Community October 5

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers – Gameweek 7

85 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“I’ve never been closer; I’ve tried to understand that certain feeling carved by another’s hand. But it’s too late to hesitate. We can’t keep on livin’ like this

Leave no track! Don’t look back! Temptation”

The temptation of a heavenly Gameweek 7 was too much for several FPL managers as the Chelsea fixture swing arrived and there was a rising number of defenders tackling little else than their club’s medical facilities.

For some, including Let’s Talk FPL Andy, this was a last-minute effort with the scare stories about the Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6m) rotation coming true. His 60-second Wildcard got off to a flying start!

The armband argument came down to a straight Rom vs Ron debate, but we forgot about fixture-proof Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), who once again helped all those zombie teams who had perma-captained him in August to a green arrow.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

We have a new leader going into the international break as Let’s Talk FPL Andy flew past Tom Stephenson, opening up an 18-point gap. This was his fourth green arrow in a row and he now sits just outside the top 10,000, his highest rank of the season.

Andy was joint-top scorer with another Wildcarder, Tom Freeman, as he reached 61 points, which saw Tom soar up 230,000 places in the overall rankings. The game is on!

Elsewhere, Fabio continues his steady ascent with 52 points for the week, helped by double Brighton defence and Son Heung-Min’s (£10.0m) continued good form.

It’ll be intriguing to see if the Hall of Fame no.1 hits the Wildcard button over the break. What we do know is that Tom Stephenson and Az has pressed it. Who else will join them?

WILDCARDS

Let’s look at the trio of managers who overhauled their squads this past week.

LTFPL Andy

Andy has doubled-up on Man City and Chelsea defenders but has given himself plenty of money in the bank for a Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) upgrade when he returns.

He has managed this through the triple up of mid-priced marvels in Raphinha (£6.5m), Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) and Bukayo Saka (£6.3m) and it’s hard to argue with the initial results.

IN – Ramsdale, Rudiger, Cancelo, Azpilicueta, Laporte, Livramento, Saka, Mbeumo, Brownhill, Lukaku

OUT – Sanchez, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Ayling, Veltman, Tsimikas, Greenwood, Sarr, Bissouma, Ronaldo

Tom Freeman

Tom was another one to hit the reset button and he did so in style with 12 changes to his squad. He has stuck with a flexible 4-4-2 formation, using Son as the cash cow in midfield should he want to bring in Alexander-Arnold.

The bench is strong with Adam Armstrong (£6.0) looking primed to come in as Southampton’s fixtures improve and Mbeumo is an inspired move. I also like the Kieran Tierney pick, always good going forward, in an improved Arsenal defence plus he’s only £4.9m.

IN – Raya, Foster, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Tierney, Cancelo, Livramento, Mbeumo, Son, Douglas Luiz, Lukaku, Armstrong

OUT – Sanchez, Steele, Alexander-Arnold, Shaw, Maguire, Veltman, Ayling, Jota, Sarr, Gilmour, Ronaldo, Obafemi

Yavuz Kabuk

Another Wildcard and another approach with Yavuz – who let’s not forget is going for his eighth top 10,000 finish in a row – taking the “threemium” route.

Yavuz’s moves were focused on the supporting cast as he has continued to hold Salah, Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m).

The Chelsea defensive double-up was there and he has also invested in cut priced bargains such as Emile Smith Rowe (£5.3m). It also means he has the dreaded double midfield pivot of doom with two £4.5m midfielders.

The gamble is whether this lack of flexibility is worth accommodating the huge haul opportunities provided by those three big hitters.

IN – Ramsdale, Semedo, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Cancelo, Douglas Luiz, Brownhill, Smith Rowe, Antonio

OUT – Bachmann, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Ayling, Benrahma, Gray, Traore, Dennis

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week:

Az – Azpilicueta (Alexander-Arnold)

LTFPL Andy – Wildcard

Fabio Borges – Son, Rudiger (Jota, Alexander-Arnold)

Joe Lepper – Cancelo (Williams)

Geoff Dance – Lukaku, Raphinha, Rudiger (Jota, Digne, Ronaldo)

FPL General – Rudiger (Alexander-Arnold)

Les Caldwell – Alonso (Shaw)

Magnus Carlsen – Saka (Jota)

Mark Sutherns – Rudiger (James)

FPL Matthew – Christensen, Rudiger (Shaw, Ayling)

Neale Rigg – Lukaku, Smith-Rowe, Christensen (Jota, Bamford, Alexander-Arnold)

Tom Freeman – Wildcard

Tom Stephenson – Rudiger (Coufal)

Yavuz Kabuk – Wildcard

Zophar – Rudiger (Ayling)

Defensive transfers were the order of the day due to a combination of necessity and desire to capitalise on that Chelsea guaranteed clean sheet. They forgot FPL never quite follows the rules.

Az made the pick of the moves thanks to Cesar Azpilicueta’s (£6.0m) double assist and Fabio Borges’ canny transfer for Son should not be overlooked.

TEMPLATE

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows with number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Sanchez (10), Steele/Foster (7)

Rudiger (12), Livramento (9), Alexander-Arnold (8), Shaw (7), Azpilicueta/White/Semedo/Cancelo (4)

Salah (15), Raphinha (12), Sarr (7), Benrahma (7), Greenwood (6)

Antonio (15), Ronaldo (9), Lukaku (8)

A disturbance in the defensive force as Alexander-Arnold drops out of the 100% ownership club for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s defenders are flavour of the month with Antonio Rudiger (£5.8m) joining the template and Azpilicueta part of the battle for the fifth defender spot. As a result, cheap enablers Luke Ayling (£4.4m) and Joel Veltman (£4.4m) are discarded.

We also see the end of Diogo Jota (£7.6m), who has frustrated many a manager and who’s playing time now comes under question with the return of Roberto Firmino (£8.8m).

THE JOY OF FORMATION

With a large proportion of the FPL Community wildcarding over the next week, I thought I would poke around the formations of The Great and The Good as structural decisions will provide the framework for our final squads.

Obviously, 3-4-3 remains the preferred formation with the likes of Az, Magnus, Fabio, and FPL General sticking to this traditional format for the majority of the opening gameweeks.

However, this year the need for stronger benches, plus the rise of the cheap defenders and the £5.5-6.5m midfield bracket means that many of them are switching between 3-4-3 and 3-5-2.

Mark and Tom Stephenson have been strong proponents for the 3-5-2 from the start, whilst FPL Matthew and Geoff Dance have used their transfers and their Wildcard, in Geoff’s case, to shift to this approach.

Tom Freeman has stood alone with his case for the 4-4-2, mainly driven by his investment in Harry Maguire (£5.4m) and Son necessitating this formation.

Meanwhile, Yavuz and Neale are the managers to have invested in the triple threat of Lukaku, Ronaldo and Salah, meaning that 4-3-3 appears to be their structure of choice going forward.

The point here is that there are several options open to those Wildcarding this year with a key decision being how flexible you want to be with your selection going forward – is it a case of “threemium” of bust?

CONCLUSION

Brace yourself for Wildcard mania over the next two weeks with RMTs and tinkering bound to hit explosive levels. My advice if you are not overhauling your squad is to log out as otherwise you will end up dizzy by all the dithering.

If you are Wildcarding then my advice is simple. Make your own decisions.

There is always the danger of ‘groupthink‘ and there are some names being overlooked by the masses, you only have to glance at Jamie Vardy (£10.4m) and Sadio Mane’s (£11.9m) form over the last few weeks to see how easy it is to forget some familiar faces.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 7

85 Comments Post a Comment
  1. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Play up

    Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    What do you folks plan to do with TAA who don't have him or are on WC?

    If he's fit, do you put him right back in?
    If he's not fit do you move forward without but with money ITB to bring him back? Or else just go without?

    I'm personally hoping he's OUT. Since I'm on WC, I'd plan a draft without any plan to bring him back and use the funds to buy Foden. He can be the sacrifice if TAA becomes a factor again around GW10-11.

    Open Controls
    1. thewhitepele
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      So far been mainly toying with leaving him completely out for now. E.g. team below still allows TAA in with a Son downgrade though..

      Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      It would at least break up the defence template a little bit if he was out. If it’s only 1 or 2 I’d be happy with keeping and playing Duffy (nor) then Livramento (BUR). If longer then yeah I’d look at people like Cucurella to fill the void and upgrade Townsend/Mbuemo to a Foden

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Keeping. From the sound of it he’ll be back to face Watford.

      Open Controls
    4. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I took him out last week. If it's one of those lingering niggles, keeping him will be frustrating. So I resorted to using wat, mun, BHA, whu as a bad enough run for CSs to give it some time to assess.

      Can worry about it again in late-November.

      Open Controls
    5. T.Henry14
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Alonso & KDB for GW8-12 (or 13)

      then

      TAA & Son.

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeto__Bandito
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        prefer to just go son straight away and have foden over kdb

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        I'd rather just go TAA + Son right away.

        Open Controls
  3. thewhitepele
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC draft? Got 0.4m ITB but not sure where to best place it..

    Ramsdale
    Dias Azpi Rüdiger
    Salah Son Raph Townsend
    Lukaku Antonio Toney

    Foster, Livra, Duffy, Brownhill

    Open Controls
  4. Wild Rover
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Has there been any official FFS to the Hub fisco? I would have expected a comment, particularly as the hacker accessed FFS to make his claims, and has publicly called one the senior FFS contributor's (amongst others) an 'Unenlighted Twitter Fraudster'

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      *official FFS response

      Open Controls
    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      This went up yesterday

      https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1445002796768579589?s=19

      Speaking personally though everyone, Hub users or not, should take a chance to check their passwords - make them unique, make them strong and don't give your FPL login details to 3rd parties!

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Thanks, I appreciate the reply, but it doesn't address how they were able to compromise this site to post their announcement, or why one of your senior contributors was named for denying there was a problem with The Hub.

        Open Controls
        1. The Rumour Mill
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Because its likely a mod on this site used ffhub and had the same login details here as there, so the hacker could use the same username and password to access ffscout.

          Senior contributor was named because the hackers follow twitter, had seen they were denying it, so called them out on it for making a denial they couldn't prove.

          Open Controls
      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Looks like those of us that couldn't be bothered with Twitter don't get included in updates these days...

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I wasn't sure whether the response was posted on or not, but you are right.

          Open Controls
        2. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
        3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          The fact its not a HT on here is mind boggling.

          Open Controls
  5. wulfrunian
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Who is the best forward for the third spot?Bamford,Jimenez,Toney or someone else?

    Open Controls
    1. thewhitepele
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      I'd say Jimenez would be best but Toney's price enables so much more elsewhere so currently on him

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
    2. T.Henry14
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I will try with A.Armstrong.
      LEE, BUR, wat, AVL, nor
      currently 2.8% ownership

      Open Controls
  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    What are peoples thoughts on bringing Son in now or perhaps wait until GW12 when Spurs fixtures become tasty?

    Open Controls
  7. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Sorry that was not meant to be a reply but a new post!!

    What are peoples thoughts on bringing Son in now or perhaps wait until GW12 when Spurs fixtures become tasty?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Fixtures are fine, if you have an easy route at the moment, go for it.

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour ago

        It would require a WC to be honest of which I was considering.

        Open Controls
  8. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Semedo (White Livra)
    Salah Benrahma Sarr Raphinha Greenwood
    Ronaldo Antonio (Scarlett)

    1 ft and 1,4 in bank. Wildcard this or save it for later? Will probably do Ronaldo to Lukaku with my free transfer if I save wildcard.

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Johndwilcox
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      23 mins ago

      Ronaldo to Lukaku is good - to be honest you could even hold Ronaldo against Leicester rather than go straight for Lukaku v Brentford who I rate better defensively, though you definitely want him in for gw9. Depends if you have FOMO on Lukaku

      Wildcard could see some small optimization but your bench is OK and I think the only real issue is Greenwood minutes. Minor issue of Benrahma/Sarr fixture turn but they could still return or get a pen so not a horrible hold.

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Leicester have one of the most porous defences in the league right now - two goals a game standard for them.

      Brentford are holding up pretty well.

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      just now

      What you need is a City defender
      Semedo > Cancelo

      Open Controls
  9. Johndwilcox
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Cancelo White Omobamidele
    Raphinha Benrahma Salah Torres Gilmour
    Jiminez Antonio Lukaku

    1FT 0.5 in bank.

    Thinking Torres down to Mbuemo to enable Omobamidele upgrade - possibly to a James, Chilwell Christensen, Walker, Laporte but open to suggestions as these are rotation prone. Torres rotation has done some real damage with the injuries I've had and Gilmour/Omo not playing, so just kinda want a nailed player and doubting my faith in Torres getting any minutes. Willing to be convinced for a 25 pointa against Burnley though

    Could take a -4, or move the defender in next week depending on TAA availability?

    Open Controls
  10. Meechoo115
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    On a WC would you prefer

    A. Laporte. Brownhill.
    B. 4.4 def. Townsend

    The 4.4 options would be bench fodder and both choices would have Cancelo

    Open Controls
  11. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Looking for a Greenwood replacement, can go just with a FT or other option including a hit

    1. FT

    A) Mount - Great fixtures for Chelsea, Tuchel believes Lukaku might be missing him, sounds a nice punt
    B) Everton mids - 3 home fixtures next 4 GWs, can see goals, Townsend my favorite stat wise
    C) Arsenal mids - would say that fixtures are better than Everton's, just can we trust Arsenal? Possibly toss a coin between Saka and ESR

    2. Taking a hit

    D) Greenwood Sarr/Benrahma out - Foden Arsenal/Everton mid in

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      D worth it in this instance …

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      Ooh with those 3 guys I'd take a hit.

      Probably Foden + Townsend in for Greenwood + Sarr.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Everton

      I'd swerve Arsenal for the time being - still just 5 team goals so far and I don't see Palace and Villa as being especially vulnerable. Perhaps when they get Leicester followed by Watford might be the time to move.

      Open Controls
    5. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Thanks all, Foden is tempting tbh, Townsend looking best from the Arsenal and Everton mids stats wise

      Open Controls
  12. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    A)
    Sanchez
    Taa-Rudiger-White-(Livremanto)-(Manquillo)
    Salah-Son-Foden-Mbuemo-(Luiz).
    Antonio-Lukaku-Armstrong

    Or

    B)
    Ramsdale
    Taa-Cancelo-Rudiger-(Duffy-Livre)
    Salah-Rapha-Foden-mbuemo-ESR
    Lukaku-Antonio-Armstrong

    Open Controls
    1. Old Gregg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      That’s a Wildcard btw

      Open Controls
    2. mcginnntonic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Why is Decoure not a better pick than Townsend?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      He's a perfectly good pick. He's blanked in just 2 games so far and playing box to box.

      Townsend being on penalties with DCL and Rich out is a big bonus though and his deliveries are great for getting assists. I'd go Townsend but it's close.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      DCL and Rich expected to be back after the IB. Close between the 2 when they start but I think Doucoure is the better option being a 90min player whereas Townsend could be subbed off early

      Open Controls
  14. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Would you lose Sarr or Benrahma for Foden/Grealish?

    Have antonio. cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Watford's fixtures don't look great. Wait and see what The Tinkerman does with the team

      Open Controls
  15. vova
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Benrahma to Foden? Would mean I don't have the money to bring TAA back in.

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Kneejerk

      Open Controls
      1. vova
        • 11 Years
        just now

        thought so

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Possibly. Wait for an injury update on TAA

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      If TAA is out, this is the move.

      Open Controls
  16. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    GTG? Want to take a break until looking on deadline day!

    Sanchez
    Trent | Cancelo | Duffy
    Salah | Son | Raphinha | Sarr
    Kane | Antonio | Hwang

    Steele | Livramento | Luiz | Williams

    0ITB

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Yes! Have a good break!

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers you too!

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Good enough so go relax and smell the flowers.

      Open Controls
  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Fellow WCers, how are we getting on with the GK decision between Sanchez, Ramsdale and Raya

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Raya > Ramsdale > Sanchez for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Probably this. Bored of Sanchez.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        what's the reason for Raya? Saves, BPS?

        Sanchez seems to be 2 or 6 points but is a steady pick and no rotation issue, similar to Raya.

        Slight concern with Ramsdale if he makes a mistake then Leno is waiting to take his chance.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Brentford look to have nice fixtures coming up and Sanchez doesn't make many saves.

          Agree on Ramsdale, though I think we are being over cautious probably.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            just now

            There is a cheaper alternative in White who seems to get BPS if people want to cover Arsenal defence and a nailed player

            Open Controls
        2. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Sanchez's fixtures get much worse after Norwich. He's already had most of his good fixtures for the first half of the season. The good fixtures so far are inflating Brighton's defensive stats.

          Raya has good fixtures (after Chelsea) and Brentford are posting top-half defensive numbers. Pretty good for BPS too.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Ideally we are looking to pick a GK long term until we use the 2nd WC. Fixtures aren't that bad for Brighton after City and Liverpool.

            Open Controls
            1. Major League Shocker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              While I agree that it's long-term, we aren't getting Brighton's first 7 fixtures back if we pick Sanchez now. And he's only averaged 3.6 points per match in these easy fixtures.

              If it were only down to fixtures alone, we'd pick Guaita or McCarthy, who have already got a lot of their worst fixtures behind them.

              Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm not WCing, but if I may be prepared to offer an opinion, if I was WCing I'd probably be going with a Ramsdale Guaita GK combo.

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Have you used rotating GK's so far this season? If so, did it work?

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Of course you can. I'm not a huge fan of rotating GKs. I can use that 0.5 elsewhere.

        What's the reason for the pairing? I assume the fixtures rotate well with each other

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ramsdale for me.

      Arsenal have conceded 2 big chances in the last 4 games. Best in the league.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        It was easier fixtures when you compare to the first 3 games of the season

        Open Controls
    4. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I've gone for Ramsdale

      Open Controls
    5. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Have Martinez and Foster since GW1. Have Duffy, got Tomiyasu for Arsenal defence last week. Hopefully not much tinkering and Foster keeps his place to cover Martinez absence for GW8.

      Open Controls
  18. Threat Level Midnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Jota/Williams>Dias/Saka done. Gives me....

    Sanchez
    TAA/Dias/Rudiger/Semedo
    Salah/Raph/Saka
    CR7/Antonio/Jimenez

    Gunn/Jivra/Sarr/Gilmour

    Plan is Sarr>Bench fodder and then allocate funds elsewhere...thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Good for this week (fingers crossed Raph features) and seems a sensible plan

      Open Controls
  19. Nomar
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Every one of these experts have all ignored Vardy, who I would pick right now over Ronaldo or Lukaku if I was WCing now.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Remoaner elite pundits always having their head turned by something exotic from Europe even though our own stoat yeoman are world beating.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Stout obviously, though stoat does seem to fit Vards in some way

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yep he's just doing what he does best

      Couldn't be happier about how wrong I was in thinking he had lost the knack - seems he just needed the crowds back 🙂

      Have a potential route to him from GW10 and may well duck premium defence just for the pleasure of owning him again.

      Open Controls
    3. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I really did not expect him to do as well as he has done so far this season. Genuinely did not see it coming.

      Open Controls
  20. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    WC draft so far

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - Dias - Rudiger (Livramento)
    Salah - Foden - Raphina (Doucoure/ESR/Townsend/Mbeumo)
    Lukaku - Antonio - Toney

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. ANGRY PERSON
      4 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not keen on Foden, would rather 2 of your cheaper mid-options and spend the cash on upgrading Toney (especially if you go for Mbeumo).

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Fancy Toney a lot tbf. Great run of fixtures - considering even doubling up with Toney + Mbeumo. Also feel really strongly about Foden haha 😀

        Appreciate the response though!

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.