular opinion I know.

      Open Controls

